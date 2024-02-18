Today in High Prairie: February 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 18, 2024

Carnaval de St.-Isidore (Day 3 of 3).

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 18, 2024

1745 – Alessandro Volta, Inventor of first battery

1884 – Burton Mustin, All in the Family actor

1896 – André Breton, Founder of Surrealism

1898 – Enzo Ferrari, Racing car manufacturer

1916 – Jean Drapeau, Mayor of Montreal, brought Olympics to city

1923 – Allan Melvin, Brady Bunch actor

1931 – Johnny Hart, B.C. cartoonist

1933 – Yoko Ono, Mrs. John Lennon

1934 – Skip Battin, The Byrds singer

1947 – Dennis De Young, Styx vocalist

1948 – Keith Knudsen, Doobie Brothers vocalist

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, Moonlighting actress

1952 – Juice Newton, Angel of the Morning singer

1953 – Robin Bachman, BTO guitarist

1954 – John Travolta, Grease actor

1957 – Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune

1968 – Molly Ringwald, Pretty in Pink actress

1994 – J-Hope, South Korean rapper

This Day in Local History – February 18, 2024

Feb. 18, 1913: The Alberta government announces it needs 600 qualified teachers to fill positions in public schools in Alberta.

Feb. 18, 1961: Al Kolson of the High Prairie Regals punches referee Ray DeGirolamo and receives a three-game suspension. The incident arises over a disputed goal during a playoff game against Peace River.

Feb. 18, 1972: Regional fishing biologist Frank Bishop tells the High Prairie Fish and Game Association that Blue Lake is being considered for trout stocking.

Feb. 18, 1981: South Peace News reports a 4,500-acre grazing reserve is planned for a site 21 miles northeast of town.

Feb. 18, 1986: The International Woodworkers of America certification hearing at Buchanan Lumber begins with workers testifying secret meetings are held to discourage workers from joining the union.

Feb. 18, 1987: South Peace News reports on the opening of High Prairie Auto Pro.

Feb. 18, 1988: Allan Ruecker takes over the former Superior Pet Shop and renames it Marathon Fish and Pet Supplies.

Feb. 18, 2000: The Banana Belt’s Sam and Ruth Stout celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Feb. 18, 2001: Dana Carifelle, 33, of Peavine, dies in a single vehicle rollover on Highway 750 south of Grouard.

Feb. 18, 2003: High Prairie Regal Lance Gauchier is named to the NPHL’s First All-Star Team at left wing. He is also named the league’s best left winger and places second in MVP voting. Lakeland’s Al Anderson is named to the NPHL Second All-Star Team on defence.

Feb. 18, 2004: High Prairie’s third set of traffic lights begin operation at the northwest corner of High Prairie Elementary School.

Feb. 18, 2009: High Prairians Devyn Jones and Brianna Panasiuk are featured in a South Peace News story on their becoming Edmonton Rush cheerleaders.

Feb. 18, 2012: HPE Grade 6 student Zale Zabolotniuk competes in the regional spelling bee in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – February 18, 2024

1503 – Henry Tudor [later Henry VIII] creates Prince of Wales.

1787 – Holy Roman Emperor Joseph II bans children under eight years from labour.

1876 – Direct telegraph link established between Britain & New Zealand.

1885 – Mark Twain publishes “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”.

1901 – H. Cecil Booth patents a dust removing suction cleaner.

1927 – US & Canada open diplomatic relations.

1930 – US astronomer Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1932 – Japan declares Manchuria independent.

1972 – California Supreme Court abolishes death penalty.

1973 – A 54-kg octopus measuring 7 m across captured in Washington.

1977 – KISS plays first concert in Madison Square Garden.

1979 – Snow falls in Sahara Desert.

1980 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1986 – Anti-smoking ad airs for first time on TV.

1994 – Shreveport Pirates join CFL as fourth US team.

2013 – $50 million worth of diamonds is stolen during robbery in Belgium.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Travel may cause more problems than it is worth today. You may forget some vital items when packing or there could be too little time to get everything ready. Your plane could be delayed or something valuable lost. Try to short-circuit potential problems. Use a checklist when packing, keep valuables close to you, and take lots of books and CDs in case you have to wait out a delay. In spite of it all, have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Finances may cause an upset between you and a friend today. Perhaps this person owes you money and can not pay it back, or vice versa. If this is the case, try to work out some kind of arrangement that suits you both. There is always a way to create a win-win situation if you do not both get so angry that your objectivity is totally wiped out. Stay calm and focused and all should be well. Hang in there!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A social event could put you in touch with someone who is carrying around a lot of bitterness and anger. This probably will not be very pleasant for you, as this person could well see you as the perfect listening post for all their problems. Do not feel trapped! Be polite but make your excuses as soon as you can. There are other friends present whose company you will enjoy a lot more!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The workplace could be very hectic today as a colleague prepares to leave on an important business trip. Nerves could be strained and tempers short. Try to stay focused and get everything necessary done without making yourself crazy. You may be the one who keeps everyone else from going crazy, although you might consider hiding in the closet yourself. Say a prayer of thanks when your colleague finally rides off in the taxi.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have a wonderful day today! Your imagination, intuition, and creativity are all high, and inspiration for new artistic works could be filling your heart and brain. You will be all too happy to discuss your ideas with anyone who shows an interest. The one dark spot in the day might be that a child, close friend, or lover goes into a snit because he or she feels ignored. Do not worry. They will come out of it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your home could be a very busy place today. Visitors could come and go throughout the day, probably annoying you at times. You might also find yourself having to soothe angry outbursts on the part of a member of your household. Take care, however, that this person’s problem does not get you so inflamed that you go into a fit of anger, too. Try to stay calm and focused and you will get through the day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone you work with might need a sympathetic shoulder to cry on today. Stresses on the job extend beyond everyone’s capacity to endure, so do not be surprised if at some point a colleague sheds a few tears. You might find your patience pushed beyond its normal limits. On days like this it is best to work as quickly as you can, stay focused, and go for a drink after you leave work. Then have a nice walk home!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Children or possibly some close friends or a love interest could be upset today. The financial coffers are not full enough to afford something they think they absolutely have to have right now. You might find yourself having to soothe their feelings, reassuring them that “not now” does not necessarily mean “never.” If they do not respond, do not keep pushing. They will have to come to terms with the situation in their own way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Worry about a family member may be on your mind today. This person could be all wrought up over work, money, or possibly a love affair that is broken off. Say whatever reassuring words you can muster, but do not expect him or her to respond, and do not fall into the trap of feeling that your kind words were all in vain. They did register. It is just going to take this person a while to come to terms with the situation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Uneasy feelings may be plaguing you throughout the day. There could appear to be no valid reason for this. Everything seems to be going well for you, and no one close to you has anything heavy going on. It is probably nothing Earthshaking. You may just be intuitively picking up on the troubles and anxieties of people you pass on the street. Your intuition is high today, so you could psychically sense just about anything. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A friend, perhaps a woman, could well be upset or even angry with you today. Money might be involved in some way. There may be nothing you can do to reassure her at this time, so it is best to give what reassurances you can and then back off. Whatever has gone wrong, she is probably overreacting, and eventually she will see that. In the meantime, you do what you can to work off your own anxieties. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Is your boss a woman? If so, stay out of her way today. To put it mildly, she is not in a good mood. Work hard, be very sweet to everyone, and make copious use of your innate diplomacy. You may be on the receiving end of some sharp words, but by remaining focused and continuing your routine in your usual efficient manner, you should avoid any major blowups. Try to stay calm, and hope she goes home early!