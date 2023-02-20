Today in High Prairie: February 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 20, 2023

Family Day! See listings on Page 5 in South Peace News last week!

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

2-4 p.m. – Family Day celebrations at Nampa & District Complex.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 20, 2023

1844 – Joshua Slocum, Canadian seaman, adventurer

1850 – Nérée Beauchemin, Canadian physician, poet

1887 – Vincent Massey, Canadian diplomat, Gov.-Gen.

1900 – Graham Spry, Canadian radio pioneer

1906 – Gale Gordon, Our Miss Brooks actor

1925 – Robert Altman, M*A*S*H actor

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian American actor

1929 – Amanda Blake, Gunsmoke actress – Kitty

1934 – Bobby Unser, American auto racer

1937 – Roger Penske, American auto racer

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Folksinger

1942 – Phil Esposito, Boston Bruin

1946 – J. Geils, J. Geils Band singer

1949 – Ivana Trump, Ex-wife of Donald Trump

1950 – John Voldstad, Newhart actor – Darryl

1954 – Patty Hearst Shaw, Famous kidnap hostage

1960 – Kee Marcello, Europe musician

1963 – Charles Barkley, NBA TNT commentator

1964 – French Stewart, Third Rock From the Sun actor

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American supermodel

1967 – Kurt Cobain, Nirvana singer

1975 – Brian Littrell, Backstreet Boys singer

1984 – Trevor Noah, The Daily Show host

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – February 20, 2023

Feb. 20, 1962: Poole Construction foreman Nick Brodryk reports that construction on the new High Prairie Providence Hospital is three weeks ahead of schedule and should be open by mid-September.

Feb. 20, 1975: Five-year-old Friedrick Nagel survives a mauling from his pet German Shepherd. His wounds require over 200 stitches to close. The dog is destroyed and its remains sent to Edmonton to test for rabies.

Feb. 20, 1981: Modern Appliance Centre and Village Shoes each celebrate their grand opening.

Feb. 20, 1983: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 20, 1984: Dr. J.B.T. Wood dies of pneumonia at the High Prairie hospital he was instrumental in building. He doctored for over 40 years in town.

Feb. 20, 1991: I.D. No. 17 manager Norm Kjemhus announces Enilda will soon have its own fire department.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Grouard Indian Band $230,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new community hall.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Driftpile Indian Band $50,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new ice rink.

Feb. 20, 1995: Organizers of the annual trade show decide to cancel the event after a rental dispute with the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Feb. 20, 2003: Blaine Eckel, 36, dies in an industrial accident in High Prairie’s south side.

Feb. 20, 2008: Joussard’s Myler Savill wins his Court of Queens Bench case declaring the Oct. 15, 2007 municipal election in Joussard invalid. Savill proved ineligible voters voted in the election which may have swayed the outcome.

Feb. 20, 2010: Ditch Denim closes its doors after five years of service.

Feb. 20, 2011: HPE student Zoe Blacha makes it to the fifth round in the Regional Post Media Spelling Bee in Edmonton.

Feb. 20, 2019: High Prairie Beautification meets and decides to dedicate the 2019 High Prairie Winter Light-Up to Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey, who passed away Jan. 21.

This Day in World History – February 20, 2023

1472 – Orkney and Shetland are left by Norway to Scotland.

1547 – King Edward VI of England crowned following death of Henry VIII.

1673 – First recorded wine auction held in London.

1811 – Austria declares bankruptcy.

1872 – Hydraulic electric elevator patented by Cyrus Baldwin.

1872 – Luther Crowell patents a machine that manufactures paper bags.

1872 – Silas Noble & JP Cooley patents toothpick manufacturing machine.

1927 – Golfers in SC arrested for violating the Sabbath.

1935 – Dane Caroline Mikkelson is the first woman to land on Antarctica.

1944 – Batman & Robin comic strip premieres in newspapers.

1952 – “African Queen” film starring Humphrey Bogart released in the US.

1952 – First black umpire in organized baseball certified [Emmett Ashford].

1959 – Jimi Hendrix, 16, rock and roll guitarist, plays his first gig.

1962 – John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth.

1965 – Ranger 8 makes hard landing on the Moon, returns photos, other data.

1987 – Bomb blamed on Unabomber explodes in Salt Lake City.

1992 – Ross Perot says he’ll run for president on Larry King Show.

2012 – Flowering plant regenerated from 31,800 year old piece of fruit.

2016 – 4-inch lock of John Lennon’s hair sells for $35,000.

2018 – Venezuela becomes first country to launch a virtual currency.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Someone or something may spur you on today. You may feel a nagging impulse to get up and do something. Follow that instinct and stop moaning about staying in bed. The practical truth may be sobering, but as you know, balance is key. Bring equilibrium to the situation by taking a good, honest look at your emotional state. Realize what you need to do to keep it running smoothly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Bite the bullet and get it done. Finish the projects and get the lingering odds and ends out of your way. There are stable energies today that will bring a practical breath of fresh air to any situation. Take a step back from the swirling winds and observe your inner self. Realize how your actions and emotions affect others and think about adjusting your habits accordingly.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today might not be as light-hearted and free-spirited as you would like, but do not sweat it. Work with the grounded energy of the day to complete tasks that have been wearing on you for a while. Take a step back from the drama in your life and observe your emotions from a loftier viewpoint. Realize how your actions have been affecting others. Tone things down and evaluate.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a fantastic day for you. Things are naturally flowing your way. You can accomplish a great deal. There are few hurdles in your way, perhaps none. You are well disciplined about your time and what is needed to get the job done and how to meet your goals. Your emotions are especially calm and stable, giving you the opportunity to observe and evaluate them from a neutral viewpoint.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is a conservative air today that does not fit well with your erratic, unconventional nature. Things might pop up to remind you that you should be a bit more disciplined in your approach. Your thoughts and emotions are perhaps a bit less controlled than usual, so take this time to become centered and evaluate the truth. Today is a good day to focus.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Something is tugging you back down to reality. Your mind has tended to be in the clouds lately, but now you need to ground your emotions and realize you operate on a physical plane, too. Your emotions are stable for now, affording you a chance to step back and evaluate how you have been treating yourself. Make sure you give yourself the attention you deserve.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a conservative veil over your emotions. Issues from the past might arise and rub you the wrong way. You move onward and upward by nature, plowing ahead without thinking of the consequences. Today you might be a bit more sober than usual. Look at what has worked in the past in terms of keeping your fiery emotions intact. Try not to resent the past but learn from it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is fantastic for tuning in to your inner self. You will have a level, grounded mind from which to make conscious evaluations of your emotional state. Trust your instincts and make realistic plans for the future. You are especially disciplined today, and you have a keen sense of what your goals and objectives are. Use this grounded energy to get things done.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel a bit weighed down today, and perhaps more reserved than usual. Someone may be raining on your parade, but do not let it get you down. Use the grounded energy of the day to get things done. You have your hands full with many tasks, so sit down and bring them to completion. Calm your nervous system and balance your frantic emotions. Ease off the caffeine.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day to ground your fluctuating emotions. Step back from the drama you create and evaluate your inner state. Are you fooling yourself into thinking everything is OK when it really is not? Be honest with your highest truths and ground yourself back in reality. Write down your thoughts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things may be calm today. You might not be your boisterous self, but that could be a good thing. Use the sobering energy to evaluate your emotions and honestly look at your relationships. Are you getting the respect you deserve? Perhaps you need to tell some people their words or actions are not OK. Meanwhile, get things done. Take care of errands and check items off your list.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is a great day for you. Everything is flowing your way as more pieces of the puzzle fall into place. Your fluctuating emotions are grounded and calm, letting you stand back and evaluate your true inner state. Have you been giving yourself the attention you deserve? This is your day. Get things done. You can accomplish quite a bit using this astral energy, so hop to it.