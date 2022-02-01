Today in High Prairie: February 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 1, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – Video Games.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 1, 2022

1550 – John Napier, Inventor of logarithms

1758 – Agustín de Betancourt, Hot air balloons expert

1791 – Charles J. Sax, Music instrument builder

1882 – Louis St. Laurent, 12th PM of Canada

1901 – Clark Gable, Gone With the Wind actor

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, President of Russian Federation

1934 – Bob Shane, Kingston Trio vocalist

1937 – Don Everly, Everly Brothers vocalist

1937 – Ray Sawyer, “Dr. Hook” rocker

1938 – Sherman Hemsley, The Jeffersons actor

1942 – Terry Jones, Monty Python comedian

1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley

1971 – Michael C. Hall, Dexter actor

1987 – Ronda Rousey, UFC Champion

This Day in Local History – February 1, 2022

Feb. 1, 1913: The Grouard News reports that W.C. Huff opens the Moose Hotel and that W.E. Boyd opens a harness shop, both in Grouard.

Feb. 1, 1915: Grouard town council purchases two acres of land from the Northern Realty Company for a cemetery.

Feb. 1, 1920: The North West Mounted Police is renamed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Feb. 1, 1962: Bishop R.J. Pierce of the Anglican Diocese tells the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce that the town is poised to become one of the great cities of the north.

Feb. 1, 1968: High Prairie RCMP move into their new detachment building which they occupy until 1996.

Feb. 1, 1974: High Prairie assumes control of their own natural gas system.

Feb. 1, 1974: Mike Redlak purchases the Speed Wash Coin Laundry from Terry Anderson.

Feb. 1, 1975: High Prairie town foreman Matt Gannon, 58, dies of a heart attack at his home.

Feb. 1, 1979: Soft drink pop cans are accepted for a two cent deposit for the first time.

Feb. 1, 1984: South Peace News reports a rifle range will open eight miles north of town in the spring.

Feb. 1, 1988: The Raven Inn’s new units open.

Feb. 1, 1989: South Peace News reports Gale and Mike Larose purchase Fas Gas.

Feb. 1, 1990: The BPO Elks open an office in the downtown Elks hall.

Feb. 1, 1994: The $398,000 Eagles Nest Community Complex opens near Enilda.

Feb. 1, 1997: High Prairie residents Conrad Cox, 18, and Roger Ostermeier, 20, are involved in an accident after their vehicle fails to stop at a stop sign and crashes into a semi-trailer. Cox dies at the scene, Ostermeier the next day in hospital.

Feb. 1, 1999: The new $1.2 million addition at St. Andrew’s School opens on schedule and under budget.

Feb. 1, 2000: Telus begins to issue a second prefix phone number of “536” for High Prairie.

Feb. 1, 2005: The Alberta government adds a $15 fee to TV and computer purchases in Alberta as part of their continued recycling efforts.

Feb. 1, 2006: Larry Baran is hired at the Town of High Prairie’s CAO.

Feb. 1, 2006: South Peace News reports on the continued construction of Desperado Meats in the town’s south end on the old Kozie Auctions site.

Feb. 1, 2007: Louis and Helen Carriere purchase Shell Snack and Car Wash from Rick and Trudy Quartly.

Feb. 1, 2008: The end of an era concludes in Falher as Falher Alfalfa closes its doors after being placed in receivership.

Feb. 1, 2011: Leonard Olson passes away at the age of 67 years. He was a former town councillor and previously active with the High Prairie Regals and NPHL.

Feb. 1, 2014: The Attic Effects celebrates its expansion in the same building at the south end. An extra 1,000 square feet is added, says owner Tracy Sherkawi.

Feb. 1, 2016: Increased renal dialysis service is given to Slave Lake while High Prairie remains without the service, despite lobbying efforts from local citizens.

Feb. 1, 2016: Arlen Quartly and Brian Gilroy are elected to High Prairie town council in a byelection. Quartly receives 233 votes, Gilroy 146 votes, James Waikle 128 vote and Jeff Burgar 75 votes.

Feb. 1, 2017: The Government of Alberta and Metis Nation of Alberta sign a new 10-year agreement to ensure discussions occur between Alberta Metis and the provincial government on issues affecting Metis.

Feb. 1, 2017: High Prairie realtors predict an increase in population and housing sales in 2017 due to the impending restart of the Tolko mill.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2022

1587 – Queen Elizabeth I orders death for cousin, Mary Queen of Scots.

1788 – First US steamboat patent issued, by Georgia to Briggs & Longstreet.

1793 – Patent granted Ralph Hodgson, NY, for oiled silk & linen.

1796 – The capital of Upper Canada is moved from Newark to York.

1810 – US population: 7,239,881.

1814 – Lord Byron’s “Corsair” sells 10,000 copies on first day.

1893 – Thomas Edison completes world’s first movie studio in New Jersey.

1898 – First auto insurance policy in US issued, by Travelers Insurance Co.

1902 – China’s empress Tzu-hsi forbids binding woman’s feet.

1914 – NY Giants & Chicago White Sox play exhibition baseball game: in Egypt.

1920 – First commercial armored car introduced in St. Paul, Minn.

1920 – Royal Canadian Mounted Police forms.

1926 – Land at Broadway & Wall Street sold at a record $7 per sq inch.

1929 – First clean & jerk of 400 lbs made by Charles Rigoulet.

1949 – 200-inch Hale telescope is first used.

1949 – RCA releases first single record ever [45 rpm].

1951 – First telecast of an atomic explosion.

1958 – First US satellite [Explorer I] is launched.

1958 – Egypt & Syria announce plans to merge into United Arab Republic.

1959 – Swiss men vote against voting rights for women.

1964 – The Beatles’ first No. 1 hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand” tops charts.

1972 – First scientific hand-held calculator introduced: cost is $395.

1976 – Sonny & Cher resume TV show, despite real-life divorce.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 15 years in exile.

1991 – South African Prez F.W. de Klerk says he will repeal apartheid laws.

1992 – Denis Potvin’s #5 is first number retired by NY Islanders.

1994 – Large meteorite falls near Kusaie, Pacific Ocean.

2003 – Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates during re-entry; 7 die.

2005 – Canada sanctions same-sex marriage.

2009 – Johanna Siguroardottir is first openly gay government head in modern world.

2018 – Indian government announces plan to give 500 M people free healthcare.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An opposing person or situation may rear its head today. Realize you can draw on the same energy that is causing them to act and state your point of view for the record. Stand up against this force and let your viewpoint be heard. Sometimes it is necessary to be a bit rough and outspoken in order to bring peace and balance to an unstable situation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a great day for transformation, and your actions have deeper than usual inner meaning. Be careful where you aim your arrow, because the tip of it has extra sting today. People might be rubbing you the wrong way, making you feel like you are a pot of water on a hot plate. The heat is turned up and the cover is about to blow. Make sure you do not hit anyone when the lid flies off.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Use todays powerful energy to cut to the heart of the matter and strip away the façade that is currently doing more harm than good. Open yourself up to the world, and show the people around you that you have a great deal more to offer than you have been revealing. Take a controlling role in the situation at hand and let your needs be known. You will find that your daily life will improve tremendously when you communicate your needs.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to get blown off course by the fire that seems to be raging around you. Ultimately, you know what is right and what is wrong, so do not compromise yourself or your sense of pride. Keep an eye open to what is going on in your circle, but do not feel like you need to chime in with a certain course of action that does not ring true with your inner self. Control what you can, but do not worry about the other situations.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Pick yourself up by your bootstraps and go in for the kill today. You are in a terrific position to make some strong and lasting impressions on others. Any sort of group work is especially favoured. There is a powerful boost behind your actions, so be careful where you aim your weapons. Initiate action in the places where issues seem to be stagnating. Transformation is a key aspect to healthy growth. Today is an excellent day to pursue such important goals.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotional nature may seem revved up for action today, although it could be you do not know what direction to drive in. The engine is running, but for some reason the windshield looks a bit cloudy. Try to key into the areas in your life that need a major overhaul. Look to transform them for the better. Once your windshield is clear, kick your motor into gear and go for it. Initiate the action or else you may find yourself being acted upon.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a tremendous amount of power at your disposal today, and you should take care and use it wisely. This is quite a transformative period for you, and your body may be going through many changes. You have the ability to make an extremely strong impression on people today, so think before you act. This energy can manifest as an accident or something unhealthy if not used properly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There may be a big conflict in your life that you seem almost powerless to control at this time. It could feel like a war is raging around you and all you want is for it to stop. Whether you realize it or not, you do have a part to play in this situation and you certainly do have the power to affect the outcome of this quarrel. Take responsibility for your actions and step up to the plate.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a powerful force that seems to be working against you today, but realize you do have the power to produce a positive outcome. Use this conflict to find balance in an unstable situation and try not to rock the boat too much with your superiors. You have a great deal of fire under your belt today and your actions are especially powerful. Consider enrolling in a class or seeking a path of spirituality.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People may seem especially insensitive to your feelings today, but try not to get down on them about it. You may feel a sudden urge to act out in a physical manner, and you should do it, but in a constructive way. Get out of the house and take a walk or jog by a lake or river. Open your mind from the cage it has been sitting in and get some perspective on your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Go for the gusto today! Nothing can stop you! You have got a tremendous amount of power at your disposal, so use it wisely. You can accomplish a great deal and make extremely positive transformations in your life. Your physical vitality is especially strong and your sex life may be especially active. Make sure to share with others the enthusiasm you exude. You are not the only person alive on this planet, so spread some of that love around.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have the sense that something is going on around you that you just can not seem to grab hold of. Your mind is bouncing this way and that as if you are watching a ball in a tennis match. Things may be changing rapidly around you. You could feel like it is time to jump on the bandwagon. Look before you leap, and go with the flow. Remember that the best decisions are not always made with the brain; sometimes they are made with the heart.