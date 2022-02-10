Today in High Prairie: February 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 10, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program at Fire Hall [12-17 Years]

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 10, 2022

1775 – Charles Lamb, British critic/poet

1893 – Jimmy Durante, Long-nosed comedian

1905 – Max Schubert, Australian winemaker

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor

1930 – Robert Wagner, Hart to Hart actor

1937 – Don Wilson, Ventures guitarist

1939 – Roberta Flack, American singer

1939 – Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Gov.-Gen. of Canada

1950 – Mark Spitz, American Olympic swimmer

1955 – Greg Norman, Australian pro golfer

1967 – Laura Dern, Jurassic Park actress

1974 – Elizabeth Banks, 40-Year-Old Virgin actress

This Day in Local History – February 10, 2022

Feb. 10, 1958: A 60-foot section of the Fairview arena collapses. The weight of the snow on the roof is believed to be the cause. Fairview uses the Grimshaw arena for home games for the rest of the NPHL season.

Feb. 10, 1963: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Falher Combines 6-3 to increase their NPHL record to 4-16-2.

Feb. 10, 1968: The first Charity Auction for the Alberta Association for Retarded Children helps raise $646.50 during a week of fundraising activities.

Feb. 10, 1969: Eleven tank cars leave the tracks six miles east of Enilda. Several thousands of gallons of diesel spill onto the ground. The derailment is caused by a burnt out journal on one of the cars.

Feb. 10, 1971: South Peace News features Peter Isaac, who makes high protein flour from Crooked Creek mills for sale throughout the Peace Country.

Feb. 10, 1977: The Homesteader Dining Lounge opens under the ownership of Nick and Judy Shybunia.

Feb. 10, 1981: Wendy MacIntosh opens M&M Fireplaces in Vic’s Mall.

Feb. 10, 1983: High Prairie Regals’ defenceman Darwyn Peterson scores three goals to lead the team to a 7-3 win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 10, 1986: Ben’s TV moves into Val’s Super A Mall.

Feb. 10, 1988: South Peace News reports that the Joussard Area Development Association hopes to begin construction of a marina in the spring.

Feb. 10, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to hire consultants to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz, manager John Jarvie and councillors.

Feb. 10, 1988: South Peace News reports that Kelly Halcrow, Riel Gray and Kenny Lalonde return home from the Alberta Winter Games with medals in boxing.

Feb. 10, 1990: High Prairie’s first Sweetheart Ball is cancelled as only one ticket is sold.

Feb. 10, 1990: The High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 8-4 to clinch first place in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports the area has a catchy new name to promote tourism called Big Lake Country.

Feb. 10, 2000: Charlene McLay starts her job as the new FAS co-ordinator to help combat the problem in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Feb. 10, 2000: The visiting Lakeland Eagles clinch first place in the NPHL standings with an 8-2 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Feb. 10, 2002: A faulty arrestor at the Triangle substation causes a power outage in High Prairie that lasts more than two hours.

Feb. 10, 2005: The Attic Effects re-opens under the new ownership of Tracy Fjeld.

Feb. 10, 2005: Esso drills test holes on its old site south of the town office to see if the site is contaminated.

Feb. 10, 2007: Rita Basarab shaves her head for her sister, Denise Meneice, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Feb. 10, 2008: Long-time educator Felix Baptist dies in Edmonton at the age of 87 years. He taught at PRJH and HPE schools.

Feb. 10, 2008: Dan Napier, of McLennan and born in High Prairie, dies at the age of 86 years. He was active in the Royal Canadian Legion, Kimiwan Bird Walk and McLennan Museum.

Feb. 10, 2009: Town Councillor Jeff Burgar questions rising auditor’s fees at council. Estimated fees in 2009 are expected to be about $65,000 whereas they were only $30,000 in 2005.

Feb. 10, 2010: Alvin Billings tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council about his discussions with Athabasca – Fort McMurray MP Brian Jean on possibly building a federal prison in the area.

Feb. 10, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears the South Heart River Bridge is Alberta Transportation’s top priority in its bridge replacement program in the M.D.

Feb. 10, 2011: POPS Home Hardware manager Ron Shunter announces that a new 16,000 square foot Building Centre has been approved.

Feb. 10, 2016: South Peace News reports on a successful season for local cattle penners, who compete with the Alberta Cattlemen’s Penning and Sorting Association. Dave Daly competed in the National Competition in Calgary and brought home a fourth place finish out of 358 teams. Daly also won the Fast Time Buckle in the 10 Class at the ACPSA Finals held in Teepee Creek. He was also the season leader in the ACPSA 7 Class and the ACPSA 5 Class during the season. Dan Bloomfield was the Reserve Champion in the ACPSA 7 Class and Bob Tindall was the Reserve Champion in the ACPSA 5 Class. Jean Daly placed sixth in the ACPSA 7 Class.

Feb. 10, 2017: Fried circuits in computers at South Peace News results in the loss of hundreds of photographs.

Feb. 10, 2017: South Peace News receives word that Northland School Division is considering closing East Prairie Hillview School. After public consultation and meetings, the school remains open.

Feb. 10, 2017: Glamour and Gear opens in a downtown location, formerly Tru Hardware. Formerly called The Attic Effects, the store increases its retail space and line of products.

Feb. 10-12, 2017: An electronic speeding sign is stolen from its north end location. The sign costs $3,500.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2022

1763 – Treaty of Paris ends war, surrendering Canada to Britain.

1774 – Andrew Becker demonstrates diving suit.

1824 – Simón Bolívar named dictator by the Congress of Peru.

1846 – Beginning of Mormon march to western US.

1863 – First US fire extinguisher patent granted to Alanson Crane, Virginia.

1870 – YWCA [Young Women’s Christian Association] forms.

1897 – NY Times begins using slogan: ”All the News That’s Fit to Print”.

1904 – Japan and Russia declare war.

1923 – Ink paste manufactured for first time by Standard Ink Company.

1925 – First waterless gas storage tank put into service.

1931 – New Delhi becomes capital of India.

1940 – “Tom & Jerry” cartoon created by Hanna & Barbera debuts.

1942 – Glenn Miller awarded first-ever gold record: “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.

1949 – Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” opens in New York.

1952 – India holds first general election: PM Jawaharlal Nehru wins again.

1954 – Eisenhower warns against US intervention in Vietnam.

1961 – Niagara Falls hydroelectric project begins producing power.

1971 – American Mensa Ltd. incorporates in New York.

1989 – WWF admits pro wrestling is an exhibition & not a sport.

1991 – Lithuania votes for independence from USSR.

1998 – Voters in Maine repeal a gay rights law passed in 1997.

2005 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Camilla Parker Bowles.

2006 – Luciano Pavarotti sings “Nessun dorma” in his last performance.

2015 – Comedian Jon Stewart announces he is leaving “The Daily Show”.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – News could come your way, perhaps through local magazines or newspapers, about possible renovations occurring in your community. These changes could be rather controversial, so do not be surprised if you hear a lot of gossip and a number of opinions, both pro and con, on the matter. You might want to delve more deeply into the facts before forming an opinion of your own. This could prove quite enlightening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have been striving for success in the field of writing, speaking, or publishing, you have the chance for a real breakthrough today. A large sum of money or an opportunity to earn it in one of these fields might come your way, and you will definitely want to take advantage of it. It may involve legal papers, such as contracts. This definitely boosts your ego, your mood, and your motivation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Success and good fortune might be in the wind for you today. Whatever it is will probably have you feeling especially elated and satisfied with your accomplishments. You will want to tell everyone, but this could prove frustrating since some of the people you want to tell might not be reachable today. Hold off on spreading the word until you can inform those closest to you. You will need and want their support.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Successes have been coming your way continually for a while. The downside is excessive celebrating and overindulging in food and drink could have you feeling physically out of sorts today. Nonetheless, your mood should still be very high, and you should still be strongly motivated to continue whatever it is you have been doing that has brought such positive results. Let your imagination flow freely, and keep on going.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Upheavals within a group with which you are affiliated, perhaps professionally, might cause you to alter your goals slightly. In the long run, this could well prove to be a positive development, although the conditions leading to it could be a bit disconcerting. Think of this as an opportunity to pursue new hopes and dreams that you may not have considered before. Plan carefully and then go for the gold.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A number of people in interesting fields, such as law, education, or writing and publishing, could cross your path today. This could involve your job, or perhaps these people attend a social event that you host in your home. Either way, some fascinating and useful information could come your way that alters your thinking and nudges it subtly in a new direction. You will want to make the most of it. Have fun!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A chance to take a long journey, perhaps to a distant state or foreign country, could suddenly present itself to you today. This trip is apt to be far more significant than a simple vacation. It may be career related or involve an opportunity to expand your education. It could also concern a relationship. Whichever it is, you are likely to make the trip and it will probably change your life in subtle ways.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some traumas, phobias, or hang-ups from the past that have been limiting you in some way could suddenly come to the surface today. You might get the most insight by analyzing your dreams. The release could be so profound you have to spend some time alone today, perhaps away from the house, in order to fully grasp it all. At the end of the day you should feel elated because you will now see your way toward getting past some of your obstacles.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Romantic novels and movies might have caused you to feel especially passionate and sensual. Today you long to schedule a romantic evening alone with a love partner. Other social obligations could get in your way, however. You might have made these other commitments a long time ago and they may be business related. It might be far later than you would hoped before you are able to see your friend. Better late than never!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Athough you may have been feeling somewhat out of sorts for the past few days, today you could feel as if you just got a new lease on life. You are in excellent physical, mental, and emotional shape, so you should be raring to go. Both immediate and long-term goals should be easy to achieve while your energy is strong today. Begin working on them; do not put them off. This high level of motivation should continue for a while.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you are likely to be longing for a little break from your daily routine, and for an evening alone with a love partner. You are feeling sensual and passionate, but you also have much to report concerning new opportunities that have recently come up. Some of these, if implemented, could well change your life in a profound way. You will want your partner’s opinion, since it concerns him or her as well. Choose your words carefully and get the enthusiasm going!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some welcome visitors from far away could come to see you today and cause temporary chaos in your home. You will be glad to see them, however, as they will have some great news and fascinating information to pass on to you and your family. You will want to introduce them to other friends who share your interests. This could give rise to a horrendously messy house, but you will have fun anyway. Prepare for a highly social evening!