Today in High Prairie: February 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 22, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 22, 2024

1732 – George Washington, First President of the USA

1822 – Adolf Kuszmaul, Stomach pump inventor

1838 – Pierre Janssen, Discovered hydrogen in sun

1857 – Robert Baden-Powell, Founder of Scouts

1899 – Dwight Frye, Dracula actor

1903 – Morley Callaghan, Canadian author

1907 – Robert Young, Marcus Welby, M.D. actor

1918 – Charles O. Finley, Oakland A’s owner

1918 – Robert Wadlow, Tallest human [8’11.1”]

1918 – Alfred J. Gross, Invented walkie-talkie

1933 – Joseph Lechleider, Invented high-speed Internet 1933

1950 – Julius Erving, “Dr. J” basketball great

1951 – Elaine Tanner, Canadian swimmer

1962 – Steve Irwin, “The Crocodile Hunter”

1963 – Pebbles Flintstone, Fictional character

1972 – Michael Chang, American tennis star

1973 – Kimberly Davies, Baywatch actress

1975 – Drew Barrymore, ET actress

This Day in Local History – February 22, 2024

Feb. 22, 1971: Slave Lake’s Dennis Barton is declared the Social Credit nominee in the Lesser Slave Lake constituency at a meeting in Kinuso. He wins the vote on the first ballot after receiving 512 of 882 votes, defeating Fred Dumont and Lloyd Rohloff.

Feb. 22, 1975: High Prairie RCMP investigate break-ins at three Grouard locations including AVC, Northland School and a teacher’s residence.

Feb. 22, 1979: Former MLA Roy B. Ells dies in San Diego, California. He was 64.

Feb. 22, 1989: Ron J. Fisher, 42, dies in an explosion at his home north of Enilda.

Feb. 22, 1989: South Peace News reports that Smoky River Area Recreation is in the process of hiring an engineering firm to conduct a feasibility study for a snowmaking machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Feb. 22, 1992: Philip and Diana Chung sell Red Basket to John and Carina Kim, who celebrate their grand opening this day.

Feb. 22, 1993: The Co-operators moves to a new location in Dr. Haynes old office.

Feb. 22, 2007: An open house is held to showcase Prairie Vista Condominiums. Boyd Gibb, one of the local investors, says construction will start in the spring.

Feb. 22, 2007: Bowlers Joe Muller, Robert Lemay and Alicemary Olansky compete in the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Festival in Wainwright.

Feb. 22, 2008: The federal government announces $280,000 in grants for harbour upgrades in Faust and Joussard.

Feb. 22, 2009: A record 119 hands are sold at the Enilda Non-Motorized Poker Rally. Jim Essay wins the adult category, Kyle Pilkey the youth category.

Feb. 22, 2011: Denise Friestadt passes away in Edmonton at the age of 68 years. She owned Henry’s Bale Hauling with her husband, Henry Schiml.

Feb. 22, 2014: David Marx’s High Prairie rink loses in a tiebreaker at the Alberta Master Men’s Curling Championships at the Jasper Place Curling Club in Edmonton. Orv MacDonald’s Cold Lake team defeats Marx 3-2 in the tiebreaker. Both rinks finished round-robin play with 4-3 records.

Feb. 22, 2015: Kay Savill’s rink wins silver medals at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge.

Feb. 22, 2015: Evelyn Lesiuk wins two gold medals in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. She wins in 55+ Women’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.

Feb. 22, 2015: Wendall Ebbett wins a bronze medal in darts at the Alberta 55 Plus Winter Games in Lethbridge. He wins in 55-70 Men’s Singles.

Feb. 22, 2017: St. Andrew’s School ends its collection of Campbell’s soup products. Starting in 2004, the school collected 132,409 labels, which were redeemed for educational materials.

This Day in World History – February 22, 2024

1630 – Native American Indians introduce pilgrims to popcorn.

1774 – British House of Lords rules authors don’t have perpetual copyright.

1825 – Russia & Britain establish Alaska-Canada boundary.

1879 – First 5 cent & 10 cent store opened by Frank W. Woolworth.

1903 – Due to drought, the US side of Niagara Falls runs short of water.

1907 – First cabs with taxi meters begin operating in London.

1912 – J. Vedrines makes first airplane flight over 100 mph.

1920 – First artificial rabbit used at a dog race track.

1928 – First solo flight from England to Australia lands in Darwin.

1935 – Airplanes are no longer permitted to fly over the White House.

1945 – Arab League forms in Cairo.

1980 – USA beats USSR in Olympic hockey 4-3 [Miracle on Ice].

1984 – Brothers Anton & Peter Stastny score 8 pts each in NHL game.

1989 – UK physicist Stephen Hawking calls Star Wars “deliberate fraud.”

1995 – Steve Fossett completes first air balloon over Pacific Ocean.

1997 – Dolly the Sheep, world’s first cloned mammal, is announced.

2006 – At least six men stage Britain’s biggest robbery – $92.5 million.

2016 – 10 million people without water in Delhi after caste protests.

2017 – Jay-Z is first rapper to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – “The person who dies with the most toys wins” may well be your philosophy. And today you certainly move ahead in the race as you add yet another technological wonder to your home. What is it this time? A scanner, digital camera, DVD player, or all of the above? It is a small indulgence for all the hard work you do. If these things really give you such pleasure, then you deserve to have them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you could sit down at the computer for just a minute to research something on the Internet and wind up spending most of the afternoon entranced by what you are reading. You could very well stumble upon some information on the occult and mysticism. It is always fascinated you, and now you have begun learning, you do not want to stop. Perhaps you could enroll in a workshop and mingle with others who share a similar interest.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have always had a knack for all things financial, but today your ability is especially enhanced. You have discovered all the free investing information available over the Internet, and you absorb it like a sponge. Your natural fiscal sense enables you to separate the nonsense from the sound investment advice. Your portfolio and your mood benefit immediately!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Keep your eyes wide open today, as you may meet the person of your dreams! Or you could stumble, literally, upon a stack of cash. It is likely to be a most unusual day, so keep your wits about you and your mind open to all possibilities. If an intriguing new business opportunity comes your way, do not accept it right immediately. Take down all the information and review it when life has settled down somewhat.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A change of profession may be in the stars for you, or a change of hobby at the very least. The latest technological advances have really captured your interest. Making films, in particular, gets your creative juices flowing. Perhaps it is time to sign up for a weekend workshop or splurge on that video camera you have been eyeing. The diversion will do you a world of good.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are likely to be feeling the tug of distant lands. Today you could stop at the travel agent’s office, the one you have walked by countless times, and stare at the pictures. Thailand, Hong Kong, and New Zealand are just a few of the places you would like to see. The pictures look so enticing. Go ahead. Plan such a trip, although it is likely to be only a temporary diversion. Your wanderlust indicates a fundamental restlessness that must be resolved.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Change, even when it is for the better, can sometimes be a little scary. You could feel some hesitation about taking a new job or upgrading your home. Nevertheless, you are being given a terrific opportunity. If you do not seize it, you will likely regret it for the rest of your life. What is occurring is for the best, so stretch your arms up high and reach for that brass ring!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There are plenty of opportunities out there, and you are tempted to seize every one of them. Well, a bit of discrimination is in order if you are going to make the best use of the auspicious atmosphere. Travel is definitely in the picture, as is continuing your education in some way. It could be something simple, such as enrolling in a cooking class at an adult education centre. Or perhaps you are going to fulfill a lifelong ambition and apply to business school. Good for you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are likely to receive a windfall of some sort today. Be cautious with it. If you invest it wisely, it will serve you long and well. Your curiosity has been piqued about some rather esoteric subjects, perhaps the dark arts. Why not visit your local library to check out some books on these topics of interest?

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A change of scene is in store for you. It is unclear whether or not this is a voluntary move, but it is clear that chaos and confusion reign over the next few days. There is much to be done. Fortunately, your organizational abilities will serve you well. You don your general’s hat, wield your clipboard like a sword, and get everybody doing your bidding. The move is completed in record time!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is possible you could fear for your job today. Fortunately, those fears are unfounded. There is a lot of upheaval occurring at work. You are best advised to steer clear of it, if you can. If you continue to do your job well, you are likely to receive a bonus or promotion as a result of your efforts. You have earned it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is hard to deny the power of a chemical reaction to another person. You will likely meet someone today or perhaps you have just met someone who has a strong influence on you. You can not get this person out of your mind. It is not clear whether this is a one-time fling or a long-term romance. Whatever it turns out to be, you are thrilled to be feeling so excited and alive.