Today in High Prairie: December 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – December 8, 2023

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7 p.m. – Live Nativity Service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 8, 2023

65 BC – Horace, Roman Poet

1765 – Eli Whitney, Cotton Gin Inventor

1861 – William C. Durant, Founded General Motors

1894 – E.C. Segar, Popeye Cartoonist

1899 – John Qualen, Casablanca Actor

1911 – Lee J. Cobb, On the Waterfront Actor

1925 – Sammy Davis Jr., Candy Man Singer

1933 – Flip Wilson, Flip Wilson Show

1936 – David Carradine, Kung Fu Actor

1937 – James MacArthur, Hawaii 5-0 Actor

1942 – Bobby Elliott, The Hollies Drummer

1943 – Jim Morrison, The Doors Singer

1946 – John Rubinstein, Boys from Brazil Actor

1947 – Gregg Allman, Allman Brothers Band

1948 – Jimmy Lai, Giordano Founder

1950 – Jimmy Farrar, Molly Hatchet Vocalist

1950 – Dan Hartman, Edgar Winter Group Musician

1953 – Kim Basinger, American Actress

1957 – Phil Collen, Def Leppard Guitarist

1964 – Teri Hatcher, Desperate Housewives Actress

1966 – Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares 2 U Singer

1968 – Michael Cole, WWE Broadcaster

1976 – Dominic Monaghan, Lord of the Rings Actor

1978 – Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries Actor

1984 – Sam Hunt, Take Your Time Singer

1989 – Drew Doughty, Los Angeles King

This Day in Local History – December 8, 2023

Dec. 8, 1913: Jack Russell opens a blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Dec. 8, 1913: Verner Maurice is elected president of the Grouard Board of Trade.

Dec. 8, 1914: The High Prairie Board of Trade is formed at Thompson’s store with J.M. Cull as secretary.

Dec. 8, 1971: Alberta Government Telephones announces plans to remove its obsolete poles in High Prairie town limits.

Dec. 8, 1971: High Prairie RCMP request that town council set up a Highway Patrol in town.

Dec. 8, 1973: Tom Iannone scores five goals to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-2 win over the Fairview Elks.

Dec. 8, 1977: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to set up an outdoor ice rink at Prairie River Junior High School.

Dec. 8, 1979: Five local teens are killed in an auto accident: Earl Chalifoux, 18, Dennis Belcourt, 17, Sandra Cardinal, 15, Raymond Bellerose, 15, and Joan Thibault, 13.

Dec. 8, 1984: For only the second time in 10 years, a team from the Smoky River area does not win the Divisional boy’s volleyball title. St. Andrew’s defeats Girouxville in the final 15-10, 15-12.

Dec. 8, 1984: Fort St. John’s Gene Johnston wins the men’s title and Falher’s Lynne Courchesne the women’s title at a badminton tournament held in High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 1987: Steven Matthews scores 17 seconds into the game and the High Prairie Regals go on to defeat visiting Grande Prairie 4-3.

Dec. 8, 1988: Steven Matthews scores in overtime to give the visiting High Prairie Regals a 7-6 win in Valleyview.

Dec. 8, 1990: Ken Asmussen scores twice as the visiting Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals a 4-2.

Dec. 8, 1991: The Midnight Twilight Tourist Association announces they will build a new head office in St. Albert. Slave Lake and Kinuso had submitted bids for the office.

Dec. 8, 1991: Dale Campbell’s rink wins six of seven games and wins the Slave Lake Cash Bonspiel and $2,500.

Dec. 8, 1992: Ivan Cunningham scores four goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 8-4.

Dec. 8, 1994: Peavine’s Al Anderson leaves the Slave Lake Wolves to play for the Lakeland Eagles.

Dec. 8, 1994: Kevin Clemens and Chris Gall each score twice in the first period and the visiting Peace River Stampeders go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 9-8.

Dec. 8, 2001: The High Prairie Regals suffer their worst-ever defeat in franchise history at Dawson Creek losing 21-1 to the Canucks.

Dec. 8, 2005: High Prairie fills a van in less than one minute in the Monahan Ford Hamper Scamper.

Dec. 8, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada holds an open house to celebrate the opening of its fractionation plant east of High Prairie.

Dec. 8, 2006: Debbie N. Willier, 41, dies in an accident at Enilda.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes approves raises in their monthly honourariums. The reeve’s is increased to $1,200 from $800 while the deputy reeve’s rises to $900 from $650 and councillors to $800 from $500.

Dec. 8, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses a proposal from CAO Harvey Prockiw to close the office between Christmas and New Year’s.

Dec. 8, 2011: Hockey star Theo Fleury visits Peavine Bishop Routhier School and shares his life experiences with students.

Dec. 8, 2013: David Marx’s rink qualifies for the 2014 Alberta Master’s Provincials in Edmonton after winning two straight games at zones. Members of the rink include third Bernie Poloz, second Vic Shapka and lead Jerry Nessman.

Dec. 8, 2015: The three-time defending NPHL champion Spirit River Rangers come to town and hand the High Prairie Regals their eleventh straight loss to open the season 10-3.

Dec. 8, 2017: The High Prairie Regals are blanked 8-0 at Grande Prairie. It was the club’s third game in four days.

Dec. 8-9, 2017: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s team places second at the Tonesha Walker Basketball Tournament after losing 83-77 in the final to the High Level Bears. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers also win silver after losing the final 60-44 to the Worsley Wildcats.

This Day in World History – December 8, 2023

1777 – Capt. James Cook leaves Society Islands.

1792 – First cremation in US: Henry Laurens.

1813 – Ludwig van Beethoven’s 7th Symphony in A, premieres in Vienna.

1869 – Timothy Eaton founds T. Eaton Co. Limited in Toronto.

1874 – Jesse James’ gang takes train at Muncie, Kansas.

1909 – Bird banding society found.

1915 – John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields” appears in “Punch” magazine.

1931 – Coaxial cable patented.

1952 – First TV acknowledgement of pregnancy on I Love Lucy.

1962 – Funeral for Queen Wilhelmina of Holland.

1965 – Pope Paul VI signs second Vatican council.

1966 – US & USSR sign treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons in outer space.

1974 – Greek monarchy rejected by referendum.

1987 – Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes first goalie to actually score a goal.

1992 – Galileo’s nearest approach to Jupiter [303 km].

1992 – NBC announces that “Cheers” will go off the air in May 1993.

2004 – South American Community of Nations established.

2012 – UN climate conference agrees to extend the Kyoto Protocol to 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel like you are spinning your wheels today, especially as the end of the day draws near. Nothing seems to be going your way. Things are not really as bad as you think. Most likely, part of your uneasiness has to do with anticipation of upcoming events. Difficult tensions can result when you get irritable for no reason. Do not make the situation any worse than it needs to be.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are in a good position to make a major breakthrough. Your sensitivity works to your advantage. It gives you insight into things that others miss. The good news is this comes with an extra grounding force that helps you be more practical in your decisions and rational in your actions. This wonderful combination helps you attain the success and good fortune you deserve.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not get too hooked on the free spirit that may dominate the morning hours. Have your fun at that time, but all good things must come to an end at some point. You may be called on for a more serious job when evening rolls around. Instead of plowing ahead and working to get things done the way you want, be more sensitive to others and more grounded in your approach.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel you are coming to a dramatic emotional climax regarding an issue you take personally. There is a strong force stirring up your feelings, but that does not mean you have to spin out of control. While this emotion builds within you, there is a solid, stable force helping you keep your feet on the ground. This lifeline is always there when you need it, so trust in it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful of letting your erratic, willful nature dominate the scene. Go with the flow and be more sensitive to the people around you. Stay grounded, focused, and aware of your emotions. This may be easier said than done, but this kind of behaviour is key to making the most of today. There is opportunity in doing things in a slightly different way than you have been.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be scolded for something you failed to take care of properly. There is a wonderfully expansive feeling to the day you should capitalize on. Do not get too bogged down with the little things. Do not get overwhelmed with what you did wrong. There are so many more wonderful things to celebrate. Why spoil them with nitpicky details?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The beginning of the day may start out boisterous and easygoing. The object of the game for you will be to have some fun. As the day wears on, you will feel like you need to get more organized. You have to start planning ahead and getting focused in terms of what tasks you need to take care of when.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may experience a bit of tension and resistance with someone during the early part of the day, but things will ease as evening draws near. People will be more flexible as the day wears on, and be more receptive to your perspective. The more organized and grounded you are, the more room there is for expansion and growth in all the different parts of your world.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be caught in a difficult quandary. Your attention to other people’s needs may draw you into dramas you do not want to be part of. As a result, you may be indecisive and unsure of how to proceed. You must find the balance between taking care of your needs and being considerate of others. You will be confident of your decision once you have made it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Once you have your feelings under control, you can be more expansive in other parts of your life. You can branch out, reach toward others, and make important connections that will help move you toward success and good fortune. There is opportunity available to you today, so do not blow it by letting your emotions get the better of you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Instead of directing all your energy outward and dominating the conversation with your ideas, consider listening. Let ideas flow your way. Be receptive to opinions and ideas. A wonderful mental and emotional expansion occurs when you receive instead of being so concerned about projecting out. Be more focused on what is happening on the inside instead of so worried about events on the outside.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things will be moving more in your favour as the day wears on. An easygoing, sensitive energy dominates the atmosphere. It will be easier for you to be yourself. Your loving, nurturing qualities are accentuated. You may have the urge to buy groceries and cook a wonderful meal for yourself and others. You are happy to open up your home and offer your hospitality.