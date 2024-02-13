Today in High Prairie: February 14, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

1838 – Margaret E. Knight “Female Thomas Edison”

1878 – Julius Nieuwland, Inventor of neoprene

1894 – Jack Benny, The Jack Benny Program

1913 – Mel Allen, Voice of NY Yankees

1916 – Edward Platt, Get Smart actor – “The Chief”

1927 – Lois Maxwell, Goldfinger, Dr. No actress

1931 – Phyllis McGuire, McGuire Sisters vocalist

1934 – Florence Henderson, Brady Bunch actress

1957 – Alan Hunter, Original MTV VJ

1963 – Enrico Colantoni, Canadian actor

1972 – Rob Thomas, Matchbox Twenty singer

1978 – Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead actress

Feb. 14, 1934: Dr. Desrosiers gives a physical exam to every student at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School. He removes the tonsils and adenoids from 30 students.

Feb. 14, 1968: South Peace News reports that Linda Fisher, Maureen Harris and Pat Marquardt are competing of the honour of Queen of the High Prairie Jaycees Trapper’s Festival March 1-3. Lorraine Cardinal later joins the race.

Feb. 14, 1968: Calgary residents James Cox, 48, William Lucas, 27, and Ken MacMillan, 51, die in a plane crash near Faust. Cox piloted the plane.

Feb. 14, 1973: High Prairie’s G.D. “Tip” Jacobsen wins a UFA award for best volume increase in petroleum sales for 1972.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports the town’s ministers oppose school bingos as a way to raise money.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News passes probation and becomes a full-time member of the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association.

Feb. 14, 1979: South Peace News reports that the sport most people participate in locally is curling. Over 300 different people curl.

Feb. 14, 1980: Chuck Bronson takes over as owner of the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 14, 1983: The McLennan Red Wings fold becoming the first NPHL team ever to cease operations in mid-season.

Feb. 14, 1986: Monahan Ford Sales celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 14, 1990: Former High Prairie resident Virgina Peever receives $443,000 after a federal court rules in her favour against Wapiti Aviation in the death of her husband in a plane crash.

Feb. 14, 1991: About 50 Faust residents attend a meeting to try to persuade HPSD to keep Carole Bannister School open.

Feb. 14, 2000: Three area people are charged after a high-speed chase results in $15,000 in damages to RCMP vehicles.

Feb. 14, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a full time-special constable.

Feb. 14, 2004: Kevin Jack Konelsky dies at the age of 49 years. He owned several businesses in town and was an active member in many service clubs.

Feb. 14, 2007: High Prairie merchant Tammy Kaleta approaches town council with the idea of a huge stone and iron gate leading into the town’s east entrance as a tourist attraction.

Feb. 14, 2007: Crown prosecutors seek to tag Raymond Charles Yellowknee with a “dangerous offender” title in connection with the death of four people from High Prairie Jan. 20, 2006.

Feb. 14, 2008: A media spokesman for the proposed Extra Foods store in High Prairie says it is unlikely construction will start in spring. His prediction is true as construction still had not started by the end of the year.

Feb. 14, 2017: High Prairie town council denies a request from Freson Bros. to waive $6,673.03 in taxes and a further $1,311.58 in penalties. Council says the late payment was not their fault.

Feb. 14, 2018: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard suggests rotating the annual county barbecue. He hears staff put in a lot of time to prepare for the barbecue, and though possible, it might be more difficult.

Feb. 14, 2018: Big Lakes County makes its bylaw officer a permanent position.

1630 – Dutch fleet of 69 ships reaches Pernambuco, Brazil.

1778 – “Stars & Stripes” arrives in foreign port for 1st time [France].

1803 – Apple parer patented by Moses Coats, Downington, Pennsylvania.

1849 – James Knox Polk becomes first serving US president to have his photo taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for telephone patent.

1889 – First train load of fruit [oranges] leaves LA for east.

1912 – First US submarines with diesel engines commissioned.

1921 – Canadian 5-cent nickel coin is authorized.

1929 – St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Chicago; 7 gangsters killed.

1931 – Original “Dracula” film starring Bela Lugosi, is released.

1945 – Peru, Paraguay, Chile & Ecuador join United Nations.

1950 – USSR & China sign peace treaty.

1961 – Element 103, Lawrencium, is first produced in Berkeley, California.

1967 – Latin American nuclear free zone proposal drawn up.

1971 – Movie “Ben Hur” is first shown on television.

1971 – Richard Nixon installs secret taping system in the White House.

1978 – First “micro on a chip” patented by Texas Instruments.

1989 – Union Carbide agrees to pay $470 million damages for Bhopol disaster.

1989 – World’s first satellite Skyphone opens.

1990 – Perrier recalls 160 million bottles of sparkling water.

1990 – Space probe Voyager 1 takes photograph of entire solar system.

2000 – The spacecraft NEAR Shoemaker is first to enter orbit around asteroid.

2005 – Lebanon’s former PM, Rafik Hariri, is assassinated, chaos results.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone in the know could come to you today with opportunities for increasing your income, perhaps involving investments of time or other resources in new business enterprises. These possibilities are worthy of consideration, yet you need to be particularly businesslike and consider all the ins and outs and pros and cons before committing to anything. One prospect may be just what you want, while another might turn out to be entirely different. Give it some thought!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you have been thinking about starting a new business partnership, this is the day to take some positive action toward that end. Any new business enterprises started today, particularly involving partnerships, show a lot of promise for success. This might make a profound difference in the course of your life, so make sure you allow for as many contingencies as you can. Go for the gold and enjoy the adventure!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some rather boring and mundane tasks, perhaps involving paperwork, could take up much of your time today. You could get easily distracted and be tempted to set it aside and do something more interesting, but do not fall into this trap. You will want your recent pattern of success to continue, and so it is best to get the boring stuff out of the way and then move on to what is exciting. Hang in there!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New enterprises you have worked to perfect for a long time, perhaps involving writing, speaking, or publishing, might pay off today. Success definitely appears to be in the wind, and those in authority could be more than impressed with what you have been trying to achieve. Grab the gold ring now and take advantage of this opportunity, since it might be a long time before another one comes around. Onward and upward!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some paperwork involving business enterprises could be executed today, possibly in your home. This might be a new and unexpected development. It could have you feeling a bit disoriented, but try to pull yourself together and make the most of it. Whatever the opportunity, all signs say that it might prove quite successful, so do not let it pass you by. Go with the flow and see where it takes you. You could be pleasantly surprised!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Success in business, perhaps involving writing or speaking, might come your way today. Paperwork, such as contracts, could take up a lot of your time. You might also have to spend a lot of time on the phone or in the car. All this activity could have you feeling a bit frazzled. Nonetheless, you are going to feel very enthusiastic and optimistic about everything that is happening, and you should look forward to future enterprises. Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have worked hard to promote your business interests, and today it might pay off. Money, or contracts promising it, could come your way, as well as new opportunities to pursue success, perhaps in writing, teaching, or publishing. Friends and family members should be as excited as you are, and perhaps you will want to have a celebration of some sort. Relax for a while and enjoy your evening. You will be back at your tasks soon enough. You can count on it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your optimism and enthusiasm should be very high today. Business and partnerships have been proving both satisfying and profitable lately, and you could receive information today about new doors that could unexpectedly open up for you. You have worked hard, supposedly without results, for a long time, and now it seems like everything is happening at once. This is very exciting, but remember if you want to maintain your current pace, you have to keep working! Get going!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today your level of imagination and intuition is especially high. Trust your heart today, especially where new projects and money are concerned. Insights may appear to knock at the doors of your conscious mind, yet it might take some deep thought to grasp their significance. Do not try to work it out through logic; it is best to let it all come to you. Then make use of logic to consider what you should do about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This should be a very busy day for you, as communications involving business matters could take up much of your time. These could concern your own goals or those of a friend or a group with which you are affiliated. Whatever it is, you should feel a strong sense of elation and optimism. Success is definitely in the wind. However, try not to exhaust yourself. Take occasional breaks. Do not forget you will need to keep going tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Business matters take a sudden turn for the better. Paperwork may need to be executed. A new sense of self-confidence contributes to these developments, and the more good things that happen to you, the more confident you will feel. Your physical appearance could assume more importance in your mind than usual, since you will want the way you look to match the way you feel inside. Buy some new clothes and keep working. The sky is the limit.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A chance to travel, perhaps for business purposes, could present itself to you today. This might require some temporary adjustments in your personal life, but do not let this stop you. You will want to make the most of whatever new opportunities come your way at this time. Career success is highly indicated, and this could make a profound and positive difference in the course of your life. Go for the gold!