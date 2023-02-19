Today in High Prairie: February 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 19, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person. Light snack provided.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 19, 2023

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish astronomer

1888 – Aurora Quezon, First Lady of Philippines

1893 – Cedric Hardwicke, Peter Pan actor

1916 – Eddie Arcaro, Hall of Fame jockey

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American soul singer

1946 – Paul Dean, Loverboy guitarist

1948 – Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath guitarist

1957 – Falco, Rock Me Amadeus vocalist

1959 – Roger Goodell, American NFL Commissioner

1962 – Hana Mandlikova, Czech tennis player

1966 – Justine Bateman, Family Ties actress

1985 – Haylie Duff, American singer/actress

This Day in Local History – February 19, 2023

Feb. 19, 1914: New fire equipment arrives in Grouard that is capable of shooting a one-inch stream of water 90 feet.

Feb. 19, 1973: The Gamelin Home is renamed J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Feb. 19, 1978: Don Powney is one of a few people trying to get a judo club operating in High Prairie. A meeting is called with 32 people attending and the club is officially launched.

Feb. 19, 1978: Brian Bliss’s rink wins the district curling playdowns and qualifies for the provincial title in Fort Macleod.

Feb. 19, 1979: Town of High Prairie Councillor Rollie Johnson resigns.

Feb. 19, 1980: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca constituency but Pierre Trudeau is returned to power in the federal election. Shields would serve until 1993.

Feb. 19, 1985: Western Liquidators celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 19, 1989: Bernie Poloz’s rink finishes in second place at the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships in Grande Prairie. Third Kay Savill is named to the all-star team.

Feb. 19, 1991: In a final effort to keep Carole Bannister School open in Faust, HPSD plans to ask Kinuso parents if their children will attend school in Grades 4-6. The proposal is rejected.

Feb. 19, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals advance to the Smoky River Hockey League final after defeating the Donnelly Cubs 11-6.

Feb. 19, 1993: A potential thief is caught on an in-store camera at Tags.

Feb. 19, 1997: Kevin Laboucan, 27, of Gift Lake, dies when a tree falls on him during logging.

Feb. 19, 2000: Goju-Ryu karate member Josh McNeil wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Sherwood Park.

Feb. 19, 2004: Sheldon Darryl Thunder, 33, of Driftpile, dies after a vehicle hits him five kilometers west of Faust.

Feb. 19, 2008: The 13.9-acre land deal to officially build the new High Prairie Hospital on land at Peavine Estates is signed.

This Day in World History – February 19, 2023

356 – Emperor Constantius II shuts all heathen temples.

1600 – Peruvian volcano erupts, most violent eruption in South American history.

1831 – First practical US coal-burning locomotive makes first trial run.

1856 – Tin-type camera patented by Hamilton Smith.

1878 – Thomas Edison granted a patent for phonograph.

1881 – Kansas becomes 1st state to prohibit all alcoholic beverages.

1906 – Keith Kellogg co-founds Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company.

1913 – First prize inserted into a Cracker Jack box.

1929 – Medical diathermy machine is first used.

1933 – Prussian minister Goering bans all Catholic newspapers.

1945 – 980 Japanese soldiers killed by crocodiles in 2 days in Burma.

1945 – Brotherhood Day is first celebrated.

1960 – Bill Keane’s “Family Circus” cartoon strip debuts.

1985 – Canned & bottled Cherry Coke introduced by Coca-Cola.

1985 – Mickey Mouse welcomed in China.

1986 – USSR launches Mir space station into Earth orbit.

1998 – US hockey team destroys their rooms in Japan.

2002 – NASA space probe begins to map the surface of Mars.

2007 – Blogging website Tumblr is founded by David Karp in New York.

2018 – At least 17 killed when a garbage mound collapses in Mozambique.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might complete a project that was difficult but important to your career. Acknowledgement of your dedication and hard work could find you more emotionally overwhelmed than makes you comfortable. You may have to make a special effort to control your feelings. You have moved mountains to get where you are and it is nice to be recognized. In the evening, celebrate. You deserve it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A long-awaited social event, perhaps a wedding or christening, could move you to tears. As you are naturally a person who does not like showing your feelings, you might feel the need to get away until the urge to cry has passed. This should be a very happy day for you as well. Your own contentment could seem almost too good to be true. It is real. Relax and enjoy it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An intense, emotional dream could move you so powerfully you wake with the odd sense that the dream was real. Write it down. Maybe it is. Efforts to overcome obstacles and advance yourself in your career could finally be paying off. You might be walking around in a daze asking if it has really happened. It has. Make the most of it. And do not be afraid to reveal your feelings to others.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Emotional talks with your partner could move you to tears. If there have been difficulties in your relationship, you have overcome them and probably reached a new understanding. Any romantic relationship or friendship started or moved forward now shows lasting promise. Your inclination may be to control your feelings, but do not be afraid to show them. It is OK in situations like this.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may feel the need to do a lot of work around the house. Perhaps you expect visitors or you simply want to get the place spruced up for your own enjoyment. You need to take it easy and not try to do everything at once. You could run into difficulties that require help from others who may be out. Pace yourself and control the urge to run through your chores like a steamroller.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some intense, revealing communications with a close friend or lover could reveal wonderful new things about your relationship. Perhaps you have more in common than you thought. Perhaps fears prove groundless. As a result, the two of you could grow closer and discover a new mutual sense of purpose. Enjoy the positive feelings, and have a great day together.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Ancient social traditions could be a powerful part of your day. An emotional event concerning your family – wedding, christening, or other milestone – could especially move you. In the rush of social interactions, you will probably keep a tight rein on the expression of your feelings. Keeping up appearances could be more important to you than usual. Do it, but be yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You usually place a lot of importance on self-control. Today this will come in handy when you receive some wonderful news that might otherwise move you to tears. Do not carry it too far. Under these circumstances, it is OK to let it out a little. Your hard work and dedication are finally paying off. News about possible advancement could come your way. It is a very eventful day.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect some great news regarding money, possibly involving professional advancement. You may have to control the urge to cry tears of joy. In a different vein, a close friend could be going through some changes and might want your support. Your best course of action would be to listen rather than give advice. You may have to control yourself if the situation defies all reason.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Happy events involving your mother or another close female relative might have you feeling emotional. It could involve a marriage or birth. Your own projects, particularly those done with other people, could be going well in spite of having to overcome some difficulties. The results could move you to tears, and you may feel the need to control yourself. Do not be afraid to show how you feel.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuitive abilities are at an all-time high today. You should find it easier to tune into others’ thoughts and feelings. It might be a good idea to control your reactions to them. Do not tell others what you are picking up unless you know for sure they will want to hear it. Your imagination and creative abilities are also operating at a very high level. Make the most of them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today a deep concern for others’ feelings could have you lending a sympathetic ear to those in need of some understanding. It is more important to listen than talk, even though your practicality might want to express itself. Your affairs should go smoothly, bringing you and those around you a lot of satisfaction. Do not be surprised if you shed a few tears of joy at some point.