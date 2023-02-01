Today in High Prairie: February 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 1, 2023

9 a.m. – High Prairie Interagency meets at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 1, 2023

1550 – John Napier, Inventor of logarithms

1758 – Agustín de Betancourt, Hot air balloons expert

1791 – Charles J. Sax, Music instrument builder

1882 – Louis St. Laurent, 12th PM of Canada

1901 – Clark Gable, Gone With the Wind actor

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, President of Russian Federation

1934 – Bob Shane, Kingston Trio vocalist

1937 – Don Everly, Everly Brothers vocalist

1937 – Ray Sawyer, “Dr. Hook” rocker

1938 – Sherman Hemsley, The Jeffersons actor

1942 – Terry Jones, Monty Python comedian

1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis Presley

1971 – Michael C. Hall, Dexter actor

1987 – Ronda Rousey, UFC Champion

This Day in Local History – February 1, 2023

Feb. 1, 1913: The Grouard News reports that W.C. Huff opens the Moose Hotel and that W.E. Boyd opens a harness shop, both in Grouard.

Feb. 1, 1920: The North West Mounted Police is renamed the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Feb. 1, 1962: Bishop R.J. Pierce of the Anglican Diocese tells the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce that the town is poised to become one of the great cities of the north.

Feb. 1, 1968: High Prairie RCMP move into their new detachment building which they occupy until 1996.

Feb. 1, 1974: High Prairie assumes control of their own natural gas system.

Feb. 1, 1975: High Prairie town foreman Matt Gannon, 58, dies of a heart attack at his home.

Feb. 1, 1979: Soft drink pop cans are accepted for a two-cent deposit for the first time.

Feb. 1, 1984: South Peace News reports a rifle range will open eight miles north of town in the spring.

Feb. 1, 1988: The Raven Inn’s new units open in High Prairie.

Feb. 1, 1989: South Peace News reports Gale and Mike Larose purchase Fas Gas.

Feb. 1, 1994: The $398,000 Eagles Nest Community Complex opens near Enilda.

Feb. 1, 1997: High Prairie residents Conrad Cox, 18, and Roger Ostermeier, 20, are involved in an accident after their vehicle fails to stop at a stop sign and crashes into a semi-trailer. Cox dies at the scene, Ostermeier the next day in hospital.

Feb. 1, 1999: The new $1.2 million addition at St. Andrew’s School opens on schedule and under budget.

Feb. 1, 2000: Telus begins to issue a second prefix phone number of “536” for High Prairie.

Feb. 1, 2005: The Alberta government adds a $15 fee to TV and computer purchases in Alberta as part of their continued recycling efforts.

Feb. 1, 2006: Larry Baran is hired at the Town of High Prairie’s CAO.

Feb. 1, 2006: South Peace News reports on the continued construction of Desperado Meats in the town’s south end on the old Kozie Auctions site.

Feb. 1, 2007: Louis and Helen Carriere purchase Shell Snack and Car Wash from Rick and Trudy Quartly.

Feb. 1, 2008: The end of an era concludes in Falher as Falher Alfalfa closes its doors after being placed in receivership.

Feb. 1, 2011: Leonard Olson passes away at the age of 67 years. He was a former town councillor and previously active with the High Prairie Regals and NPHL.

Feb. 1, 2016: Increased renal dialysis service is given to Slave Lake while High Prairie remains without the service, despite lobbying efforts from local citizens.

Feb. 1, 2016: Arlen Quartly and Brian Gilroy are elected to High Prairie town council in a byelection. Quartly receives 233 votes, Gilroy 146 votes, James Waikle 128 vote and Jeff Burgar 75 votes.

Feb. 1, 2017: The Government of Alberta and Metis Nation of Alberta sign a new 10-year agreement to ensure discussions occur between Alberta Metis and the provincial government on issues affecting Metis.

Feb. 1, 2017: High Prairie realtors predict an increase in population and housing sales in 2017 due to the impending restart of the Tolko mill.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2023

1587 – Queen Elizabeth I orders death for cousin, Mary Queen of Scots.

1788 – First US steamboat patent issued, by Georgia to Briggs & Longstreet.

1793 – Patent granted Ralph Hodgson, NY, for oiled silk & linen.

1796 – The capital of Upper Canada is moved from Newark to York.

1810 – US population: 7,239,881.

1814 – Lord Byron’s “Corsair” sells 10,000 copies on first day.

1893 – Thomas Edison completes world’s first movie studio in New Jersey.

1898 – First auto insurance policy in US issued, by Travelers Insurance Co.

1902 – China’s empress Tzu-hsi forbids binding woman’s feet.

1914 – NY Giants & Chicago White Sox play exhibition baseball game: in Egypt.

1920 – First commercial armored car introduced in St. Paul, Minn.

1920 – Royal Canadian Mounted Police forms.

1926 – Land at Broadway & Wall Street sold at a record $7 per sq inch.

1929 – First clean & jerk of 400 lbs made by Charles Rigoulet.

1949 – 200-inch Hale telescope is first used.

1949 – RCA releases first single record ever [45 rpm].

1951 – First telecast of an atomic explosion.

1958 – First US satellite [Explorer I] is launched.

1958 – Egypt & Syria announce plans to merge into United Arab Republic.

1959 – Swiss men vote against voting rights for women.

1964 – The Beatles’ first No. 1 hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand” tops charts.

1972 – First scientific hand-held calculator introduced: cost is $395.

1976 – Sonny & Cher resume TV show, despite real-life divorce.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran after 15 years in exile.

1991 – South African Prez F.W. de Klerk says he will repeal apartheid laws.

1992 – Denis Potvin’s #5 is first number retired by NY Islanders.

1994 – Large meteorite falls near Kusaie, Pacific Ocean.

2003 – Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrates during re-entry; 7 die.

2005 – Canada sanctions same-sex marriage.

2009 – Johanna Siguroardottir is first openly gay government head in modern world.

2018 – Indian government announces plan to give 500 M people free healthcare.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your dreams might be especially intense now, and some could even be prophetic. You may have recently dreamed of an old friend you have not seen for a while. Do not be surprised if you suddenly hear from this person. You might also come up with some previously unknown ideas for advancing yourself professionally. Do not let the unorthodox source of these insights stop you from using them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Social events involving both old and new friends could prove especially satisfying at this time. You will be able to catch up with those you have not seen for a while. You might also be introduced to new people who prove valuable business contacts in the future. Expect good news, stimulating conversation, and a lot of reminiscing about the past with warm and congenial companions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might decide to get some annoying but necessary chores done. You have the energy and stamina to finish them and probably will, although you may go crazy from boredom in the meantime. Your mind should be especially active, so do not be surprised if during the course of doing your chores you find the answers to questions you have been asking yourself for a long time.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some information you have been seeking for a long time might finally be unEarthed today through your diligent efforts. This is going to increase your ability to take on whatever challenges you are planning to address. Your already sharp business acumen is likely to be enhanced by whatever you discover. Be prepared for a lot of hard work and continued success over the next few months.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some volatile emotional matters that may have reared their heads over the past few days could finally be settled to the satisfaction of all involved. The subject of money may come up. Happiness reigns in the home, as all the members of your household are basically pleased with the way their lives are going. The appearance of some well-loved visitors may add to the contentment.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some solid, honest communication between you and those you love is likely to clear up some confusion. Roles are more clearly defined, emotional problems clarified, and chores are more fairly allotted. This is going to make a big difference in your daily life. The removal of relationship issues will guarantee that the atmosphere is more harmonious from now on.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might feel the need to get as much done as possible. You are especially energetic, and you have stamina and focus, and so you should be able to accomplish whatever you want. Tasks and chores you may have put off finally get done today. Do not work too hard, however. You will want to save some energy for tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might need to do some of the less exciting chores involved with creative or artistic projects today. You are in the right frame of mind to get them done. Your efficiency is at a peak. A practical, no-nonsense manner marks all your interactions. By day’s end you should feel more than satisfied with what you have done. You are apt to be prepared for the next phase of the project.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have let household tasks and chores go for a few days, so today you might decide to get them all done at once. You have the energy and the stamina to do it. However, take care not to get too caught up in little details that only you tend to notice. This can keep you from getting the most important chores done.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some letters and calls you may have agreed to do for a group you are affiliated with might have to be taken care of today. Do not be surprised if you spend a lot of your time on the phone. It might take a little persistence, as some of the people you need to reach may not be in. But you are likely to get everything done. Your determination is strong.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may need to take care of paperwork related to financial matters today. You will pay bills, make deposits, or balance chequebooks. Whatever you need to handle, you will get it done, and done well. You might even find you are better off financially than you thought you were. In the evening, go to a movie and forget about money for a while.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be especially efficient in whatever work you need to get done today. Your natural eye for detail is especially sharp. You are also feeling industrious, energetic, and efficient, so do not be surprised if others give you some admiring compliments. When the work is all done, you might reward yourself by making some definite plans for a vacation you have been dreaming about for a while.