Today in High Prairie: February 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents and Tots at Falher Library.

10-11:30 a.m. – La Petite Ecole (0-5 years) at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 16, 2023

1852 – Charles Taze Russell, Jehovah’s Witnesses founder

1966 – Johann Strauss III, Austrian composer

1903 – Edgar Bergen, American ventriloquist

1909 – Richard McDonald, US fast food pioneer

1912 – Machito, Creator of salsa music

1918 – Patty Andrews, Andrews Sisters vocalist

1935 – Sonny Bono, Sonny & Cher Show

1938 – Barry Primus, Cagney & Lacey actor

1942 – Kim Jong-il, Supreme Leader, North Korea

1951 – William Katt, Greatest American Hero actor

1958 – Ice-T, American rapper

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player

1960 – Peter Willis, Def Leppard songwriter

1964 – Bebeto, Brazilian footballer

1998 – Mr. Jefferson, First cloned calf

This Day in Local History – February 16, 2023

Feb. 16-17, 1973: Fairview’s Mel Watchorn wins the Alberta Men’s Curling Championships held in High Prairie.

Feb. 16, 1974: Gladys Lamouche, 26, and Clarence Carifelle, 47, both of Atikameg, drown after the truck they were in slides off a bridge and through the ice at Gift Lake Creek. Four others are treated at High Prairie Hospital.

Feb. 16, 1979: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens.

Feb. 16, 1981: John Frisby Brown, 25, dies in a snowmoblie accident near Snipe Lake after he becomes entangled in barbed wire.

Feb. 16, 1983: RCMP officers Ray Black, Randy McBride and Terry Scotland are named to represent Alberta at the RCMP Western Canadian Hockey Championships in Regina March 3-6.

Feb. 16, 1992: Faust celebrates the opening of their new fire hall.

Feb. 16, 1992: Dale Campbell’s rink qualifies for the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships after winning districts in Dawson Creek.

Feb. 16, 1994: South Peace News reports Bob Langenhahn is closing Bob’s Sporting Goods and Babs Bates is closing Impressions by Babs.

Feb. 16, 1999: HPSD trustees restore pay to 1994 levels after increasing full-day meeting pay to $130 and half-day meetings to $65.

Feb. 16, 2001: Agricore announces the closure of its elevator in High Prairie effective June 29.

Feb. 16, 2002: High Prairie’s Louise Zahacy is selected to the honour roll of the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies.

Feb. 16, 2011: Darlene Adams begins her new job as High Prairie Museum curator.

Feb. 16, 2015: Long-time High Prairie farmer John Belyan passes away at the age of 91 years.

Feb. 16, 2018: Alex Kushner passes away at the age of 84 years. He farmed for 54 years north of High Prairie.

This Day in World History – February 16, 2023

374 – Ninth recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

600 – Pope Gregory decrees “God bless You” correct response to a sneeze.

1659 – First known cheque [£400] now on display at Westminster Abbey.

1840 – American Charles Wilkes discovers Shackleton Ice Shelf.

1852 – Studebaker Brothers wagon company is established.

1868 – Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in New York.

1909 – First subway car with side doors goes into service in New York.

1914 – First airplane flight from Los Angeles to San Francisco.

1917 – First synagogue in 425 years opens in Madrid.

1923 – Howard Carter opens the inner burial chamber King Tut’s tomb.

1932 – First patent for a tree issued to James Markham [peach].

1946 – First commercially designed helicopter tested.

1948 – Miranda, famous moon of Uranus, photographed for first time.

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes the 16th PM of Cuba.

1961 – China uses its first nuclear reactor.

1978 – First Computer Bulletin Board System started.

1980 – Continuous traffic jam extends 176 km north of Lyon, France.

1992 – Former silver Goodyear blimps are now painted yellow & blue.

1999 – O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy is sold for $230,000.

2005 – 2004-05 NHL season is canceled by league commissioner Gary Bettman.

2006 – The last M*A*S*H is decommissioned by the US Army.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Information received from far away could compel you to learn more about the subject. You might be inspired to use your new knowledge in a project that includes a partner. Your mind is insightful now. If you face decisions, this is definitely the day to follow your heart. Do not be surprised if you also find your telepathic abilities expanded.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Money matters may be advanced through using your intuition and inner power today. You might have a hunch your idea for making extra money might just work. Look into it at least. Do not let anyone talk you out of it until you know the facts. You might also rediscover a long-neglected talent that you find useful now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A surge of inner power could make you feel like you can move mountains. If you have been contemplating actions that others believe impossible, this is the day to get them going. Career matters, romance, and creative projects could all be advanced today by careful effort on your part. Give it some thought, write down your ideas, consider all contingencies, and move ahead.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Memories from your distant past could resurface today. You may wonder why you are suddenly thinking about them, but they probably represent a release of old emotional hang-ups that have been holding you back. By midafternoon you should feel more focused, determined, and ready to take on anything. This is definitely a great day to start a new project or complete an old one.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today represents a new beginning in many ways. An old friend could reappear in your life and bring up memories that are both pleasant and disconcerting. Do not worry too much about this. It probably represents a needed release. You may also get involved with a group that has goals you embrace. New friends could also come your way. Expect a few surprises from all sides today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Emotions could be running high. Someone in your entourage may have a problem with an authority figure and political issues could come up. You are likely to feel especially powerful now, and so you might be tempted to throw your hat in the ring. It is better to stay out of anything political and channel that power and passion into your own project. That is likelier to bring positive results.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Heightened mental powers might make you spend a lot of time reading or doing research of some kind. Your curiosity is especially sharp right now. You might even consider advancing your education somehow, especially since new interests have been popping up for some time. New friends in fascinating fields might also have started you thinking. This is a good time to look into this.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuition might increase today to the point where you feel like you could deduce the thoughts and motives of people you have never met before. Reading the news might bring you sudden insights as to how things are going to turn out. You could decide to put this ability to work to advance your financial condition. Do this if you can – within reason. Your insights are probably correct.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should be feeling especially passionate now, especially regarding partnerships. Romantic partnerships definitely call for an evening alone together. Professional and creative ones, on the other hand, call for a new project that you both believe in. Look to events in distant states or foreign countries for inspiration. Something begun far away from home could capture your imagination.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have not been feeling like yourself lately, a surge of inner power could push you over the top and make you feel strong and healthy again. You could decide to complete all your unfinished tasks today. You could get most of them done by day’s end. Do not forget to take time out to enjoy yourself. You want to make the most of your newfound strength.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A surge of passion could dominate your day unless you find an outlet for it. Romantic passion is high, so an intimate evening with a lover is a good idea. Creative passion is strong. You could have a sudden inspiration, perhaps influenced by a distant place. Do not be afraid to take time from your mundane chores to pursue this inspiration. Creativity is as important as anything else.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A romantic evening at home with your partner could bring you two closer together. Your emotions are intense right now, however, so you need to use your intuition to judge exactly how much of your feelings you should reveal. An intellectual passion could also come your way. You might discover a new field of interest, and you will want to study it at home for hours.