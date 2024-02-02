Today in High Prairie: February 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 2, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7 p.m. – Family Dance at McLennan Elks Hall. Entry by donation.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 2, 2024

1861 – Mehmed VI, Last sultan, Ottoman Empire

1886 – Frank Lloyd, Mutiny on Bounty director

1895 – George Halas, “Papa Bear” Chicago coach

1897 – Howard Johnson, American hotelier

1923 – Liz Smith, “The Grand Dame of Dish”

1926 – Giscard d’Estaing, French politician

1932 – Robert Mandan, Soap actor [Chester Tate]

1937 – Tom Smothers, Smothers Brothers comedian

1942 – Barry Diller, Founder Fox-TV

1942 – Graham Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash

1946 – Howard Bellamy, Bellamy Brothers vocalist

1947 – Farrah Fawcett, Charlie’s Angels actress

1948 – Alan McKay, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1954 – Christie Brinkley, Cover Girl model

1955 – Michael Talbott, Miami Vice actor

1977 – Shakira, Colombian pop singer

This Day in Local History – February 2, 2024

Feb. 2, 1972: South Peace News reports the body of Joseph Haggerty, of Vancouver and formerly of town, is found by a boy hunting muskrats. Police estimate the body had been in the water for about two weeks. The cause of death is gunshot wounds.

Feb. 2, 1972: The Kinuso School strike by students enters its eighth day.

Feb. 2, 1974: One man dies, Leslie Hlutz, 21, and 11 are sent to hospital as G.F. Bishop Equipment Ltd. explodes and burns in a spectacular fire.

Feb. 2, 1977: Some mail is scorched at an early morning fire at the High Prairie Post Office.

Feb. 2, 1984: Don Rose’s rink lays an eight-ender in league action at the High Prairie curling rink. Howard Greer and Roger Monahan are other members of the rink, Ed Prpich was absent.

Feb. 2, 1985: Boxer Pat Grey wins two matches at the Golden Gloves competition in Edmonton and wins the provincial title in the 132-pound weight class.

Feb. 2, 1985: Leanne Berg, Gisele Arcand and Karen Emter represent High Prairie as they suit up for the Peace Country Warriors at the annual Alberta Provincial B Ringette Friendship Tournament in Bon Accord.

Feb. 2, 1990: Mike and Annie Porisky of High Prairie celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary.

Feb. 2, 1992: East Prairie’s Jules Patenaude wins 100,000 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Feb. 2, 1992: High Prairie figure skaters Jody Erickson, Lance Halldorson, Amanda Anderson, Michelle Michaud, Kerrie Banham and Samantha Basarab all win medals at the Peace Region Interclub Skating Competition in Valleyview.

Feb. 2, 1994: South Peace News reports a mainstay in rural Alberta is lost as the provincial government announces district agriculturist and district home economist positions will be abolished.

Feb. 2, 1994: Audrey T. Gladue, of Gift Lake, wins $1,197,376.10 in the Lotto 6/49 draw.

Feb. 2, 2004: Prime Minister Paul Martin’s Speech From the Throne includes cuts to GST paid by Canadian municipalities. The result is a $105,000 savings on the cost of building the High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

Feb. 2, 2004: Gilles Lussier begins his new job as the M.D. of Big Lakes Public Works superintendent taking over from Don O’Quinn.

Feb. 2, 2005: South Peace News reports the proposed expansion of the Tolko Industries mill in High Prairie is delayed until more wood is secured. The company announces a $12.5 million upgrade at the High Prairie mill but a $202 million expansion at its Slave Lake mill.

Feb. 2, 2008: The first Firemens Market of the year is held in Enilda. The market marks the 10th anniversary of the first market held Feb. 7, 1998.

Feb. 2, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

Feb. 2, 2011: Sunset House School teacher Pam Sware writes a letter to the editor warning residents their school may close due to low enrolment.

Feb. 2, 2011: High Prairie resident Lawrence Andrews attends the Blackstone launch party and meets his favourite actors and actresses, including East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault.

Feb. 2, 2012: The High Prairie Regals lose 7-6 at Valleyview and are eliminated from the NPHL playoff race. It’s only the fifth time in 55 years the club did not make the playoffs.

This Day in World History – February 2, 2024

1349 – 200 buried each day in England due to Black Death.

1536 – Pedro de Mendoza founds Argentine city of Buenos Aires.

1653 – New Amsterdam becomes a city; later renamed New York.

1709 – Alexander Selkirk is rescued; story inspires “Robinson Crusoe”.

1802 – First leopard exhibited in US at Boston; admission 25 cents.

1848 – First ship carrying Chinese immigrants arrive in San Francisco.

1852 – First British public men’s toilet opens in Fleet St., London.

1869 – James Oliver invents removable tempered steel plow blade.

1892 – Bottle cap with cork seal patented by William Painter.

1893 – First movie close-up [of a sneeze] taken at Edison studio.

1899 – Australia decides to locate capital at Canberra.

1901 – Queen Victoria’s funeral.

1922 – Rare event for time: it was 2:22:22 on 2/2/22.

1923 – Ethyl gasoline is first marketed, Dayton, Ohio.

1925 – Dogsleds reach Nome with emergency diphtheria serum after 1,000 km.

1931 – First use of a rocket to deliver mail in Austria.

1933 – Adolf Hitler dissolves the German Reichstag [Parliament].

1935 – Leonarde Keeler first uses his polygraph machine on criminals.

1940 – Frank Sinatra’s singing debut occurs in Indianapolis.

1942 – US auto factories switch from commercial to war production.

1954 – President Eisenhower reports detonation of 1st H-bomb [in 1952].

1959 – Buddy Holly’s last performance.

1960 – Michale Eufemia sinks 625 balls in pool match without a miss.

1962 – First pole vault over 16 feet by John Uelses.

1962 – Eight of nine planets align for 1st time in 400 years.

1964 – GI Joe, debuts as a popular American boy’s toy.

1971 – Idi Amin ousts Milton Obote; appoints himself Ugandan dictator.

1972 – Angry demonstrators burn the British Embassy in Dublin.

1974 – The F-16 Fighting Falcon flies for the first time.

1977 – Radio Shack officially begins creating the TRS-80 computer.

1990 – South African Prez F.W. de Klerk promises to free Nelson Mandela.

1995 – US space shuttle Discovery launched.

1997 – Scotty Bowman becomes first coach in NHL history to win 1,000 games.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Is someone you know having a birthday? If so, beware of all the great food that will undoubtedly be brought to the party! If you are trying to improve your level of health and fitness, you will be sorely tempted to depart from the program. Be as firm as you can, but remember we all need a little indulgence occasionally. Chocolate cake and ice cream might not be on your diet, but think of them as emotional health food. Enjoy a little bit!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you into abstract art forms? Today you could find yourself irresistibly drawn to them, whether blank verse, abstract painting, or New Age music. If you are into the arts yourself, you might want to try your hand at whatever discipline appeals to you the most. If you are not, attend a concert, stroll through an art gallery, or go to a poetry reading. Whatever you do, enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been toying with the idea of redecorating your house? If so, you might actually come up with a few solid ideas, although you will have a difficult time deciding among them. Sometimes making a list can help you work out the details of each and discern which is the most workable at this time. Look at home decorating magazines and furniture catalogs. Write down what appeals to you. You will decide something. What fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Emotions run high today as a love partner calls on you to discuss some troubles. These do not directly concern you, but you would still like to see them straightened out, as you tend to feel helpless when someone you care for is upset. At times like this, it is really best to listen rather than try to give advice. Your partner probably just needs to talk it out. Be patient and all will be well.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A close friend or your love partner may present you with a gift. You will be touched but you will also feel uncomfortable. Maybe the present is costly or not something you really like. You might also feel your friend is too eager. What you do in this situation is, of course, up to you. Tip: do not refuse the gift unless you genuinely feel it is totally inappropriate. And definitely do not give it back because that is what your mother would do!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Love matters may seem to be far worse than they really are. Emotion runs high as your current love interest seems preoccupied and uncommunicative; however, it would not be a good idea to let your insecurities get the best of you and lash out. Your partner’s heart is with you, though the mind is another matter. Family or career problems are getting in the way of your enjoyment of each other. Bite your tongue, be patient, and hang in there.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Is your imagination brimming over with ideas for new projects? Are you drawing upon old memories for inspiration? Your past can be a very fruitful resource; however, today you may find some of these recollections make you feel more emotional than you should. Let them all go. This is a necessary release. Channeling your feelings into creative work could prove cathartic. By the end of the day you should feel great. Go with the flow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you suddenly falling for an old friend? This may have you confused and a little frightened since you have never viewed this person in this way before. However, this person probably does reciprocate the attraction, so do not completely write it off. Consider this: could this person be a strong part of your future? How well do you know each other? Do you respect this person the way you should? If the answers to these questions are positive, give it a try!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you in love? You might find thoughts of your beloved haunt you today, even while you are apart. Desire and passion could be practically obsessive, and they will interfere with your other projects if you are not careful. Try to stay focused on the tasks at hand and make a date to get together with your partner later. After all, you want to keep all departments of your life in their proper perspective!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A picture of an art object from a different culture could arouse some strange feelings in you. You will not know why, but it will spark a new interest in that culture. This probably relates to events deep in your past you do not remember. Go ahead and explore this new interest. It will be intriguing and at the same time could help you release old traumas or phobias. Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you worried about the psychological and emotional state of a friend? Do not get yourself too worked up over it. Your friend is probably more troubled about money than anything else. If this is your love partner, you should be especially careful not to push for confidences, as this could be a turn-off. Your beloved will talk to you when the time is right. In the meantime, be patient and a good listener.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your current love interest could be experiencing some family problems. Therefore, do not expect too much scintillating conversation this evening. Your partner may seem preoccupied and not be in the best of moods. Rest assured this has nothing to do with you. Do not let your insecurities get the best of you. Do not demand an explanation. Be there, even if it means being silent, and let your partner think things out. This is tactful and will certainly be appreciated.