Today in High Prairie: February 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 15, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – Video Games.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall [12-17 years]

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 15, 2022

1564 – Galileo Galilei, “Father of Science”

1797 – Henry Steinway, Famous piano maker

1809 – Cyrus McCormick, Inventor of mechanical reaper

1812 – Charles Tiffany, American jeweler

1820 – Susan B. Anthony, Women’s suffrage leader

1858 – William Pickering, Found 9th, 10th moons Saturn

1874 – Ernest Shackleton, Polar explorer

1882 – John Barrymore, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde actor

1894 – Oswaldo Aranha, First President of UN

1916 – Mary Jane Croft, Our Miss Brooks actress

1918 – Alan Arbus, M*A*S*H actor

1927 – Harvey Korman, Carol Burnett Show actress

1945 – John Helliwell, Supertramp musician

1954 – Matt Groening, The Simpsons cartoonist

1959 – Ali Campbell, UB40 vocalist

1960 – Mikey Craig, Culture Club musician

1971 – Renee O’Connor, Xena Warrior Princess actress

1974 – Seattle Slew, American racehorse

This Day in Local History – February 15, 2022

Feb. 15, 1910: William McCue is the first postmaster as the High Prairie post office opens. The post office was called Prairie River but since there was another Prairie River in Alberta, the name had to be changed to High Prairie.

Feb. 15, 1913: The Athabasca and Peace River Railway Company announces plans to build a railway around Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and into Peace River.

Feb. 15, 1915: Twenty-three ratepayers attend a Grouard town council meeting and petition council to re-audit the town’s books.

Feb. 15, 1915: A meeting is held in Grouard to organize a yacht and recreation club.

Feb. 15, 1972: Grouard’s Willie and Marie Hamelin celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Feb. 15, 1975: A weekend shooting injures six in High Prairie at Howard Neilson’s residence.

Feb. 15, 1977: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink concludes play at the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton and loses in the semi-finals to Calgary’s Ron Northcott, who goes on to win the title.

Feb. 15, 1978: South Peace News reports the recreation hall at Driftpile burns. No date for the fire is published.

Feb. 15, 1985: Seven-month-old Juanita Eskiw of Faust is killed in a motor vehicle collision seven kilometres west of Faust.

Feb. 15, 1986: Ron Rose scores three goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Manning Comets 10-1 in a battle for first place.

Feb. 15, 1986: Joe Quartly scores eight goals to lead the High Prairie Peewees to an 18-4 thrashing of High Level in provincial qualifying play.

Feb. 15, 1987: Five different Manning Comets score as they defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 5-3.

Feb. 15, 1987: The High Prairie Atom A team wins the annual Max Vanderaegen Mite Hockey Tournament after defeating Grande Prairie 5-3 in the final.

Feb. 15, 1992: Carl Yaremko’s power play goal halfway through the third period gives the hometown Fairview Kings a 4-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

Feb. 15, 1994: The hometown High Prairie Regals blast the Manning Comets 11-1 in the first game of their quarter-final NPHL playoff series. It was Manning’s fourth game in five days.

Feb. 15, 2000: The Lakeland Eagles score four goals in the first 13 minutes and defeat the visiting Valleyview Jets 9-4 in the first game of their NPHL quarter-final series.

Feb. 15, 2003: Fred Spendiff is presented with a Queen’s Jubilee Medal at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Feb. 15, 2004: High Prairie ringette players Sydni McCue, Jessica Palmer, Charity Gambler, Colette Larose, Kaitlin Sanders and Monique Maura compete at the Alberta Winter Games as part of the Peace Region’s team.

Feb. 15, 2005: The High Prairie Regals lose the NPHL East Division best-of-five semi-final opener 5-3 to the visiting Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 15, 2007: The hometown High Prairie Regals blast Grimshaw 10-3 to claim first place in the NPHL’s East Division.

Feb. 15, 2011: Members of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee disagree. Barry Sharkawi advocates bringing big box stores into town while Crystal Sekulich advocates looking after local stores first.

Feb. 15, 2014: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose 7-1 at Manning to fall behind 3-0 in their best-of-seven NPHL East Division Semi-Final. Dave Lawrence and Joel Henitiuk each score twice. Lloyd Ah-Kim-Nachie scores the Regals’ only goal.

Feb. 15, 2017: The hometown St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team crushes crosstown rival Prairie River 66-35 to remain undefeated at 10-0 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play. Iver Paulino scores 29 points and sits for much of the fourth quarter with a big lead in hand.

Feb. 15, 2017: The hometown St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team clinches the first seed in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League tournament after defeating crosstown rival Prairie River 30-20. Daisy Porisky scores 10 points to lead the Saints.

Feb. 15, 2017: The hard luck Kinuso Knights boy’s basketball team loses to the Gift Lake Hurricanes 55-52 at home. It’s their ninth straight loss but two games are by three points, and others by eight and nine points. Kye Anderson scores 30 points for Gift Lake in the win.

Feb. 15, 2018: The High Prairie Regals are blasted 9-4 at Falher in the first game of their NPHL East Division Final.

This Day in World History – February 15, 2022

399 – Philosopher Socrates is sentenced to death by the city of Athens.

1764 – St. Louis, Missouri founded by Pierre Laclède.

1768 – First mustard is manufactured in America advertised, Philadelphia.

1842 – First adhesive postage stamps in US issued.

1882 – SS Dunedin leaves New Zealand for Britain [first cargo frozen meat].

1895 – Nine inches of snow falls on New Orleans.

1903 – First teddy bear introduced in America, made by Morris & Rose Michtom.

1922 – Marconi begins regular broadcasting transmissions from Essex.

1930 – Weona beats Toluca in Illinois Basketball Tournament in 10 OTs.

1933 – US President-elect Franklin Roosevelt survives assassination attempt.

1936 – Adolf Hitler announces construction of the Volkswagen Beetle.

1950 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Cinderella” premieres in Boston.

1961 – Entire US figure skating team of 18, dies in plane crash.

1965 – Red Maple Leaf Flag becomes the official flag of Canada.

1971 – After 1,200 years Great Britain abandons pence & shilling system.

1973 – Friendsville Academy [Tennessee] ends 138-game basketball losing streak.

1978 – Escaped mass murderer Ted Bundy recaptured in Pensacola.

1978 – Leon Spinks beats Muhammad Ali in 15 for heavyweight boxing title.

1979 – Paul Shirley, 21, of Australia, sucks a lifesaver for 4:40.

1981 – Rocket-powered ice sled attains 399 kph, Lake George, NY.

1982 – Ocean Ranger oil-drilling platform lost off NFLD, 84 die.

1989 – Soviet military occupation of Afghanistan ends.

1992 – Jeffrey Dahmer found sane and guilty of killing 15 boys.

1995 – Population of People’s Republic of China hits 1.2 billion.

2005 – YouTube, Internet site, is launched.

2011 – Libyan protests begin opposing Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi’s rule.

2013 – Over 1,200 people injured after meteor breaks up over Russia.

2017 – Indian space rocket launches 104 satellites in a single flight.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Studying some paperwork involving your finances could bring a pleasant surprise. You are better off than you thought! Dividends or benefits of some kind might be forthcoming. You could decide to treat yourself, buy some gifts for your family, or perhaps do some work on your home. Do take care to avoid impulse buying, and do not go crazy spending. You do not want your funds to disappear as quickly as they came!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today some information might come your way that inspires you to come up with some valuable new ideas. Your own intuitive faculties are operating at a very high level, and therefore your insights could prove valuable. Make sure you cover every possible contingency. This knowledge could be used to advance your own career and financial interests, so you may want to spend an hour or two writing down your thoughts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your intuition, physical and intellectual energy, and insight are at an all-time high today. You will probably want to spend much of the day alone, reflecting on your ideas and deciding how you want to put them to work for you. At some point, you may want to put your thoughts in writing. You could also tune in more strongly than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could well be bubbling over with physical energy today. You might want to spend your day visiting with friends. You could pick up some interesting information from them, which you might be able to put to work for you. You could lay plans for finally attaining a long-term goal; perhaps a lucky break made this possible. Expect to spend most of your day talking and planning!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Visitors in your home, perhaps invited by others in your household, could put a crimp in your desire to be alone and hash out your thoughts today. Your mind is sharp and ideas should come thick and fast. Do not get so irritated with the situation at home that you sabotage your plans. You might want to go off somewhere by yourself, possibly to simply sequester yourself in your own room.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are very intuitive by nature, and today you should be feeling especially so. Do not be surprised if you spontaneously tune in to the ideas and emotions of those around you, or even if you and someone else come up with the same words at the same time. Use your insights to increase your understanding of others. You might also find they bring artistic inspiration and even advance your worldly ambitions.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This should be one of those days when you feel as if you could conquer the world. You feel strong and determined, and willing to do whatever it takes to get wherever you want to be. A goal could be attained at this time, ambitions realized, or perhaps a lucky break could come your way. This is an excellent day to seek a new job, ask for a raise, or make a favourite project a success.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A business or love partner could bring opportunities for advancement your way today. You may decide to draft or execute legal papers that could be very important to your future. Travel might somehow be involved. Romance looks promising today. Your confidence and enthusiasm are showing in your face and could make you seem more attractive than usual, both to your partner and strangers. In the evening, plan an intimate celebration!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The hard work and good business sense you have put into your job may finally be paying off. Expect some positive changes to take place at the workplace this week. Today you are likely to be feeling especially energetic and decide to give your house a thorough cleaning. Do not try to do this on your own, however. You need to conserve your energy. Get other members of your household to help!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Insights that may come welling up from the past could be put to work for you in a positive way. You could use them as inspiration for a creative project of some kind, or you could just make them work for you in your day-to-day dealings with others. You should be feeling especially romantic and sexy today, and you might want to go shopping for clothes made of soft, touchable fabrics. Relations with lovers should be close and passionate.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your home might need some work today. You and other members of your household could decide to join forces and get everything done. This might simply involve a thorough cleaning, or it could mean major repairs of some sort, perhaps plumbing or electrical. If the latter, it is not a good idea to try to do this yourself. There could be factors involved that are more complicated than they seem. Do not be afraid to call in a professional.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Expect a lot of letters and phone calls from lovers, close friends, or children today. You might also want to make a few yourself. Some positive and interesting information may have come your way you will want to share with those close to you. You could also want to try your hand at writing. You will want to make sure you remember whatever it is you learn today, as it could prove valuable in the future.