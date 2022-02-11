Today in High Prairie: February 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

1847 – Thomas Edison, Famous American inventor

1909 – Max Baer, Heavyweight boxing champ

1918 – Margaret Heldt, Created “beehive” style

1919 – Eva Gabor, Hungarian-born actress

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor

1928 – Conrad Janis, Mork & Mindy actor

1934 – Tina Louise, Gilligan’s Island actress

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general, dictator

1936 – Burt Reynolds, Smoky & The Bandit actor

1938 – Bobby Pickett, Monster Mash singer

1942 – Archie Andrews, Comic book character

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Jennifer Aniston, Friends actress

1980 – Matthew Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

Feb. 11, 1954: The Peace River Record-Gazette reports play in the NPHL can resume. The problem was warm weather made playing conditions impossible.

Feb. 11, 1955: NPHL referee Robert Laurie, of Spirit River, suffers a heart attack and dies after the first period of an interlocking game between the Spirit River Rangers and Peace River Stampeders. The game is discontinued and stats struck from the record.

Feb. 11, 1971: The High Prairie Regals drop to 5-18-2 after a 5-4 loss to Grimshaw.

Feb. 11-13, 1972: A High Prairie high school girl’s rink comprised of skip Colleen Smith, third Kay Komisar, second Gayle Komisar and lead Marilyn Porisky competes at the Alberta Championships in Edmonton.

Feb. 11, 1977: High Prairie’s new garbage truck arrives.

Feb. 11, 1978: The High Prairie Regals, who earlier in the year were in last place, defeat the Hines Creek Oilers 8-3 and move into a fifth place tie in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 11, 1979: Arnold Gauchier and Elmer Anderson each score two goals as the High Prairie Flyers defeat the H&S Juniors 7-5 to take over first place in the High Prairie and District Hockey League.

Feb. 11, 1981: South Peace News reports Patricia Rogers is High Prairie’s first female RCMP officer.

Feb. 11, 1981: High Prairie town council discusses installing a traffic light at the Park Hotel corner.

Feb. 11, 1981: Theatre owner Dan Kachnic opposes satellite TV for High Prairie at a meeting of town council citing loss of business.

Feb. 11, 1984: Brian Hill scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the Fairview Monarchs 16-5. Only one penalty is called in the game, that going to Fairview’s Dave Riewe.

Feb. 11, 1984: A 12-bout boxing card in High Prairie is stopped after the third round as a doctor is not present at the fights. Under amateur boxing rules in Alberta, a doctor must be present at all fights.

Feb. 11, 1987: High Prairie RCMP arrest a man suspected of making obscene phone calls the last few months.

Feb. 11, 1987: High Prairie town council goes smoke-free during meetings.

Feb. 11, 1987: HPSD votes to close McLennan Public School due to low enrolment.

Feb. 11, 1988: Ed Fudali scores three goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 12-5.

Feb. 11, 1989: A roast is held to honour former MLA Larry Shaben.

Feb. 11, 1989: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink concludes play with a 2-3 record at the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Airdrie.

Feb. 11, 1993: The hometown High Prairie Regals outshoot the Peace River Stampeders 48-29 but lose 7-5 as Chris Gall and Darrell Rafferty each score two goals.

Feb. 11, 2002: Kim Helgeson starts her new job as the High Prairie Palliative Care co-ordinator.

Feb. 11, 2002: High Prairie School Division bus driver Marge Comeau is fined $345 in High Prairie provincial court for having the back door of her bus frozen shut.

Feb. 11, 2004: Banana Belt Councillor Will Marx says nine councilors to represent the M.D. of Big Lakes are too many. Council agrees to hold a vote during the municipal election in October to decide whether to decrease the number of councilors to seven. The decision to hold a vote is later rescinded.

Feb. 11, 2005: Two-year-old twins are rescued by their mother and grandmother after they fall through the ice of their dugout at their home south of High Prairie.

Feb. 11, 2005: Athabasca MP Brian Jean tells the House of Commons that northeast Alberta is being ignored by the federal government and demands more money be put into the region to provide infrastructure.

Feb. 11, 2006: Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, owners of Homestead Outfitters, are awarded the WISE Industry Award from the Alberta Professional Outfitters Society in Calgary.

Feb. 11, 2006: The High Prairie Regals end the NPHL regular season with an 11-8 home ice loss to Spirit River and place second in the NPHL’s East Division with a 14-9-0-1 record, four points behind Peace River and tied with Lakeland.

Feb. 11, 2009: Span West Ventures owner Joe Remai tells South Peace News the economic slump has slowed Cornerstone residential sales. Only four of 26 lots were sold.

Feb. 11, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to remove unsafe playground equipment at Carole Bannister School in Faust. The move became necessary when students began attending school from Kinuso during renovations.

Feb. 11, 2010: Adolph and Mary Huculak celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They are featured in a Spotlight Valentine’s Day story.

Feb. 11, 2010: A delighted Duane Nichols announces membership in the Grouard and Area Historical Society has topped 200.

Feb. 11, 2012: High Prairie Figure Skating Club members win nine medals at a competition in High Prairie. Lindsey Keay leads the way with four gold medals.

Feb. 11, 2013: Judge David Ross Shynkar is appointed to the provincial court to serve the region including High Prairie.

Feb. 11, 2014: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose 13-1 at Manning to fall behind 1-0 in their best-of-seven NPHL East Division Semi-Final. Dave Lawrence scores three goals and adds four assists to lead the Comets.

Feb. 11, 2016: Joussard School holds an open house to give the public a chance to see the new school.

Feb. 11, 2016: The High Prairie Elks receive $60,000 and Kapawe’no First Nation $30,000 in CFEP grants from the Alberta government. The Elks will use the money for Elks RV Park upgrades while Kapawe’no uses the money for hall renovations.

Feb. 11, 2016: Byron Mark Konelsky passes away at the age of 50 years. The long-time Marigold client was a friend to all.

660BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

55 – Tiberius Britannicus dies; clears way for Nero to become Emperor.

1808 – Anthracite coal 1st burned as fuel, experimentally.

1809 – Robert Fulton patents steamboat.

1814 – Norway’s independence proclaimed.

1852 – First British public female toilet opens in London.

1878 – First weekly weather report published in UK.

1895 – -27.2 C in Braemar, Grampian, a UK record.

1905 – James Blackstone bowls 299 1/2, last pin breaks but stands.

1916 – Emma Goldman arrested for lecturing on birth control.

1929 – Vatican City [world’s smallest country] made an enclave of Rome.

1938 – World’s first science fiction TV program airs.

1942 – “Archie” comic book debuts.

1945 – First gas turbine propeller-driven airplane flight tested.

1957 – NHL Players Association forms; Ted Lindsay elected president.

1963 – Beatles tape 10 tracks for their first album.

1964 – Beatles first live appearance in US; Washington, D.C.

1968 – Madison Square Garden III closes; Madison Square Garden IV opens.

1970 – Japan becomes fourth nation to put a satellite in orbit.

1977 – 20.2-kg lobster caught off Nova Scotia [heaviest known crustacean].

1978 – China lifts a ban on Aristotle, Shakespeare, & Dickens.

1979 – Iran’s premier Bakhtiar resigns, Ayatollah Khomeini seizes power.

1984 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL short-handed season scoring record at 11.

1990 – Nelson Mandela released after 27 years imprisonment in South Africa.

1998 – KVBC-FM [Las Vegas] offers Monica Lewinsky $5M for interview.

1999 – Pluto now farther away from sun than Neptune; now outermost planet.

2009 – Uri Geller buys Lamb Island; previously known for its witch trials.

2011 – Egyptian Revolution ends in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Books, lectures, and other sources of information regarding spiritual, metaphysical, or religious matters could have your mind spinning. What you read or hear is likely to be fascinating, but you might be too overwhelmed to make sense of it right now. Do not feel you have to get it all together today. Do something else, let it all stew, and tomorrow its meaning could all appear to you in a rush.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A goal related to business or finance that is very important to you could require you to pay a lot of attention to paperwork today. You are likely to spend most of the day on it since a deadline may be involved. Take care, however, you do not get so caught up in a quest for perfection you stress yourself out. Sometimes obsessive attention can sabotage the very aim you are working toward. Stay focused and pace yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The establishment of a new business partnership could require a lot of paperwork today. It might be really tedious trying to make sense of all the jargon involved, but it is important to you, so you are likely to be more persistent than usual. Someone more familiar with these matters could explain the ins and outs to you. This is likely to be a very fortunate development for you, so do not lose heart. Hang in there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Legal documents that concern your business may need to be executed today. There might be a lot of paper to wade through, not to mention jargon that appears indecipherable. Do not get too impatient, however, as this is important. Instead, find someone more familiar with this sort of thing and get him or her to explain it all to you. Then, assuming it is agreeable, take care of it and move on. The results should be well worth it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might consider making an investment of time, energy, and perhaps a little money in a creative project of some kind. This could also involve modern technology in some way. You could have several colleagues who want to work with you on this, and therefore the entire enterprise could be very exciting. Be sure not to lose sight of the practical details involved or you might never get it off the ground.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Visitors might come to your home today to discuss business of some kind, perhaps job related, perhaps about an enterprise you are developing on your own. If you are not careful, however, you could get caught up in conversations that are more social than practical and thus lose sight of the reasons you got together. Stay focused on the matter at hand and you could be pleasantly surprised at the results.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A rush of excess ambition could cause you to channel a lot of your physical and mental energy into whatever work you are doing right now. This might involve writing, teaching, or speaking in some way. As a result of your zeal, your body could be exhausted but your mind spinning like a top, even though the thoughts coming up may be scattered. It might be best to pace yourself now more than you are inclined to. Stay focused!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An upcoming visit from someone close may have you working overtime in order to fix up your house. Therefore, you could be tempted to go crazy buying decorative items. This is fine up to a point, but be careful! Some of the stuff that looks good in the store might not look quite the same once you get it home. Your guest is more interested in seeing you. Decorate in moderation, and have fun doing it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Working at home might be the answer for you today. You could be physically and mentally worn out from working too hard, but you still have important tasks to complete. You may operate better on your own territory right now, without having to fight traffic or parking problems. You tend to be very conscientious where work is concerned, sometimes to your own detriment. Do not do this today; otherwise you might burn yourself out.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – News you may receive about your place of business or the people you work for might bring up some doubts about your future in this organization. You might feel you are not getting anywhere. You might be considering the possibility of changing jobs or even careers. Someone may put forth a type of opportunity that you have never considered before. Think about it, but do not decide for a few days.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Paperwork involving money might seem a bit overwhelming today, and you might ask a friend for advice or assistance. This person probably knows what it is all about, so listen even though you might not understand much of what he or she says! Financial benefits could be in the wind. You may be entertaining outrageous fantasies of what you are going to buy with it all. Dream all you want, but be practical when the windfall comes!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some rather tedious and boring paperwork you have to handle for your business might be a pain in the neck now, but it should bring a lot of benefits to you later. Therefore, you will want to exercise your usual conscientiousness in order to assure that it gets completed. Your diligence and dedication should attract the attention of those in authority, so expect advancement in some way. Onward and upward!