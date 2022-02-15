Today in High Prairie: February 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 16, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

10:30-11:30 a.m. – HP Library Storytime.

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – colourful candy science.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program at Faust Fire Hall [5-11 years]

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 16, 2022

1852 – Charles Taze Russell, Jehovah’s Witnesses founder

1966 – Johann Strauss III, Austrian composer

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist

1909 – Richard McDonald, US fast food pioneer

1912 – Machito, Creator of salsa music

1918 – Patty Andrews, Andrews Sisters vocalist

1935 – Sonny Bono, Sonny & Cher Show

1938 – Barry Primus, Cagney & Lacey actor

1942 – Kim Jong-il, Supreme Leader, North Korea

1951 – William Katt, Greatest American Hero actor

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player

1960 – Peter Willis, Def Leppard songwriter

1964 – Bebeto, Brazilian footballer

1998 – Mr. Jefferson, First cloned calf

This Day in Local History – February 16, 2022

Feb. 16, 1964: Charlie Rose’s High Prairie rink wins the annual Farmers’ Bonspiel.

Feb. 16-17, 1973: Fairview’s Mel Watchorn wins the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships held in High Prairie.

Feb. 16, 1974: Gladys Lamouche, 26, and Clarence Carifelle, 47, both of Atikameg, drown after the truck they were in slides off a bridge and through the ice at Gift Lake Creek. Four others are treated at High Prairie Hospital.

Feb. 16, 1976: The High Prairie Day Care opens with a temporary facility in the Anglican Church Hall.

Feb. 16, 1977: Renovations and the installation of artificial ice at the Falher Memorial Arena near completion.

Feb. 16, 1979: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens.

Feb. 16, 1980: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Fairview Elks 8-5. The game is called after Regals’ players climb over the boards to get at Fairview fans. Several players are assessed game misconducts and the Regals are left without enough players to finish the game.

Feb. 16, 1981: John Frisby Brown, 25, dies in a snowmoblie accident near Snipe Lake after he becomes entangled in barbed wire.

Feb. 16, 1983: RCMP officers Ray Black, Randy McBride and Terry Scotland are named to represent Alberta at the RCMP Western Canadian Hockey Championships in Regina March 3-6.

Feb. 16, 1989: Steven Matthews scores four goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals whip the Donnelly Cubs 11-1.

Feb. 16, 1991: High Prairie figure skater Patrick Read wins a silver medal at the Winterskate North Regional Championships in St. Paul.

Feb. 16, 1991: Brent Lund scores twice in the final two minutes as the visiting Fairview Kings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-5.

Feb. 16, 1992: Faust celebrates the opening of their new fire hall.

Feb. 16, 1992: Dale Campbell’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships after winning districts in Dawson Creek.

Feb. 16, 1994: South Peace News reports Bob Langenhahn is closing Bob’s Sporting Goods and Babs Bates is closing Impressions by Babs.

Feb. 16, 1999: HPSD trustees restore pay to 1994 levels after increasing full-day meeting pay to $130 and half-day meetings to $65.

Feb. 16, 2001: Agricore announces the closure of its elevator in High Prairie effective June 29.

Feb. 16, 2002: High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy is selected to the honour roll of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies.

Feb. 16, 2002: T.J. Hinton scores five goals and adds two assists as the Dawson Creek Canucks blast the High Prairie Regals 15-3 in the first game of their NPHL quarter-final series.

Feb. 16, 2002: The hometown Lakeland Eagles whip the Fairview Kings 12-1 in the first game of their NPHL quarter-final series.

Feb. 16, 2006: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose 9-8 at Lakeland as the Eagles tie their East Division best-of-five series. Jerry Cunningham scores three goals to lead the Eagles.

Feb. 16, 2011: HPSD swears in a new trustee from Slave Lake, Doris Courtoreille.

Feb. 16, 2011: Darlene Adams begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Feb. 16, 2015: Long-time High Prairie farmer John Belyan passes away at the age of 91 years.

Feb. 16, 2016: Katiya Sware, Kali Laderoute and Aaliyah Gladue compete for their respective teams as the Alberta Winter Games conclude in Medicine Hat.

Feb. 16, 2018: Alex Kushner passes away at the age of 84 years. He farmed for 54 years north of High Prairie.

This Day in World History – February 16, 2022

374 – Ninth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

600 – Pope Gregory decrees “God bless You” correct response to a sneeze.

1659 – First known cheque [£400] now on display at Westminster Abbey.

1840 – American Charles Wilkes discovers Shackleton Ice Shelf.

1852 – Studebaker Brothers wagon company is established.

1868 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in New York.

1909 – First subway car with side doors goes into service in New York.

1914 – First airplane flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

1917 – First synagogue in 425 years opens in Madrid.

1923 – Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber King Tut’s tomb.

1932 – First patent for a tree issued to James Markham [peach].

1946 – First commercially designed helicopter tested.

1948 – Miranda, famous moon of Uranus, photographed for first time.

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes the 16th PM of Cuba.

1961 – China uses its first nuclear reactor.

1978 – First Computer Bulletin Board System started.

1980 – Continuous traffic jam extends 176 km north of Lyon, France.

1992 – Former silver Goodyear blimps are now painted yellow & blue.

1999 – O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy is sold for $230,000.

2005 – 2004-05 NHL season is canceled by league commissioner Gary Bettman.

2006 – The last M*A*S*H is decommissioned by the US Army.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some rather unsettling communications could come your way today, perhaps from out of province. This is not likely to be anything serious, but it could be enough to put your nose a little out of joint. Changes in your neighbourhood might interfere with your daily routine. A neighbour or relative could be ill and you might feel obligated to help them out a little. This is fine as long as you do not commit to too much.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some minor money matters may need to be handled today, and you might find this irritating as you probably have other things you would rather do. The situation could cause some petty friction with family members, but that will pass. However, you will be able to muster all your innate skills and get the money matters handled, which will leave the rest of the day to do what you want. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The healing of a temporary rift with your partner is likely to take place today, with a lot of honest communication and more apologies than are necessary. You might find a lot of issues have come out in the open and there is a new understanding between the two of you. A move could be coming up, or at least changes within the household you have now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The desire to go off by yourself and enjoy a little solitude is likely to be in conflict with the reality of your obligations today. You could find yourself spacing out at times and unable to concentrate on any tasks at hand, so try to stay focused. Some irritating letters or phone calls could come your way, but nothing that you can not deal with. See an exciting movie tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not expect any creative projects to go smoothly today. You could experience mental blocks you find difficult to get beyond. Do not let it get to you. The blocks will pass. Just put the project aside and get back to it later. A phone call from a friend might bring some disconcerting news that could cause you to want to pass it on to others. Before you do, make sure you have the facts straight.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Obligations to others could incline you toward staying home today, but important career issues could pull you in to work. This could cause some inner conflict, and you may have to face a choice. Only you can make that choice, but take care to be objective and take all the facts into consideration. Do not get yourself all emotionally worked up. This will only exacerbate the situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you are likely to feel torn in two different directions. A part of you could want to sequester yourself somewhere and read, while another part of you feels you should get out, go somewhere, and do something. You may be more impatient than usual with squabbles between colleagues or family members. It might be a good idea to do some exercise during the day to work off the inner tensions. Relax with a good book in the evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Minor difficulties over money could put you in a state of frustration. The problems are not Earthshaking, but they still need to be handled and could take up a lot of time you would rather spend doing something else. Giving in to your frustration could waste more time than simply handling the situation and moving on, however. Try to keep your cool. Take your problems in both hands, resolve them, and move on.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An argument with your partner could have you feeling very disheartened and somewhat depressed today. Yet you probably are too shaken up to feel like discussing it with him or her. Spend the day keeping yourself busy and working off your frustration. Forget about it for a while. This should enable you to see the situation more objectively, so you will be in the proper frame of mind to kiss and make up when the evening comes.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might wake up this morning feeling a little less than your usual self, and you might not be able to figure out why. There could be some sort of minor physical imbalance or you might be suffering from eyestrain. This could put you a little out of sorts with yourself and everyone else, particularly if you are stressed about work responsibilities. Avoid computers, if possible, and take time during the day to run or go for a brisk walk.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, you might find yourself getting more irritated than you usually would at the quirks of friends, colleagues, partners, and children. Nerves could be frayed and tempers around you frazzled. At times like this it is best to remain centered and make the effort to be your usual warm and friendly self. No lasting rifts are likely to result, but tension with others can make for an uncomfortable day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Temporary difficulties at home might cause you to want to stay and resolve them rather than go to work or anywhere else. However, career matters may also be pressing, so you are likely to be in a bit of a quandary. At this time, the wisest decision is likely to be to take care of your personal life first. Professional matters will still be waiting for you tomorrow.