Today in High Prairie: December 5, 2021

What’s Happening Today – December 5, 2021

This Day in Local History – December 5, 2021

Dec. 5, 1913: R.H. Potts, of Grouard, drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only six hours.

Dec. 5, 1964: The Manning Comets lose at High Prairie 18-3 in the first game of a weekend doubleheader. They also lose the next day 13-0.

Dec. 5, 1969: Wayne Savill, Darwyn Peterson, Buchta and Jim McLean score as the High Prairie Regals earn a 4-4 tie at Manning.

Dec. 5, 1971: Tom Iannone scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Dec. 5, 1973: Unifarm holds its monthly meeting in High Prairie and proposes a community pasture.

Dec. 5, 1973: Rowdy fans are ejected from a SRHL game involving the Valleyview Jets and Grouard Northernlites. Grouard wins the game 6-5.

Dec. 5, 1979: South Peace News reports a dozen parents pull students from Grouard’s public school demanding better education.

Dec. 5, 1979: Velva Harding wins a seat on High Prairie town council in a byelection.

Dec. 5, 1981: Reg Loiseau scores at 1:13 of overtime to give the Falher Pirates a 5-4 overtime win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 5, 1984: MLA Larry Shaben promises to investigate Fish and Wildlife Minister Don Sparrow’s decision to close the west end of Lesser Slave Lake to commercial fishing.

Dec. 5, 1985: The High Prairie Regals rout the Falher Pirates, who ice only nine skaters for the game, 19-1.

Dec. 5, 1986: Gayle Brulotte celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Flowers.

Dec. 5, 1986: MLA Larry Shaben is assaulted after stopping to help two stranded motorists just west of Enilda.

Dec. 5, 1989: Darcy Younghans and Steven Matthews each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 9-7.

Dec. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is upset with a decision to reserve land in the S1 forest management area for Slave Lake Pulp Corporation.

Dec. 5, 1991: Treaty 8 Grand Chief Frank Halcrow says it’s time to implement the findings of a report as it relates to aboriginal policing.

Dec. 5, 1991: Darcy Younghans’ third period goal is the difference as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 2-1.

Dec. 5, 1992: Leonard and Anne Olson’s High Prairie home is gutted by a fire that starts in a couch in the rumpus room.

Dec. 5, 1992: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot Manning 50-15 and win easily 12-2.

Dec. 5, 1997: The Alberta government announces it will build a new school at Red Earth Creek.

Dec. 5, 2001: Judges Johanne Laforce and Monique Keurentjes visit High Prairie to evaluate the community for the Winter Lights contest.

Dec. 5, 2005: A High Prairie boy appears in youth court and pleads guilty to firing a BB gun at other youth.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports the Regional Environmental Action Committee demand access to a report on the old Faust Osmose site to see if arsenic is leaking into Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports on KFC’s renovation plans, which include the fact they will remain open during all work.

Dec. 5, 2009: Burger Baron opens its doors across from the post office under the ownership of Marwan Tabet.

Dec. 5, 2010: St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church hosts the annual Ecumenical/Advent Concert. Over 100 people attend the service which is conducted by lay people from the town’s churches.

Dec. 5-6, 2010: Proceeds from the High Prairie Lions TV/Radio Auction top $14,000.

Dec. 5, 2012: Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are sworn in as new councillors for the Town of High Prairie.

Dec. 5, 2015: The visiting Fort St. John Flyers send the High Prairie Regals to their tenth straight loss to start the season. Ryan Carter scores twice in the win for the Flyers, who have never lost to the Regals in NPHL play.

Dec. 5, 2017: Councillor Michael Long suggests closing the indoor pool and second ice arena for limited periods of time each year to help council balance its books or not increase taxes.

Dec. 5, 2017: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating the theft of batteries from a cell tower near Gift Lake.

Dec. 5, 2018: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre wins two Red Cross awards: the Partnership in Humanity Citation Award, and the Top Training Partner Award.

This Day in World History – December 5, 2021

1360 – The French Franc is created.

1492 – Christopher Columbus discovers Hispaniola [America].

1837 – Uprising under William Lyon Mackenzie in Canada.

1846 – C.F. Schoenbein obtains patent for cellulose nitrate explosive.

1848 – Gold Rush of 1849 begins after gold discovery in California.

1854 – Aaron Allen of Boston patents folding theater chair.

1872 – Mary Celeste ship discovered abandoned by crew in Atlantic Ocean.

1876 – Daniel Stillson patents first practical pipe wrench.

1879 – First automatic telephone switching system patented.

1892 – Sir John Thompson becomes the 4th Prime Minister of Canada.

1893 – Electric car built in Toronto, could go 15 miles between charges.

1908 – First US football uniform numbers used.

1929 – First US nudist organization formed in New York City.

1932 – German physicist Albert Einstein granted a visa to enter USA.

1935 – First commercial hydroponics operation established.

1952 – Worst smog in London ever; 4,000 to 8,000 die.

1955 – Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery by Rosa Parks.

1957 – President Sukarno of Indonesia expels all Dutch people.

1958 – The Preston bypass – the UK’s first stretch of motorway – opens.

1970 – Stanley Cup stolen from NHL Hall of Fame.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release album “Band on the Run.”

1988 – North Carolina federal grand jury indict Praise the Lord founder Jim Bakker on fraud.

1988 – Shuttle Atlantis launches first nuclear-war-fighting satellite.

1989 – France TGV train reaches world record speed of 482.4 km/hr.

2005 – Lake Tanganyika earthquake causes significant damage in Congo.

2008 – O.J. Simpson jailed 33 years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

