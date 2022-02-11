Today in High Prairie: February 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 12, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 12, 2022

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President

1809 – Charles Darwin, English naturalist

1843 – John Chambers, Writer of boxing rules

1877 – Louis Renault, French auto executive

1915 – Lorne Greene, Bonanza actor

1926 – Joe Garagiola, US sportscaster

1934 – Bill Russell, Boston Celtics great

1936 – Fang Lizhi, Tiananmen Square dissident

1936 – Joe Don Baker, Walking Tall actor

1939 – Ray Manzarek, The Doors keyboardist

1945 – Joe Schermie, 3 Dog Night bass player

1953 – Joanna Kerns, Growing Pains actress

1955 – Arsenio Hall, US comedian, talk show host

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy rocker

1959 – Omar Hakim, Dire Straits drummer

1970 – Jim Creeggan, Barenaked Ladies bassist

1980 – Christina Ricci, Addams Family actress

1980 – Sarah Lancaster, Saved By the Bell actress

This Day in Local History – February 12, 2022

Feb. 12, 1913: A meeting is held at Grouard’s Cole and Britsch’s store for the purpose of organizing a tennis club.

Feb. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grouard A team is in second place in the Smoky River Cardinal Hockey League.

Feb. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grouard B team is undefeated and in first place in the Lesser Slave Lake Cardinal Hockey League. Other teams are from Joussard, Kinuso and Swan Hills.

Feb. 12, 1971: Ten students graduate from the first Educational Technician course in Alberta at Grouard Vocational School.

Feb. 12, 1972: Norm Sware celebrates the grand opening of Mobile City Homes Ltd. and Utility Equipment Ltd.

Feb. 12, 1972: The Peace River Stampeders blank the High Prairie Regals 7-0.

Feb. 12, 1975: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $1,550 for clothing for the town’s fire department members after hearing one of the fireman’s older canvas coats catches fire during a recent call.

Feb. 12, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fail to show for their game in High Prairie and thus forfeit the contest. They officially fold the next day.

Feb. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports High Prairie separate board staff take a 33 per cent pay cut due to cutbacks in administration.

Feb. 12, 1986: Mike Choi announces a 40-room expansion to the Key Inn.

Feb. 12, 1986: The HPSD board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School in Faust effective June 30. Low enrolment is cited.

Feb. 12, 1988: Thieves leave with an estimated $10,000 in merchandise after a break-in at J.L. Photography.

Feb. 12, 1989: High Prairie defeats Peace River 8-2 in the final and wins the Max Vanderaegen Mite Hockey Tournament.

Feb. 12, 1990: High Prairie resident Dean Haubrich is fined $750 in a Peace River court for assaulting two officials during a recreation hockey game March 26, 1989.

Feb. 12, 1992: South Peace News reports Jarvie farmer Dave Chatters plans to seek the Reform party nomination in Athabasca.

Feb. 12, 1992: High Prairie town council passes a motion recognizing Dolly Wally as the official mascot.

Feb. 12, 1997: Angry M.D. of Big Lakes ratepayers attend a meeting telling council to stop petty bickering between them and the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 12, 1997: High Prairie town council allows taping of their meetings.

Feb. 12, 2000: The High Prairie Regals retire the sweaters of Rick Dumont [12], Ed Fudali [16] and Ken and Steven Matthews [3] at their home game against the Valleyview Jets, which they lose 5-0.

Feb. 12, 2002: The Prairie River Raiders Junior High School girl’s basketball team loses 30-15 to Valleyview St. Stephen’s to fall from the ranks of the undefeated in league play.

Feb. 12, 2003: High Prairie town council declines bidding on the 2005 Alberta Senior Games calling it a waste of time.

Feb. 12, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Prairie Echo Councillor David Marx and Sunset House Councillor Randy Ehman object to ballooning costs of the expansion and renovation at the Joussard Municipal Services Centre. M.D. fire chief John Gould says the rising costs are misunderstood and nothing to worry about.

Feb. 12, 2007: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran announces on CKVH that High Prairie may have to look elsewhere for land for the new hospital. The news comes as a surprise to developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie Hospital spokesperson for the project, Kate Butler. MLA Pearl Calahasen says the redesign of Highway 2 leading into the site is the stumbling block.

Feb. 12, 2008: Aubrey Cooper, Joe Hyde and Peter Keay are all recognized for long-service by the Town of High Prairie. Cooper is honoured for five years, Hyde for 10 and Keay for 15.

Feb. 12, 2011: Margaret Rose Koski passes away at the age of 68 years. She worked at the hospital and later in family, addictions and crisis counselling.

Feb. 12, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes and Town of High Prairie discuss the possibility of sharing a full-time paid fire chief at their Inter-municipal meeting. By year’s end, the idea had not come to fruition. The idea came about after the retirement of M.D. fire chief John Gould.

Feb. 12, 2014: South Peace News features the Pioneer Threshermans Association and their proposed motorsports park at Triangle.

Feb. 12, 2016: Lifelong High Prairie resident Melanie Masson passes away at the age of 41 years from a brain tumour.

Feb. 12, 2018: A St. Andrew’s School student is charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of public mischief after a bomb threat at the school.

Feb. 12, 2019: The Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-2 to sweep their NPHL East Division Semi-Final four straight. The Pirates outscore the Regals 37-12 in the series.

This Day in World History – February 12, 2022

1502 – Vasco da Gama sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal; second voyage to India.

1554 – Queen of England for nine days, Lady Jane Grey is executed for treason.

1818 – Chile gains independence from Spain.

1832 – Ecuador annexes Galapagos Islands.

1876 – Al Spalding opens his sporting good shop.

1878 – Frederick Thayer patents catcher’s mask.

1879 – First artificial ice rink in North America – Madison Square Garden.

1908 – New York to Paris auto race [via Alaska & Siberia] begins.

1912 – Last Ch’ing [Manchu] Emperor of China, Hsuan T’ung, abdicates.

1947 – Daytime fireball and meteorite fall seen in eastern Siberia.

1947 – Record 100.5-kg sailfish caught at Galapagos Islands.

1949 – Panic in Quito, Ecuador, after “War of the Worlds” played on radio.

1949 – Team Canada beats Denmark 47-0 in hockey.

1950 – Albert Einstein warns against hydrogen bomb.

1957 – Researchers announce Borazan [harder than diamonds] is developed.

1967 – Keith Richards, Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithful busted for drugs.

1973 – First US POWs in North Vietnam released.

1979 – Kosmos 1076, first Soviet oceanographic satellite, launched.

1981 – Pete Squires climbs 1,575 steps of Empire State Building in 10 minutes.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores 153rd point of season, breaking NHL record.

1998 – 250-car Italy pile-up due to fog, 4 die & 50 hurt.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial.

2010 – 21st Winter Olympic Games open at Vancouver.

2016 – Fiji becomes first country to ratify the UN climate deal.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Missed connections and unfortunate misunderstandings will happen less frequently if you slow down and focus. Remember you can do things yourself. Do not feel like you absolutely need approval from others before tackling the projects you wish to complete. Your mind is urging you to take the initiative today, so feel free to do so. Just make sure you are not too hasty in your actions. You will be more productive if you think before you act.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things that require restriction and discipline on your part may be causing tension and opposition in your world today. The good news is your mind is clear and you should feel in tune with the people around you. Know your allies and take care of them. Remind others of how much they mean to you. The most important aspects of your life are your friends and family, so treat them with unconditional love.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your internal fire may be feeling a bit smothered by a fierce reality check today. Give people the benefit of the doubt. They are more perceptive than you may think. In fact, it may behoove you to get some honest feedback today from some people you trust. It could be difficult for you to sort out the truth in your present situation, since you are the one caught in the middle of the maelstrom. Consider the perspective of another.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Careful planning on your part is starting to pay off, but be careful you do not alienate others in your quest to be the best. You may not realize how your harsh words affect the people around you. Be more sensitive to the feelings of others. Focus and be brave in your actions. Hesitation may cause you to lose control of the situation. Know your boundaries, but push beyond them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A little foreign culture could be the thing you need right now to spice things up a bit. It could be you are not feeling a very strong connection with the environment around you. You could be anxious to spread your wings and explore your freedom. Start small but think big. Get out of your rut and do more exploring on your own. There is a sobering, disciplined feeling to the day that could help you think realistically about your situation and where you want to go with it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There are forces working in your favour you should be sure to latch onto and take advantage of. You will find your sense of duty and ability to plan are paying off in a very positive way. You will find you are able to check quite a few things off your list today. Think before you act and take a time-out to rest and regroup if you need to.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel a bit of restriction working to hold you back from your current plans today. It could be your mind is feeling restless and you are anxious to go, but there is a feeling of discipline and caution nagging you and urging you to slow down. This might not be a bad idea. Discipline and willpower may be exactly the things you need in order to get where you are going.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will find a sensitive mind that is open to everything and every possibility is exactly the thing you need at this time in order to be successful in reaching all the goals you are working toward. You will find your sense of duty and need for plans and solid goals are key elements for getting to where you need to be. Gather information and create a plan of attack that is well thought out.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a good day to be receptive to other people’s energies. You will find a sensitive attitude toward the people around you, combined with a bit of hard work and willingness to fulfill your responsibilities, will make for an unstoppable winning combination. Use this day to collect data and plan your goals. Take responsibility for your actions and do not be afraid to admit your mistakes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You will find your mind is sharp and penetrating today. Make sure you stay focused and organized. You have the power of discipline behind you that will help you manifest quite a bit on a day like today. Keep in mind your openness to others and your incredible sensitivity are some of your greatest gifts. Use your power to create prosperity for yourself, but do it without hurting or manipulating others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A little foreign culture could be the thing you need right now to spice things up a bit. It could be you are not feeling a very strong connection with the environment around you. You could be anxious to spread your wings and explore your freedom. Start small but think big. Get out of your rut and do more exploring on your own. There is a sobering, disciplined feeling to the day that could help you think realistically about your situation and where you want to go with it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some days it may be hard for you to get motivated, but if ever there were a day in which it was easier than others, this would be the day. You will find your mind is quite attuned to the situation around you and your sense of grounding is helping you manifest that which you wish to bring to life. There’s a sense of time restriction and limitation to the day that is prodding you to act now.