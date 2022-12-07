Today in High Prairie: December 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 6, 2022

10 -11 a.m. – Senior’s Coffee Morning at Farmers Restaurant in Nampa.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in morning coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

5 – 7 pm. – Tiny Chefs at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 6, 2022

1805 – J.R. Robert-Houdin, “Father of Modern Magic”

1822 – John Eberhard, Built Largest Pencil Plant

1864 – William S. Hart, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1886 – Joyce Kilmer, Trees Author

1887 – Lynn Fontanne, Peter Pan Actress

1900 – Agnes Morehead, Bewitched Actress

1918 – Harold H. Hopkins, Inventor of Endoscope

1929 – Robert Moody, Get Smart Actor

1943 – Mike Smith, Glad All Over Singer

1948 – JoBeth Williams, Poltergeist Actress

1953 – Gina Hecht, Mork & Mindy Actress

1956 – Randy Rhoads, Quiet Riot Guitarist

1959 – Satoru Iwata, President/CEO of Nintendo

This Day in Local History – December 6, 2022

Dec. 6, 1912: Three people drown going to Grouard after breaking through the ice at Shaw’s Creek.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Dominion Lands Office files a mining permit for coal near Driftpile.

Dec. 6, 1913: The Grouard News reports Peace River Crossing, Grande Prairie and Grouard discuss forming a hockey league with Dunvegan as a possible fourth entry. Jack Anderson is heading the proposal.

Dec. 6, 1969: The Kinuso School boy’s volleyball team wins a tournament at Smith. Mr. Thurstun is coach.

Dec. 6, 1971: The High Prairie Regals tie the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics 2-2 despite being outshot 37-23.

Dec. 6, 1972: The Town of High Prairie announces there will be no snow removal in the town until the new year when the new budget kicks in.

Dec. 6, 1973: Railway lights are installed at the railway crossing leading south of High Prairie.

Dec. 6, 1975: The High Prairie Regals open the season on home ice and skate to a 10-10 tie against Peace River.

Dec. 6, 1978: Renovations at the Sports Palace arena are deemed necessary after it is discovered the building is not up to standard in regard to refrigeration ventilation.

Dec. 6, 1980: The line of Rod Berg, Jim McLean and Steve Willier combine for 10 points as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 6-4.

Dec. 6, 1986: Harold Bellerose scores the winner in overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Monarchs 4-3 in overtime. Shots on goal were 59-28 Regals.

Dec. 6, 1989: South Peace News reports Jennifer Howard, 20, is awarded a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship.

Dec. 6, 1989: The first students move into the recently-completed Student Family Housing Project on Grouard Campus.

Dec. 6, 1990: Ken Breland scores twice as the visiting Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-3.

Dec. 6, 1994: Kevin Hamelin scores twice as the visiting Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-2.

Dec. 6, 1995: South Peace News reports the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is ready to operate after eight students graduate from police school training in Edmonton.

Dec. 6, 1997: The High Prairie History Book Society launches the new edition of Trails We Blazed Together.

Dec. 6, 2000: South Peace News reports on the proposed expansion plans of the High Prairie Inn.

Dec. 6, 2000: A boy who was on the scene when Christmas lights were destroyed in the town square issues an apology to High Prairie town council.

Dec. 6, 2000: High Prairie town council hears from M.D. Special Const. Mark Stabler, who tells them he used their curfew bylaw 10 times to keep youth off the streets. However, no one was charged.

Dec. 6, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes dismisses Councillor Gilbert Nygaard from his duties on the Big Lakes Library Board. Nygaard did not attend a meeting since the board’s inception over two years ago. He is replaced by Grouard Councillor Ralph Courtorielle.

Dec. 6, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to a proposal from Northern Lakes College that would see improved access to recreation facilities in each community in return for money to upgrade college facilities in Faust and Grouard.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides it wants no part of a proposed bus transportation service along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. The M.D. received $666,667 earlier to provide the service provided they kick in $333,333. Reeve Alvin Billings says council wanted no part in administering the service.

Dec. 6, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to contribute $40,000 in its budget for the Cat Scan machine. They say they will allocate more money if other municipalities in the region contribute.

Dec. 6, 2010: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion recognizes eight High Prairie winners in its annual Remembrance Day Contest.

Dec. 6, 2012: Cenovus Energy donates about $36,000 worth of toys to Big Lakes FCSS in Faust.

Dec. 6, 2016: Richard John “Rick” McCotter passes away at the age of 69 years. He was a former Kinuso businessman and former I.D. councillor.

This Day in World History – December 6, 2022

1240 – Mongols under Batu Khan occupy and destroy Kiev.

1534 – Quito, Ecuador, founded by Spanish.

1631 – First predicted transit of Venus [Kepler] is observed.

1735 – First recorded appendectomy performed in London.

1768 – First edition of Encyclopedia Britannica published in Scotland.

1866 – Chicago water supply tunnel 3,227M into Lake Michigan completed.

1877 – Thomas Edison records himself: “Mary had a little lamb!”

1882 – Atmosphere of Venus detected during transit.

1897 – London becomes the world’s first city to host licenced taxicabs.

1912 – China votes for universal human rights.

1917 – French ship “Mont Blanc” explodes in Halifax killing 1,700.

1917 – Finland declares itself a republic.

1921 – Ireland receives dominion status; Northern Ireland also created.

1921 – Mackenzie King is voted PM of Canada.

1941 – Dutch & British pilots see Japanese invasion fleet at Singapore.

1956 – Nelson Mandela arrested for political activities in South Africa.

1957 – First US attempt to launch a satellite fails – rocket blows up.

1958 – US lunar probe Pioneer 3 reaches 107,269 km, falls back.

1962 – US abandons Skybolt ballistic missile program.

1963 – Beatles begin tradition of releasing a Christmas record for fans.

1964 – “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” first airs on TV.

1973 – Gerald Ford sworn-in as first US unelected vice president.

1984 – Helena Sukova snaps Martina Navratilova’s 74-match winning streak.

1989 – Worst Canadian mass murder: Marc Lepine kills 14 women at Montreal.

1990 – Shoeless Joe Jackson’s signature is sold for $23,100.

1992 – 300,000 Hindus destroy mosque of Babri, India, 4 die.

1994 – Maltese Falcon auctioned for $398,590.

2001 – Newfoundland is renamed Newfoundland and Labrador.

2012 – A 243,000,000-year-old Nyasasaurus fossil discovered in Tanzania.

2017 – Starbucks opens its largest cafe in the world in Shanghai.

2017 – “Supermassive” most distant black hole discovery announced.

2018 – Luxembourg is the first country to make all public transport free.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are certainly in a strange mood today! True, things have been going smoothly for the past few days but be careful not to be fooled. Pride goes before a fall, as they say. Today you should be wary of your behaviour toward your lover. Your partner’s attitude may dismay you, but you are the one who has strayed from reality. Stay away from any trigger points that could explode into an argument!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It will be as though you are in a new and hopeful world today! The people you meet will be cordial and caring, and the future will seem like a bright, attractive place to live. In other words, it is like a fabulous dream, and the alarm clock is bound to wake you up soon. True, the glorious feeling will not last long, so take advantage of the day. Reality is sweet at times!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Because you tend to brood over everything right now, a day like this can not be anything but beneficial! It has been difficult for you to find satisfaction within the realm of the known world lately, but today offers you a journey into another perception, one that is intangible and unreal. You may find it gratifying, especially if you try some artistic, esoteric, or religious activity!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There are days when you feel wonderful without being able to attribute the feeling to any real event! Of course, your rational mind will search for a reason for your happiness. But if you count the number of times when you do things against your will, it becomes obvious logic and reason do not always apply to this world. Do not even try to understand. Just enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The day ahead should be excellent! For the past several days you have been searching for meaning in life. There have been changes in your chief occupation, new relationships, bursting ambitions. Today you can let all of that soul-searching go. You are likely to whip up a huge mixture of the whole experience and be grateful for the thrilling life you lead right now!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You will probably be perfectly in tune with the day ahead! Of course, it is tempting to run away from the reality and hardships of the moment. But at other times, when you are so compassionate and find it easy to listen, like today, life is really rewarding. People find your company soothing and pleasant, and they are likely to thank you for it. Are not days like this great?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not try to control what happens today, because you will not be able to fathom what is going on. How could it be otherwise when collective currents are interfering with your life? You may do some soul-searching because you may feel you are only a grain of sand in a vast universe. Do not spend too much time staring at your belly button. Look around you for some of the answers!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This kind of strange day does not come around often! It will seem as though you no longer know what you want. Do you have a yen to take off for the other side of the globe? People will not understand you, and you will think that explaining yourself is pointless. The best thing to do may be to unplug from your usual activities and go for a walk. You have nothing to lose!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do other countries represent real openings for you? This is a question you will soon have to answer. This may be true, but it may also be an illusion that gives you a simplistic explanation for the dissatisfaction you feel now in your professional life. Think about it because some important decisions you are about to make depend on it. You are not the only one to consider, either!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are going to think this is a strange period! It isn’t! It is just that today will non be like others. Look around and you will see that people are either depressed or trying to keep up a good façade. It is as if lots of people – you in particular – are being confronted by their dreams without being able to act on them. This is not an easy situation to be in!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, you might get the chance to take a trip around the world to visit fabulous palaces and experience a timeless love, and all – get this – totally free! This could be called a sensitivity test to the universe of Walt Disney. Goodness knows you are not a total stranger to it! By now, you have learned from hard experience that fantasyland is for Mickey Mouse!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will float today! You will not talk, you will be sleepy, and your mood will not be the best. OK, perfect! Get back into your novel, take several siestas, and do as little as possible, because that is what you want to do. Do not worry, busy beaver, this period will pass. And you know what? You are not alone here. It happens to everyone from time to time. Flow with it!