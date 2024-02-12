Today in High Prairie: February 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 13, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 13, 2024

1910 – William Shockley, Helped invent the transistor

1919 – Tennessee Ernie Ford, American country singer

1923 – Chuck Yeager, First to break sound barrier

1930 – Dotty McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1944 – Jerry Springer, Jerry Springer Show host

1950 – Peter Gabriel, Genesis vocalist

1952 – Ed Gagliardi, Foreigner bassist

1955 – Scott Smith, Loverboy bassist

1958 – Marc Emery, Canadian cannabis activist

1960 – Michael Craig, Culture Club musician

1971 – Mats Sundin, Swedish hockey great

1989 – Carly McKillip, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – February 13, 2024

Feb. 13, 1915: The Grouard News publishes its first two-page broadsheet newspaper. All other issues had been four pages.

Feb. 13, 1980: Tenants begin moving into the newly-constructed Wood Acre Arms apartment building.

Feb. 13, 1980: South Peace News reports Prairie River School is rated among the top 10 worst in Alberta in terms of structure.

Feb. 13, 1983: The NPHL’s McLennan Red Wings fold after posting a 3-22-0 record in league play. All clubs are awarded two points in the remaining games.

Feb. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports Shelley and Geoff Griffiths purchase Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Feb. 13, 1988: Official celebrations are held to open the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 13-20, 1990: Northland School Division closes Grouard Northland School due to a whooping cough outbreak.

Feb. 13, 1996: HPSD meets and ponders a plan to close schools every second Friday.

Feb. 13, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Lady Saints defeat crosstown rival Prairie River 24-18 for their first win over their foes in 15 years in junior high school basketball action. Marcus Sheane scores 16 points to lead the PRJH boy’s team to a 55-7 win over the Saints.

Feb. 13, 2002: The High Prairie United Church takes a stand against Barry Sharkawi and his plans to open a casino in High Prairie citing it is destructive of individuals, family and community.

Feb. 13, 2002: High Prairie town council votes 5-2 against supporting Barry Sharkawi’s plans to open a casino by merely accepting him as a delegation at their regular meeting.

Feb. 13, 2002: Athabasca MP David Chatters backs High Prairie town council’s concerns over policing costs saying it’s unfair for the town to pay over $500,000 a year or 33 per cent of its tax base in policing costs.

Feb. 13, 2002: Banana Belt resident Gordon Rosser loses 10 heifers in an accident south of town after a Buchanan Lumber log truck rams into the herd on the highway.

Feb. 13, 2003: Baker’s Crossing Bridge at East Prairie burns and collapses due to unknown causes.

Feb. 13, 2006: Gift Lake School holds a Walk Against Drugs and hears from former Crystal Meth user Cassandra McDonald, who urges students to stay clean.

Feb. 13, 2008: South Peace News reports an Aboriginal police service will be restored in the Lesser Slave Lake region. The previous service was disbanded in 2006. Sgt. Mike Nussbaumer was put in charge of re-establishing the service.

Feb. 13, 2008: A proposed one to four per cent tourism tax on local hotels and campgrounds is touted by the M.D. of Big Lakes, who promises to examine the proposal.

Feb. 13, 2009: Tolko Industries closes its Slave Lake mill.

Feb. 13, 2013: Jack Daubert, formerly of High Prairie, dies at the age of 81 years.

Feb. 13, 2014: Club Moo celebrates 25 years of operation at St. Andrew’s School.

Feb. 13, 2016: A fire destroys the home of Jeff and Mary Burgar at Joussard.

Feb. 13, 2017: A High Prairie man is deemed fit not to stand trial on a sexual assault charge. However, the matter is delayed until it is determined the man might be able to stand trial at a later date.

Feb. 13-14, 2017: Mailboxes are damaged at the High Prairie Post Office prompting new limited hours during the week and weekend closure. The new hours are temporary.

Feb. 13, 2019: Big Lakes County Fire Services presents Vic Abel with an Alberta Emergency Services Medal 22-Year Bar and an Alberta Emergency Services Medal marking 22 years of service.

Feb. 13, 2019: Sucker Creek First Nation celebrates the grand opening of its outdoor skating rink.

This Day in World History – February 13, 2024

1258 – Baghdad falls to the Mongols as the Abbasid Caliphate is destroyed.

1578 – Tycho Brahe first sketches “Tychonic system” of solar system.

1633 – Galileo arrives in Rome for trial; he believes earth revolves around sun.

1861 – Abraham Lincoln declared US President in Washington, D.C.

1866 – Jesse James holds up his first bank; steals $15,000.

1867 – Johann Strauss’ “Blue Danube” waltz premieres in Vienna.

1895 – Moving picture projector patented.

1917 – Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is arrested in Paris on spy charges.

1920 – League of Nations recognizes perpetual neutrality of Switzerland.

1934 – Soviet steamship Cheliuskin sinks in the Arctic Ocean.

1942 – Hitler’s Operation Sealion, the invasion of England, is cancelled.

1961 – Soviet Union fires a rocket from Sputnik V to Venus.

1968 – US sends 10,500 additional soldiers to Vietnam.

1970 – Man-eating tiger reported to have killed 48 people 80 km from New Delhi.

1981 – Longest sentence published by The New York Times: 1,286 words.

1984 – Stormie Jones, 6, of Texas, gets first heart and liver transplant.

1988 – 15th Winter Olympic games opens at Calgary.

1990 – US, Britain & France give Germany OK to reunify.

2000 – Last original ”Peanuts” comic strip appears.

2008 – Australian PM Kevin Rudd apologizes to Indigenous Australians.

2009 – Unix time passed 1,234,567,890 seconds at exactly 23:31:30 [UTC].

Today’s Horoscopes – February 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A member of your household is likely to be in a very strange mood today. This person has heard some news that is confusing and probably untrue and therefore is wondering what effect this would have on their situation. If he or she discusses it with you, the best advice you could give would be to not panic until there is a chance to check the facts. The truth is probably a lot different from what you have all heard.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Attempts to contact others in different states or foreign countries today could go awry, as technology that we tend to take for granted, such as telephones and the Internet, could malfunction, perhaps due to solar flares. There is not much point in making yourself crazy, as this is beyond human control. The only thing you can do is wait! In the meantime, do something else that you love.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Machines involved in financial transactions, such as ATMs, phone systems, or banking websites could malfunction today, so you might have to resort to dealing with money in the old fashioned way: by going into the bank or writing cheques. Electrical storms or solar flares could be interfering with satellite signals, so there is not much you can do. Needless to say, this is not a good day to make any major financial transactions.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This might be a good day to take some time for yourself. Contact with others, no matter how much you love them, is not likely to go well, as most people are probably restless and in uncertain moods. This is a good day to catch up on your reading or web surfing and work on projects of your own that you may have been neglecting for a while. You can always contact your friends tomorrow!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might be trying to learn about a new form of modern technology, perhaps computer related, and you could find it too confusing for words. Your brain could be going into overload, so it is probably best to take it one step at a time! It is also important to remember to take breaks and clear your head. Too much information all at once could result in your not being able to absorb any of it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Weirdness is the keyword for today. You could be flooded with information from newspapers or the Internet that seems very strange to you. There is a reason for this. It is very likely to be misinformation! Do not be afraid to take it with a grain of salt, even though others take it very seriously. Hang on to your skepticism, and do not pass the information on unless you preface it with your honest opinion.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Rumours may be circulating today, which could cause a certain panic. Some of your friends and colleagues could be calling you at home to discuss the matter. However, these rumours are probably based on little more than gossip, so do not take them seriously. Someone could have an axe to grind and tend to blow things all out of proportion. Try not to engage in this gossip. Stay calm and let your callers know that, for you, the best strategy seems to be to wait for the situation to grow clearer. That should get you through.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Bizarre news that comes to you from far away, possibly via email or the Internet, could be spreading like wildfire among the people you know and causing a lot of excitement. Take care you do not get too excited, since this is very likely to be misinformation that some rather weird minds have garbled. Consider it interesting, think about it, but do not take it seriously unless reliable sources confirm it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some rather disturbing news about trends in the world economy could have you and everyone around you worrying about your financial future. Have faith. What you are hearing may be total misinformation. The future is probably going to shape up to be far different than the picture you draw from the news. In fact, you might find your own personal finances take a definite turn for the better.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Get-togethers with friends today could prove a bit unsettling, as someone who attends them could throw out an opinion or possibility that seems rather shocking. This opinion, however, is likely to be based on rumour, gossip, and other misinformation, so it would be a good idea to suggest these concepts be explored in order to ascertain the facts. They will probably turn out to be far more positive than you hear today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone close to you could develop some strange symptoms that cause this person to panic. It never hurts to consult a doctor, but when this person does, he or she is likely to find these problems are probably nothing more than stress, too much work, or overindulgence in food or drink. Therefore, don’t you panic, too! You might find yourself making phone calls or running errands to enable your friend to get some rest.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Group activities might prove a little unsettling for you today. Animated discussions could turn into angry quarrels and this could offend your desire for harmony. A lot of misinformation could be exchanged today and cause confusion and short tempers. Stay home if you can, but if you must go out, do not be afraid to leave at the first sign of arguments. They are not likely to accomplish much after that anyway.