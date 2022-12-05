Today in High Prairie: December 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 5, 2022

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association meeting at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 5, 2022

1443 – Julius II, Patron of Michelangelo

1839 – George Custer, Little Bighorn Loser

1870 – Bill Pickett, Invented Bulldogging

1879 – Clyde Cessna, Airplane Manufacturer

1901 – Walt Disney, Founder of Walt Disney Company

1903 – Cecil Frank Powell, Subatomic Particle Expert

1921 – Alvin Moore, Green Acres Actor

1924 – Telly Savalas, Kojak Actor

1932 – Little Richard, Tutti Frutti Singer

1933 – Edward Daly, “Bloody Sunday” Priest

1945 – Andy Kim, Rock Me Gently Singer

1953 – Larry Zbyszko, “Living Legend” Wrestler

1959 – Connie Newton, Eight is Enough Actress

1963 – Eddie Edwards, The Eagle” Ski Jumper

1988 – Ross Bagley, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Actor

This Day in Local History – December 5, 2022

Dec. 5, 1913: R.H. Potts, of Grouard, drives his 10-horsepower Cadillac to Peace River Crossing from Grouard in only six hours.

Dec. 5, 1964: The Manning Comets lose at High Prairie 18-3 in the first game of a weekend doubleheader. They also lose the next day 13-0.

Dec. 5, 1969: Wayne Savill, Darwyn Peterson, Buchta and Jim McLean score as the High Prairie Regals earn a 4-4 tie at Manning.

Dec. 5, 1971: Tom Iannone scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Dec. 5, 1973: Unifarm holds its monthly meeting in High Prairie and proposes a community pasture.

Dec. 5, 1973: Rowdy fans are ejected from a SRHL game involving the Valleyview Jets and Grouard Northernlites. Grouard wins the game 6-5.

Dec. 5, 1979: South Peace News reports a dozen parents pull students from Grouard’s public school demanding better education.

Dec. 5, 1979: Velva Harding wins a seat on High Prairie town council in a byelection.

Dec. 5, 1981: Reg Loiseau scores at 1:13 of overtime to give the Falher Pirates a 5-4 overtime win over the High Prairie Regals.

Dec. 5, 1984: MLA Larry Shaben promises to investigate Fish and Wildlife Minister Don Sparrow’s decision to close the west end of Lesser Slave Lake to commercial fishing.

Dec. 5, 1985: The High Prairie Regals rout the Falher Pirates, who ice only nine skaters for the game, 19-1.

Dec. 5, 1986: Gayle Brulotte celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Flowers.

Dec. 5, 1986: MLA Larry Shaben is assaulted after stopping to help two stranded motorists just west of Enilda.

Dec. 5, 1989: Darcy Younghans and Steven Matthews each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 9-7.

Dec. 5, 1990: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce is upset with a decision to reserve land in the S1 forest management area for Slave Lake Pulp Corporation.

Dec. 5, 1991: Treaty 8 Grand Chief Frank Halcrow says it is time to implement the findings of a report as it relates to aboriginal policing.

Dec. 5, 1991: Darcy Younghans’ third period goal is the difference as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 2-1.

Dec. 5, 1992: Leonard and Anne Olson’s High Prairie home is gutted by a fire that starts in a couch in the rumpus room.

Dec. 5, 1992: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot Manning 50-15 and win easily 12-2.

Dec. 5, 1997: The Alberta government announces it will build a new school at Red Earth Creek.

Dec. 5, 2005: A High Prairie boy appears in youth court and pleads guilty to firing a BB gun at other youth.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports the Regional Environmental Action Committee demands access to a report on the old Faust Osmose site to see if arsenic is leaking into Lesser Slave Lake.

Dec. 5, 2007: South Peace News reports on KFC’s renovation plans, which include the fact they will remain open during all work.

Dec. 5, 2009: Burger Baron opens its doors across from the post office under the ownership of Marwan Tabet.

Dec. 5-6, 2010: Proceeds from the High Prairie Lions TV/Radio Auction top $14,000.

Dec. 5, 2012: Brian Holmberg and Mike Poulter are sworn in as new councillors for the Town of High Prairie.

Dec. 5, 2017: Councillor Michael Long suggests closing the indoor pool and second ice arena for limited periods of time each year to help council balance its books or not increase taxes.

Dec. 5, 2017: High Prairie RCMP are busy investigating the theft of batteries from a cell tower near Gift Lake.

Dec. 5, 2018: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre wins two Red Cross awards: the Partnership in Humanity Citation Award, and the Top Training Partner Award.

Dec. 5, 2019: Two Peace Country residents win Volunteer Star awards presented by the Alberta government. McLennan’s Maggie Gervais and Grimshaw’s Penny Steffen are honoured.

This Day in World History – December 5, 2022

63 BC – Cicero reads the last of his Catiline Orations.

771 – Charlemagne becomes the sole king.

1360 – The French Franc is created.

1492 – Christopher Columbus discovers Hispaniola [America].

1837 – Uprising under William Lyon Mackenzie in Canada.

1846 – C.F. Schoenbein obtains patent for cellulose nitrate explosive.

1848 – Gold Rush of 1849 begins after gold discovery in California.

1854 – Aaron Allen of Boston patents folding theater chair.

1872 – Mary Celeste ship discovered abandoned by crew in Atlantic Ocean.

1876 – Daniel Stillson patents first practical pipe wrench.

1879 – First automatic telephone switching system patented.

1892 – Sir John Thompson becomes the fourth Prime Minister of Canada.

1893 – Electric car built in Toronto, could go 15 miles between charges.

1908 – First US football uniform numbers used.

1929 – First US nudist organization formed in New York City.

1932 – German physicist Albert Einstein granted a visa to enter USA.

1935 – First commercial hydroponics operation established.

1950 – Sikkim becomes a protectorate of India.

1952 – Worst smog in London ever, 4,000 to 8,000 die.

1955 – Historic bus boycott begins in Montgomery by Rosa Parks.

1957 – President Sukarno of Indonesia expels all Dutch people.

1958 – The Preston bypass – the UK’s first stretch of motorway – opens.

1970 – Stanley Cup stolen from NHL Hall of Fame.

1973 – Paul McCartney & Wings release album “Band on the Run.”

1974 – Final episode of Monty Python’s Flying Circus airs on BBC-TV.

1988 – American federal grand jury indict PTL founder Jim Bakker on fraud.

1988 – Shuttle Atlantis launches first nuclear-war-fighting satellite.

1989 – France TGV train reaches world record speed of 482.4 km/hr.

2005 – Lake Tanganyika earthquake causes significant damage in Congo.

2006 – Audrey Hepburn’s ”Breakfast at Tiffany’s” dress sold for $923,187.

2008 – O.J. Simpson jailed 33 years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

2017 – Russia is banned from the next Winter Olympics over doping.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will be in an excellent mood, and find your positive attitude amplified as you communicate with more and more people! The one thing to watch out for today is laziness. There may be a great deal of it going around, especially in your camp. Do not waste the good energy of the day sitting around and doing nothing – even though it is quite tempting!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Speak your mind clearly! Other people are not mind readers like you are. If you keep waiting for someone to figure out what you are thinking, it will be a long time before the truth comes out. Give people a break and let them know what is going on inside your head. Communication is important, and today it begins with you. Feel free to take the first step toward opening the door!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You can soar to great heights on a moment’s notice today! There is a fast-paced, socially minded quality to the day that will encourage people to share more of themselves with others. You will find a great deal of support from many different people now. Welcome this help with open arms. Do not try to do things by yourself when you are surrounded by such a strong team spirit!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try to see the positive in people! Relax and do not get so worked up over your internal drama. You are the one responsible for creating this turmoil. Find comfort in a creative project. Do something you love to do that makes you truly happy. There is an expansive feeling in the air that is likely to amplify whatever mood you project!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should find the adventurous side of you has the support of your emotions! These two parts of your spirit are working in harmony to help you stretch beyond your limits. Push into new realms and ask questions when you do not understand something. This is the only way you will learn, develop, and grow mentally and emotionally. Do not assume learning stops when you leave school!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Dress in your very best today! Feel free to kick up your heels and have some fun. This is a great time to communicate with friends, socialize if possible, and have a fabulous time. Put your worries aside and join in some lighthearted fun and merriment. Keep a smile on your face and you will find you can walk through any door you choose!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will find the more peaceful and understanding you are today, the better off you will be in general. Doors will open and people will welcome you with great fanfare. Be the diplomat instead of the warrior. Focus on the positive aspects of the equation instead of the negative. Luck and prosperity will come your way when you have this attitude wherever you go!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Make sure you leave things in better condition than you found them! This is a good time to tidy your personal space and the environment. This is also a great time to do some online shopping for yourself. Just be careful you do not spend too much money. When beautiful things catch your eye, it might be hard for you to resist them, regardless of how much they cost!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is one of those days in which it is easier to be yourself! Do not feel like you need to change your personality to fit a situation. You naturally add an important dynamic to the group. Your detached, unbiased, and knowledgeable view of the situation will be an important asset to today’s events. People would do well to listen to you, so be bold when expressing yourself!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communication is a key part of the day! You will find a great deal of information is available to you when you ask for it. You can pull from many different resources, so do not be afraid to tap the different wells available to you. Emotionally, this may not be the best day for you, but you can overcome this as long as you keep a lighthearted, optimistic approach!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Bring things back into balance! You have probably been so focused on yourself you have completely forgotten about others. It is time to fill in the rest of the equation and take into account what other people feel. Balance is crucial in every part of your life so you maintain a healthy viewpoint. A clear mind allows you to see the truth of what is really going on!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a good day to look at the big picture and discuss your ideas with others! As you walk down the street, make sure you pay attention to what is going on around you. If you continue to be preoccupied by one issue, you may never see some of the other important pieces of the greater whole even though they’re obvious to everyone else!