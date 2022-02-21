Today in High Prairie: February 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 21, 2022

Family Day! Enjoy the day with your family!

9 a.m. – Noon – Faust Family Day online scavenger hunt.

9 a.m. – Noon – Kinuso Family Day online scavenger hunt.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Public skating at High Prairie Sports Palace Arena. Cost: Free.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Family Day activities in Peace River at Baytex Energy Centre. Skating, door prizes, fieldhouse activities, crafts. Cost: Free.

Noon – 3 p.m. Grouard Family Day online scavenger hunt.

Noon – 3 p.m. – McLennan Family Day activities on the pond west of the covered bridge. Skating on the pond, bonfire to keep warm, hotdogs available to be roasted, hot chocolate.

1-3 p.m. – Enilda Family Day online scavenger hunt.

1-3 p.m. – High Prairie Family Day online scavenger hunt.

1-3 p.m. – Family Day activities at Mill Brown Memorial Park in Nampa. Tobogganing, hotdogs, refreshments, doughnuts, door prizes, community connection and more. Cost: Free.

1-4 -p.m. – Falher Family Day events at Falher Regional Recreation Complex [Fieldhouse]. Skating, hotdogs, hot chocolate and coffee. Cost: Free.

1:15-3 p.m. – Family Day Swim at High Prairie Regional Aquatics Centre. Cost: $4 per person.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 21, 2022

1728 – Peter III, Husband of Catherine the Great

1875 – Jeanne Louise Calment, World’s oldest woman [122]

1897 – Celia Lovsky, Star Trek actress [T’Pau]

1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean president

1927 – Erma Bombeck, Humourist

1934 – Rue McClanahan, Golden Girls actress

1939 – Richard Beymer, West Side Story actor

1946 – Tyne Daly, Cagney & Lacey actress

1946 – Anthony Daniels, Star Wars actor [C-3PO]

1953 – Christine Ebersole, Tootsie actress

1955 – Kelsey Grammer, Cheers, Frasier actor

1956 – Woody Brown, Facts of Life [Cliff]

1061 – Christopher Atkins, Dallas [Peter]

1971 – Jose Solano, Baywatch actor

1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress

1986 – Charlotte Church, Welsh singer

1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress

1996 – Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – February 21, 2022

Feb. 21, 1914: The Grouard News reports the bridge connecting Grouard to Grouard South will be completed by the end of the month.

Feb. 21, 1963: The Grouard Junior High School boy’s basketball team defeats High Prairie 33-13. The Grouard girls defeat High Prairie 14-7.

Feb. 21, 1968: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regals are $1,000 in debt due to poor fan support.

Feb. 21, 1968: South Peace News reports on Archie Calliou’s efforts to open a Friendship Centre in High Prairie.

Feb. 21, 1971: Enilda’s Alfred Moen catches a 14-pound pike at Snipe Lake.

Feb. 21, 1971: Tragedy strikes at Enilda when a fire claims the lives of John L. Ominayak, 3, and Francis Todd, one month old.

Feb. 21, 1975: A fire at Modern Cleaners keeps fireman busy for two hours. Extensive smoke damage is reported.

Feb. 21, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts the University of Alberta choir at E.W. Pratt high school.

Feb. 21, 1976: Rick McDonald records his first shutout of the season as the High Prairie Regals whip the visiting Fairview Elks 9-0.

Feb. 21, 1980: A special UGG meeting is held with local support to rebuild the elevator.

Feb. 21, 1982: Tommy Dlugosz scores four goals and adds four assists to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 13-4 win at Pine Point in provincial play.

Feb. 21, 1982: The Richard Dlugosz rink advances to the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Curling Championships after winning all three games at districts in Beaverlodge.

Feb. 21, 1985: Glen White scores in overtime as the Falher Pirates defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6.

Feb. 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant.

Feb. 21, 1987: The hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 4-1 to claim first place in the NPHL standings.

Feb. 21, 1988: Doris Duchesneau and Norma Krystal win the snowshoe race as the Joussard Winter Carnival concludes.

Feb. 21, 1988: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 7-2 in the season finale for both teams. The game is played in Peace River as the Manning Arena burned Feb. 13.

Feb. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kathleen fertilizer plant could close if no buyer is found.

Feb. 21, 1990: About 30 truck drivers stage a “wobble” against Buchanan Lumber in an attempt to get management to the bargaining table.

Feb. 21, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board discusses a smoke-free policy in all areas of the Sports Palace arena. The board gives Supt. Mike Williamson the green light to begin the process of implementing the policy.

Feb. 21, 1998: High Prairie holds its first Bridal Fair, organized by Susan Richter of Trends and Images.

Feb. 21, 2002: The Dawson Creek Canucks blast the High Prairie Regals 14-1 to sweep their NPHL quarter-final series three straight. The Canucks would go on to win the NPHL title over Lakeland.

Feb. 21, 2002: The hometown Lakeland Eagles blast the Fairview Kings 17-3 to sweep their NPHL quarter-final series 3-0.

Feb. 21, 2003: South Peace Neetsan Society closes its doors.

Feb. 21, 2004: The High Prairie Regals rally from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Spirit River Rangers 7-3 but still trail the NPHL semi-final 2-1.

Feb. 21, 2004: Larry and Lisa Beauchamp win the Joussard Ice Fishing Derby sponsored by Joussard Superette.

Feb. 21, 2005: Gwen Villebrun resigns her position as Brighter Futures’ executive director after 10 years of service.

Feb. 21, 2005: Faust RCMP report they are investigating two cases of counterfeit money in Kinuso.

Feb. 21, 2007: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran admits “we have made errors” regarding several missing dogs in the community. Prairie Animal Rescue Society raises the issue saying their agreement with the town has been breached. Dogs go missing from the town’s pound and are nowhere to be found. Baran refuses to say what happened to the dogs but an accusation arises later they were shot.

Feb. 21, 2007: The first meeting is held in attempts to organize the Falher Pirates re-entry into the NPHL.

Feb. 21, 2008: Emerald Trucking, an EnerMAX Company, presents a $50,000 cheque to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society.

Feb. 21, 2008: The High Prairie Regals tie their best-of-five NPHL quarter-final series against the Grande Prairie Athletics after a 7-1 home ice win. The Regals took a 3-0 first period and cruised to victory in a game which features 194 minutes in penalties.

Feb. 21, 2009: The High Prairie Regals season ends after a 6-1 loss in Grande Prairie to the Athletics. The Regals are swept 3-0 in the series; Lance Gauchier scores High Prairie’s only goal.

Feb. 21, 2009: Bernie Poloz defeats Lyndon Drefs 7-5 in the A Event final to win the High Prairie Town and Country Bonspiel.

Feb. 21, 2015: Cole Isaac scores three goals as the High Prairie Bantam Thunder crush Grimshaw 9-1 to punch their ticket to Provincials at Viking. After the game, Grimshaw concedes the series.

Feb. 21, 2015: Larkin Stokes scores three goals as the visiting High Prairie Midget Legionnaires crush Peace River 13-5 to punch their ticket to Provincials at Calgary. After the game, Peace River concedes the series.

Feb. 21, 2016: Myrna Lloyd passes away at the Valleyview Hospital at the age of 82 years.

Feb. 21, 2018: A PRJH School student is charged with uttering threats and causing mischief after a bomb threat is received.

This Day in World History – February 21, 2022

1440 – The Prussian Confederation is formed.

1804 – First locomotive runs in Wales, England.

1842 – First known sewing machine patented in US.

1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto”

1853 – US authorizes minting of $3 gold pieces.

1858 – Edwin T. Holmes installs first electric burglar alarm in Boston.

1878 – World’s first telephone directory issued, New Harbor, Connecticut.

1885 – Washington Monument dedicated.

1916 – Battle of Verdun begins, estimated 1 million casualties.

1918 – Last Carolina parakeet dies in captivity at Cincinnati Zoo.

1922 – Britain declares Egypt a sovereign state.

1931 – Alka Seltzer introduced.

1931 – Chicago White Sox & NY Giants play first exhibition night game.

1932 – Camera exposure meter patented.

1947 – First instant developing camera demonstrated in New York.

1952 – Dick Button performs first figure skating triple jump in competition.

1965 – Rights activist Malcolm X is assassinated.

1968 – Baseball announces a minimum annual salary of $10,000.

1972 – Richard Nixon becomes the first US President to visit China.

1979 – Two Iowa girls high school basketball teams play 4 scoreless quarters.

1981 – “Yorkshire Ripper” Peter Sutcliffe, murderer of 13 women, captured.

1988 – Televangelist Jimmy Swaggert confesses his sins to congregation.

1995 – CFL’s Sacramento Gold Miners become San Antonio Texans.

2003 – Talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” debuts on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your efforts on the domestic front have certainly paid off. Your home is looking wonderful. Everyone who enters says so. Some unexpected visitors may stop by for a quick hello and wind up staying for dinner. You are a natural, gracious host, not to mention a great cook. Who can blame your guests for wanting to stay?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your neighbourhood is changing, and the change is all for the better. Wonderful new neighbours may have moved in, or perhaps a small gourmet take-out shop has just opened up. It all adds to the sense of warmth and community of your town. You spend a good part of the day among your neighbours, encountering them wherever you go as you run errands in town.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Financial prosperity is just around the corner, especially with your recently acquired money-management skills. It is likely you will receive a windfall in the near future, although it may not seem like a windfall to you, since you have been expecting this money for a long time now. Use your new abilities to invest it soundly and wisely. You are bound to be quite pleased with the results you achieve over the long term.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The significant other in your life needs your support, not a lecture right now. Let him or her know you are available to listen and help in any way, but do not smother your partner with kindness. He or she will come to you when ready. In the meantime, take care of your physical needs. If your body craves exercise, why not increase your jogging miles or add extra time to your gym workout? Absence does make the heart grow fonder, after all!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is the final push to complete a very big project you have likely been working on for some time now. Even though your name will not on the cover of the book or business proposal, you are gratified to have played such a significant role in its completion. Be sure to have a nutritious breakfast and lunch today, because you are likely to work right through dinner.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A pleasant outing could get delayed or cancelled due to an event entirely out of your control. Rather than having a fit, you and your friends could seize the opportunity to do something completely wild and different. For example, you could take in a matinee of the scariest movie in town or finally try out that Ethiopian restaurant you have been hearing so much about. Today brings a perfect opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is no question about it, you have been working hard these last few weeks. As an approaching deadline looms, you may find yourself waking up at night, running numbers through your head, and mentally rewriting project proposals. It is exhausting, to be sure, but know that the end result will make all this aggravation worthwhile.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, or rather tonight, is for romance and cozy intimacy. You pull out all the stops for your evening with that special someone. Scented candles, your best perfume, and your most sensuous clothing work to enchant the person who is already head over heels in love with you. Your relationship is clicking along just beautifully right now. Why not celebrate in some special way?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some interesting moneymaking opportunities are likely to come your way, either today or in the near future. It could be that it is time for a new job, one that promises faster progress through the ranks and more financial stability. Once you get past a certain age, working on commission loses its appeal. You are ready for steady growth in your portfolio. Perhaps you should seek a financial planner for steps you could take right now to improve your bottom line.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s going to be so much to get done today you might feel a little daunted about getting started. By midday you could even find yourself downright overwhelmed. Take a break! Take a long lunch on an outside terrace, weather permitting. Breathe deeply until the stress subsides. You may need to concentrate on finishing only one or two minor tasks today and put the rest off until tomorrow. Remember, too much stress can take its toll on your health!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – No sooner do you set foot in the office this morning than you begin to get pelted from all directions with various crises and problems. It is not a very welcome reception. A hot cup of coffee and a warm greeting from your co-workers would be a much nicer way to start the day. Take it all in stride. You have the brainpower and stamina to solve all the day’s problems.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today will be a lovely combination of harmony and passion. Make the most of it. With things running so smoothly at work, there is no reason you can not leave the office early to prepare for a special evening with your partner. Pull out all the stops tonight. Scented candles, a fabulous meal, and an even more fabulous outfit. Have a rich, gooey dessert on hand, although it is likely you will not get around to eating it!