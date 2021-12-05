Today in High Prairie: December 6, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]’s Happening Today – December 6, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 6, 2021

Mackenzie Calhoon

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 6, 2021

Garry MacIntosh

Alex Speakman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 6, 2021

1805 – J.R. Robert-Houdin, “Father of Modern Magic”

1822 – John Eberhard, Built Largest Pencil Plant

1864 – William S. Hart, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, Trees Author

1900 – Agnes Morehead, Bewitched Actress

1918 – Harold H. Hopkins, Inventor of Endoscope

1929 – Robert Moody, Get Smart Actor

1943 – Mike Smith, Glad All Over Singer

1948 – JoBeth Williams, Poltergeist Actress

1953 – Gina Hecht, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Randy Rhoads, Quiet Riot Guitarist

1959 – Satoru Iwata, President/CEO of Nintendo

This Day in Local History – December 6, 2021

Dec. 6, 1912: Three people drown on their way to Grouard after breaking through the ice at Shaw’s Creek.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Dominion Lands Office files a mining permit for coal near Driftpile.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports Peace River Crossing, Grande Prairie and Grouard discuss forming a hockey league with Dunvegan as a possible fourth entry. Jack Anderson is heading the proposal.

Dec. 6, 1972: The Town of High Prairie announces there will be no snow removal in the town until the new year when the new budget kicks in.

Dec. 6, 1973: Railway lights are installed at the railway crossing leading south of High Prairie.

Dec. 6, 1978: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena are deemed necessary after it’s discovered the building is not up to standard in regard to refrigeration ventilation.

Dec. 6, 1987: Lesser Slave Lake PCs says they will support a bid for High Prairie in its quest to secure an OSB plant.

Dec. 6, 1989: South Peace News reports Jennifer Howard, 20, is awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Dec. 6, 1989: The first students move into the recently-completed Student Family Housing Project on Grouard Campus.

Dec. 6, 1995: South Peace News reports the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is ready to operate after eight students graduate from police school training in Edmonton.

Dec. 6, 1997: The High Prairie History Book Society launches the new edition of Trails We Blazed Together.

Dec. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports on the proposed expansion plans of the High Prairie Inn.

Dec. 6, 2000: A boy who was on the scene when Christmas lights were destroyed in the town square issues an apology to High Prairie town council.

Dec. 6, 2000: High Prairie town council hears from M.D. Special Const. Mark Stabler, who tells them he used their curfew bylaw 10 times to keep youth off the streets. However, no one was charged.

Dec. 6, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes dismisses Councillor Gilbert Nygaard from his duties on the Big Lakes library board. Nygaard did not attend a meeting since the board’s inception over two years ago. He is replaced by Grouard Councillor Ralph Courtorielle.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it wants no part of a proposed bus transportation service along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D. received $666,667 earlier to provide the service provided they kick in $333,333. Reeve Alvin Billings says council wanted no part in administering the service.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to contribute $40,000 in its budget for the Cat Scan machine. They say they will allocate more money if other municipalities in the region contribute.

Dec. 6, 2008: The High Prairie Friendship Centre hosts its annual Elder’s Banquet at the Eagle’s Nest Complex in Enilda. Albert Babkirk and Helen Emard share Elder-of-the-Year honours.

Dec. 6, 2012: Cenovus Energy donates about $36,000 worth of toys to Big Lakes FCSS in Faust.

Dec. 6, 2014: Verna Pearson is honoured as the Elder-of-the-Year at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Elder’s Banquet.

Dec. 6, 2016: The Alberta Beef Producers re-elect Valleyview beef farmer Roland Cailliau as vice-chair.

Dec. 6, 2016: Richard John “Rick” McCotter passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a former Kinuso businessman and former I.D. councillor.

This Day in World History – December 6, 2021

1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev.

1534 – Quito, Ecuador, founded by Spanish.

1631 – First predicted transit of Venus [Kepler] is observed.

1735 – First recorded appendectomy performed in London.

1768 – First edition of Encyclopedia Britannica published in Scotland.

1866 – Chicago water supply tunnel 3,227M into Lake Michigan completed.

1877 – Thomas Edison records himself: “Mary had a Little Lamb!”

1882 – Atmosphere of Venus detected during transit.

1897 – London becomes the world’s first city to host licenced taxicabs.

1912 – China votes for universal human rights.

1917 – French ship “Mont Blanc” explodes in Halifax killing 1,700.

1917 – Finland declares itself a republic.

1921 – Ireland receives dominion status; Northern Ireland also created.

1921 – Mackenzie King is voted PM of Canada.

1956 – Nelson Mandela arrested for political activities in South Africa.

1957 – First US attempt to launch a satellite fails – rocket blows up.

1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back.

1963 – Beatles begin tradition of releasing a Christmas record for fans.

1964 – “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” first airs on TV.

1973 – Gerald Ford sworn-in as first US unelected vice president.

1984 – Helena Sukova snaps Martina Navratilova’s 74-match winning streak.

1992 – 300,000 Hindus destroy mosque of Babri, India, 4 die.

1994 – Maltese Falcon auctioned for $398,590.

2001 – Newfoundland is renamed Newfoundland and Labrador.

2012 – A 243,000,000-year-old Nyasasaurus fossil discovered in Tanzania.

2017 – Starbucks opens its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai.

2017 – “Supermassive” most distant black hole discovery announced.

2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 6, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to vocalize your feelings. By speaking about a problem out loud, you will eventually talk your way to a solution. By externalizing what is going on in your head, the issue is somehow easier to handle. Keeping it all inside gives it very little room to move around. You are closer to a solution than you think. Find your voice and the answer will find you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is plenty to talk about. The hard part is finding a reason to stop talking. Once someone brings up philosophy or religion, it seems like the floodgates open. You will be occupied for a few hours as you engage in a discussion. Your mind will jump around, and you will be happy to consider many perspectives, although you will have the last say about what you believe.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It may be difficult to focus. The trick is to not take anything too emotionally. Keep things on the light side, and do not get too frustrated if you can not seem to find the tools to dig as deeply as you would like. You may be more productive if you skim many issues instead of trying to penetrate deeply into one in particular.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a very climactic time of month on the emotional front, and you may lash out for no apparent reason. This is a time when any emotions that you have stored up inside are forced to come out in one way or another. You may feel like you have little control over how you express feelings. The force behind your emotions is tremendous.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make sure to take something to read with you. There may be times when you have to wait for someone and you will want to be productive. You will inevitably get antsy and could get angry with the person holding up your day. Having something to focus on will calm you and make you feel like you are not wasting your time. You could thoroughly enjoy the time rather than get angry.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is hungry for stimulation, so give it plenty of food to chew on. This food could come in the form of a lively discussion about politics and world events or perhaps an offbeat periodical. Your perspective could change on a dime, so keep your mind open to new ideas. The information that comes your way will be enriching and surprising.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be in a quagmire of indecision. Your brain is turning in many directions but not coming to any conclusion. Work with this energy rather than become frustrated by it. Feel free to examine every idea thoroughly. By the time you really have to make a decision, you will know what you want. For now, you are better off experimenting.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The latest magazines and trends in fashion and movies will catch your attention. There is a piece of late-breaking news that will matter a great deal to you. Conversations revolving around these topics are likely to come up at dinner tonight. You will have a fresh tidbit of information to share with others. Long conversations on current ideas will prove extremely rewarding.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like a scatterbrain when you forget where you put your keys and put detergent in the dryer with your freshly-washed clothes. Your brain is tossed every which way, and it may be hard to follow through on anything you start. Do not get too hung up on this. Go with the flow without trying to force yourself into anything that does not come naturally.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things should be going your way, and you may feel like quite a bit is getting done without your having to lift a finger. At the same time, a nagging voice in the back of your mind is telling you to watch your back. Have all your bases covered. While you may be tempted to go with the most comfortable and familiar, this is a good time to consider other perspectives.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your current paradigm may get shifted a bit. There is a good chance that your emotions will go through a significant transformation today. Your mind may be spinning. Do not get caught up in the mental maelstrom. You can cut through the jargon that your mind may be feeding you by relying on your sixth sense – your keen intuition – for the answers you seek.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Ordering one item from the menu is not going to satisfy you today. You need a buffet table where you can try everything – either that or an eight-course meal served with a smile. You are happy to share your meal with others as long as you can have a bite of what everyone else is having as well. This is your day to skip around, try new things, and explore different perspectives.