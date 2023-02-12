Today in High Prairie: February 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 12, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at McLennan.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC Meeting at the Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 12, 2023

1809 – Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President

1809 – Charles Darwin, English naturalist

1843 – John Chambers, Writer of boxing rules

1877 – Louis Renault, French auto executive

1915 – Lorne Greene, Bonanza actor

1926 – Joe Garagiola, US sportscaster

1934 – Bill Russell, Boston Celtics great

1936 – Fang Lizhi, Tiananmen Square dissident

1936 – Joe Don Baker, Walking Tall actor

1939 – Ray Manzarek, The Doors keyboardist

1945 – Joe Schermie, 3 Dog Night bass player

1953 – Joanna Kerns, Growing Pains actress

1955 – Arsenio Hall, US comedian, talk show host

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy rocker

1959 – Omar Hakim, Dire Straits drummer

1970 – Jim Creeggan, Barenaked Ladies bassist

1980 – Christina Ricci, Addams Family actress

1980 – Sarah Lancaster, Saved By the Bell actress

This Day in Local History – February 12, 2023

Feb. 12, 1913: A meeting is held at Grouard’s Cole and Britsch’s store for the purpose of organizing a tennis club.

Feb. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grouard A team is in second place in the Smoky River Cardinal Hockey League.

Feb. 12, 1972: Norm Sware celebrates the grand opening of Mobile City Homes Ltd. and Utility Equipment Ltd.

Feb. 12, 1975: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $1,550 for clothing for the town’s fire department members after hearing one of the fireman’s older canvas coats catches fire during a recent call.

Feb. 12, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fail to show for their game in High Prairie and thus forfeit the contest. They officially fold the next day.

Feb. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports High Prairie separate board staff take a 33 per cent pay cut due to cutbacks in administration.

Feb. 12, 1986: Mike Choi announces a 40-room expansion to the Key Inn.

Feb. 12, 1986: The HPSD board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School in Faust effective June 30. Low enrolment is cited.

Feb. 12, 1988: Thieves leave with an estimated $10,000 in merchandise after a break-in at J.L. Photography.

Feb. 12, 1990: High Prairie resident Dean Haubrich is fined $750 in a Peace River court for assaulting two officials during a recreation hockey game March 26, 1989.

Feb. 12, 1992: South Peace News reports Jarvie farmer Dave Chatters plans to seek the Reform party nomination in Athabasca.

Feb. 12, 1992: High Prairie town council passes a motion recognizing Dolly Wally as the official mascot.

Feb. 12, 1997: Angry M.D. of Big Lakes ratepayers attend a meeting telling council to stop petty bickering between them and the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 12, 1997: High Prairie town council allows taping of their meetings.

Feb. 12, 2000: The High Prairie Regals retire the sweaters of Rick Dumont [12], Ed Fudali [16] and Ken and Steven Matthews [3] at their home game against the Valleyview Jets, which they lose 5-0.

Feb. 12, 2003: M.D. of Big Lakes Prairie Echo Councillor David Marx and Sunset House Councillor Randy Ehman object to ballooning costs of the expansion and renovation at the Joussard Municipal Services Centre. M.D. fire chief John Gould says the rising costs are misunderstood and nothing to worry about.

Feb. 12, 2007: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran announces on CKVH that High Prairie may have to look elsewhere for land for the new hospital. The news comes as a surprise to developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie Hospital spokesperson for the project, Kate Butler. MLA Pearl Calahasen says the redesign of Highway 2 leading into the site is the stumbling block.

Feb. 12, 2018: A St. Andrew’s School student is charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of public mischief after a bomb threat at the school.

This Day in World History – February 12, 2023

1502 – Vasco da Gama sets sail from Lisbon, Portugal; second voyage to India.

1554 – Queen of England for nine days, Lady Jane Grey is executed for treason.

1818 – Chile gains independence from Spain.

1832 – Ecuador annexes Galapagos Islands.

1876 – Al Spalding opens his sporting good shop.

1878 – Frederick Thayer patents catcher’s mask.

1879 – First artificial ice rink in North America – Madison Square Garden.

1908 – New York to Paris auto race [via Alaska & Siberia] begins.

1912 – Last Ch’ing [Manchu] Emperor of China, Hsuan T’ung, abdicates.

1947 – Daytime fireball and meteorite fall seen in eastern Siberia.

1947 – Record 100.5-kg sailfish caught at Galapagos Islands.

1949 – Panic in Quito, Ecuador, after “War of the Worlds” played on radio.

1949 – Team Canada beats Denmark 47-0 in hockey.

1950 – Albert Einstein warns against hydrogen bomb.

1957 – Researchers announce Borazan [harder than diamonds] is developed.

1967 – Keith Richards, Mick Jagger & Marianne Faithful busted for drugs.

1973 – First US POWs in North Vietnam released.

1979 – Kosmos 1076, first Soviet oceanographic satellite, launched.

1981 – Pete Squires climbs 1,575 steps of Empire State Building in 10 minutes.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores 153rd point of season, breaking NHL record.

1998 – 250-car Italy pile-up due to fog, 4 die & 50 hurt.

1999 – US President Bill Clinton acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial.

2010 – 21st Winter Olympic Games open at Vancouver.

2016 – Fiji becomes first country to ratify the UN climate deal.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 12, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is hard to keep your balance when a big rock suddenly falls on one side of the scale. Resolving the matter is not as hard as you think, because this rock has been dropped there as a gift. Even though it might be shocking at first, there is an important message in this surprise. The tricky part is figuring out what it is.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Like a team of pickpockets in a crowd, a group may have its eyes on you and secretly scheme to take advantage of your innocence. One may work to distract you with something playful and harmless, while the others work behind your back to secretly steal your valuables. Stay aware of yourself and your belongings at all times.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Opportunity is the name of the game for you. Do not turn out the lights before you make sure you have explored all your options today. Inspiration may come in a flash of unexpected thought, so make sure you have a pad and pencil handy. A good idea could be disguised as something insignificant, but if anyone is able to see the potential in something, it is you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may be asked to choose between the old and the new. It is as if people are protesting in some manner and you are being asked to join in the ranks of those wishing to see change. Make sure you honestly assess all the available information before you automatically dismiss the situation as foolish. You should seriously consider lending a hand to the fight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your inner strength and courage are tremendous today. You will find people naturally gravitate toward you. Accept this flood of energy and put it to good use however you see fit. A spark of genius may hit you sometime during the day. It will have you up all night working on a new invention.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Wear the striped shirt and polka-dot pants today! The more you clash with the outside world the better. You may feel wildly out of place at first, but you will begin to see the beauty, importance, and respect you hold by standing out from the crowd. This attitude change will do you good. You may see a whole new way of living.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you do not understand something, ask! If it looks different to you, ask why that is. Your curiosity is high, especially when it comes to the unconventional, and even more if it is revolutionary. The rebel in you will feel new purpose, and you may be tempted to throw a stick in the spokes of an old carriage that continues to head down the same old boring path.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be shaken to the core today by someone of great personal magnetism. Maybe you feel as if you are being overshadowed because of the grandiose ideas and mountains of information coming from this person. Perhaps you feel you are too slow. Did you ever think that someone is going too quickly? Do not automatically think you are the one who needs to change gears.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your internal computer just got upgraded today and your head is buzzing with all kinds of new information. The good news is you should be able to process all these bytes at lightning speed. Act swiftly and with great confidence. You can do anything. You could even talk your way into the White House for dinner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit lonely today, even if there are people all around you. It may seem like everyone is on a different plane. Maybe you think you have nothing in common with others – even those you generally feel closest to. You may be apprehensive about what they think of you after you tell them what you are really thinking or feeling. Do not let this stop you from making your thoughts known.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a climactic time for you. All your yearly cycles have reached a critical juncture. You may feel as if you are at a point of tremendous victory or terrible failure. Either way, it is important you look on this time as a celebration you have made it this far. Make changes where necessary and continue to re-evaluate your progress over the next few months.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Aggressive people may interfere with your plans today, so do not get too upset if things do not work out the way you want them to. Let this be an exercise in learning how to think and act on your feet. Remember you can play this game as well as others. Deliver an unexpected surprise right back and see how they deal with it. Perhaps you can learn something.