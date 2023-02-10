Today in High Prairie: February 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 11, 2023

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 11, 2023

1847 – Thomas Edison, Famous American inventor

1909 – Max Baer, Heavyweight boxing champ

1918 – Margaret Heldt, Created “beehive” style

1919 – Eva Gabor, Hungarian-born actress

1926 – Leslie Nielsen, Canadian actor

1928 – Conrad Janis, Mork & Mindy actor

1934 – Tina Louise, Gilligan’s Island actress

1934 – Manuel Noriega, Panamanian general, dictator

1936 – Burt Reynolds, Smoky & The Bandit actor

1938 – Bobby Pickett, Monster Mash singer

1942 – Archie Andrews, Comic book character

1962 – Sheryl Crow, American singer-songwriter

1969 – Jennifer Aniston, Friends actress

1980 – Matthew Lawrence, Gimme a Break actor

This Day in Local History – February 11, 2023

Feb. 11, 1955: NPHL referee Robert Laurie, of Spirit River, suffers a heart attack and dies after the first period of an interlocking game between the Spirit River Rangers and Peace River Stampeders. The game is discontinued and stats struck from the record.

Feb. 11-13, 1972: A High Prairie high school girl’s rink comprised of skip Colleen Smith, third Kay Komisar, second Gayle Komisar and lead Marilyn Porisky competes at the Alberta Championships in Edmonton.

Feb. 11, 1981: South Peace News reports Patricia Rogers is High Prairie’s first female RCMP officer.

Feb. 11, 1981: High Prairie town council discusses installing a traffic light at the Park Hotel corner.

Feb. 11, 1984: A 12-bout boxing card in High Prairie is stopped after the third round as a doctor is not present at the fights. Under amateur boxing rules in Alberta, a doctor must be present at all fights.

Feb. 11, 1987: High Prairie town council goes smoke-free during meetings.

Feb. 11, 1987: HPSD votes to close McLennan Public School due to low enrolment.

Feb. 11, 1989: A roast is held to honour former MLA Larry Shaben.

Feb. 11, 1989: Dale Campbell’s High Prairie rink concludes play with a 2-3 record at the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Airdrie.

Feb. 11, 2004: Banana Belt Councillor Will Marx says nine councilors to represent the M.D. of Big Lakes are too many. Council agrees to hold a vote during the municipal election in October to decide whether to decrease the number of councilors to seven. The decision to hold a vote is later rescinded.

Feb. 11, 2009: Span West Ventures owner Joe Remai tells South Peace News the economic slump has slowed Cornerstone residential sales. Only four of 26 lots were sold.

Feb. 11, 2010: Adolph and Mary Huculak celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They are featured in a Spotlight Valentine’s Day story.

Feb. 11, 2010: A delighted Duane Nichols announces membership in the Grouard and Area Historical Society has topped 200.

Feb. 11, 2013: Judge David Ross Shynkar is appointed to the provincial court to serve the region including High Prairie.

Feb. 11, 2016: Joussard School holds an open house to give the public a chance to see the new school.

Feb. 11, 2016: The High Prairie Elks receive $60,000 and Kapawe’no First Nation $30,000 in CFEP grants from the Alberta government. The Elks will use the money for Elks RV Park upgrades while Kapawe’no uses the money for hall renovations.

Feb. 11, 2016: Byron Mark Konelsky passes away at the age of 50 years. The long-time Marigold client was a friend to all.

This Day in World History – February 11, 2023

660BC – Traditional date for the foundation of Japan by Emperor Jimmu.

1808 – Anthracite coal 1st burned as fuel, experimentally.

1809 – Robert Fulton patents steamboat.

1814 – Norway’s independence proclaimed.

1852 – First British public female toilet opens in London.

1878 – First weekly weather report published in UK.

1895 – -27.2 C in Braemar, Grampian, a UK record.

1905 – James Blackstone bowls 299 1/2, last pin breaks but stands.

1916 – Emma Goldman arrested for lecturing on birth control.

1929 – Vatican City [world’s smallest country] made an enclave of Rome.

1938 – World’s first science fiction TV program airs.

1942 – “Archie” comic book debuts.

1957 – NHL Players Association forms; Ted Lindsay elected president.

1963 – Beatles tape 10 tracks for their first album.

1968 – Madison Square Garden III closes; Madison Square Garden IV opens.

1970 – Japan becomes fourth nation to put a satellite in orbit.

1977 – 20.2-kg lobster caught off Nova Scotia [heaviest known crustacean].

1978 – China lifts a ban on Aristotle, Shakespeare, & Dickens.

1979 – Iran’s premier Bakhtiar resigns, Ayatollah Khomeini seizes power.

1984 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL short-handed season scoring record at 11.

1990 – Nelson Mandela released after 27 years imprisonment in South Africa.

1998 – KVBC-FM [Las Vegas] offers Monica Lewinsky $5M for interview.

1999 – Pluto now farther away from sun than Neptune; now outermost planet.

2009 – Uri Geller buys Lamb Island; previously known for its witch trials.

2011 – Egyptian Revolution ends in the resignation of Hosni Mubarak.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are not currently romantically involved, today you might suddenly see an old friend or neighbour in a new light. This can be thrilling, but it might not be a good idea to do anything about it just yet. You are feeling especially sensual today, and therefore any attraction you feel could pass by tomorrow. If you are presently involved, schedule a romantic evening with your partner.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your financial situation could undergo some positive upheaval now, probably as the result of a career advance. This process is likely to continue today, as social events put you in touch with valuable contacts. It might be a good idea to listen to others today and not try to voice ideas of your own or make any decisions. Too much input could lead to mental overload and a lack of focus.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A powerful desire for change could have you thinking of traveling, or perhaps relocating to a distant state or foreign country. Friends who live far away could be trying to convince you to join them. This is not a minor decision. It requires careful thought. You might be tempted to act impulsively, but wait for a while. In a few days, you will know if the change is right for you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some vivid and interesting dreams could bring a lot of repressed memories up and force you to confront them. This could be a bit disconcerting, but still positive. Psychological obstacles to financial success and romantic happiness could be cleared away, which could change your life. It is vital you write down your dreams. You will not want to miss out on this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A transformation in your circle of friends could occur today and change your life. Someone exciting could move in nearby, and you could hit it off. Expect stimulating conversations and fascinating new information. If you are not currently involved, this person could be a potential romance. At least you will make a new friend. Take a close look and do not initiate things too quickly.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Opportunities to do well-paying creative work could come to your attention today, perhaps online. You will probably like it, as it may give you freedom. Whether you actually want to try it or not depends on your situation. You might want to get some chores done around the house today in order to leave free time tomorrow for whatever you want to do. Something exciting might happen.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You probably feel especially sexy and passionate now. You may enjoy browsing through catalogues of rich fabrics or furniture. Erotic novels could also appeal to you. If you are currently involved, you may want to spend the evening alone with your partner. If you are not, do not be surprised if you attract someone new. Either way, you will draw admiring glances from strangers.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Legal matters should definitely work in your favour today, particularly any involving property. You are likely to feel positive about life, and your home life should be especially gratifying. Sex and romance also could be on your mind. If you can get together with a lover, you will probably grow quite a bit closer. Artistic projects, particularly regarding the home, should also go well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A call from a romantic partner could lead to an intimate get-together. It is likely to be highly gratifying emotionally and bring you closer together. Passionate poetry and sexy novels could especially appeal to you right now. If you are into writing, you could channel your rush of sensuality into producing results that are so well thought out that they surprise even you. Get started!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Creative projects you may have been working on for a while could prove especially ego boosting. You are doing a great job. A change of employment and increase in income may be in the works. If you do not feel passionate about what you are doing, expect the chance to become involved in an enterprise that you do feel strongly about. New ideas and opportunities could change your life.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are an appealing person, but today you could project more magnetism than ever. Do not be surprised if you draw admiring glances from strangers you pass in the street. Romance should be going very well for you. A hot date with a current or potential love partner could take place tonight. You might also be feeling especially artistic and inspired. Consider this a gift and use it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you may contemplate changes in your home. They could be physical, like redecorating, refurnishing, or remodeling. Or someone could move in or out. Whatever the change, it is likely to be fortunate. If you are thinking of such a change, you can proceed confidently. You should be feeling especially inspired now, so be creative and manifest whatever has been on your mind for some time.