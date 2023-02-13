Today in High Prairie: February 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 14, 2023

Valentine’s Day! Great day for lovers and sweethearts!

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 14, 2023

1838 – Margaret E. Knight “Female Thomas Edison”

1878 – Julius Nieuwland, Inventor of neoprene

1894 – Jack Benny, The Jack Benny Program

1913 – Mel Allen, Voice of NY Yankees

1916 – Edward Platt, Get Smart actor – “The Chief”

1927 – Lois Maxwell, Goldfinger, Dr. No actress

1931 – Phyllis McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1934 – Florence Henderson, Brady Bunch actress

1957 – Alan Hunter, Original MTV VJ

1963 – Enrico Colantoni, Canadian actor

1972 – Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty singer

1978 – Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead actress

This Day in Local History – February 14, 2023

Feb. 14, 1934: Dr. Desrosiers gives a physical exam to every student at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School. He removes the tonsils and adenoids from 30 students.

Feb. 14, 1968: South Peace News reports that Linda Fisher, Maureen Harris and Pat Marquardt are competing of the honour of Queen of the High Prairie Jaycees Trapper’s Festival March 1-3. Lorraine Cardinal later joins the race.

Feb. 14, 1968: Calgary residents James Cox, 48, William Lucas, 27, and Ken MacMillan, 51, die in a plane crash near Faust. Cox piloted the plane.

Feb. 14, 1973: High Prairie’s G.D. “Tip” Jacobsen wins a UFA award for best volume increase in petroleum sales for 1972.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports the town’s ministers oppose school bingos as a way to raise money.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News passes probation and becomes a full-time member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports that the sport most people participate in locally is curling. Over 300 different people curl.

Feb. 14, 1980: Chuck Bronson takes over as owner of the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 14, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fold becoming the first NPHL team ever to cease operations in mid-season.

Feb. 14, 1986: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 14, 1990: Former High Prairie resident Virgina Peever receives $443,000 after a federal court rules in her favour against Wapiti Aviation in the death of her husband in a plane crash.

Feb. 14, 1991: About 50 Faust residents attend a meeting to try to persuade HPSD to keep Carole Bannister School open.

Feb. 14, 2000: Three area people are charged after a high-speed chase results in $15,000 in damages to RCMP vehicles.

Feb. 14, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a full time-special constable.

Feb. 14, 2004: Kevin Jack Konelsky dies at the age of 49 years. He owned several businesses in town and was an active member in many service clubs.

Feb. 14, 2007: High Prairie merchant Tammy Kaleta approaches town council with the idea of a huge stone and iron gate leading into the town’s east entrance as a tourist attraction.

Feb. 14, 2007: Crown prosecutors seek to tag Raymond Charles Yellowknee with a “dangerous offender” title in connection with the death of four people from High Prairie Jan. 20, 2006.

Feb. 14, 2008: A media spokesman for the proposed Extra Foods store in High Prairie says it is unlikely construction will start in spring. His prediction is true as construction still had not started by the end of the year.

Feb. 14, 2017: High Prairie town council denies a request from Freson Bros. to waive $6,673.03 in taxes and a further $1,311.58 in penalties. Council says the late payment was not their fault.

Feb. 14, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggests rotating the annual county barbecue. He hears staff put in a lot of time to prepare for the barbecue, and though possible, it might be more difficult.

Feb. 14, 2018: Big Lakes County makes its bylaw officer a permanent position.

This Day in World History – February 14, 2023

1630 – Dutch fleet of 69 ships reaches Pernambuco, Brazil.

1778 – “Stars & Stripes” arrives in foreign port for 1st time [France].

1803 – Apple parer patented by Moses Coats, Downington, Pennsylvania.

1849 – James Knox Polk becomes first serving US president to have his photo taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for telephone patent.

1889 – First train load of fruit [oranges] leaves LA for east.

1912 – First US submarines with diesel engines commissioned.

1921 – Canadian 5-cent nickel coin is authorized.

1929 – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago; 7 gangsters killed.

1931 – Original “Dracula” film starring Bela Lugosi, is released.

1945 – Peru, Paraguay, Chile & Ecuador join United Nations.

1950 – USSR & China sign peace treaty.

1961 – Element 103, Lawrencium, is first produced in Berkeley, California.

1967 – Latin American nuclear free zone proposal drawn up.

1971 – Movie “Ben Hur” is first shown on television.

1971 – Richard Nixon installs secret taping system in the White House.

1978 – First “micro on a chip” patented by Texas Instruments.

1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million damages for Bhopol disaster.

1989 – World’s first satellite Skyphone opens.

1990 – Perrier recalls 160 million bottles of sparkling water.

1990 – Space probe Voyager 1 takes photograph of entire solar system.

2000 – The spacecraft NEAR Shoemaker is first to enter orbit around asteroid.

2005 – Lebanon’s former PM, Rafik Hariri, is assassinated, chaos results.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The desire to make a major purchase of some kind, perhaps a luxury item, might have you counting your pennies today. Once they are all counted, you might doubt the wisdom of buying it now. This is not the day to make a decision either way. Wait a few days and you should see things more clearly and have a better grasp of the situation.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Worries about a household member could plague you today. This person might have gone away without telling anyone, or seem upset. Your friend is probably OK but at odds with someone outside the household rather than in it. Let this person work it out in whatever way they see fit. Your companion will share with you when the time is right.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A sibling or neighbour may tell you one thing, while your intuition tells you the opposite. This is not a vindictive deception. The person is probably trying to spare your feelings. Perhaps it is better not to challenge this person. Wait until you know more before bringing up the subject. You do not want to cause a rift between the two of you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend who is having money problems might dump all their woes on you today. Your inclination is not to be very sympathetic, but hold back that tendency. The situation is real, and your friend is very worried and needs solutions more than criticism or sympathy. Your common sense and practical nature could be invaluable right now. Offer to listen.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been given a task to do at work that has not been explained properly? If so, you may feel at a loss. What to do? It is best to go back to the person who assigned the work and ask for more details. This could be temporarily humbling, but remember, it is better to ask a stupid question than to make a stupid mistake. Do not move ahead until you know exactly what you need to do.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are probably excited about a forthcoming journey, but you may be unclear about the arrangements. Do not let this situation persist or your trip might not work out the way you hope. Get in touch with people who know what is what and get as much information as you can. Then you will know it all before you get on that plane.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A dream or insight might find you questioning one of your long-held goals. Perhaps you have formulated another goal you like better, or you are beginning to doubt the workability of the old one. This probably is not a good day to make a decision of any sort. Your thinking may not be as rational as it usually is. Write down your options and return to it in a day or two.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone at work may be upset, and not inclined to communicate their feelings to anyone else. This might cast a pall over the atmosphere. You may wonder if this person is upset with you, but chances are it has a lot more to do with the job than you. Make use of your ability to concentrate, and do not let this get in your way. It is not worth the trouble.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some unsettling news from far away could have you stressed out. This might affect your work if you are not careful. Your mind may stray back and forth from work to the news and its implications. Stay focused. All signs are that whatever you have heard is likely to be far less troublesome than it appears right now. Do not fly off the handle until you know the facts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are likely to be in a good space right now. If you are single, you are in no hurry to change that. If you are involved, you and your partner should be getting along very well. However, you might experience a little doubt when a current or potential partner becomes uncommunicative. Your friend probably has money worries. Let him or her know you are there to listen, then back off.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A visitor may come over today, but you might wonder why this person bothered. He or she may seem distracted and more inclined to listen to what you say than offer any conversation. Chances are your friend felt lonely and needed some company. Be flattered. Do not be afraid to launch into a monologue about something you find fascinating. It may be just what your friend needs.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A phone call may come from someone you know is prone to gossip. This person may have a lot to say, but be sure you take it with a grain of salt, if not the whole shaker. Your skepticism could prove invaluable in this respect. If what this person says is important, check out the facts before passing it on or taking any action. Chances are it is exaggerated or completely false.