Today in High Prairie: December 8, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 8, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring your lunch and your project!

4 – 7 p.m. – Christmas Open House at Northern Sunrise County Administration Building.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 8, 2022

65 BC – Horace, Roman Poet

1765 – Eli Whitney, Cotton Gin Inventor

1861 – William C. Durant, Founded General Motors

1894 – E.C. Segar, Popeye Cartoonist

1899 – John Qualen, Casablanca Actor

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, On the Waterfront Actor

1925 – Sammy Davis Jr., Candy Man Singer

1933 – Flip Wilson, Flip Wilson Show

1936 – David Carradine, Kung Fu Actor

1937 – James MacArthur, Hawaii 5-0 Actor

1942 – Bobby Elliott, The Hollies Drummer

1943 – Jim Morrison, The Doors Singer

1946 – John Rubinstein, Boys from Brazil Actor

1947 – Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers Band

1948 – Jimmy Lai, Giordano Founder

1950 – Jimmy Farrar, Molly Hatchet Vocalist

1950 – Dan Hartman, Edgar Winter Group Musician

1953 – Kim Basinger, American Actress

1957 – Phil Collen, Def Leppard Guitarist

1964 – Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives Actress

1966 – Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U Singer

1968 – Michael Cole, WWE Broadcaster

1976 – Dominic Monaghan, Lord of the Rings Actor

1978 – Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries Actor

1984 – Sam Hunt, Take Your Time Singer

1989 – Drew Doughty, Los Angeles King

This Day in Local History – December 8, 2022

Dec. 8, 1913: Jack Russell opens a blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Dec. 8, 1913: Verner Maurice is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 8, 1914: The High Prairie Board of Trade is formed at Thompson’s store with J.M. Cull as secretary.

Dec. 8, 1971: Alberta Government Telephones announces plans to remove its obsolete poles in High Prairie town limits.

Dec. 8, 1971: High Prairie RCMP request that town council set up a Highway Patrol in town.

Dec. 8, 1973: Tom Iannone scores five goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-2 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 8, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to set up an outdoor ice rink at Prairie River Junior High School.

Dec. 8, 1979: Five local teens are killed in an auto accident: Earl Chalifoux, 18, Dennis Belcourt, 17, Sandra Cardinal, 15, Raymond Bellerose, 15, and Joan Thibault, 13.

Dec. 8, 1984: For only the second time in 10 years, a team from the Smoky River area does not win the Divisional boy’s volleyball title. St. Andrew’s defeats Girouxville in the final 15-10, 15-12.

Dec. 8, 1984: Fort St. John’s Gene Johnston wins the men’s title and Falher’s Lynne Courchesne the women’s title at a badminton tournament held in High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 1987: Steven Matthews scores 17 seconds into the game and the High Prairie Regals go on to defeat visiting Grande Prairie 4-3.

Dec. 8, 1988: Steven Matthews scores in overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 7-6 win in Valleyview.

Dec. 8, 1990: Ken Asmussen scores twice as the visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals a 4-2.

Dec. 8, 1991: The Midnight Twilight Tourist Association announces they will build a new head office in St. Albert. Slave Lake and Kinuso had submitted bids for the office.

Dec. 8, 1991: Dale Campbell’s rink wins six of seven games and wins the Slave Lake Cash Bonspiel and $2,500.

Dec. 8, 1992: Ivan Cunningham scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 8-4.

Dec. 8, 1994: Peavine’s Al Anderson leaves the Slave Lake Wolves to play for the Lakeland Eagles.

Dec. 8, 1994: Kevin Clemens and Chris Gall each score twice in the first period and the visiting Peace River Stampeders go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 9-8.

Dec. 8, 2001: The High Prairie Regals suffer their worst-ever defeat in franchise history at Dawson Creek losing 21-1 to the Canucks.

Dec. 8, 2005: High Prairie fills a van in less than one minute in the Monahan Ford Hamper Scamper.

Dec. 8, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada holds an open house to celebrate the opening of its fractionation plant east of High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 2006: Debbie N. Willier, 41, dies in an accident at Enilda.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves raises in their monthly honourariums. The reeve’s is increased to $1,200 from $800 while the deputy reeve’s rises to $900 from $650 and councillors to $800 from $500.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses a proposal from CAO Harvey Prockiw to close the office between Christmas and New Year’s.

Dec. 8, 2011: Hockey star Theo Fleury visits Peavine Bishop Routhier School and shares his life experiences with students.

Dec. 8, 2013: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the 2014 Alberta Master’s Provincials in Edmonton after winning two straight games at zones. Members of the rink include third Bernie Poloz, second Vic Shapka and lead Jerry Nessman.

Dec. 8, 2015: The three-time defending NPHL champion Spirit River Rangers come to town and hand the High Prairie Regals their eleventh straight loss to open the season 10-3.

Dec. 8, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are blanked 8-0 at Grande Prairie. It was the club’s third game in four days.

Dec. 8-9, 2017: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s team places second at the Tonesha Walker Basketball Tournament after losing 83-77 in the final to the High Level Bears. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers also win silver after losing the final 60-44 to the Worsley Wildcats.

This Day in World History – December 8, 2022

December 8

1777 – Capt. James Cook leaves Society Islands.

1792 – First cremation in US: Henry Laurens.

1813 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s 7th Symphony in A, premieres in Vienna.

1869 – Timothy Eaton founds T. Eaton Co. Limited in Toronto.

1874 – Jesse James’ gang takes train at Muncie, Kansas.

1909 – Bird banding society found.

1915 – John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” appears in “Punch” magazine.

1931 – Coaxial cable patented.

1952 – First TV acknowledgement of pregnancy on I Love Lucy.

1962 – Funeral for Queen Wilhelmina of Holland.

1965 – Pope Paul VI signs second Vatican council.

1966 – US & USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space.

1974 – Greek monarchy rejected by referendum.

1987 – Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes first goalie to actually score a goal.

1992 – Galileo’s nearest approach to Jupiter [303 km].

1992 – NBC announces that “Cheers” will go off the air in May 1993.

2004 – South American Community of Nations established.

2012 – UN climate conference agrees to extend the Kyoto Protocol to 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 8, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might get the feeling someone in your family is hiding something! The atmosphere might be strained and somewhat tense. Your natural inclination is to try to spread oil on troubled waters to return the situation to normal, but this is not likely to be the right course of action here. Let things ride. Whoever is hiding something is not likely to reveal it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Gossip you hear today might make you angry! You are likely to sense it is not true. Take nothing at face value today. Check the facts before making any judgments. Discontent is in the air, and when people are disgruntled, they tend to say things they do not mean. Avoid the temptation to be confrontational. It will only make things worse. Try to spend some time alone if you can!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is more than meets the eye to a money situation today! There could be errors in your financial records, or someone may not be telling the truth about an important item. You are a caring, trusting person, but this is not the day to blindly accept anyone’s statements. Check the facts and see for yourself, then act accordingly in order to see to your own best interests!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today, you probably are not going to feel very friendly. You are most likely to want to sequester yourself at home and not see or speak to anyone. If your need for solitude is that strong, indulge it. You will not do yourself any good by forcing contact with others. You might feel a little out of sorts physically, so it is especially important to eat right and get lots of vitamin C!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Self-control is the word for today! Others’ unethical behaviour could trigger some long-buried anger that might make you want to lash out at those responsible. This will not solve anything. The best way to handle these rather explosive emotions is honest communication, but today it could deteriorate into arguments. Try counting to 10 before confronting anyone. It works!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Anger and resentment caused by past hurts could come up today, at times tempting you to burst into tears! Do not fight it. Just find someplace where you can be alone and let it out. This is only a symptom of personal and spiritual growth on your part. Releasing the past clears the way for breakthroughs in the future. You could wake up tomorrow morning feeling like a changed person!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone you think of as a friend may prove less than trustworthy today! There are indications of deception all around you. Perhaps someone is keeping something from you or telling outright lies. Do not be too suspicious of anyone but check the facts of a situation before you take someone’s word for anything. It is always best to do that anyway!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something underhanded is going on! Unethical people could be trying to manipulate certain situations in order to turn them to their own benefit. Be careful! Steer clear of any “political” conversations, and refrain from commenting on any situation or listening to gossip. On the positive side, your intuition is sharp, so you should be able to sense the trustworthy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you have been thinking about executing legal papers of any kind, this is not the day to do it. Any contract entered into today is likely to have confusing clauses and obscure language you may not understand and that potentially could be used against you. This also is not the day to start or even plan a journey of any kind. However, it is a great day for reading or meditation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Money matters look uncertain and a bit deceptive! This is not a good day to enter into any kind of investment program, negotiate salaries or commissions, or change banks. Your dreams may be a bit disturbing, but this likely reflects fears from the past rather than dangers in the future. Write them down, however. You may learn a lot about yourself by studying the symbols!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – New people may come into your life today! If you get bad vibes from one of them, trust your instincts! Signs are you will meet at least one new acquaintance who is not trustworthy. This is not a good day to enter into any kind of partnership, nor is it a good day to get married or even propose marriage. Put all plans for cementing partnerships on hold for a few days!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might wake up feeling a little under the weather, perhaps too tired to go anywhere, and you will want to stay in! Perhaps this is the best course of action for today. You may be tired and a bit stressed out, and more vulnerable than usual to any bugs may be going around at this time. Drink lots of juices and get some rest. Tomorrow you will probably feel much better!