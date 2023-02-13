Today in High Prairie: February 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 13, 2023

10-11:20 a.m. – Little Adventurers: Candy Kisses (0-5 years) at Nampa FCSS office.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 13, 2023

1910 – William Shockley, Helped invent the transistor

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American country singer

1923 – Chuck Yeager, First to break sound barrier

1930 – Dotty McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1944 – Jerry Springer, Jerry Springer Show host

1950 – Peter Gabriel, Genesis vocalist

1952 – Ed Gagliardi, Foreigner bassist

1955 – Scott Smith, Loverboy bassist

1958 – Marc Emery, Canadian cannabis activist

1960 – Michael Craig, Culture Club musician

1971 – Mats Sundin, Swedish hockey great

1989 – Carly McKillip, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 13, 2023

Feb. 13, 1915: The Grouard News publishes its first two-page broadsheet newspaper. All other issues had been four pages.

Feb. 13, 1980: Tenants begin moving into the newly-constructed Wood Acre Arms apartment building.

Feb. 13, 1980: South Peace News reports Prairie River School is rated among the top 10 worst in Alberta in terms of structure.

Feb. 13, 1983: The NPHL’s McLennan Red Wings fold after posting a 3-22-0 record in league play. All clubs are awarded two points in the remaining games.

Feb. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports Shelley and Geoff Griffiths purchase Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Feb. 13, 1988: Official celebrations are held to open the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 13-20, 1990: Northland School Division closes Grouard Northland School due to a whooping cough outbreak.

Feb. 13, 1996: HPSD meets and ponders a plan to close schools every second Friday.

Feb. 13, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Lady Saints defeat crosstown rival Prairie River 24-18 for their first win over their foes in 15 years in junior high school basketball action. Marcus Sheane scores 16 points to lead the PRJH boy’s team to a 55-7 win over the Saints.

Feb. 13, 2002: The High Prairie United Church takes a stand against Barry Sharkawi and his plans to open a casino in High Prairie citing it is destructive of individuals, family and community.

Feb. 13, 2002: High Prairie town council votes 5-2 against supporting Barry Sharkawi’s plans to open a casino by merely accepting him as a delegation at their regular meeting.

Feb. 13, 2002: Athabasca MP David Chatters backs High Prairie town council’s concerns over policing costs saying it’s unfair for the town to pay over $500,000 a year or 33 per cent of its tax base in policing costs.

Feb. 13, 2002: Banana Belt resident Gordon Rosser loses 10 heifers in an accident south of town after a Buchanan Lumber log truck rams into the herd on the highway.

Feb. 13, 2003: Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie burns and collapses due to unknown causes.

Feb. 13, 2006: Gift Lake School holds a Walk Against Drugs and hears from former Crystal Meth user Cassandra McDonald, who urges students to stay clean.

Feb. 13, 2008: South Peace News reports an Aboriginal police service will be restored in the Lesser Slave Lake region. The previous service was disbanded in 2006. Sgt. Mike Nussbaumer was put in charge of re-establishing the service.

Feb. 13, 2008: A proposed one to four per cent tourism tax on local hotels and campgrounds is touted by the M.D. of Big Lakes, who promises to examine the proposal.

Feb. 13, 2009: Tolko Industries closes its Slave Lake mill.

Feb. 13, 2013: Jack Daubert, formerly of High Prairie, dies at the age of 81 years.

Feb. 13, 2014: Club Moo celebrates 25 years of operation at St. Andrew’s School.

Feb. 13, 2016: A fire destroys the home of Jeff and Mary Burgar at Joussard.

Feb. 13, 2017: A High Prairie man is deemed fit not to stand trial on a sexual assault charge. However, the matter is delayed until it is determined the man might be able to stand trial at a later date.

Feb. 13-14, 2017: Mailboxes are damaged at the High Prairie Post Office prompting new limited hours during the week and weekend closure. The new hours are temporary.

Feb. 13, 2019: Big Lakes County Fire Services presents Vic Abel with an Alberta Emergency Services Medal 22-Year Bar and an Alberta Emergency Services Medal marking 22 years of service.

Feb. 13, 2019: Sucker Creek First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its outdoor skating rink.

This Day in World History – February 13, 2023

1258 – Baghdad falls to the Mongols as the Abbasid Caliphate is destroyed.

1578 – Tycho Brahe first sketches “Tychonic system” of solar system.

1633 – Galileo arrives in Rome for trial; he believes earth revolves around sun.

1861 – Abraham Lincoln declared US President in Washington, D.C.

1866 – Jesse James holds up his first bank; steals $15,000.

1867 – Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube” waltz premieres in Vienna.

1895 – Moving picture projector patented.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is arrested in Paris on spy charges.

1920 – League of Nations recognizes perpetual neutrality of Switzerland.

1934 – Soviet steamship Cheliuskin sinks in the Arctic Ocean.

1942 – Hitler’s Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled.

1961 – Soviet Union fires a rocket from Sputnik V to Venus.

1968 – US sends 10,500 additional soldiers to Vietnam.

1970 – Man-eating tiger reported to have killed 48 people 80 km from New Delhi.

1981 – Longest sentence published by The New York Times: 1,286 words.

1984 – Stormie Jones, 6, of Texas, gets first heart and liver transplant.

1988 – 15th Winter Olympic games opens at Calgary.

1990 – US, Britain & France give Germany OK to reunify.

2000 – Last original ”Peanuts” comic strip appears.

2008 – Australian PM Kevin Rudd apologizes to Indigenous Australians.

2009 – Unix time passed 1,234,567,890 seconds at exactly 23:31:30 [UTC].

Today’s Horoscopes – February 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be a bit confused today. More than likely, it will be hard for you to get an accurate read on your emotions. One of your automatic responses in situations like this is to turn to a close partner for advice. Unfortunately, this advice may throw you into even more of a tailspin. What you need more than anything is to spend quality time alone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Secure your emotions and make sure you are set in your mind before you take action today. This is a terrific time to get things started. Following through to completion should not be a problem. The difficult part is taking that first step. This can be easily done on a day like today, so do not miss this opportunity when your intuitive sense is extra keen.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Break through the potential moodiness of the day. Burst into song while walking down the street. Encourage others to sing back to you, as if your life were an opera. Your creativity is extra strong at this point, so let it shine in unexpected areas of your world. You have the wonderful ability to turn even the most mundane situations into something exciting.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be plagued with restlessness to the point you may not be able to get anything done. If you sense this is happening to you even in the slightest degree, stop whatever you are doing and take a break. Your work is not worth the sacrifice of your sanity. Consider going to a spa or call up a friend with a hot tub so you can soak in some warm, relaxing water for a while.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful of exerting your will too strongly toward someone who really is not receptive to it. Be conscious of other people’s feelings. Be gentle when it comes to love and romance. You have a yellow light, which means it is OK to proceed. Be careful the other person is receptive to your advances. Do not come across as too aggressive and end up making a fool of yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Overall, this should be a pretty good day for you, as long as you do not get overly sensitive about certain things. Your awareness is bound to be extra sharp today, so use this ability to stay alert and open to what is going on around you. Perhaps you are feeling a bit restless when it comes to matters of the heart. This is telling you to stop fidgeting and take action.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is one day in which your heart pounds with excitement. For some reason, there is a quiet voice inside warning that you may be getting yourself into a great deal of trouble. An enthusiastic approach toward love may be necessary, but this may not be the best day to act. People are too sensitive and not necessarily that impressed with your potentially abrasive demeanour.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be more aggressive when it comes to your intentions in a romantic situation. It would be a great idea to impress your lover with a delicious home-cooked meal on a night like this. Put a bit more passion into the equation and relight the spark that might have recently gone out. Do not hesitate to be the instigator in love.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It would be a good idea to socialize with others today in a comfortable, open setting. Say what you feel instead of just concentrating on what you think. Be just as good a listener as you expect others to be for you. Join a writing circle or take a painting class. Your creativity is looking for an outlet today, so you might as well share this gift among friends.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Stick with what comes naturally. If something feels difficult or abrasive, this is a sign your energy is better used elsewhere. But do not turn away until you are sure what you are facing is actually a combative force instead of your own skewed sense of reality. You could be overly sensitive about a given situation and thereby making up scenarios that do not even exist.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your heart may feel extra loving today, which is good, since you will probably need it. There is most likely someone close to you who needs a lift of some sort. You may be like the tow truck that arrives to pull a car out of the ditch. Be careful when you hook up the chains. Do not scratch the bumper or pull too hard all at once!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel a bit protective today, and with good reason. Others are likely to be aggressive when it comes to moving in on your territory. Be strong. Assure yourself as well as those in your charge that everything will be fine. Take reasonable precautions, but do not completely close yourself off to the outside world. That knock at the gate could just as easily provide much-needed help.