Today in High Prairie: February 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 21, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 21, 2023

1728 – Peter III, Husband of Catherine the Great

1875 – Jeanne Louise Calment, World’s oldest woman [122]

1897 – Celia Lovsky, Star Trek actress [T’Pau]

1924 – Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwean president

1927 – Erma Bombeck, Humourist

1934 – Rue McClanahan, Golden Girls actress

1939 – Richard Beymer, West Side Story actor

1946 – Tyne Daly, Cagney & Lacey actress

1946 – Anthony Daniels, Star Wars actor [C-3PO]

1953 – Christine Ebersole, Tootsie actress

1955 – Kelsey Grammer, Cheers, Frasier actor

1956 – Woody Brown, Facts of Life [Cliff]

1061 – Christopher Atkins, Dallas [Peter]

1971 – Jose Solano, Baywatch actor

1979 – Jennifer Love Hewitt, American actress

1986 – Charlotte Church, Welsh singer

1987 – Ellen Page, Canadian actress

1996 – Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones actress

This Day in Local History – February 21, 2023

Feb. 21, 1914: The Grouard News reports the bridge connecting Grouard to Grouard South will be completed by the end of the month.

Feb. 21, 1968: South Peace News reports on Archie Calliou’s efforts to open a Friendship Centre in High Prairie.

Feb. 21, 1971: Enilda’s Alfred Moen catches a 14-pound pike at Snipe Lake.

Feb. 21, 1971: Tragedy strikes at Enilda when a fire claims the lives of John L. Ominayak, 3, and Francis Todd, one month old.

Feb. 21, 1975: A fire at Modern Cleaners keeps firemen busy for two hours. Extensive smoke damage is reported.

Feb. 21, 1975: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts the University of Alberta choir at E.W. Pratt High School.

Feb. 21, 1982: The Richard Dlugosz rink advances to the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Curling Championships after winning all three games at districts in Beaverlodge.

Feb. 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant.

Feb. 21, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kathleen fertilizer plant could close if no buyer is found.

Feb. 21, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board discusses a smoke-free policy in all areas of the Sports Palace arena. The board gives Supt. Mike Williamson the green light to begin the process of implementing the policy.

Feb. 21, 2003: South Peace Neetsan Society closes its doors.

Feb. 21, 2005: Gwen Villebrun resigns her position as Brighter Futures’ executive director after 10 years of service.

Feb. 21, 2005: Faust RCMP report they are investigating two cases of counterfeit money in Kinuso.

Feb. 21, 2007: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran admits “we have made errors” regarding several missing dogs in the community. Prairie Animal Rescue Society raises the issue saying their agreement with the town has been breached. Dogs go missing from the town’s pound and are nowhere to be found. Baran refuses to say what happened to the dogs but an accusation arises later they were shot.

Feb. 21, 2018: A PRJH School student is charged with uttering threats and causing mischief after a bomb threat is received.

This Day in World History – February 21, 2023

1440 – The Prussian Confederation is formed.

1804 – First locomotive runs in Wales, England.

1842 – First known sewing machine patented in US.

1848 – Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish “The Communist Manifesto”

1853 – US authorizes minting of $3 gold pieces.

1858 – Edwin T. Holmes installs first electric burglar alarm in Boston.

1878 – World’s first telephone directory issued, New Harbor, Connecticut.

1885 – Washington Monument dedicated.

1916 – Battle of Verdun begins, estimated 1 million casualties.

1918 – Last Carolina parakeet dies in captivity at Cincinnati Zoo.

1922 – Britain declares Egypt a sovereign state.

1931 – Alka Seltzer introduced.

1931 – Chicago White Sox & NY Giants play first exhibition night game.

1932 – Camera exposure meter patented.

1947 – First instant developing camera demonstrated in New York.

1952 – Dick Button performs first figure skating triple jump in competition.

1965 – Rights activist Malcolm X is assassinated.

1968 – Baseball announces a minimum annual salary of $10,000.

1972 – Richard Nixon becomes the first US President to visit China.

1979 – Two Iowa girls high school basketball teams play 4 scoreless quarters.

1981 – “Yorkshire Ripper” Peter Sutcliffe, murderer of 13 women, captured.

1988 – Televangelist Jimmy Swaggert confesses his sins to congregation.

1995 – CFL’s Sacramento Gold Miners become San Antonio Texans.

2003 – Talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” debuts on HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Service to others might take up a large part of your day, perhaps on an artistic level or maybe in the form of sharing psychic or healing energy. Do not think your efforts are unappreciated. Those you are helping may be reticent about saying anything, but your efforts are not lost on them. Think of it like a bank. Your friends will be there for you when you need them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The words for today are “romance” and “creativity”. Romance is enhanced by passion generated by a gratifying love relationship that will probably last for a long time. This same relationship, and its emotions could give rise to artistic inspiration that can produce works of a quality that surprises even you. Do not exhaust yourself. Know when to stop.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Has a new housemate recently moved in? If so, you can expect this person to live with you for a while. This is good, because he or she is likely to be very loving, supportive, and able to bear his or her share of the household responsibilities. You and this person, along with any others who live with you, could become very close and possibly even friends for life.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A love letter or perhaps a poem or other artistic work dedicated to you could make your day. A warm feeling of being cherished and adored could stay with you throughout the day as a result. Hang on to this rosy glow when things get rocky, especially on the job. The feelings expressed in this communication will probably last for a long time, so be prepared.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A love relationship that has been around for a long time could be enhanced today by an increased level of sensuality. Intense emotion could pervade your being, making it difficult to concentrate on much else. You will probably spend the day looking forward to when you can be alone with your beloved. The passion that pervades your lovemaking now is worthy of a romance novel.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Artistic activities or those involving healing are enhanced today. Whatever you try is going to be more a part of your very being than it would be at other times. Love, art, psychic or spiritual activities – all should take on a new meaning for you at this time. This condition should last for a long time. Make the most of this energy now and your skills should continue to grow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Love takes on an idealized and fairytale aura today, as you and a current or potential partner spend time alone, talking or just enjoying being together. The warmth, affection, and high regard you have for each other are apparent to everyone. The nice thing about it is these feelings are likely to last. Look forward to many such days.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A meditation circle or other group activity devoted to spiritual pursuits could be on your agenda today. It is important you attend, as you need a little peace and quiet, as well as the support from others in the group. The affection you all feel for one another permeates the evening. Bask in it and write down any revelations that come to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Career and financial successes might finally come your way after months and perhaps years of striving. The emotional support you receive from those who have been working with you can be very gratifying, and it is likely to last for a long time. If you like what you are doing, chances are you will be doing it for a while. If you are committed to your profession, keep up the good work.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A complex creative project could require some in-depth research today, and you could spend much of the day online or in the library. This is probably a subject you love, so you will not mind the time you put in. The inspiration that comes your way could well last for a while. You might be able to treat this project as a business enterprise and give it more substance.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Financial growth adds to a growing sense of self-worth, especially since your current situation should continue. You may have a vivid, emotional dream. Perhaps it involves a long-term love interest, and your relationship is fast approaching the do-or-die stage. The meaning of the symbols should be fairly clear. What do they mean to you and how can you apply them to your situation?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Romance blossoms for you today, and commitment or marriage may be just over the horizon. You and your beloved may have recently reached a new understanding that has bonded you more tightly. Do not feel silly if you spend the day together walking around in a romantic haze. That is perfectly acceptable – it is part of the joy of love, and it could well last for a while. Make the most of it!