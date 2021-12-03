Today in High Prairie: December 4, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 4, 2021

10-2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

1-3 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Ag Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 4, 2021

Kelly Milner

Mary Burgar

Dorothy Cowell

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 4, 2021

Cameron Twin

Jamie Piercy

Kim Matin

Kohl Klyne

Wilma Nightingale

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 4, 2021

1840 – Crazy Horse, Sioux Chief

1858 – Chester Greenwood, Inventor of Earmuffs

1889 – Isabel Randolph, Our Miss Brooks Actress

1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish Dictator/General

1913 – Robert Adler, Inventor of TV Remote

1930 – Ronnie Corbett, The Two Ronnies Comedian

1931 – Alex Delvecchio, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Horst Buchholz, Magnificent 7 Actor

1934 – Victor French, Highway to Heaven Actor

1934 – Wink Martindale, Tic-Tac-Dough Host

1937 – Max Baer Jr., Beverly Hillbillies Actor

1937 – Donnelly Rhodes, Da Vinci’s Inquest Actor

1944 – Dennis Wilson, Beach Boys Vocalist

1945 – Roberta Bondar, Canadian Astronaut

1949 – Jeff Bridges, Against All Odds Actor

1955 – Brian Prout, Diamond Rio Singer

1964 – Chelsea Noble, Growing Pains Actress

1970 – Kevin Sussman, Big Bang Theory Actor

1973 – Tyra Banks, American Supermodel

This Day in Local History – December 4, 2021

Dec. 4, 1914: Brown defeats “Doc” Day in a race from the Western Hotel to the police barracks in Grouard and wins $10. “Doc” claimed he got a pain in his side or he would have won easily.

Dec. 4, 1974: Frank O’Brien, owner of O’Brien Lumber Company, announces his company will not have winter logging operations due to low timber prices.

Dec. 4, 1978: Jack Andrews begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation field consultant with the Department of Parks and Wildlife.

Dec. 4, 1981: High Prairie officially opens its new administration building, the south wing of the new library building and eight other capital projects.

Dec. 4, 1982: Helen Henderson rushes through Vic’s Super A and gathers $306 worth of groceries during a two-minute shopping spree.

Dec. 4, 1982: The St. Andrew’s girl’s volleyball team wins the Divisional tournament in Donnelly defeating Girouxville 10-15, 15-12, 15-12 in the final.

Dec. 4, 1985: Employees at Buchanan Lumber apply for union certification.

Dec. 4, 1985: South Peace News reports Wabasca is named as the host town of the 1986 Peace Winter Games.

Dec. 4 1987: Bob Langenhahn celebrates the grand opening of Bob’s Sporting Goods.

Dec. 4, 1993: Kelly Pearson’s third period power play goal breaks a 5-5 tie and the visiting High Prairie Regals go on to defeat Manning 6-5.

Dec. 4, 1994: Melissa Smith wins two gold medals and a bronze medal at the World Taekwondo Federation Tournament in Las Vegas.

Dec. 4, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment and Peyre Chrysler are vandalized. An undisclosed amount of cash is taken and a big mess created.

Dec. 4, 2000: Wayne Smith, the owner of Triangle Machine Shop, dies in an accident at his business at the age of 58 years.

Dec. 4, 2009: The High Prairie United Church holds a ‘Raise the Roof’ spaghetti dinner to help raise money to pay for roof repairs at the church.

Dec. 4, 2019: It is made official! The Alberta government is going to make municipalities in Alberta under 5,000 population pay a portion of policing costs.

This Day in World History – December 4, 2021

1619 – First Thanksgiving in the Americas.

1680 – Hen in Rome lays an egg imprinted with comet not seen until Dec. 16.

1791 – Britain’s Observer, oldest Sunday newspaper in world, published.

1812 – Peter Gaillard patents a horse-drawn mower.

1843 – Manila paper patented.

1909 – Oldest still-operating NHL franchise formed: Montreal Canadiens.

1921 – Rappe manslaughter trial against Fatty Arbuckle ends [hung jury].

1930 – Vatican approves rhythm method for birth control.

1951 – Superheated gasses roll down Mount Catarman, Philippines, kills 500.

1952 – Killer fogs begin in London, England; the term “smog” is coined.

1954 – The first Burger King is opened in Miami.

1961 – Museum hangs Matisse’s Le Bateau upside down for 47 days.

1961 – The female contraceptive pill becomes available in Britain.

1977 – NFL plays its 5,000th game.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 1 goes into orbit around Venus.

1980 – Led Zeppelin announces they will disband.

1981 – “Falcon Crest” premieres on CBS-TV.

1991 – Pan-American World Airways ceased operations.

1992 – President George H. W. Bush orders 28,000 US troops to Somalia.

1996 – NASA’s first Mars rover launched from Cape Canaveral.

2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy.

2006 – An adult giant squid is caught on video south of Tokyo.

2016 – Venezuela’s currency falls 60% in 1 month against the US dollar.

2018 – French couture house Chanel ends its use of fur and exotic skins.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 4, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your value system may take on new spiritual and idealistic aspects today. Mundane affairs could assume new meaning for you. You might even see spirituality in your job. You could set some idealistic but unrealistic goals as far as your health is concerned. If you want to start a new health program, take it one step at a time. Do not try to accomplish everything all at once.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Other people are important to you. Today your relationships could take on even more significance than usual. You could meet some interesting people, and if you are not involved, you might even fall in love. Old and new friends could seem more wonderful and idealized. Romantic relationships could assume fairy tale qualities. Try to make an effort to see people as they really are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A group encounter, perhaps spiritual or metaphysical, could take place at your home tonight. This group will probably manage to do whatever it aspires to do. Intuition, energy, and imagination are all around you. You will get closer to whomever you choose to spend time with today, be it friend, lover, or colleague. Tonight, write down your thoughts and insights so you can remember them.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Group activities concerning spiritual, metaphysical, or humanitarian interests could take place in your area today. You will meet some new friends. If you are not currently involved, this could provide a chance to meet someone special. Look your best! Your mind is buzzing and your thoughts are more intense by day’s end, so a short exercise session before bed might help you get to sleep.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – New business contacts could bring the possibility of pursuing a new career in the psychic, spiritual, or healing arts, or perhaps in painting, writing, or another of the fine arts. Think seriously about it. Your own talent should be especially acute today. You could be thinking seriously about training to be more effective. The support of friends and groups could prove invaluable.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual matters come to the forefront today. You will want to throw yourself into the study of a spiritual or metaphysical discipline that appeals to you the most. Friends or a group may want to join you. Getting together with others might stimulate your intellect, imagination, and spirit. At day’s end, write down your thoughts. Take a long walk to clear your head so you can sleep.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are a spiritually inclined person, but today your mind is on other planes. Insights and revelations could come thick and fast, and you might want to express them through art. Romantic and other relationships take on a new karmic aura. Meditation could help you make sense of it all, as could a process like past-life regression or rebirthing. In the absence of that, write down your thoughts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Other people take on special importance today. Romance is very much on your mind, whether in friendships, business partnerships, or relationships of all kinds. Your interactions are warm, cordial, and supportive. Romantic feelings approach fairy tale intensity. Make the effort to see everyone as they really are and not as idealized images.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might try to secure the perfect job, possibly in an artistic field or one connected with the healing arts. You might have a specific position in mind, or you could consider several. It is important to think of all the ins and outs of every position before charging ahead. What you think might be perfect today could have hidden aspects you do not know about.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A new or existing romance could take on a spiritual aspect that creates a stronger bond between you. The works of past great masters, perhaps some from exotic lands, inspire your creative drive. Spirituality could take on new importance to you. You might want to spend time meditating or studying. Past-life regression or guided meditation could prove enlightening.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Dreams and meditation could bring up deep-seated emotions from the past that have been blocking your growth without your realizing it. Both seeking and giving forgiveness may take on new importance. Romantic passion should be at an all-time high. These emotions are also likely to provide artistic inspiration that you want to turn toward decorating your home.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are not romantically involved, do not be surprised if romance comes your way today, perhaps in your neighbourhood. Even if you are involved, you will make a new friend. You are likely to meet someone special outside in the open air and close to a crowd of people. Therefore, this is not a good day to stay inside, even if the weather is bad. Go see what the universe has in store for you.