Today in High Prairie: February 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 20, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 20, 2024

1844 – Joshua Slocum, Canadian seaman, adventurer

1850 – Nérée Beauchemin, Canadian physician, poet

1887 – Vincent Massey, Canadian diplomat, Gov.-Gen.

1900 – Graham Spry, Canadian radio pioneer

1906 – Gale Gordon, Our Miss Brooks actor

1925 – Robert Altman, M*A*S*H actor

1927 – Sidney Poitier, Bahamian American actor

1929 – Amanda Blake, Gunsmoke actress – Kitty

1934 – Bobby Unser, American auto racer

1937 – Roger Penske, American auto racer

1941 – Buffy Sainte-Marie, Folksinger

1942 – Phil Esposito, Boston Bruin

1946 – J. Geils, J. Geils Band singer

1949 – Ivana Trump, Ex-wife of Donald Trump

1950 – John Voldstad, Newhart actor – Darryl

1954 – Patty Hearst Shaw, Famous kidnap hostage

1960 – Kee Marcello, Europe musician

1963 – Charles Barkley, NBA TNT commentator

1964 – French Stewart, Third Rock From the Sun actor

1966 – Cindy Crawford, American supermodel

1967 – Kurt Cobain, Nirvana singer

1975 – Brian Littrell, Backstreet Boys singer

1984 – Trevor Noah, The Daily Show host

1988 – Rihanna, Barbadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – February 20, 2024

Feb. 20, 1962: Poole Construction foreman Nick Brodryk reports that construction on the new High Prairie Providence Hospital is three weeks ahead of schedule and should be open by mid-September.

Feb. 20, 1975: Five-year-old Friedrick Nagel survives a mauling from his pet German Shepherd. His wounds require over 200 stitches to close. The dog is destroyed and its remains sent to Edmonton to test for rabies.

Feb. 20, 1981: Modern Appliance Centre and Village Shoes each celebrate their grand opening.

Feb. 20, 1983: High Prairie’s Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal in the welterweight division at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 20, 1984: Dr. J.B.T. Wood dies of pneumonia at the High Prairie hospital he was instrumental in building. He doctored for over 40 years in town.

Feb. 20, 1991: I.D. No. 17 manager Norm Kjemhus announces Enilda will soon have its own fire department.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Grouard Indian Band $230,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new community hall.

Feb. 20, 1991: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives the Driftpile Indian Band $50,000 in CFEP grant money to build a new ice rink.

Feb. 20, 1995: Organizers of the annual trade show decide to cancel the event after a rental dispute with the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Feb. 20, 2003: Blaine Eckel, 36, dies in an industrial accident in High Prairie’s south side.

Feb. 20, 2008: Joussard’s Myler Savill wins his Court of Queens Bench case declaring the Oct. 15, 2007 municipal election in Joussard invalid. Savill proved ineligible voters voted in the election which may have swayed the outcome.

Feb. 20, 2010: Ditch Denim closes its doors after five years of service.

Feb. 20, 2011: HPE student Zoe Blacha makes it to the fifth round in the Regional Post Media Spelling Bee in Edmonton.

Feb. 20, 2019: High Prairie Beautification meets and decides to dedicate the 2019 High Prairie Winter Light-Up to Santa Claus Parade founder Anne Bankey, who passed away Jan. 21.

This Day in World History – February 20, 2024

1472 – Orkney and Shetland are left by Norway to Scotland.

1547 – King Edward VI of England crowned following death of Henry VIII.

1673 – First recorded wine auction held in London.

1811 – Austria declares bankruptcy.

1872 – Hydraulic electric elevator patented by Cyrus Baldwin.

1872 – Luther Crowell patents a machine that manufactures paper bags.

1872 – Silas Noble & JP Cooley patents toothpick manufacturing machine.

1927 – Golfers in SC arrested for violating the Sabbath.

1935 – Dane Caroline Mikkelson is the first woman to land on Antarctica.

1944 – Batman & Robin comic strip premieres in newspapers.

1952 – “African Queen” film starring Humphrey Bogart released in the US.

1952 – First black umpire in organized baseball certified [Emmett Ashford].

1959 – Jimi Hendrix, 16, rock and roll guitarist, plays his first gig.

1962 – John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth.

1965 – Ranger 8 makes hard landing on the Moon, returns photos, other data.

1987 – Bomb blamed on Unabomber explodes in Salt Lake City.

1992 – Ross Perot says he’ll run for president on Larry King Show.

2012 – Flowering plant regenerated from 31,800 year old piece of fruit.

2016 – 4-inch lock of John Lennon’s hair sells for $35,000.

2018 – Venezuela becomes first country to launch a virtual currency.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have you been invited to a party that is supposed to take place today? If you think you have not, you had better check your calendar again. All signs suggest you could forget a lot of important things right now and one might be a social event, perhaps business related. This might not be one of your best days. Usually you tend to have a memory like an elephant. Just for the time being, keep your calendar handy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Too much mental or physical exercise could have you feeling a bit burned out today. You could be considerably slower on the uptake than usual, and those around you could be surprised that you, normally very energetic, seem to be moving like a snail. Spend as much time resting as you can, because you will need to recoup your stamina. If you must work, concentrate on routine tasks requiring very little conscious effort.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Although your partner may be feeling very sensual at this time, you might not feel much like getting passionate. You have had a stressful few days and can barely move, so your response to sexual overtures is apt to be lukewarm at best. Your affection certainly has not diminished, but your partner could interpret your behaviour that way. Whatever you decide to do, make sure your friend knows exactly how you feel and why you feel that way.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your home could be a gloomy place today. A member of the household is likely to be away, and this person’s presence is apt to be very sorely missed. The only thing you can do under the circumstances is make sure everyone keeps busy until the absent one returns. One way to distract the family is to get them to clean up the house in anticipation of a warm welcome!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An older relative or neighbour may need your assistance today. This is apt to be a very inconvenient time for someone to ask for help, because you have plenty of chores of your own. Nonetheless, you will go to the rescue because that is your nature. Take care to plan your time carefully, pace yourself, and try not to do too much at once. That way you will live to help again tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your creative talents could seem totally blocked today. You may have a project you really want to work on. You have the mental focus, but the creative element just might not be there. This could prove so frustrating you want to throw something. Do this if you must (preferably a pillow). Still, the only answer might be to shelve your work until tomorrow. You should be back to normal by then.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This definitely is not a good day to stay home and do household chores. If you do, some sad and rather irrational thoughts may plague you throughout the day. No matter what the weather is like, it would be far better to get out and do anything that keeps your mind focused on something positive. Go shopping, attend a sports event, see a movie, or visit a friend. Whatever you do, get your mind off yourself. Go enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some disappointing news could put you into a rather gloomy state at some point today. Someone close to you might suddenly have to leave town for several weeks and you will be lonely without them. There is not much point in dwelling on this, however. You will just have to stay in touch via phone or email and look forward to the time when your friend comes back. You should be pretty busy during those days, anyway!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The fundraising activities of a group with which you are affiliated are going very well, but today you are likely to find that things seem to be stalled. Checks may not come in the mail, important people do not return your phone calls, or someone does not show up to do the job at hand. This situation is frustrating, but it probably will not last beyond today. By tomorrow you should all be your busy selves again. Hang in there!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career matters could move so slowly today you just might be tempted to give up. Do not even think that way! It is just one of those days when nothing seems to go right, even though basically everything should still be going very well for you. Do not expect much progress today, and certainly do not expect anything but gloom from colleagues. Put a calendar with cartoons on the wall so you can distract yourself with some laughs throughout the day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you have got something you are trying to study, this is not the day to do it. Your concentration is likely to be off, and what you are reading will probably look like Greek to you. Unless it is really necessary, it would be best to put the books aside until tomorrow, since you probably will not absorb much today. Trying to read could give rise to the illusion you have learned something. Be on the safe side and put it off!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Dark, depressing dreams could plague your sleep tonight, probably alternating with silly ones that make you laugh out loud. You could wake in the morning totally confused by these images, and your tendency might be to dismiss them. Do not do this. Your dreams are trying to tell you something about yourself. Have you had your emotional ups and downs lately? Have you alternately laughed and cried over something? Think about it!