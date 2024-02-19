Today in High Prairie: February 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 19, 2024

Family Day! Celebrate with your family!

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 3 p.m. – Family Day Celebration at Nampa Complex.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 19, 2024

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish astronomer

1888 – Aurora Quezon, First Lady of Philippines

1893 – Cedric Hardwicke, Peter Pan actor

1916 – Eddie Arcaro, Hall of Fame jockey

1940 – Smokey Robinson, American soul singer

1946 – Paul Dean, Loverboy guitarist

1948 – Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath guitarist

1957 – Falco, Rock Me Amadeus vocalist

1959 – Roger Goodell, American NFL Commissioner

1962 – Hana Mandlikova, Czech tennis player

1966 – Justine Bateman, Family Ties actress

1985 – Haylie Duff, American singer/actress

This Day in Local History – February 19, 2024

Feb. 19, 1914: New fire equipment arrives in Grouard that is capable of shooting a one-inch stream of water 90 feet.

Feb. 19, 1973: The Gamelin Home is renamed J.B. Wood Nursing Home.

Feb. 19, 1978: Don Powney is one of a few people trying to get a judo club operating in High Prairie. A meeting is called with 32 people attending and the club is officially launched.

Feb. 19, 1978: Brian Bliss’s rink wins the district curling playdowns and qualifies for the provincial title in Fort Macleod.

Feb. 19, 1979: Town of High Prairie Councillor Rollie Johnson resigns.

Feb. 19, 1980: PC Jack Shields wins the Athabasca constituency but Pierre Trudeau is returned to power in the federal election. Shields would serve until 1993.

Feb. 19, 1985: Western Liquidators celebrates its grand opening.

Feb. 19, 1989: Bernie Poloz’s rink finishes in second place at the Alberta Mixed Curling Championships in Grande Prairie. Third Kay Savill is named to the all-star team.

Feb. 19, 1991: In a final effort to keep Carole Bannister School open in Faust, HPSD plans to ask Kinuso parents if their children will attend school in Grades 4-6. The proposal is rejected.

Feb. 19, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals advance to the Smoky River Hockey League final after defeating the Donnelly Cubs 11-6.

Feb. 19, 1993: A potential thief is caught on an in-store camera at Tags.

Feb. 19, 1997: Kevin Laboucan, 27, of Gift Lake, dies when a tree falls on him during logging.

Feb. 19, 2000: Goju-Ryu karate member Josh McNeil wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Sherwood Park.

Feb. 19, 2004: Sheldon Darryl Thunder, 33, of Driftpile, dies after a vehicle hits him five kilometers west of Faust.

Feb. 19, 2008: The 13.9-acre land deal to officially build the new High Prairie Hospital on land at Peavine Estates is signed.

This Day in World History – February 19, 2024

356 – Emperor Constantius II shuts all heathen temples.

1600 – Peruvian volcano erupts, most violent eruption in South American history.

1831 – First practical US coal-burning locomotive makes first trial run.

1856 – Tin-type camera patented by Hamilton Smith.

1878 – Thomas Edison granted a patent for phonograph.

1881 – Kansas becomes 1st state to prohibit all alcoholic beverages.

1906 – Keith Kellogg co-founds Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake Company.

1913 – First prize inserted into a Cracker Jack box.

1929 – Medical diathermy machine is first used.

1933 – Prussian minister Goering bans all Catholic newspapers.

1945 – 980 Japanese soldiers killed by crocodiles in 2 days in Burma.

1945 – Brotherhood Day is first celebrated.

1960 – Bill Keane’s “Family Circus” cartoon strip debuts.

1985 – Canned & bottled Cherry Coke introduced by Coca-Cola.

1985 – Mickey Mouse welcomed in China.

1986 – USSR launches Mir space station into Earth orbit.

1998 – US hockey team destroys their rooms in Japan.

2002 – NASA space probe begins to map the surface of Mars.

2007 – Blogging website Tumblr is founded by David Karp in New York.

2018 – At least 17 killed when a garbage mound collapses in Mozambique.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – By nature you are a master psychologist, and you do not need to know someone well to accurately assess his or her thoughts and motives. Today this ability goes far beyond psychology and borders on the psychic. People’s feelings may jump out at you. Reading newspaper headlines gives you uncanny ideas about the future. You could also experience some intense and vivid dreams. Make a careful record of the symbols in your dreams. You will be surprised at what they tell you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An emotional issue with a family member could have you wanting to run away and hide. Do not fight the urge. This may be just what you need in order to clear your mind regarding the problem and heal your wounded psyche before you face this person again. You might also receive some rather disconcerting revelations about yourself and old traumas you have long since forgotten. Do not fight these either. Simply release them.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Emotional issues rooted in the past could leave you feeling inhibited today. You might also be a bit more touchy than usual and see insult where none is intended. Curb the impulse to take offense. Try to confront and release the old issues or at least promise yourself you will deal with them later. Then be very sweet to your entourage. You should be feeling more positive by day’s end.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Friction or other trouble on the job could cause you to want to quit, but worries about money might keep you from doing it. You definitely need to reassess your situation. Perhaps a change of position is just what you need now. You may have untapped talents that could make you more marketable, and you might also want to train those talents. Think about this! And if you really think you want a change, go for it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your self-confidence could well be in the pits today. Mistakes from the past could come back to haunt you, and you may be momentarily overcome by the fear you will make similar errors again. Force yourself to be objective before you drive yourself crazy. It could cause you some unnecessary problems. Try to realize you are unique and that you have skills and talents that set you apart from everyone.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Generally, you tend to be a very physically oriented person, but today you are more likely to want to look within, perhaps to experiment with your own psychic abilities or study spiritual concepts. You also might find yourself more interested than usual in the arts, particularly that which comes from other cultures. You will be far more contemplative today than usual. It might prove enlightening to write down your thoughts.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Financial considerations could delay the start of a new project you have wanted to begin for a long time. Perhaps you do not quite have the funds you need, or maybe the cost is a bit higher than you expected. Do not sink into despair. This is only another temporary delay. Tighten the budget and make substitutions. Use your innate ingenuity to work around it and the project should be right on schedule.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The day may be temporarily plagued by scandal of some sort. Some of your entourage, particularly women, may gather in conspiratorial gossip. Your curiosity will definitely be aroused, but do not be tempted to join them. There is more to the situation than meets the eye, and you will want to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions. Concentrate on your own interests and worry about the scandal later!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are intuitive by nature, but today you are likely to have a rush of psychic premonitions. Insights into your own character could bring old traumas to the surface so you can release them. Your dreams could be especially vivid and rather disconcerting, although not in a negative way. Write them down. Your aesthetic sense is also very high. Do not be surprised if you discover you are rather partial to Impressionist art!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sex and romance are very much on your mind today. You are feeling especially passionate, and your emotions are rich and deep. At times like this you are likely to want to concentrate on your own pleasure, yet it is important to be sensitive to your partner as well. Racy novels and movies could be especially appealing, and you might toy with the idea of shopping at Victoria’s Secret. Go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A family member could be feeling a little down, and you may be tempted to give him or her a pep talk to get them going again. Don’t! They will not respond to it, and this could create tension in the home. Your own self-confidence is probably at an all-time low. You tend to be your own worst critic in the best of times, but today you are a bit confused. Try to be fair to everyone around you, especially yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too much exposure to books, newspapers, and computers today could produce eyestrain headaches, so try to exercise a little caution when working with small print or computer text. Thoughts of love and romance could interfere with your ability to do your work effectively. You may be tempted to spend most of your time on the phone. We all have days like this, so do not fight it. Just make sure you are feeling great when the evening rolls around!