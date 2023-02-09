Today in High Prairie: February 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 10, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 10, 2023

1775 – Charles Lamb, British critic/poet

1893 – Jimmy Durante, Long-nosed comedian

1905 – Max Schubert, Australian winemaker

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor

1930 – Robert Wagner, Hart to Hart actor

1937 – Don Wilson, Ventures guitarist

1939 – Roberta Flack, American singer

1939 – Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Gov.-Gen. of Canada

1950 – Mark Spitz, American Olympic swimmer

1955 – Greg Norman, Australian pro golfer

1967 – Laura Dern, Jurassic Park actress

1974 – Elizabeth Banks, 40-Year-Old Virgin actress

This Day in Local History – February 10, 2023

Feb. 10, 1958: A 60-foot section of the Fairview arena collapses. The weight of the snow on the roof is believed to be the cause. Fairview uses the Grimshaw arena for home games for the rest of the NPHL season.

Feb. 10, 1968: The first Charity Auction for the Alberta Association for Retarded Children helps raise $646.50 during a week of fundraising activities.

Feb. 10, 1969: Eleven tank cars leave the tracks six miles east of Enilda. Several thousands of gallons of diesel spill onto the ground. The derailment is caused by a burnt out journal on one of the cars.

Feb. 10, 1971: South Peace News features Peter Isaac, who makes high protein flour from Crooked Creek mills for sale throughout the Peace Country.

Feb. 10, 1977: The Homesteader Dining Lounge opens under the ownership of Nick and Judy Shybunia.

Feb. 10, 1981: Wendy MacIntosh opens M&M Fireplaces in Vic’s Mall.

Feb. 10, 1986: Ben’s TV moves into Val’s Super A Mall.

Feb. 10, 1988: South Peace News reports that the Joussard Area Development Association hopes to begin construction of a marina in the spring.

Feb. 10, 1988: High Prairie town council agrees to hire consultants to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz, manager John Jarvie and councillors.

Feb. 10, 1990: High Prairie’s first Sweetheart Ball is cancelled as only one ticket is sold.

Feb. 10, 1990: The High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Fairview Kings 8-4 to clinch first place in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports the area has a catchy new name to promote tourism called Big Lake Country.

Feb. 10, 2000: Charlene McLay starts her job as the new FAS co-ordinator to help combat the problem in the Lesser Slave Lake area.

Feb. 10, 2000: The visiting Lakeland Eagles clinch first place in the NPHL standings with an 8-2 win over the Valleyview Jets.

Feb. 10, 2005: The Attic Effects re-opens under the new ownership of Tracy Fjeld.

Feb. 10, 2007: Rita Basarab shaves her head for her sister, Denise Meneice, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Feb. 10, 2010: Alvin Billings tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council about his discussions with Athabasca – Fort McMurray MP Brian Jean on possibly building a federal prison in the area.

Feb. 10, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears the South Heart River Bridge is Alberta Transportation’s top priority in its bridge replacement program in the M.D.

Feb. 10, 2011: POPS Home Hardware manager Ron Shunter announces that a new 16,000 square foot Building Centre has been approved.

Feb. 10, 2017: Fried circuits in computers at South Peace News results in the loss of hundreds of photographs.

Feb. 10, 2017: South Peace News receives word that Northland School Division is considering closing East Prairie Hillview School. After public consultation and meetings, the school remains open.

Feb. 10, 2017: Glamour and Gear opens in a downtown location, formerly Tru Hardware. Formerly called The Attic Effects, the store increases its retail space and line of products.

Feb. 10-12, 2017: An electronic speeding sign is stolen from its north end location. The sign costs $3,500.

This Day in World History – February 1, 2023

1763 – Treaty of Paris ends war, surrendering Canada to Britain.

1774 – Andrew Becker demonstrates diving suit.

1824 – Simón Bolívar named dictator by the Congress of Peru.

1846 – Beginning of Mormon march to western US.

1863 – First US fire extinguisher patent granted to Alanson Crane, Virginia.

1870 – YWCA [Young Women’s Christian Association] forms.

1897 – NY Times begins using slogan: ”All the News That’s Fit to Print”.

1904 – Japan and Russia declare war.

1923 – Ink paste manufactured for first time by Standard Ink Company.

1925 – First waterless gas storage tank put into service.

1931 – New Delhi becomes capital of India.

1940 – “Tom & Jerry” cartoon created by Hanna & Barbera debuts.

1942 – Glenn Miller awarded first-ever gold record: “Chattanooga Choo Choo”.

1949 – Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” opens in New York.

1952 – India holds first general election: PM Jawaharlal Nehru wins again.

1954 – Eisenhower warns against US intervention in Vietnam.

1961 – Niagara Falls hydroelectric project begins producing power.

1971 – American Mensa Ltd. incorporates in New York.

1989 – WWF admits pro wrestling is an exhibition & not a sport.

1991 – Lithuania votes for independence from USSR.

1998 – Voters in Maine repeal a gay rights law passed in 1997.

2005 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Camilla Parker Bowles.

2006 – Luciano Pavarotti sings “Nessun dorma” in his last performance.

2015 – Comedian Jon Stewart announces he is leaving “The Daily Show”.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Career interests are advanced through clear, logical thinking and the sound application of good business sense. Financial interests look especially promising now, so seize any opportunities for advancement that come your way. Working with others is likely to prove profitable, and could bring you closer to them, too. Roll up your sleeves and go to it. The results could surprise you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Social events, perhaps business related, could put you in touch with people in fascinating fields or from foreign countries. Logical thinking and a philosophical attitude enhance your communicative gifts, so people will be drawn to you to hear what you say. You could make important contacts. Take notes. This evening could be a key turning point for your future plans.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ideas and insights coming from deep within your psyche are likely to increase your effectiveness in whatever work you do today. Your mind is particularly practical and logical. When coupled with an increased intuition, these abilities are invaluable. You might be most effective working solo, but if that is not possible, you should still accomplish whatever you set out to do, and do it well.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could attend more than one social event. Some of your professional colleagues will probably be there. Conversations are going to focus primarily on business development and the economy in general. A lot of useful information could result from social contacts with others in your field. Write it all down. You will want to remember it so you can make use of it later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to prefer intellectual and philosophical rather than practical pursuits, but today you may feel especially practical and more inclined to want to get as many routine tasks out of the way as you can. This could involve chores around the house you have neglected for a few days. Other members of your household could pitch in. Go to it. You will be glad you did.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An older person you are very fond of could visit or call and ask for your advice on practical matters. Clear and logical thinking enhances your intuition, and you might be able to put this ability to work not only for your friend but also for yourself. Your own interests will be advanced today in some way, so expect a good day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Logical and focused thinking could lead to social, career, or financial advancement. Your organizational ability and industry are keener than usual. You are likely to be able to make sense of murky matters that might not have been clear before. Paperwork could prove challenging, but you will be able to get through it today where yesterday you might have found it too daunting.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be feeling very communicative today. Concentration, logical thinking, and a heightened ability to put ideas into words enhance your own communicative abilities. Therefore, your gift of getting directly to the point in any matter is likely to clear previously clogged channels, impress others, and increase your self-confidence.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – To those around you, you might appear to be your usual logical, rational self. Actually, you may be drawing a lot of your ideas and insights from deep within your psyche. You are probably drawing on experiences from your past, even if you are not consciously aware of it. Even though the source is unorthodox, whatever you come up with is likely to have a lot of practical value.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – To friends and colleagues, you may seem to have suddenly acquired acute business sense. Your experience has joined with knowledge acquired from others to enable you to formulate practical ideas for advancement. You may have lost faith in your goals, but now they seem more attainable. What you have wanted for a while could be within your grasp. You could make some real progress.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you are likely to experience a heightened level of intuition and how to use it. This could mean advancing a career, furthering a personal goal, or helping a friend. Right now you may be especially good at sizing up people, and you are instinctively aware of how to deal with them. Make use of this ability while you can, because right now it could lead to success and good fortune.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Friends or a group with which you are affiliated could want you to help them formulate a workable plan for advancement. You are in just the right frame of mind for this, and therefore willing to roll up your sleeves and pitch in. You might be the centre of attention at some point, perhaps sharing your skills with associates. Do not forget your own goals. They could be advanced today, too.