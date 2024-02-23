Today in High Prairie: February 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 23, 2024

Kinuso Men’s Bonspiel (Day 1 of 3). Call Tyrell at (780) 805-1649 to enter.

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 23, 2024

1649 – John Blow, Composed first English opera

1685 – Handel, German-British composer

1850 – César Ritz, Swiss hotelier

1915 – Paul Tibbets, “Enola Gay” pilot

1930 – Johnny Seven, Ironside actor

1932 – Majel Barrett, Star Trek actress [Christine]

1940 – Peter Fonda, Easy Rider actor

1949 – Marc Garneau, Canadian astronaut

1951 – Patricia Richardson, Home Improvement actress

1952 – Bradley Whitford, Aerosmith guitarist

1955 – Howard Jones, Rock pianist/vocalist

1964 – John Norum, Europe rocker

1965 – Kristin Davis, Sex and the City actress

1966 – Marc Price, Tamily Ties actor [Skippy]

This Day in Local History – February 23, 2024

Feb. 23, 1962: The second fire in five days causes over $18,000 in damages to the planer mill at Bissell Brothers Mill in Enilda.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports a packed courtroom hears evidence on the dismissal of Kinuso School principal Baldev Parmar. Judge. N. Buchanan rules in favour of HPSD’s decision to relieve him of his duties, citing that 13 of the 14 teachers at the school and Parmar could not function together.

Feb. 23, 1972: South Peace News reports that former Town of High Prairie Councillor Oliver Bell dies at University Hospital in Edmonton from complications following heart surgery.

Feb. 23, 1983: High Prairie boxer Stan Cunningham wins a bronze medal at the Canada Winter Games in Chicoutimi.

Feb. 23, 1983: The Canadian Transport Commission approves air service to High Prairie by Wapiti Aviation.

Feb. 23, 1992: Athabasca MP Jack Shields announces he won’t seek re-election. He later changes his mind.

Feb. 23, 1994: South Peace News reports construction of the new High Prairie Motor Inn should begin soon and be open by fall under the ownership of Barry Sharkawi, Ed Prpich and Hussain Sharkawi.

Feb. 23, 2000: BOVAR president John Kuziak attends an M.D. of Big Lakes meeting and says they have nothing to fear about the importation of toxic wastes for treatment at their Swan Hills facility.

Feb. 23, 2000: The High Prairie Air Cadets tell council they will maintain the flower beds on the walking trails as part of their Caring for Canada program.

Feb. 23, 2005: Well-known Joussard volunteer Marg Comeau dies. Organizers of the Joussard Superette Fishing Tournament cancel the event in her memory.

Feb. 23, 2006: Peace Country Health decides the new High Prairie Hospital will be built on either the Shybunia land or land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement.

Feb. 23, 2007: Former High Prairie businessman Bob Paquette dies at the age of 76 years.

Feb. 23, 2011: A bigger and better Kinuso School celebrates its grand re-opening after a $10 million renovation and expansion.

Feb. 23, 2013: Samantha Jane Stewart passes away at the age of 27 years. Fundraisers are later held to support her surviving family and children.

Feb. 23, 2017: The E.W. Pratt High School Mixed curling team skipped by Zale Zabolotniuk wins its second straight Peace Zone High School title at Valleyview.

Feb. 23, 2019: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints win their second straight Smoky River Junior High School Basketball Girl’s Division title after defeating Prairie River 56-24 in the final in High Prairie.

Feb. 23, 2019: The Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons defeat Prairie River 80-70 in the final to win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball Boy’s Division title. It’s the first title in league history for a Slave Lake team. The league was founded in 1997-98.

This Day in World History – February 23, 2024

1455 – Johannes Gutenberg prints his first Bible.

1782 – Engineer James Watt’s patent for steam engine granted.

1874 – Major Walter Clopton Winfield patents sphairistike [lawn tennis].

1886 – Aluminum manufacturing process developed.

1886 – “The Times” of London publishes world’s first classified ad.

1896 – Tootsie Roll introduced by Leo Hirshfield.

1904 – US acquires control of the Panama Canal Zone for $10 million.

1905 – First Rotary Club formed by 4 men in Chicago.

1940 – Walt Disney’s animated movie “Pinocchio” released.

1941 – Plutonium is first produced, isolated by Dr. Glenn T. Seaborg.

1945 – US Marines raise American flag at Iwo Jima.

1954 – First mass inoculation against polio with Salk vaccine used.

1963 – Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti makes his debut.

1973 – Gold goes up $10 overnight to record $95 an ounce in London.

1985 – Goaltender Patrick Roy makes NHL debut for Montreal Canadiens.

1987 – Supernova 1987A in LMC is first seen; first naked-eye supernova since 1604.

1988 – Chicago gives Cubs right to install lights, play 18 night games.

1993 – Sacramento Gold Miners become CFL’s ninth franchise [first US team].

1998 – Osama bin Laden publishes fatwa declaring jihad against all Jews.

2007 – Japan launches its fourth spy satellite [to spy on North Korea].

Today’s Horoscopes – February 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lack of contact between you and a romantic partner could have you feeling rather depressed today. You might be tempted to jump to the erroneous conclusion that your beloved no longer cares about you and that is why your phone is not ringing. Do not fall into this trap. If you try to be objective, you will realize this is not true. Chances are that your friend was held up in some way and will call as soon as there is an opportunity.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You tend to be very intuitive, but today your channel to the other side could appear to be totally blocked. You can not sense what others are feeling, and oracles like the I Ching just do not make sense any more. You may try to fall back on logic, but that does not work today either. Do not think this is a permanent situation, however. Your mental biorhythms are low. You should be back to normal in a few days.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are usually a hard worker, whether the work involves a job, personal project, or simply chores around the house. Today, however, you are going through a fit of laziness. Chances are you do not want to do a thing except lie around and read or watch TV. It is OK. We all need time to let our hair down and relax. Do not suffer undue guilt because you do not feel like working.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you just might want to cut yourself off from the world and hide. Your backyard or bedroom seems especially attractive right now, and you might have just purchased a new paperback you are dying to read. You will not even feel like sharing a meal with the rest of the household. Do not worry about this. We all want some time alone occasionally. Your family should understand.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A friend or relative might propose some travel, but today you do not even want to think about going to the grocery store. You will not feel much like talking to anyone, either. Your mind is probably on intellectual or metaphysical matters. You could just want to stay home and study those subjects all day. Tell your friend the idea of traveling sounds great and you will discuss it later. That is all you can manage right now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Gloom may settle upon you today when you face your financial situation. You may have had a lot of bills to pay, and thus your coffers could be a bit low for your liking. Still, this is only temporary, and it probably feels good to have the bills out of the way. Find something inexpensive, like reading, to keep you busy and get your mind off it. You are probably doing fine!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This morning you might look in the mirror and be horrified at what you see. You have been working hard and are stressed out, so you probably look tired. You are apt to blow it all out of proportion, however, and think you look a lot worse than you actually do. Treat yourself to some new clothes and a walk, and then get some rest. Tomorrow you will probably look as terrific as ever. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something could happen during the day that unconsciously reminds you of something unpleasant that happened to you in the past. You might not even remember today’s event, but memories of the occurrence long ago could plague you throughout the day and put you in a very black mood. Try to analyze why this memory affects you so much. Then when you know, let it go. You might feel as if a heavy weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – None of your friends may be at home today, and so you probably will not be able to have any phone conversations or visits with them. This could cause you to feel rather lonely. You might brood a little and convince yourself that no one cares about you any more. Snap out of it! You know full well this is not the case. Read or watch videos until someone rings you up, and they will!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might find yourself compelled to stay at home for some reason. Perhaps you are expecting a visitor who is late or a delivery of some kind. Therefore, you could feel somewhat antsy. You like staying home, but only if you choose to do so. Find something creative to fill the time you have to spend waiting. That might make you feel as if you are choosing, even if you are not.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Construction on streets or buildings might make it difficult for you to get around your neighborhood today. Traffic could be backed up for blocks. If you must run errands, either walk or get them done early in the day. The work could foul up the phone lines as well, at least for a while, so you might miss some calls you needed to take. This could be a frustrating day. Keep yourself busy at home.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Disappointment in a prominent public figure you have always admired could cause an ethical crisis today. You might find yourself doubting beliefs and values you have accepted without question for most of your life. Bear in mind that this is actually a healthy process. By tomorrow you will probably have made peace with yourself, and should have done some growing up in the meantime. Hang in there!