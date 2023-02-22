Today in High Prairie: February 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 23, 2023

10-11:30 a.m. – Tech Talk at the Café du Coin in St. Isidore.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Parents and Tots at Falher Library.

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 23, 2023

1649 – John Blow, Composed first English opera

1685 – Handel, German-British composer

1850 – César Ritz, Swiss hotelier

1915 – Paul Tibbets, “Enola Gay” pilot

1930 – Johnny Seven, Ironside actor

1932 – Majel Barrett, Star Trek actress [Christine]

1940 – Peter Fonda, Easy Rider actor

1949 – Marc Garneau, Canadian astronaut

1951 – Patricia Richardson, Home Improvement actress

1952 – Bradley Whitford, Aerosmith guitarist

1955 – Howard Jones, Rock pianist/vocalist

1964 – John Norum, Europe rocker

1965 – Kristin Davis, Sex and the City actress

1966 – Marc Price, Tamily Ties actor [Skippy]

This Day in Local History – February 23, 2023

Feb. 23, 1962: The second fire in five days causes over $18,000 in damages to the planer mill at Bissell Brothers Mill in Enilda.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports a packed courtroom hears evidence on the dismissal of Kinuso School principal Baldev Parmar. Judge. N. Buchanan rules in favour of HPSD’s decision to relieve him of his duties, citing that 13 of the 14 teachers at the school and Parmar could not function together.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports that former Town of High Prairie Councillor Oliver Bell dies at University Hospital in Edmonton from complications following heart surgery.

Feb. 23, 1983: High Prairie boxer Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 23, 1983: The Canadian Transport Commission approves air service to High Prairie by Wapiti Aviation.

Feb. 23, 1992: Athabasca MP Jack Shields announces he won’t seek re-election. He later changes his mind.

Feb. 23, 1994: South Peace News reports construction of the new High Prairie Motor Inn should begin soon and be open by fall under the ownership of Barry Sharkawi, Ed Prpich and Hussain Sharkawi.

Feb. 23, 2000: BOVAR president John Kuziak attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting and says they have nothing to fear about the importation of toxic wastes for treatment at their Swan Hills facility.

Feb. 23, 2000: The High Prairie Air Cadets tell council they will maintain the flower beds on the walking trails as part of their Caring for Canada program.

Feb. 23, 2005: Well-known Joussard volunteer Marg Comeau dies. Organizers of the Joussard Superette Fishing Tournament cancel the event in her memory.

Feb. 23, 2006: Peace Country Health decides the new High Prairie Hospital will be built on either the Shybunia land or land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement.

Feb. 23, 2007: Former High Prairie businessman Bob Paquette dies at the age of 76 years.

Feb. 23, 2011: A bigger and better Kinuso School celebrates its grand re-opening after a $10 million renovation and expansion.

Feb. 23, 2013: Samantha Jane Stewart passes away at the age of 27 years. Fundraisers are later held to support her surviving family and children.

Feb. 23, 2017: The E.W. Pratt High School Mixed curling team skipped by Zale Zabolotniuk wins its second straight Peace Zone High School title at Valleyview.

Feb. 23, 2019: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight Smoky River Junior High School Basketball Girl’s Division title after defeating Prairie River 56-24 in the final in High Prairie.

Feb. 23, 2019: The Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons defeat Prairie River 80-70 in the final to win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball Boy’s Division title. It’s the first title in league history for a Slave Lake team. The league was founded in 1997-98.

This Day in World History – February 23, 2023

1455 – Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible.

1782 – Engineer James Watt’s patent for steam engine granted.

1874 – Major Walter Clopton Winfield patents sphairistike [lawn tennis].

1886 – Aluminum manufacturing process developed.

1886 – “The Times” of London publishes world’s first classified ad.

1896 – Tootsie Roll introduced by Leo Hirshfield.

1904 – US acquires control of the Panama Canal Zone for $10 million.

1905 – First Rotary Club formed by 4 men in Chicago.

1940 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Pinocchio” released.

1941 – Plutonium is first produced, isolated by Dr. Glenn T. Seaborg.

1945 – US Marines raise American flag at Iwo Jima.

1954 – First mass inoculation against polio with Salk vaccine used.

1963 – Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut.

1973 – Gold goes up $10 overnight to record $95 an ounce in London.

1985 – Goaltender Patrick Roy makes NHL debut for Montreal Canadiens.

1987 – Supernova 1987A in LMC is first seen; first naked-eye supernova since 1604.

1988 – Chicago gives Cubs right to install lights, play 18 night games.

1993 – Sacramento Gold Miners become CFL’s ninth franchise [first US team].

1998 – Osama bin Laden publishes fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews.

2007 – Japan launches its fourth spy satellite [to spy on North Korea].

Today’s Horoscopes – February 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel insecure about your appearance today. This can be a vicious cycle to get into. The result is almost always negative. Rather than pick yourself apart, consider finding ways to accept your looks. Whether it is your weight or age or anything else, if you can not accept yourself, you will always find something wrong no matter how many changes you make.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Jealousy might rear its head today. The key to it all is to understand where and why you feel insecure. If you are jealous of a mate, what is going on in the relationship? Is trust an issue? If this comes up at work, is it because you do not feel recognized for your contributions? Examine the cause of jealousy. It is almost always a symptom of a deeper problem.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Arts and crafts may interest you today. Even if you lean more toward sports, an artistic streak will likely run pretty strong in you. The process of creating can be richly satisfying, both in the process and in the satisfaction of a finished product. Allow yourself the opportunity to explore this, as the day’s energy will lend much to your abilities.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Getting along with others may prove challenging today. The influence from the planetary aspects can have you preferring to withdraw and isolate. You might feel impatient and annoyed. If so, and being alone is an option, go for it. If it is not, you will need to curb the tendency to be argumentative or confrontational. Exercise patience and avoid conflict.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if you are a little weepy today. The influence from planets can enhance your sensitivity to almost everything, including your own feelings. Take heart. It is bound to be short-lived. Cry if you need to, since it can be cleansing. Try not to wallow too much. Chances are good that things will look better tomorrow. Take care of yourself today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Fanaticism or obsessive thinking may be something you need to look at today. Common areas for such behaviours are in the pursuit of money, power, success, and romance. There is a fine line between ambition and obsession. If you find you think of nothing else but one fixation, it may be time to talk with someone about it. He or she may see what you do not want to see.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not act impulsively today. It could be easy to confuse this with spontaneity. One has more thought put into it than the other. With this day’s influence, be certain to look before you leap. Think everything through, from decisions to projects to contracts. Read the fine print more than once. When it comes to relationships, be careful not to trust too quickly.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Is it time to take a more drastic approach to a problem? If you have made several attempts to resolve your trouble but to no avail, you might consider it. As long as “drastic” does not mean “destructive,” you may find success trying something far more forward and insistent. Be careful, however. Think things through carefully first. Run any ideas you have past a trusted friend.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Tap into your creativity to unblock the emotional flow today. This can be a powerful tool. Creativity is a big part of who you are, almost as big as communication. Your emotions link to these two aspects and constantly interact beneath the surface. If one gets blocked, release it by focusing on the other. Express yourself through creativity and consider talking to someone close.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may need to deal with someone’s disapproval today. This will likely come from someone you see as either a superior or authority figure, perhaps a parent. While it is important to listen to this person, if what they say involves your job, personal life, or how you choose to live, it’s no one’s concern but yours. No matter how you do things, someone will disapprove somewhere.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Time alone is essential for everyone, but make sure you recognize when you are isolated to the point where it is unhealthy. If you realize you are alone because you are avoiding something, you might consider your alternatives. Things will only fester under these conditions. Face whatever it is that is upsetting you so you can begin to work things out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Watch out for the green-eyed monster today. It can rear up before you can say “jealousy.” Most situations that cause these feelings are born out of insecurity. If you are not secure in your job, relationship, or family, and feel threatened by someone, it is time to take a look at the cause. Why you do not feel as solid as you could? What is causing the insecurity? Look for the answers.