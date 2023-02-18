Today in High Prairie: February 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 18, 2023

Carnaval de St. Isidore (day 2 of 2)

Kids Can Catch Family Ice Fishing Event at Joussard.

7-11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call (780) 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 18, 2023

1745 – Alessandro Volta, Inventor of first battery

1884 – Burton Mustin, All in the Family actor

1896 – André Breton, Founder of Surrealism

1898 – Enzo Ferrari, Racing car manufacturer

1916 – Jean Drapeau, Mayor of Montreal, brought Olympics to city

1923 – Allan Melvin, Brady Bunch actor

1931 – Johnny Hart, B.C. cartoonist

1933 – Yoko Ono, Mrs. John Lennon

1934 – Skip Battin, The Byrds singer

1947 – Dennis De Young, Styx vocalist

1948 – Keith Knudsen, Doobie Brothers vocalist

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, Moonlighting actress

1952 – Juice Newton, Angel of the Morning singer

1953 – Robin Bachman, BTO guitarist

1954 – John Travolta, Grease actor

1957 – Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune

1968 – Molly Ringwald, Pretty in Pink actress

1994 – J-Hope, South Korean rapper

This Day in Local History – February 18, 2023

Feb. 18, 1913: The Alberta government announces it needs 600 qualified teachers to fill positions in public schools in Alberta.

Feb. 18, 1961: Al Kolson of the High Prairie Regals punches referee Ray DeGirolamo and receives a three-game suspension. The incident arises over a disputed goal during a playoff game against Peace River.

Feb. 18, 1972: Regional fishing biologist Frank Bishop tells the High Prairie Fish and Game Association that Blue Lake is being considered for trout stocking.

Feb. 18, 1981: South Peace News reports a 4,500-acre grazing reserve is planned for a site 21 miles northeast of town.

Feb. 18, 1986: The International Woodworkers of America certification hearing at Buchanan Lumber begins with workers testifying secret meetings are held to discourage workers from joining the union.

Feb. 18, 1987: South Peace News reports on the opening of High Prairie Auto Pro.

Feb. 18, 1988: Allan Ruecker takes over the former Superior Pet Shop and renames it Marathon Fish and Pet Supplies.

Feb. 18, 2000: The Banana Belt’s Sam and Ruth Stout celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Feb. 18, 2001: Dana Carifelle, 33, of Peavine, dies in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 750 south of Grouard.

Feb. 18, 2003: High Prairie Regal Lance Gauchier is named to the NPHL’s First All-Star Team at left wing. He is also named the league’s best left winger and places second in MVP voting. Lakeland’s Al Anderson is named to the NPHL Second All-Star Team on defence.

Feb. 18, 2004: High Prairie’s third set of traffic lights begin operation at the northwest corner of High Prairie Elementary School.

Feb. 18, 2009: High Prairians Devyn Jones and Brianna Panasiuk are featured in a South Peace News story on their becoming Edmonton Rush cheerleaders.

Feb. 18, 2012: HPE Grade 6 student Zale Zabolotniuk competes in the regional spelling bee in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – February 18, 2023

1503 – Henry Tudor [later Henry VIII] creates Prince of Wales.

1787 – Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II bans children under eight years from labour.

1876 – Direct telegraph link established between Britain & New Zealand.

1885 – Mark Twain publishes “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”.

1901 – H. Cecil Booth patents a dust removing suction cleaner.

1927 – US & Canada open diplomatic relations.

1930 – US astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1932 – Japan declares Manchuria independent.

1972 – California Supreme Court abolishes death penalty.

1973 – A 54-kg octopus measuring 7 m across captured in Washington.

1977 – KISS plays first concert in Madison Square Garden.

1979 – Snow falls in Sahara Desert.

1980 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1986 – Anti-smoking ad airs for first time on TV.

1994 – Shreveport Pirates join CFL as fourth US team.

2013 – $50 million worth of diamonds is stolen during robbery in Belgium.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Miscommunication with someone far away could lead to bruised egos, heightened emotions, and angry phone calls. Do not get sucked into a quarrel. Try to sort out the problem. Changes in your neighbourhood could cause trouble getting around, so be prepared for blocked streets and heavy traffic. Walk, if you can. It will clear your head and get you where you are going more quickly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your psychoanalytical talents could be put to work today when misunderstandings come up. Your friends are not likely to be thinking clearly and may not respond to reassurances. Use your intuition to determine the best way to defuse the situation. Finances might cause some worry now, but your ingenuity and fiscal sense should put things right. Go out and have a good time tonight.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A person you are attracted to may seem to be interested in someone else. This could bring up your insecurities and jealousy. Do not make yourself crazy. Try to learn the facts before letting the situation get the better of you. Invitations to more than one social event for the same night might force you to make an uncomfortable choice. Make the choice that is best for you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone is keeping secrets from you. We all have private issues we do not wish to share, but this affects you. Your intuition will probably tell you who this person is. Try to get him or her to open up without exerting pressure. Unfinished tasks could be driving you crazy. You may try to run through them quickly, causing too much stress. Get the most crucial done and let the others go.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Perhaps you planned to attend a group event but circumstances beyond your control got in the way. Maybe it was canceled. This could cause some disappointment for you and others. Find something else to do. A project of your own is likely to need some attention, and this challenge could keep you engrossed for hours. Tonight, treat yourself to dinner out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A visitor who needs a little sympathy could visit you today. Your friend probably wants some advice about some problems. He or she could also bring information involving new scientific or metaphysical studies that you find fascinating. This information could trigger your own insights. Write down your ideas. You will want to remember them.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some important plans, perhaps for a vacation or involving education in some way, could be temporarily blocked by circumstances beyond your control. This can cause considerable upset and might even set your temper on edge. You may be tempted to take your frustrations out on others. It would be far more productive to find ways to make your plans work, even if there is a delay. Go to it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A letter or phone call could bring upsetting news about money. Your first reaction may be to blame yourself or someone else, but the circumstances are probably beyond anyone’s control. Chances are good it can be set right. Before anyone gets too upset, it is best to investigate and find out what needs to be done. It may take some effort, but all will be well.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Jealousy could rear its ugly head today. This may involve a romantic relationship. Jealousy is often groundless. If you want to avoid an upset, try a little communicating. This is definitely the time to make the effort to turn a disadvantage into an advantage. Strong emotions can work for you under some circumstances. A passionate reconciliation is better than an angry estrangement.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Nervous tension could cause a temporary malaise that keeps your energy low today. Tasks and chores need to be done, so you will probably drag yourself up and try to finish them in spite of the way you feel. Try not to get overworked, and try not to take your weariness out on others. It is better to let work go than make yourself and everyone else more stressed out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A group with which you are affiliated may be temporarily torn apart by politics and quarrels. If so, it is best to stay out of it. A friend could be having trouble and come to you for advice and help. Do not get too frustrated by his or her weaknesses. This could be a frustrating day for you – one best spent working on your own projects. All will be better tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Changes in your home could cause temporary frustration that creates some tension with family members. Perhaps you are moving, cleaning, or refurnishing, and everyone is getting in everyone else’s way. The best way to handle this situation is to try to get the job done as quickly as possible. Once it is done, Pisces, tempers will subside and all will be fine.