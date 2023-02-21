Today in High Prairie: February 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 22, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Low Impact Exercise Presentation at St. Isidore Cultural Centre gym.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years).

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville (FCSS Sponsor).

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Supper at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6 – 7 p.m. – Shrove Tuesday Pancake Super at McLennan Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 22, 2023

1732 – George Washington, First President of the USA

1822 – Adolf Kuszmaul, Stomach pump inventor

1838 – Pierre Janssen, Discovered hydrogen in sun

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, Founder of Scouts

1899 – Dwight Frye, Dracula actor

1903 – Morley Callaghan, Canadian author

1907 – Robert Young, Marcus Welby, M.D. actor

1918 – Charles O. Finley, Oakland A’s owner

1918 – Robert Wadlow, Tallest human [8’11.1”]

1918 – Alfred J. Gross, Invented walkie-talkie

1933 – Joseph Lechleider, Invented high-speed Internet 1933

1950 – Julius Erving, “Dr. J” basketball great

1951 – Elaine Tanner, Canadian swimmer

1962 – Steve Irwin, “The Crocodile Hunter”

1963 – Pebbles Flintstone, Fictional character

1972 – Michael Chang, American tennis star

1973 – Kimberly Davies, Baywatch actress

1975 – Drew Barrymore, ET actress

This Day in Local History – February 22, 2023

Feb. 22, 1971: Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton is declared the Social Credit nominee in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency at a meeting in Kinuso. He wins the vote on the first ballot after receiving 512 of 882 votes, defeating Fred Dumont and Lloyd Rohloff.

Feb. 22, 1975: High Prairie RCMP investigate break-ins at three Grouard locations including AVC, Northland School and a teacher’s residence.

Feb. 22, 1979: Former MLA Roy B. Ells dies in San Diego, California. He was 64.

Feb. 22, 1989: Ron J. Fisher, 42, dies in an explosion at his home north of Enilda.

Feb. 22, 1989: South Peace News reports that Smoky River Area Recreation is in the process of hiring an engineering firm to conduct a feasibility study for a snowmaking machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 22, 1992: Philip and Diana Chung sell Red Basket to John and Carina Kim, who celebrate their grand opening this day.

Feb. 22, 1993: The Co-operators moves to a new location in Dr. Haynes old office.

Feb. 22, 2007: An open house is held to showcase Prairie Vista Condominiums. Boyd Gibb, one of the local investors, says construction will start in the spring.

Feb. 22, 2007: Bowlers Joe Muller, Robert Lemay and Alicemary Olansky compete in the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Festival in Wainwright.

Feb. 22, 2008: The federal government announces $280,000 in grants for harbour upgrades in Faust and Joussard.

Feb. 22, 2009: A record 119 hands are sold at the Enilda Non-Motorized Poker Rally. Jim Essay wins the adult category, Kyle Pilkey the youth category.

Feb. 22, 2011: Denise Friestadt passes away in Edmonton at the age of 68 years. She owned Henry’s Bale Hauling with her husband, Henry Schiml.

Feb. 22, 2014: David Marx’s High Prairie rink loses in a tiebreaker at the Alberta Master Men’s Curling Championships at the Jasper Place Curling Club in Edmonton. Orv MacDonald’s Cold Lake team defeats Marx 3-2 in the tiebreaker. Both rinks finished round-robin play with 4-3 records.

Feb. 22, 2015: Kay Savill’s rink wins silver medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge.

Feb. 22, 2015: Evelyn Lesiuk wins two gold medals in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. She wins in 55+ Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.

Feb. 22, 2015: Wendall Ebbett wins a bronze medal in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. He wins in 55-70 Men’s Singles.

Feb. 22, 2017: St. Andrew’s School ends its collection of Campbell’s soup products. Starting in 2004, the school collected 132,409 labels, which were redeemed for educational materials.

This Day in World History – February 22, 2023

1630 – Native American Indians introduce pilgrims to popcorn.

1774 – British House of Lords rules authors don’t have perpetual copyright.

1825 – Russia & Britain establish Alaska-Canada boundary.

1879 – First 5 cent & 10 cent store opened by Frank W. Woolworth.

1903 – Due to drought, the US side of Niagara Falls runs short of water.

1907 – First cabs with taxi meters begin operating in London.

1912 – J. Vedrines makes first airplane flight over 100 mph.

1920 – First artificial rabbit used at a dog race track.

1928 – First solo flight from England to Australia lands in Darwin.

1935 – Airplanes are no longer permitted to fly over the White House.

1945 – Arab League forms in Cairo.

1980 – USA beats USSR in Olympic hockey 4-3 [Miracle on Ice].

1984 – Brothers Anton & Peter Stastny score 8 pts each in NHL game.

1989 – UK physicist Stephen Hawking calls Star Wars “deliberate fraud.”

1995 – Steve Fossett completes first air balloon over Pacific Ocean.

1997 – Dolly the Sheep, world’s first cloned mammal, is announced.

2006 – At least six men stage Britain’s biggest robbery – $92.5 million.

2016 – 10 million people without water in Delhi after caste protests.

2017 – Jay-Z is first rapper to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are involved in the study of a particular subject, today you might want to bury yourself in your books and learn as much as you can. This is good, because your concentration is especially good. Go to the library or a private room where you will not be distracted and hit the books. Find some new works on the subject if you can. You might discover some surprising information.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is not the day to make investments. You may read in the paper or online about some hot new stocks, but be very careful. If you are interested, consult a professional before investing money. Even after you have talked to an expert, it is still a good idea to wait a day or two before you make the investment. Any hot tips you receive today could be rather doubtful. Be patient.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Does a love partner appear to be moody today? One moment your friend may be enthusiastic and optimistic about the future, and the next moment overcome with gloom. Do not let this get to you, and certainly do not get overly upset with your partner. Listen rather than talk, and be patient. Tomorrow your friend’s moods should be back to normal.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you working two jobs? Today one could demand a lot of you, probably at the expense of the other. You tend to be very conscientious and responsible, so this might bother you, but do not let it get to you. The day may come when the situation is reversed. Everyone around you knows you are an asset to the enterprise, even if there are times like this when you have to ask for a break.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your natural urge to innovate may seem to have vanished today. You may not feel like doing anything outside of routine tasks that you can do automatically. You are suffering from low biorhythms, so do not fall into the trap of thinking you are turning into a lazy bum. Relax today, and tomorrow you will be your usual energetic, inventive self. Tonight, watch some videos and forget your day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The urge to stay in and rearrange your furniture might hit you today. You may want to clean out the shelves in your kitchen, add some new knick-knacks, or rearrange your books into specific classifications. This may be a lot of work, but it will also be a lot of fun. Get other members of the household to help and turn it into a party.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are you expecting an important communication, perhaps business related? If it comes today, it will probably come late. If you feel you must sit around and wait for it, find something else to do in the meantime or you will drive yourself crazy. If it does not arrive by the end of the day, resign yourself to waiting. Do not panic. It will come soon enough.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A cheque you have been expecting to receive by mail will probably be delayed. It is nothing to worry about. Chances are it got hung up at the post office and will arrive soon. Do not waste your time worrying needlessly. If you feel it necessary, make contingency plans for getting by. Your money is coming. Hang in there.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may not be your usual cheery self today. Gloom may have come over you. You may doubt everything that happens in your life. No matter how promising a career, romance, or money matter seems, you think the worst. Treat yourself today. Get a massage, relax in a hot tub, and rub and soak out those doubting spirits. That will get you through the day. Tomorrow you will be back to normal.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Happy memories of a beloved grandparent may float to the surface today, and you may wonder why. Something or someone you have encountered in the past few days may have reminded you of this person. It is nice and it is not an accident. What personality trait of yours does your grandparent call to mind? A psycho-emotional issue associated with this trait may need to be resolved now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A meeting may take place today you do not want to attend. It could be long and boring, but you should still make the effort to listen. Colleagues will want to discuss the issues with you afterward, and you might learn something in spite of the boredom. Think of it this way – it is only an hour or so. Concentrate on what is being said and not on the clock.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A project could be successfully completed today. Discussions may already be taking place about the next one, but you are not inclined to think about that, at least not right away. You will want to bask in your accomplishment and relax for a while. No one can blame you for that, so do not worry if you do not go to brainstorming sessions. Wait until it progresses beyond talk.