Today in High Prairie: February 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 17, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – Lego activity.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program at Faust Fire Hall [12-17 years]

6:30 p.m. – LSWC presents Working Well Webinar. To register, visit www.lswc.ca

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 17, 2022

1781 – René Laënnec, Inventor of stethoscope

1867 – William Cadbury, Chocolate manufacturer

1919 – Kathleen Freeman, Beverly Hillbillies actress

1925 – Hal Holbrook, All the President’s Men actor

1936 – Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns great

1939 – Mary Ann Mobley, Diff’rent Strokes actress

1941 – Gene Pitney, Vocalist/songwriter

1956 – Richard Karn, Home Improvement actor

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian musician

1958 – Heidi Hagman, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls great

1963 – Daniel Whitney, “Larry the Cable Guy”

1971 – Denise Richards, American actress

1981 – Paris Hilton, American actress

1991 – Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter actress

This Day in Local History – February 17, 2022

Feb. 17, 1963: Margaret Armitage’s rink from Kinuso wins the High Prairie Women’s Curling Club Bonspiel.

Feb. 17, 1964: High Prairie town council approves the construction of a 17-suite apartment to be built by Dr. Wood and Company on the property just west of Bell Brothers.

Feb. 17, 1971: South Peace News reports on Henry Tomkins’ efforts to restore the Klondike Trail from Sucker Creek to Swan Hills.

Feb. 17, 1973: Jimmy Belcourt, 13, dies in an accident one-half mile west of Enilda after the vehicle he is in driven by George Belcourt leaves the road.

Feb. 17, 1977: Rick Scarborough places second in the Rural Provincial Wrestling finals in Stettler and advances to the provincial championships.

Feb. 17, 1978: Bob Calhoon skates the most laps, 69, and Bruce Dube raises the most money, $58.20, at the Kinettes annual skate-a-thon.

Feb. 17, 1979: Pat Dupuis scores three goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 7-3 win over the Hines Creek Oilers.

Feb. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports a company interested in building a $20 million panel board plant is granted an extension on its timber quota.

Feb. 17-19, 1984: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

Feb. 17, 1986: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team defeats Prairie River 24-4 to win their fourth straight divisional title.

Feb. 17, 1988: South Peace News reports there will be charges laid against a High Prairie Regals’ player after an alleged assault on a Manning Comet Jan. 30.

Feb. 17, 1990: Catherine Arabella [McLeod] dies in Valemount, B.C. at the age of 93. Her parents build the first hotel in High Prairie in 1914 called the McLeod Hotel, later renamed the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 17, 1990: John Stokes and Vern Walker each score two goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-1 win over the Peace River Stampeders.

Feb. 17, 1991: South Peace News reports the Raven Inn receives a two-star rating in the Alberta Accommodation Grading Program.

Feb. 17, 1994: Vern Walker scores the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 6-5 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five NPHL playoff series.

Feb. 17, 2000: Lakeland Eagles’ forward Al Anderson is named the NPHL’s MVP as the league announces its award winners. Layne Gauchier is named Best Defenceman and James Tallman selected to the NPHL’s First All-Star Team.

Feb. 17, 2001: The hometown Lakeland Eagles lose to the Dawson Creek Canucks 6-5 in overtime to fall behind 3-0 in their NPHL quarter-final series. The Eagles lost the first three games by only four goals.

Feb. 17, 2001: The visiting High Prairie Regals walk off the ice in Hythe in a game against the Grande Prairie Athletics after their goaltender is run. The Regals lose the game 4-1 to fall behind 3-0 in their NPHL quarter-final playoff series.

Feb. 17, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team wins four straight games and their own tournament including a win over the Fairview High School Cobras in the title game. The Lady Chargers place second losing to the Beaverlodge Royals in the final.

Feb. 17, 2002: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel by defeating Brian Bliss 6-1 in the final.

Feb. 17, 2004: Alberta’s Speech from the Throne announces High Prairie’s high cost of policing will be slashed. Details are not announced but the speech indicates a “new funding formula” will be put into place.

Feb. 17, 2004: Petr Kudrna’s first period goal is all that’s needed as the Spirit River Rangers defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-0 to take a 1-0 lead in the NPHL semi-final.

Feb. 17, 2005: The visiting High Prairie Regals tie the NPHL East Division best-of-five semi-final 1-1 after a 4-2 win in Grimshaw against the Huskies.

Feb. 17, 2006: High Prairie firefighter Brad Foote is thanked for his years of service before leaving town for Pincher Creek.

Feb. 17, 2007: High Prairie earns five stars in the WinterLights competition.

Feb. 17, 2008: Tolko Industries announces the indefinite closure of its High Prairie mill forcing 119 people out of work.

Feb. 17, 2009: The hometown Grande Prairie Athletics defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-6 to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five quarter-final series. Brenan Jones scores twice as the A’s break open a 5-5 third period tie with three straight goals.

Feb. 17, 2009: Scott Patenaude scores in double overtime to give the High Prairie Legionnaires the series win over Slave Lake and a berth at the Midget A Provincials in Ponoka. Slave Lake won the first game in High Prairie 3-2 on Jan. 14; High Prairie won the second game 6-5 forcing overtime.

Feb. 17, 2011: A public meeting is held at Sunset House School to decide the school’s fate. Northern Gateway School Division tells the audience that enrolment is too low to justify keeping the school open. The school first opened in 1957. Current enrolment is only 24 students.

Feb. 17, 2018: The visiting Falher Pirates take a 2-0 lead in their NPHL East Division final series against the High Prairie Regals after winning 9-3.

Feb. 17, 2018: United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney visits Slave Lake and promises to scrap the carbon tax.

This Day in World History – February 17, 2022

1600 – Philosopher Giordano Bruno is burned alive, charged with heresy.

1776 – First volume of Gibbon’s “Decline & Fall of Roman Empire” published.

1795 – Thomas Seddal harvests 8.3-kg potato from his garden.

1876 – Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine.

1880 – Tsar Alexander II of Russia survives an assassination attempt.

1883 – A. Ashwell patents free-toilet in London.

1923 – Ottawa Senator Cy Denneny becomes NHL’s all-time scorer [143 goals].

1933 – First issue of American news magazine “Newsweek” published.

1936 – World’s first superhero, The Phantom, cartoon strip, appears.

1938 – First public experimental demo of Baird colour TV in London.

1958 – Comic strip “BC” first appears.

1959 – First weather satellite launched, Vanguard 2, 9.8 kg.

1969 – Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash record an album; never released.

1969 – Golda Meir sworn in as the 1st female PM of Israel.

1972 – TV comedy M*A*S*H, adapted from the movie, debuts on CBS.

1972 – Sales of Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of Ford Model T.

1979 – China invades Vietnam, starts Sino-Vietnamese War.

1981 – Chrysler Corp reports largest corporate losses in US history.

1989 – Six-week study of Arctic atmosphere shows no ozone “hole”.

2012 – German President Christian Wulff resigns over corruption scandal.

2014 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premieres on NBC.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Books and movies may inspire you to get involved in artistic activities. Your aesthetic sense is very high today, and you may be drawing your inspiration from the higher realms. You might want to stroll through an art gallery or museum and try to sense the feelings of those from the past. A warm and loving letter or phone call could come from a romantic partner, elevating your mood even more. It is a very emotionally gratifying day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could be feeling a bit flush today, and therefore you might decide to do a little work on your house. This is more likely to be redecorating than any major repairs, as you are more into beauty right now than practical matters. Your aesthetic sense is very high, inspired from the higher realms, and therefore decorating decisions you make today are likely to be beautiful. Go to it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are feeling especially psychically and mystically inclined today. You might want to read about such matters or attend a lecture or workshop given by someone in the field. Telepathic communications are coming your way. Do not be surprised if more than once during the course of the day you and another say the same thing at the same time. You might also experience a powerful kinship with people from the past.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are usually a very practical and down-to-Earth person, but today you may be more inclined than usual toward mysticism. Spiritual matters seem extremely appealing, and you could find yourself gravitating toward metaphysical bookstores or seeking discussions with people who are well versed in such matters. You also find your imagination working overtime. Indulge in a few flights of fancy. We all need to escape from time to time!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Group activities involving meditation, psychic or spiritual topics, or artistic pursuits are probably very appealing to you right now. This is the perfect day to start a class or attend a lecture on such subjects. You could meet some interesting people who become close friends. You are likely to feel a psychic bond with anyone you meet today, and you are likely to get the feeling your life has changed for the better. Enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are normally a very intuitive person, and today you may experience clairvoyance that could rival Jeane Dixon’s. You could be feeling especially attuned to other planes, and your dreams are likely to be powerful and vivid. Use the messages you receive to inspire creative pursuits. Try your hand at painting, music, or poetry. You might not only be amazed by the results but learn even more from the work itself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your imagination is flying high today. Your interest in mystical and metaphysical matters is at an all-time high, and you could find yourself strolling through New Age bookstores. Travel to distant places may seem especially appealing, and you might dream of flying to India, Israel, Egypt, or Ireland. This is all wonderful as long as you stay grounded. Plan a trip if you can. Join a meditation group. Go with the flow!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some wonderful news concerning money and career matters could come your way today. Your natural kindness and sympathy for others has led you to make some good friends who are also valuable business contacts. This is definitely paying off. Your aesthetic sense is at an all-time high, so this is a great day to start any creative projects that you have in mind. Success is definitely coming your way!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A minor conflict with a romantic partner in the morning is likely to end with a tearful reunion and much reassurance by mid-afternoon. The end of the day could find the two of you planning a romantic trip abroad, even down to the restaurants you want to try! Discussions of spiritual or psychic matters could also bring you closer together. All in all, it is a tumultuous but romantic day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition, imagination, and insight have served you well on the job, and should pay off soon. A raise, commission, or perhaps a chance to invest in the company could be offered to you. Your self-esteem will definitely receive a boost! You might also find you are growing even more intuitive than usual, and people are looking up to you because of it. Give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can count on a very idyllic and romantic day today. You are feeling especially warm and sensual, and you tend to view the partner in your life through rose-coloured glasses. He or she is very likely to regard you in the same way. If you have been longing for a dinner for two, complete with champagne, candlelight, and red roses, this is the day to go for it. And do not forget the violin music!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Someone who is a student of natural healing may come to visit you and share some ideas today. You tend to be interested in matters concerning health, and you might want to learn not only about herbs and nutrition but also spiritual healing. This is a good time to train your own healing abilities, as your sensitivity is high and you are more able than usual to tune in to the healing energies.