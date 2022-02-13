Today in High Prairie: February 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 14, 2022

Valentine’s Day! Great day for lovers and sweethearts!

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – games.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets at village office.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

This Day in Local History – February 14, 2022

Feb. 14, 1934: Dr. Desrosiers gives a physical exam to every student at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School. He removes the tonsils and adenoids from 30 students.

Feb. 14, 1961: The NPHL meets to resolve playoff pairings after a confusing end to the regular season. Grimshaw and High Prairie tied for first but Grimshaw is awarded a protested game over McLennan and given three points. McLennan used an ineligible player in a 7-5 win on Feb. 12.

Feb. 14, 1968: South Peace News reports that Linda Fisher, Maureen Harris and Pat Marquardt are competing of the honour of Queen of the High Prairie Jaycees Trapper’s Festival March 1-3. Lorraine Cardinal later joins the race.

Feb. 14, 1968: Calgary residents James Cox, 48, William Lucas, 27, and Ken MacMillan, 51, die in a plane crash near Faust. Cox piloted the plane.

Feb. 14, 1971: The High Prairie Regals drop to 6-20-2 with a 12-4 loss at Hythe.

Feb. 14, 1971: Fairview wins the High Prairie Mite Hockey Tournament, led by Dennis Honing, who would later star for the Fairview Elks. Ben Clegg, older brother of long-time South Peace News editor Chris Clegg, is also on the team.

Feb. 14, 1973: High Prairie’s G.D. “Tip” Jacobsen wins a UFA award for best volume increase in petroleum sales for 1972.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports the town’s ministers oppose school bingos as a way to raise money.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News passes probation and becomes a full-time member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports that the sport most people participate in locally is curling. Over 300 different people curl.

Feb. 14, 1980: Chuck Bronson takes over as owner of the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 14, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fold becoming the first NPHL team ever to cease operations in mid-season. Two nights earlier, the Red Wings failed to show for a game in High Prairie as they could only find six players willing to make the trip.

Feb. 14, 1986: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 14, 1990: Former High Prairie resident Virgina Peever receives $443,000 after a federal court rules in her favour against Wapiti Aviation in the death of her husband in a plane crash.

Feb. 14, 1991: About 50 Faust residents attend a meeting to try to persuade HPSD to keep Carole Bannister School open.

Feb. 14, 1994: Ed Fudali and Steven Matthews are named to the NPHL’s second all-star team as the league announces its award winners.

Feb. 14, 2000: Three area people are charged after a high-speed chase results in $15,000 in damages to RCMP vehicles.

Feb. 14, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a full time-special constable.

Feb. 14, 2002: Lee Hunt scores in overtime to give the High Prairie Regals an 8-7 win over the Valleyview Jets and the eighth and final playoff spot in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 14, 2003: Devyn Jones wins a gold medal in Senior Bronze Elements and Michelle Laboucan a bronze medal in Preliminary Freeskate at the Peace Regional Invitational Figure Skating Competition in Peace River.

Feb. 14, 2004: Kevin Jack Konelsky dies at the age of 49 years. He owned several businesses in town and was an active member in many service clubs.

Feb. 14, 2006: The hometown High Prairie Regals take a 4-0 first period lead and go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 7-4 in the first game of their East Division best-of-five series.

Feb. 14, 2007: High Prairie merchant Tammy Kaleta approaches town council with the idea of a huge stone and iron gate leading into the town’s east entrance as a tourist attraction.

Feb. 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives its blessing to a $19 million expansion at the CCS Energy Services plant south of High Prairie.

Feb. 14, 2007: Crown prosecutors seek to tag Raymond Charles Yellowknee with a “dangerous offender” title in connection with the death of four people from High Prairie Jan. 20, 2006.

Feb. 14, 2008: A media spokesman for the proposed Extra Foods store in High Prairie says it is unlikely construction will start in spring. His prediction is true as construction still had not started by the end of the year.

Feb. 14, 2010: High Prairie’s Henry Ward is hospitalized in Edmonton after a brutal assault. Police are left to ask the public’s help in solving the case.

Feb. 14, 2017: High Prairie town council denies a request from Freson Bros. to waive $6,673.03 in taxes and a further $1,311.58 in penalties. Council says the late payment was not their fault.

Feb. 14, 2018: South Peace News reports on a proposed splash park project for High Prairie. Aquatic director Gayla Arams says requests for the facility are rising.

Feb. 14, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggests rotating the annual county barbecue. He hears staff put in a lot of time to prepare for the barbecue, and though possible, it might be more difficult.

Feb. 14, 2018: Big Lakes County makes its bylaw officer a permanent position.

