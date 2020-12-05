Today in High Prairie – December 6, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 6, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 6, 2020

Mackenzie Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 6, 2020

Garry MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 6

1805 – J.R. Robert-Houdin, “Father of Modern Magic”

1822 – John Eberhard, Built Largest Pencil Plant

1864 – William S. Hart, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, Trees Author

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, Peter Pan Actress

1900 – Agnes Morehead, Bewitched Actress

1918 – Harold H. Hopkins, Inventor of Endoscope

1929 – Robert Moody, Get Smart Actor

1943 – Mike Smith, Glad All Over Singer

1948 – JoBeth Williams, Poltergeist Actress

1953 – Gina Hecht, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Randy Rhoads, Quiet Riot Guitarist

1959 – Satoru Iwata, President/CEO of Nintendo

This Day in Local History – December 6

Dec. 6, 1912: Three people drown en route to Grouard after breaking through the ice at Shaw’s Creek.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Dominion Lands Office files a mining permit for coal near Driftpile.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports Peace River Crossing, Grande Prairie and Grouard discuss forming a hockey league with Dunvegan as a possible fourth entry. Jack Anderson is heading the proposal.

Dec. 6, 1972: The Town of High Prairie announces there will be no snow removal in the town until the new year when the new budget kicks in.

Dec. 6, 1973: Railway lights are installed at the railway crossing leading south of High Prairie.

Dec. 6, 1978: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena are deemed necessary after it’s discovered the building is not up to standard in regard to refrigeration ventilation.

Dec. 6, 1987: Lesser Slave Lake PCs says they will support a bid for High Prairie in its quest to secure an OSB plant.

Dec. 6, 1989: South Peace News reports Jennifer Howard, 20, is awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Dec. 6, 1989: The first students move into the recently-completed Student Family Housing Project on Grouard Campus.

Dec. 6, 1995: South Peace News reports the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is ready to operate after eight students graduate from police school training in Edmonton.

Dec. 6, 1997: The High Prairie History Book Society launches the new edition of Trails We Blazed Together.

Dec. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports on the proposed expansion plans of the High Prairie Inn.

Dec. 6, 2000: A boy who was on the scene when Christmas lights were destroyed in the town square issues an apology to High Prairie town council.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it wants no part of a proposed bus transportation service along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D. received $666,667 earlier to provide the service provided they kick in $333,333. Reeve Alvin Billings says council wanted no part in administering the service.

Dec. 6, 2016: Richard John “Rick” McCotter passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a former Kinuso businessman and former I.D. councillor.

This Day in World History – December 6

1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev.

1534 – Quito, Ecuador, founded by Spanish.

1631 – 1st predicted transit of Venus [Kepler] is observed.

1735 – 1st recorded appendectomy performed in London.

1768 – 1st edition of Encyclopedia Brittanica published in Scotland.

1866 – Chicago water supply tunnel 3,227M into Lake Michigan completed.

1877 – Thomas Edison records himself: “Mary had a little lamb!”

1882 – Atmosphere of Venus detected during transit.

1897 – London becomes the world’s 1st city to host licenced taxicabs.

1912 – China votes for universal human rights.

1917 – French ship “Mont Blanc” explodes in Halifax killing 1,700.

1917 – Finland declares itself a republic.

1921 – Ireland receives dominion status; Northern Ireland also created.

1921 – Mackenzie King is voted PM of Canada.

1941 – Dutch & British pilots see Japanese invasion fleet at Singapore.

1956 – Nelson Mandela arrested for political activities in South Africa.

1957 – 1st US attempt to launch a satellite fails – rocket blows up.

1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back.

1973 – Gerald Ford sworn-in as 1st US unelected vice president.

1984 – Helena Sukova snaps Martina Navratilova’s 74-match winning streak.

1989 – Worst Canadian mass murder: Marc Lepine kills 14 women at Montreal.

1990 – Shoeless Joe Jackson’s signature is sold for $23,100.

1992 – 300,000 Hindus destroy mosque of Babri, India, 4 die.

1994 – Maltese Falcon auctioned for $398,590.

2001 – Newfoundland is renamed Newfoundland and Labrador.

2012 – A 243,000,000-year-old Nyasasaurus fossil discovered in Tanzania.

2017 – Starbucks opens its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai.

2017 – “Supermassive” most distant black hole discovery announced.

2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Because you tend to brood over everything right now, a day like this can’t be anything but beneficial. It has been difficult for you to find satisfaction within the realm of the known world lately, but today offers you a journey into another perception, one that’s intangible and unreal. You may find it gratifying, especially if you try some artistic, esoteric, or religious activity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event. Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for your happiness. But if you count the number of times when you do things against your will, it becomes obvious that logic and reason don’t always apply to this world. Don’t even try to understand. Just enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The day ahead should be excellent. For the past several days you’ve been searching for meaning in life. There have been changes in your chief occupation, new relationships, bursting ambitions. Today you can let all of that soul-searching go. You’re likely to whip up a huge mixture of the whole experience and be grateful for the thrilling life you lead right now!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will probably be perfectly in tune with the day ahead. Of course, it’s tempting to run away from the reality and hardships of the moment. But at other times, when you’re so compassionate and find it easy to listen, like today, life is really rewarding. People find your company soothing and pleasant, and they’re likely to thank you for it. Aren’t days like this great?

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t try to control what happens today, because you won’t be able to fathom what’s going on. How could it be otherwise when collective currents are interfering with your life? You may do some soul-searching because you may feel you’re only a grain of sand in a vast universe. Don’t spend too much time staring at your belly button. Look around you for some of the answers.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This kind of strange day doesn’t come around often. It will seem as though you no longer know what you want. Do you have a yen to take off for the other side of the globe? People won’t understand you, and you will think that explaining yourself is pointless. The best thing to do may be to unplug from your usual activities and go for a walk. You have nothing to lose.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do other countries represent real openings for you? This is a question you will soon have to answer. This may be true, but it may also be an illusion that gives you a simplistic explanation for the dissatisfaction you feel now in your professional life. Think about it because some important decisions you’re about to make depend on it. You aren’t the only one to consider, either.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re going to think this is a strange period. It isn’t. It’s just that today won’t be like others. Look around and you will see that people are either depressed or trying to keep up a good façade. It’s as if lots of people – you in particular – are being confronted by their dreams without being able to act on them. This isn’t an easy situation to be in.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, you might get the chance to take a trip around the world to visit fabulous palaces and experience a timeless love, and all – get this – totally free! This could be called a sensitivity test to the universe of Walt Disney. Goodness knows you aren’t a total stranger to it! By now, you’ve learned from hard experience that fantasyland is for Mickey Mouse.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will float today. You won’t talk, you will be sleepy, and your mood won’t be the best. OK, perfect! Get back into your novel, take several siestas, and do as little as possible, because that’s what you want to do. Don’t worry, busy beaver, this period will pass. And you know what? You aren’t alone here. It happens to everyone from time to time. Flow with it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re certainly in a strange mood today. True, things have been going smoothly for the past few days but be careful not to be fooled. Pride goes before a fall, as they say. Today you should be wary of your behaviour toward your lover. Your partner’s attitude may dismay you, but you’re the one who has strayed from reality. Stay away from any trigger points that could explode into an argument.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It will be as though you’re in a new and hopeful world today. The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live. In other words, it’s like a fabulous dream, and the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon. True, the glorious feeling won’t last long, so take advantage of the day. Reality is sweet at times.