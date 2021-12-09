Today in High Prairie: December 9, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 9, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – December 9, 2021

Carol Carlson

Chelsey Monahan

Curt Cowell

Lisa Beamish

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – December 9, 2021

Carter Dashkewytch

Dory Malanowich

Loretta Malanowich

Ralphie Bellerose

Robert Nygaard

Tammy Roe

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 9, 2021

1579 – Martinus de Porres, Patron of Social Justice

1608 – John Milton, Paradise Lost Author

1886 – Clarence Birdseye, Founder of Frozen Food Ind.

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, Babar the Elephant Author

1906 – Grace Hopper, Coined Phrase “Debugging”

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American Actor

1911 – Broderick Crawford, All the King’s Men Actor

1916 – Kirk Douglas, Gunfight at OK Corral Actor

1922 – Redd Foxx, Sanford & Son Actor

1927 – Helmut Maucher, CEO of Nestlé

1928 – Dick Van Patten, 8 is Enough Actor

1930 – Buck Henry, Get Smart Actor

1944 – George Baker, Paloma Blanca Singer

1953 – John Malkovich, Killing Fields Actor

1957 – Donny Osmond, Sweet & Innocent Singer

1968 – Kurt Angle, WWE Wrestler

1969 – Allison Smith, Cagney & Lacey Actress

1980 – Simon Helbert, Big Bang Theory Actor

This Day in Local History – December 9, 2021

Dec. 9, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway reaches the West Prairie River.

Dec. 9, 1955: The Grimshaw Jubilee Memorial Arena opens with two games including the defending NPHL champion Falher Pirates defeating the Grimshaw Aces 7-5. The arena’s life would be short-lived, however, as a fire destroys it in the spring of 1956.

Dec. 9, 1959: The start of the NPHL season is delayed due to poor ice in Peace Country arenas.

Dec. 9, 1961: The HPSD board submits a 12-page brief to the federal government and provincial government calling for the building of a vocational training school in the area. One week later, the school is announced for Kinuso.

Dec. 9, 1961: Bob Brearley celebrates the grand opening of Merner’s Drug Store in High Prairie in its newly-expanded premises.

Dec. 9, 1961: Manager Clair McAvany celebrates the grand opening of Master Tire Service High Prairie Ltd.

Dec. 9, 1970: The Town of High Prairie passes a bylaw prohibiting the operation of snowmobiles in town from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. each day.

Dec. 9, 1970: Sunset House residents Davis Wasyeliw and James Whiting are badly burned in a single vehicle accident nine miles west of High Prairie.

Dec. 9, 1971: The Hythe Mustangs score two third period goals to tie the visiting High Prairie Regals 3-3.

Dec. 9, 1973: The hometown High Prairie Regals hand the Grimshaw Huskies their first loss of the NPHL season 9-3.

Dec. 9, 1978: Pat Dupuis scores three goals but the Fairview Elks rally to defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Dec. 9, 1979: Pat Dupuis scores only 13 seconds into the game as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Pirates 11-5.

Dec. 9, 1981: South Peace News reports that a $50 million fertilizer plant will be built in the area by Peace River Fertilizer Inc.

Dec. 9, 1981: High Prairie town council decides to provide water service west of the West Prairie River.

Dec. 9, 1989: Joel Bembridge and Steven Matthews each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 9-5.

Dec. 9, 1992: HPSD treasurer Laurie Marston predicts a $346,000 operating deficit for the current year.

Dec. 9, 1992: Johnny Wayne Capot, 41, is found on the side of the highway suffering from head and internal injuries after being assaulted.

Dec. 9, 1998: High Prairie Councillor Dean Haubrich brings information to council on the harmful health effects of teepee burners such as Buchanan Lumber’s.

Dec. 9, 2000: A fluke goal sends the visiting Fairview Kings to a 5-2 win over the High Prairie Regals. Defenceman Lassiter Johnson shoots the puck from his blue-line but defenceman Shawn Hicks tips the puck past goaltender Ryan Penchuk.

Dec. 9: Brian Bliss’ rink qualifies for the Alberta Senior Men’s Curling Championships after winning the B Event at districts held in High Prairie.

Dec. 9, 2001: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win three straight games and first place at a tournament in Falher, including a 6-2 win over Sexsmith in the final.

Dec. 9, 2005: Ceremonies are held as the High Prairie Aquatic Centre officially opens.

Dec. 9, 2006: High Prairie Regals’ goaltender Sandford Lamouche makes 33 saves to record the shutout as the Regals defeat visiting Manning 4-0. It’s the first shutout for the Regals in 14 years covering a span of 392 games.

Dec. 9, 2006: Wendy Ey of Kinuso gets to meet one of her idols, Steven Tyler, the lead singer for Aerosmith. She gets a kiss from the rock star.

Dec. 9, 2009: Theresa Wiebe begins her job as the Town of High Prairie’s new treasurer.

Dec. 9, 2014: Dr. Robin Laughlin and Dr. Pam Edwards attend a High Prairie town council meeting and say they are disappointed that space will not be provided for their clinic [High Prairie Medical Clinic] in the new hospital.

Dec. 9, 2015: The Kinuso Lady Knights defeat the Prairie River Junior High School Raiders for the first time in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League history. The Knights defeat PRJH 34-30 in overtime.

This Day in World History – December 9, 2021

1793 – Noah Webster establishes New York’s first daily newspaper.

1851 – First YMCA in North America set up in Montreal.

1854 – Alfred Tennyson’s poem “Charge of the Light Brigade” is published.

1868 – First traffic lights are installed in London.

1883 – New Brunswick adopts Eastern Standard Time [until 1902].

1884 – Levant Richardson patents ball-bearing skate.

1905 – French Assembly National votes for separation of church & state.

1907 – First Christmas Seals sold.

1926 – USGA legalizes steel shaft golf clubs.

1931 – Spain becomes a republic.

1931 – Baseball continues to prohibit uniform numbers.

1941 – China declares war on Japan, Germany & Italy.

1941 – Adolf Hitler orders US ships to be torpedoed.

1953 – General Electric announces all Communist employees will be fired.

1960 – First broadcast of “Coronation Street”.

1961 – Tanganyika gains independence from Britain, takes name Tanzania.

1965 – “A Charlie Brown Christmas” premieres.

1967 – Rocker Jim Morrison is first to be arrested on stage during concert.

1974 – Johnson Grigsby freed after 66 years in jail in Indiana.

1978 – Pioneer Venus 2 drops 5 probes into atmosphere of Venus.

1985 – Phoenix, Arizona, gets 3 inches of snow.

1990 – Lech Walesa wins Poland’s first direct presidential election.

1994 – 5-metre meteor 1994 XM1 passes within 100,000 km of Earth.

2006 – Moscow suffers its worst fire since 1977, killing 45 women.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 9, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Inspiration could hit you today like a bolt from the blue. Your imagination, innovation, and ingenuity are high. Whatever you devise or discover should attract a lot of positive attention. Your nerves could be a bit stressed, so try to remain calm and not get too flustered if you hit a few roadblocks here and there.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Help with a creative project – either working on the project or promoting it in some way – could come from an unexpected quarter, increasing your inspiration. This is an excellent time to present anything you have done to the public or to those who matter. You are feeling especially innovative, and you should make the most of it. You might be surprised by what you accomplish.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might host some kind of group activity or meeting in your home. A number of interesting people could attend. Some may have a lot of good ideas to share. This is a good day to work toward financial gain either for you or for a cause that means a lot to you. If fundraising is an issue, you should come up with some great plans.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An intense phone call, perhaps some kind of cry for help, could come today from a relative or close friend. You are more strongly equipped than usual to help someone in need, but try to stay objective. The person may be exaggerating the situation or confused about its true nature. In fact, all communications could be confusing. It may be difficult to separate fears from reality.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Experiments with computers or other technology could reveal a hidden talent you did not know you had. You could decide to work at developing this skill as it could open doors that increase your income. Friends could help you either with this or other matters. By day’s end you will feel more focused than you were earlier.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your mind is going a thousand miles an hour. Different ideas, interests, goals, and projects could dart through your mind all day. Write them down! Go through the list to see which ideas are workable, which are immediate, and which can wait for later. Take a long walk before bed or you might not be able to sleep.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Occultism, alchemy, or astrology could grab your interest today. You might attend a lecture or workshop on the subject, or you could sign up for a class. Your mind is sharp, so whatever you decide to study you will learn faster and retain more. Reading and experimentation could teach you a lot now. Other possibilities include meditation, ritual, or past-life regression.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Friends involved in the arts and sciences may want to get together today, perhaps to brainstorm a few ideas. You should be feeling innovative. Perhaps you have a lot to contribute. Group activities should prove satisfying, particularly those involving humanitarian pursuits. This promises to be a busy, stimulating day. Do not try to do too much and burn yourself out.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a good day to keep a low profile. Any attention that comes your way today is suspect. Do not trust the motives of anyone who asks too many questions or who seems too interested in anything you are doing. This is not a good day to start new projects or move forward with any new acquaintances. Lose yourself in the pursuit of your own interests.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might have lots of plans for the future. Ideas could come thick and fast. You might find it difficult to decide which ones are most workable. You should be especially inspired, innovative, and enthusiastic. This is a good day to make plans and formulate ideas for creative projects.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A night of troubled sleep and strange dreams might have you feeling listless and lacking in motivation. Pull yourself together. Opportunities may come your way that you will want to take advantage of. You will come up with some interesting new ideas. Your energy level could go up and down, however. Eat properly and stay focused in order to make the most of the planetary energies.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Mood swings and irritating little distractions could have you temporarily at odds with a partner. You may perceive insults where none are intended. Communication is strained. It is best to get out by yourself for a while and do something entertaining. That way you chase all the negative energy away. You can be your old charming self when you see your partner again.