Today in High Prairie: February 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 15, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville (FCSS Sponsor).

5:30 p.m. – Supper at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 15, 2023

1564 – Galileo Galilei, “Father of Science”

1797 – Henry Steinway, Famous piano maker

1809 – Cyrus McCormick, Inventor of mechanical reaper

1812 – Charles Tiffany, American jeweler

1820 – Susan B. Anthony, Women’s suffrage leader

1858 – William Pickering, Found 9th, 10th moons Saturn

1874 – Ernest Shackleton, Polar explorer

1882 – John Barrymore, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde actor

1894 – Oswaldo Aranha, First President of UN

1916 – Mary Jane Croft, Our Miss Brooks actress

1918 – Alan Arbus, M*A*S*H actor

1927 – Harvey Korman, Carol Burnett Show actress

1945 – John Helliwell, Supertramp musician

1954 – Matt Groening, The Simpsons cartoonist

1959 – Ali Campbell, UB40 vocalist

1960 – Mikey Craig, Culture Club musician

1971 – Renee O’Connor, Xena Warrior Princess actress

1974 – Seattle Slew, American racehorse

This Day in Local History – February 15, 2023

Feb. 15, 1910: William McCue is the first postmaster as the High Prairie post office opens. The post office was called Prairie River but since there was another Prairie River in Alberta, the name had to be changed to High Prairie.

Feb. 15, 1913: The Athabasca and Peace River Railway Company announces plans to build a railway around Lesser Slave Lake to Grouard and into Peace River.

Feb. 15, 1915: A meeting is held in Grouard to organize a yacht and recreation club.

Feb. 15, 1977: Myler Savill’s High Prairie rink concludes play at the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships in Edmonton and loses in the semi-finals to Calgary’s Ron Northcott, who goes on to win the title.

Feb. 15, 1978: South Peace News reports the recreation hall at Driftpile burns. No date for the fire is published.

Feb. 15, 1985: Seven-month-old Juanita Eskiw of Faust is killed in a motor vehicle collision seven km west of Faust.

Feb. 15, 1987: The High Prairie Atom A team wins the annual Max Vanderaegen Mite Hockey Tournament after defeating Grande Prairie 5-3 in the final.

Feb. 15, 2004: High Prairie ringette players Sydni McCue, Jessica Palmer, Charity Gambler, Colette Larose, Kaitlin Sanders and Monique Maura compete at the Alberta Winter Games as part of the Peace Region’s team.

Feb. 15, 2011: Members of the Town of High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee disagree. Barry Sharkawi advocates bringing big box stores into town while Crystal Sekulich advocates looking after local stores first.

Feb. 15, 2017: The hometown St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team crushes crosstown rival Prairie River 66-35 to remain undefeated at 10-0 in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play. Iver Paulino scores 29 points and sits for much of the fourth quarter with a big lead in hand.

Feb. 15, 2017: The hometown St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team clinches the first seed in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League tournament after defeating crosstown rival Prairie River 30-20. Daisy Porisky scores 10 points to lead the Saints.

This Day in World History – February 15, 2023

399 – Philosopher Socrates is sentenced to death by the city of Athens.

1764 – St. Louis, Missouri founded by Pierre Laclède.

1768 – First mustard is manufactured in America advertised, Philadelphia.

1842 – First adhesive postage stamps in US issued.

1882 – SS Dunedin leaves New Zealand for Britain [first cargo frozen meat].

1895 – Nine inches of snow falls on New Orleans.

1903 – First teddy bear introduced in America, made by Morris & Rose Michtom.

1922 – Marconi begins regular broadcasting transmissions from Essex.

1930 – Weona beats Toluca in Illinois Basketball Tournament in 10 OTs.

1933 – US President-elect Franklin Roosevelt survives assassination attempt.

1936 – Adolf Hitler announces construction of the Volkswagen Beetle.

1950 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Cinderella” premieres in Boston.

1961 – Entire US figure skating team of 18, dies in plane crash.

1965 – Red Maple Leaf Flag becomes the official flag of Canada.

1971 – After 1,200 years Great Britain abandons pence & shilling system.

1973 – Friendsville Academy [Tennessee] ends 138-game basketball losing streak.

1978 – Escaped mass murderer Ted Bundy recaptured in Pensacola.

1978 – Leon Spinks beats Muhammad Ali in 15 for heavyweight boxing title.

1979 – Paul Shirley, 21, of Australia, sucks a lifesaver for 4:40.

1981 – Rocket-powered ice sled attains 399 kph, Lake George, NY.

1982 – Ocean Ranger oil-drilling platform lost off NFLD, 84 die.

1989 – Soviet military occupation of Afghanistan ends.

1992 – Jeffrey Dahmer found sane and guilty of killing 15 boys.

1995 – Population of People’s Republic of China hits 1.2 billion.

2005 – YouTube, Internet site, is launched.

2011 – Libyan protests begin opposing Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi’s rule.

2013 – Over 1,200 people injured after meteor breaks up over Russia.

2017 – Indian space rocket launches 104 satellites in a single flight.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will be in an especially affectionate and loving mood today. Your romantic nature is heightened and your nurturing qualities are strong. You are extra sensitive and receptive. You might find you have no problem communicating your truest feelings to others. Connect with those you feel especially close to, and enjoy an intimate evening.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Annoyances of daily life may rub you the wrong way today. Other people’s strong opinions and odd quirks may be difficult to swallow and your fuse may be a bit shorter than usual. Emotions could also run high, and you may do battle with the feelings in your own heart. Perhaps someone you care about deeply is creating unnecessary friction in your relationship.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be open and honest about your feelings toward others today. Your receptive nature should be ready. Take a break and let others come to you. Unexpected events may pop out of nowhere. Opportunities for new growth in love and romance are definitely at your fingertips as long as you are ready to receive them. Do not try to force the issue if the time and place are not right. Let it flow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your heart beats extra strong today, but it may not seem like anyone knows it but you. You may feel like you are not really fitting in with the energy of the day. Do not get down on yourself for it. Realize not everything is going to go according to your plans. Let things come to you. The unexpected is bound to happen, so do not try to resist the impending change.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a fantastic day for you. Join close friends and share a night on the town and fine meal. This is a chance to begin a new cycle of romance. Reflect on past relationship problems, examine their causes, and toss them away so you can invite in a new, uplifting energy for the next cycle of romance. Start a new relationship or strengthen the one you are in.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your warm, sensitive nature is perfectly suited to today’s aspects. Your emotional energy is strongly tied to your heart, and you will find there is a longing to be close to others. Indulge in conversation with close friends and let your imagination run wild. Your creativity is especially piqued today, so start an art project or write a song that inspires or perhaps changes the world.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You will enjoy a great deal of affection from others today. You radiate an air of love and beauty. Love will come in strong, erratic bursts and you should be on the alert to expect the unexpected. New people will pop out of the woodwork to share their feelings. All group activities are favoured, and you are sure to be the life of any party.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your heart may be especially sensitive today. You may feel a bit vulnerable. Your romantic nature is particularly strong, so treat yourself to a pampered evening, including a good meal with someone you love. All relationships with women will go smoothly now. You might want to give your mother a call if you have not spoken with her in a while. She would love to hear from you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – All aspects of love and romance will go especially well today. You might take this opportunity to make a bold move toward the object of your affection. Go with an unconventional approach and move fearlessly. Your relationships will go well. Nurture your romantic side and communicate your feelings. Love will act suddenly and unexpectedly. Go with the flow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your connection with others is especially strong today. You will enjoy an important nurturing role. Reconnect with your mother and let her know how you are feeling. Curl up with loved ones tonight and surprise someone with a romantic gesture. Try something unconventional. Your feelings may be strong and erratic. You may feel like pulling back into your protective shell. If so, do it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might feel especially playful today. You can expect to feel a great deal of love and affection from others. Be aware you will have a strong tendency to indulge in food and drink, so try to keep things in moderation. You may have an aversion to work and lack self-discipline. Overcome this by looking forward to intimate plans with someone tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The bizarre nature of the day may leave you feeling a bit bewildered. Do not sweat it. Focus on your romantic nature and incredibly nurturing heart. Use your instinctive healing abilities to care for a close friend in need. Today is an especially good day to connect with others and openly share your feelings. Confide in people you trust. Consider calling your mom.