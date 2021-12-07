Today in High Prairie: December 7, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 7, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 7, 2021

Carter Jonas

Dustin Wilson

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 7, 2021

Ken MacEachern

Sharon Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 7, 2021

1598 – Giovanni Bernini, St. Teresa in Ecstasy Sculptor

1891 – Fay Bainter, State Fair Actress

1904 – Clarence Nash, Voice of Donald Duck

1905 – Gerard Kuiper, Discovered Moons of Uranus

1909 – Arch Oboler, Lights Out Producer

1915 – Eli Wallach, Magnificent 7 Actor

1923 – Ted Knight, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1926 – Victor Kiam, Remington Shavers CEO

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, Exorcist Actress

1942 – Harry Chapin, Cat’s in the Cradle Singer

1947 – Johnny Bench, Cincinnati Red

1955 – Priscilla Barnes, Three’s Company Actress

1956 – Larry Bird, Boston Celtic

1958 – Rick Rude, “Ravishing” Pro Wrestler

1969 – Patrice O’Neal, American Stand-Up Comedian

1974 – Nicole Appleton, Canadian Singer

1979 – Jennifer Carpenter, American Actress

This Day in Local History – December 7, 2021

Dec. 7, 1958: The former Shadow Creek School, which closed in 1947, is destroyed by fire.

Dec. 7, 1960: The first classes are held as Grouard School opens. It was run by St. Bernard’s Roman Catholic Mission School.

Dec. 7, 1962: High Prairie holds a ceremony to officially open the new 70-bed $940,000 Providence Hospital. Alberta Minster of Public Health J. Donovan Ross cuts the ribbon.

Dec. 7, 1963: Peace River defeats visiting Falher 8-7 to mark the first time an NPHL game is played on artificial ice.

Dec. 7, 1967. Evelyn Nordin is elected president of the Big Meadow Women’s Institute.

Dec. 7, 1968: Ralph Freeman scores 44 points to lead the visiting Grouard senior men’s basketball team to a 74-27 win at McLennan.

Dec. 7, 1968: Monica Auger scores nine points to lead the visiting Grouard senior women’s basketball team to a 14-1 win at McLennan.

Dec. 7, 1969: The RCMP Trophy returns to Faust after local RCMP members win the RCMP Bonspiel in High Prairie. The winning rink is Cpl. Ron Easton and wife, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Bannister.

Dec. 7, 1970: The Town of High Prairie begins the process of gaining control of the gas system from Northland Utilities. Northland sets a price of $751,790. Council counters with an offer of $290,000. Hearings begin in Edmonton.

Dec. 7, 1974: Tom Iannone scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Manning Comets 13-2.

Dec. 7, 1983: Dan Kachnic and Jeff Burgar begin operating KBS-TV. The cable TV company had been licenced earlier in the year. The owners decide to build their broadcast tower in the I.D. after a dispute with town council. The free TV offered to citizens through an illegal operation is threatened.

Dec. 7, 1985: The rink of Lisa Zahacy, Rhonda Berg and Karen Brust win the C Event at a high school curling bonspiel in Slave Lake.

Dec. 7, 1988: South Peace News reports Lesser Slave Lake MLA Larry Shaben won’t seek re-election.

Dec. 7, 1993: Ivan Cunningham, Greg Desjarlais, Travis Cunningham and Daryl Harpe all score hat tricks as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Falher Pirates 18-4.

Dec. 7, 1994: The High Prairie Roman Catholic Separate School Board holds its last meeting.

Dec. 7, 2005: South Peace News publishes a 16-page supplement recognizing the opening of the High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

Dec. 7, 2005: South Peace News reports that Peace Country Health advertises for a call of interest for land for the new High Prairie Hospital. George Keay, chair of a committee lobbying for the new hospital, says it’s one more step in the process that makes it closer to reality.

Dec. 7, 2005: South Peace News features Frankie Smith, a teenage girl considering a career as an auto mechanic.

Dec. 7, 2005: Peavine raises over $20,000 as over 35 people shed their hair for charity. The money is given to two local residents receiving cancer treatment.

Dec. 7, 2006: Olympic champion wrestler and 10-time national champ Christine Nordhagen visits St. Andrew’s School as part of the Sport for Life program.

Dec. 7, 2009: High Prairie Pet and Feed opens in its new location beside KBS-TV in the old RCMP detachment building.

Dec. 7, 2011: South Peace News reports on diamond exploration activity in the Buffalo Hill by Apex Geoscience.

Dec. 7, 2012: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds its Live Nativity Celebration. It’s so cold organizer Peter Clarke decided those attending will sing only one verse of each song.

Dec. 7, 2016: South Peace News reports that Collin Rattray and Justin Ernesto are the new co-directors of the High Prairie Community Band.

Dec. 7, 2016: Colton Willier, 7, has his 75-second film at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto. His animated film Skateboarding Pants was made when he was six years old.

Dec. 7, 2016: Cree Code Talker wins a $1,000 award for best short documentary at the ImagineNATIVE Film and Media Arts Festival in Toronto.

Dec. 7, 2018: The High Prairie Regals end a miserable 24-game losing streak to the Falher Pirates as they blast them 13-6 at the Sports Palace. Lloyd AhKimNachie scores his first four goals of the season in the rout. The last Regals’ win over the Pirates came Dec. 10, 2010.

This Day in World History – December 7, 2021

1868 – Jesse James gang robs bank in Gallatin Missouri, kills 1.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph [gramophone].

1907 – Eugene Corri becomes first referee in a boxing ring.

1909 – Inventor Leo Baekeland patents first thermo-setting plastic, Bakelite.

1926 – Gas refrigerator patented.

1932 – First gyro-stabilized vessel to cross Atlantic arrives in New York.

1937 – Dutch Minister Romme proclaims married women are forbidden to work.

1941 – Imperial Japanese Navy with 353 planes attack Pearl Harbor.

1960 – Ivory Coast claims independence from France.

1963 – Instant replay is used for the first time in a Army-Navy game.

1968 – Richard Dodd returns a library book taken out in 1823 [145 years].

1972 – Apollo 17 final manned lunar landing mission is launched.

1972 – Philippine’s First Lady Imelda Marcos stabbed, wounded.

1981 – Spain becomes a member of the NATO.

1986 – Pres Jean-Claude Duvalier flees Haiti.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat proclaims State of Palestine.

1988 – PLO delegation lead by Yasser Arafat recognizes State of Israel.

1992 – Galileo spacecraft passes North Pole of moon [Peary Crater].

1995 – US space probe Galileo begins orbiting Jupiter.

1995 – American rock band The Grateful Dead break up.

2003 – The Conservative Party of Canada is officially recognized.

2014 – Mayor of Paris calls for diesel cars to be banned by 2020.

2015 – Beijing issues its first ever red alert for pollution.

2017 – Australia’s parliament votes to legalize gay marriage.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 7, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If only more days could be this easy. The energy from the aspects is revitalizing, allowing you to get a lot accomplished. If there is something you have hesitated to do, seize some of the day’s added confidence and go for it. You will succeed at anything you take on. Do not get caught up in doing another’s work because you have energy in abundance.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today will start off with an energy boost for you. Seize the opportunity to make the most of this by getting those major projects and chores handled. It is not every day that you feel this good. If you get to work right off the bat, you will have plenty of time to do something recreational afterward. If you are into sports, the extra energy will give you quite an edge.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today the cosmic conditions are great for peak physical and mental energy. You will be able to take on almost anything. With an added increase to your confidence level, now is the time to take steps toward your biggest goals. Rather than worry about rejection, think, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained.” Even though you are not big on taking risks, the ones you take today will be worth it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect to enjoy today. You are in great shape and operating at peak performance. These are excellent conditions for working or creating. Given the chance, your mind will teem with innovative ideas. Put effort into everything you do today. If the opportunity comes up to participate in a new venture, give it serious thought. It could be a smart move.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The energy today means you will feel on top of the world. Given your usual hardworking nature, you may need to keep an eye out for exhaustion. While the extra strength, health, and mental sharpness give you tremendous support to get a lot done, you have to know when to quit for the day, too. Save some of that energy for social or recreational activities.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are off to an excellent start. If you have felt a little weary lately, this will change. Added mental and physical strength is available to you. Things that seemed difficult yesterday will come easily today. Take out any projects or to-do lists and go for it. Things will be finished before you know it, and you will still have a smile on your face. Know when to quit, though. You do not want to overdo it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might feel like you have more energy today than you usually do. Whether the tasks ahead require physical strength or mental acuity, approach them with confidence. Things come easily and readily, and you can accomplish a great deal. Take a little of this energized time for socializing with a friend or engaging in your favourite hobbies. There is no need to direct it all into serious matters.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Expect to start your day with renewed strength and energy. Almost everything on your to-do list will fall into place. You can approach your projects with confidence and vigour because you can do what needs to be done. If there is something you have wanted to take on or start, you will be hard-pressed to find a better day. Make the most of the confidence surge. There is nothing you can not handle.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This will be one of those days when you are glad to get up. The energy is exceptionally positive. You will probably feel energetic, confident, and ready to get down to work on your projects. This, in combination with your tendency to work hard, can have you going strong. Do not overdo it. Take some time to smell the roses and take a little rest.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is going to be a great day to get things done. Cosmic conditions will have you feeling energetic and raring to go. If there is a list of things to do waiting for you, grab it and get going. You might need to resist the temptation to spend time socializing. If you focus on your priorities, you will be finished before you know it and there will still be plenty of time left for play.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This will be an excellent day to start some of the projects you have held back for some time. You will likely feel more physical and mental energy than you have experienced lately. Whether your day is filled with work or play, things are going to go great. You can tackle tasks with confidence. Be productive by giving your energy a place to go.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be more energetic than you have felt in a long time. It is the perfect day to get busy with tasks, projects, and housework. You will breeze through most things in no time and enjoy them. Resist any temptation to procrastinate! If you put things off, you will miss the current cosmic support. Make a list of things to do and start. You will be done before you know it!