Today in High Prairie: February 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 17, 2023

Carnaval de St. Isidore (Day 1 of 2).

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6-9 p.m. – Chase the Ace Night at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 17, 2023

1781 – René Laënnec, Inventor of stethoscope

1867 – William Cadbury, Chocolate manufacturer

1919 – Kathleen Freeman, Beverly Hillbillies actress

1925 – Hal Holbrook, All the President’s Men actor

1936 – Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns great

1939 – Mary Ann Mobley, Diff’rent Strokes actress

1941 – Gene Pitney, Vocalist/songwriter

1956 – Richard Karn, Home Improvement actor

1957 – Loreena McKennitt, Canadian musician

1958 – Heidi Hagman, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls great

1963 – Daniel Whitney, “Larry the Cable Guy”

1971 – Denise Richards, American actress

1981 – Paris Hilton, American actress

1991 – Bonnie Wright, Harry Potter actress

This Day in Local History – February 17, 2023

Feb. 17, 1964: High Prairie town council approves the construction of a 17-suite apartment to be built by Dr. Wood and Company on the property just west of Bell Brothers.

Feb. 17, 1971: South Peace News reports on Henry Tomkins’ efforts to restore the Klondike Trail from Sucker Creek to Swan Hills.

Feb. 17, 1973: Jimmy Belcourt, 13, dies in an accident one-half mile west of Enilda after the vehicle he is in leaves the road.

Feb. 17, 1977: Rick Scarborough places second in the Rural Provincial Wrestling finals in Stettler and advances to the provincial championships.

Feb. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports a company interested in building a $20 million panel board plant is granted an extension on its timber quota.

Feb. 17-19, 1984: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

Feb. 17, 1988: South Peace News reports there will be charges laid against a High Prairie Regals’ player after an alleged assault on a Manning Comet Jan. 30.

Feb. 17, 1990: Catherine Arabella [McLeod] dies in Valemount, B.C. at the age of 93. Her parents build the first hotel in High Prairie in 1914 called the McLeod Hotel, later renamed the Spaulding Hotel.

Feb. 17, 1991: South Peace News reports the Raven Inn receives a two-star rating in the Alberta Accommodation Grading Program.

Feb. 17, 2000: Lakeland Eagles’ forward Al Anderson is named the NPHL’s MVP as the league announces its award winners.

Feb. 17, 2002: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel by defeating Brian Bliss 6-1 in the final.

Feb. 17, 2007: High Prairie earns five stars in the WinterLights competition.

Feb. 17, 2008: Tolko Industries announces the indefinite closure of its High Prairie mill forcing 119 people out of work.

Feb. 17, 2011: A public meeting is held at Sunset House School to decide the school’s fate. Northern Gateway School Division tells the audience that enrolment is too low to justify keeping the school open. The school first opened in 1957. Current enrolment is only 24 students.

This Day in World History – February 17, 2023

1600 – Philosopher Giordano Bruno is burned alive, charged with heresy.

1776 – First volume of Gibbon’s “Decline & Fall of Roman Empire” published.

1795 – Thomas Seddal harvests 8.3-kg potato from his garden.

1876 – Sardines first canned by Julius Wolff in Eastport, Maine.

1880 – Tsar Alexander II of Russia survives an assassination attempt.

1883 – A. Ashwell patents free-toilet in London.

1923 – Ottawa Senator Cy Denneny becomes NHL’s all-time scorer [143 goals].

1933 – First issue of American news magazine “Newsweek” published.

1936 – World’s first superhero, The Phantom, cartoon strip, appears.

1938 – First public experimental demo of Baird colour TV in London.

1958 – Comic strip “BC” first appears.

1959 – First weather satellite launched, Vanguard 2, 9.8 kg.

1969 – Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash record an album; never released.

1969 – Golda Meir sworn in as the 1st female PM of Israel.

1972 – TV comedy M*A*S*H, adapted from the movie, debuts on CBS.

1972 – Sales of Volkswagen Beetle exceed those of Ford Model T.

1979 – China invades Vietnam, starts Sino-Vietnamese War.

1981 – Chrysler Corp reports largest corporate losses in US history.

1989 – Six-week study of Arctic atmosphere shows no ozone “hole”.

2012 – German President Christian Wulff resigns over corruption scandal.

2014 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premieres on NBC.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have been working hard to improve your financial situation. You might be on the verge of attaining what you want, but temporary obstacles could get in your way. You could be in a bit of a panic, wondering if this means you will never get where you want to be. Do not worry. That is not the case. You just need to assess the situation and figure out what to do to get over this hurdle.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A partner might be feeling rather down and need you to cheer him or her up. Too many social invitations could come your way today. You may have to turn one of them down. You may not be in the mood for socializing and need to be alone to organize your thoughts. One of the events could be business related and you may feel obligated to go. Put in an appearance. Do not feel compelled to stay long.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might enjoy planning to have some visitors stay with you for a while. Worry about developments on the job or unfinished chores of your own might have you feeling a bit stressed and under the weather. You need to look at your situation objectively. It is not all that bad, just something that needs to be done. Get it handled and then reward yourself somehow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend could be depressed and need your advice. Some long-held, cherished goals you have been working toward could be temporarily blocked, causing you to wonder if they will ever come to fruition. Do not waste any time lapsing into negative thoughts. Assess what needs doing and do it. This is only a temporary situation. You will get through it, but it is up to you how quickly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some professional colleagues might be coming to visit, and you may not be looking forward to it. You could be worried. How will it go? Will you make a good impression? Do not drive yourself crazy. It will be fine. Family members should be doing well regarding their responsibilities, although you might be a bit worried about them today. Relax. All is going to go very well.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might need to run some errands, but they might prove difficult for a number of reasons. The errands could be personal or business related. Communication may be temporarily blocked. Messages may not be delivered or you could be playing phone tag. On days like this, you need to make a special effort to keep cool. Nothing is so important you have to drive yourself crazy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might reflect on recent successes in business and money and suddenly feel a strong sense of gloom, wondering if it is going to continue. Do not panic. It is not a vision of the future. It is only a temporary feeling. Work it off through exercise or throw yourself into a task. Meditation could also help. Get the endorphins going and your optimism and enthusiasm should return.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Work that could advance you professionally could take you away from loved ones, and cause some emotional tension. You might feel down because you would rather be with your loved ones but feel it is important to move ahead now. Try to make up for it with some quality time. It is crucial to make the most of the current planetary positions. Everyone will be glad when you see results.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A task, perhaps job related or perhaps one of your own, might prove weightier than you expected. You are working too hard and you could be feeling tired and dejected. Exactly how crucial is it to get this done right now? If it is not vital, get as much done as you can without compromising your well-being. Do the rest tomorrow. The world will not end if you take another day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Someone, perhaps a person involved with a group you are in, may ask you to help in some way today. You probably do not want to do it, possibly because you have plans. Do not be afraid to say no. Your creative energy should be high and your imagination working overtime, but other responsibilities interfere with your doing anything about it now. Note your ideas and come back to them later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Career developments could look promising now, and you might be in a hurry to finish whatever needs to be done. But responsibilities to home and family might interfere. For some reason, you might have to stay home. Perhaps you experienced some intense dreams that you feel are significant but you can not remember them. If you stop trying to remember, they may come back to you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some rather depressing information could come to you today from far away. This is less likely to be about your immediate situation or circle of friends than it is about something social or political in nature. It is probably the subject of a lot of talk around you. You might need to run some errands in your community, but for some reason you can’t. Relax. Tomorrow should be fine.