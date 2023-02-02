Today in High Prairie: February 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 2, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 2, 2023

1861 – Mehmed VI, Last sultan, Ottoman Empire

1886 – Frank Lloyd, Mutiny on Bounty director

1895 – George Halas, “Papa Bear” Chicago coach

1897 – Howard Johnson, American hotelier

1923 – Liz Smith, “The Grand Dame of Dish”

1926 – Giscard d’Estaing, French politician

1932 – Robert Mandan, Soap actor [Chester Tate]

1937 – Tom Smothers, Smothers Brothers comedian

1942 – Barry Diller, Founder Fox-TV

1942 – Graham Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash

1946 – Howard Bellamy, Bellamy Brothers vocalist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, Charlie’s Angels actress

1948 – Alan McKay, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1954 – Christie Brinkley, Cover Girl model

1955 – Michael Talbott, Miami Vice actor

1977 – Shakira, Colombian pop singer

This Day in Local History – February 2, 2023

Feb. 2, 1972: South Peace News reports the body of Joseph Haggerty, of Vancouver and formerly of town, is found by a boy hunting muskrats. Police estimate the body had been in the water for about two weeks. The cause of death is gunshot wounds.

Feb. 2, 1972: The Kinuso School strike by students enters its eighth day.

Feb. 2, 1974: One man dies, Leslie Hlutz, 21, and 11 are sent to hospital as G.F. Bishop Equipment Ltd. explodes and burns in a spectacular fire.

Feb. 2, 1977: Some mail is scorched at an early morning fire at the High Prairie Post Office.

Feb. 2, 1984: Don Rose’s rink lays an eight-ender in league action at the High Prairie curling rink. Howard Greer and Roger Monahan are other members of the rink, Ed Prpich was absent.

Feb. 2, 1985: Boxer Pat Grey wins two matches at the Golden Gloves competition in Edmonton and wins the provincial title in the 132-pound weight class.

Feb. 2, 1985: Leanne Berg, Gisele Arcand and Karen Emter represent High Prairie as they suit up for the Peace Country Warriors at the annual Alberta Provincial B Ringette Friendship Tournament in Bon Accord.

Feb. 2, 1990: Mike and Annie Porisky of High Prairie celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary.

Feb. 2, 1992: East Prairie’s Jules Patenaude wins 100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Feb. 2, 1992: High Prairie figure skaters Jody Erickson, Lance Halldorson, Amanda Anderson, Michelle Michaud, Kerrie Banham and Samantha Basarab all win medals at the Peace Region Interclub Skating Competition in Valleyview.

Feb. 2, 1994: South Peace News reports a mainstay in rural Alberta is lost as the provincial government announces district agriculturist and district home economist positions will be abolished.

Feb. 2, 1994: Audrey T. Gladue, of Gift Lake, wins $1,197,376.10 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Feb. 2, 2004: Prime Minister Paul Martin’s Speech From the Throne includes cuts to GST paid by Canadian municipalities. The result is a $105,000 savings on the cost of building the High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

Feb. 2, 2004: Gilles Lussier begins his new job as the M.D. of Big Lakes Public Works superintendent taking over from Don O’Quinn.

Feb. 2, 2005: South Peace News reports the proposed expansion of the Tolko Industries mill in High Prairie is delayed until more wood is secured. The company announces a $12.5 million upgrade at the High Prairie mill but a $202 million expansion at its Slave Lake mill.

Feb. 2, 2008: The first Firemens Market of the year is held in Enilda. The market marks the 10th anniversary of the first market held Feb. 7, 1998.

Feb. 2, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

Feb. 2, 2011: Sunset House School teacher Pam Sware writes a letter to the editor warning residents their school may close due to low enrolment.

Feb. 2, 2011: High Prairie resident Lawrence Andrews attends the Blackstone launch party and meets his favourite actors and actresses, including East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault.

Feb. 2, 2012: The High Prairie Regals lose 7-6 at Valleyview and are eliminated from the NPHL playoff race. It’s only the fifth time in 55 years the club did not make the playoffs.

This Day in World History – February 2, 2023

1349 – 200 buried each day in England due to Black Death.

1536 – Pedro de Mendoza founds Argentine city of Buenos Aires.

1653 – New Amsterdam becomes a city; later renamed New York.

1709 – Alexander Selkirk is rescued; story inspires “Robinson Crusoe”.

1802 – First leopard exhibited in US at Boston; admission 25 cents.

1848 – First ship carrying Chinese immigrants arrive in San Francisco.

1852 – First British public men’s toilet opens in Fleet St., London.

1869 – James Oliver invents removable tempered steel plow blade.

1892 – Bottle cap with cork seal patented by William Painter.

1893 – First movie close-up [of a sneeze] taken at Edison studio.

1899 – Australia decides to locate capital at Canberra.

1901 – Queen Victoria’s funeral.

1922 – Rare event for time: it was 2:22:22 on 2/2/22.

1923 – Ethyl gasoline is first marketed, Dayton, Ohio.

1925 – Dogsleds reach Nome with emergency diphtheria serum after 1,000 km.

1931 – First use of a rocket to deliver mail in Austria.

1933 – Adolf Hitler dissolves the German Reichstag [Parliament].

1935 – Leonarde Keeler first uses his polygraph machine on criminals.

1940 – Frank Sinatra’s singing debut occurs in Indianapolis.

1942 – US auto factories switch from commercial to war production.

1954 – President Eisenhower reports detonation of 1st H-bomb [in 1952].

1959 – Buddy Holly’s last performance.

1960 – Michale Eufemia sinks 625 balls in pool match without a miss.

1962 – First pole vault over 16 feet by John Uelses.

1962 – Eight of nine planets align for 1st time in 400 years.

1964 – GI Joe, debuts as a popular American boy’s toy.

1971 – Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote; appoints himself Ugandan dictator.

1972 – Angry demonstrators burn the British Embassy in Dublin.

1974 – The F-16 Fighting Falcon flies for the first time.

1977 – Radio Shack officially begins creating the TRS-80 computer.

1990 – South African Prez F.W. de Klerk promises to free Nelson Mandela.

1995 – US space shuttle Discovery launched.

1997 – Scotty Bowman becomes first coach in NHL history to win 1,000 games.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been working hard to attain optimal health? If so, you may suddenly notice your efforts are finally bearing fruit. You should feel especially fit and strong, though maybe a little lightheaded. You will want to increase your exercise, and you have the discipline to do so. Make the most of this drive while you can. Push yourself as hard as you can without stressing out.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A long-term love relationship may finally reach the point of total commitment. Intense feelings and words of love could suddenly come from your partner, which could take you by surprise but are no less welcome for that. Talk of a future together may result, but no concrete decisions will be made. Nor should they be. Do not push it. Bask in the glow of the promise of lasting love.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A meeting, perhaps related to finances, might take place at your home. For the most part, the meeting will go well and you will accomplish what you want. Communication flows freely and agreements are easily reached. Bear in mind someone has an agenda of their own that might not correspond with the interests of everyone else. Avoid discussing anything that should be kept confidential.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are into writing, this is the perfect day to sit down and churn out the words, even if it is only a letter to a friend. Your imagination is especially vivid, your expression clear and understandable, and your vocabulary skills especially acute. If this is a thesis or article, you may spend hours on it. Do not worry. It will be that much better for it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you have some paperwork regarding money you have been putting off? If so, this is a good day to get it out of the way once and for all. Your mind is especially sharp and your concentration strong, so you are less likely to be distracted or make mistakes. Take care of it first thing in the morning and then you can forget about it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Have you wanted to catch up on your reading? If so, this is definitely a good time to stay home, make yourself some tea, and curl up with a good book. If it is a novel, you will enjoy it thoroughly. If it is nonfiction, you will absorb the information quickly and retain more. If you are into writing, you might want to apply what you learn today to your own project.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Intuition and imagination combine with good common sense to enable you to accomplish just about anything today. If you are into the arts, ideas could come to you in profusion. It will be easy to bring them into reality with a stroke of the pen or brush. The only problem might be deciding among them. It might be a good idea to sequester yourself and concentrate on your work.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Conversations with friends take on a more serious note. Spiritual matters and beliefs could come up, as could the more pressing mundane details of life. Whatever is discussed today could bring to the surface new ideas for making whatever you are working on move smoothly and quickly to success. Metaphysical ideas seem clearer and more down to Earth. Treat your friends to a nice meal.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In case you are surrounded by a lot of people today, you can look forward to a very harmonious day. Your sensitivity is higher than usual, so you will be better able to understand others and be understood as well. As a result, you add another bond to your relationships, which will create happiness and joy in your heart.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Learning comes easily to you, as your mind is especially sharp and retentive. Your intuition is usually high, but today it is especially acute, as is your concentration. Therefore, this is a great day to read or work on an art project. Set aside some time alone to contemplate. It may help you on a very deep level.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It should be easier than usual to concentrate on the practical aspects of finances. A keener mind combines with enhanced intuition to give you a special edge when it comes to making decisions on everything that concern money, so make the most of it while you can. Connect with the people you love tonight.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have you been thinking about attending a seminar of some kind, perhaps business related? You and a partner might go together. This is a good time to do this, as your thinking is particularly clear and retentive and you find it easier than usual to concentrate. Discussions with your partner afterward could be the icing on the cake. Tomorrow you will feel like you can take the world by storm.