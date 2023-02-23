Today in High Prairie: February 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 24, 2023

Kinuso Men’s Bonspiel – Day 1 of 2. Call (780) 849-0397 to enter.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

5:30 p.m. – Fiesta February Supper & Dance at McLennan Elks Hall. Cost is $10/person.

6 – 9 p.m. – Chase the Ace at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 24, 2023

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, Grimm’s Fairy Tales author

1874 – Honus Wagner, Baseball Hall of Famer

1921 – Abe Vigoda, Barney Miller actor

1922 – Steven Hill, Law & Order actor

1931 – Dominic Chianese, The Sopranos actor

1932 – John Vernon, Animal House actor

1947 – Edward James Olmos, Miami Vice actor

1947 – Rupert Holmes, English musician

1955 – Bob Abrams, Buckinghams rocker

1955 – Steve Jobs, Co-Founder of Apple

1958 – Susan Scannell, Dynasty actress [Nicole]

1970 – Jonathan Ward, Charles in Charge actor

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian fiddler

1977 – Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Champion boxer

1980 – Shinsuke Nakamura, Japanese pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – February 24, 2023

Feb. 24, 1971: South Peace News reports Arthur Wood is part of a team that wins the First Foil at a fencing tournament in Saskatoon at the Canada Winter Games.

Feb. 24, 1971: South Peace News publishes a photo on the near completion of the addition to the Royal Bank.

Feb. 24, 1978: The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society officially registers as a society with a focus on Ukrainian dancing.

Feb. 24, 1980: High Prairie boxers Todd Hawryliw, Jimmy Halcrow and Kenny Lalonde win matches in their weight division at the Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament in Spruce Grove.

Feb. 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Dupuis Investments of Falher announces plans to build a 40-60-unit motel in High Prairie.

Feb. 24, 1985: The Carson Travel Cuties win a silver medal in ringette at the Peace Winter Games in Peace River. They lose the final to the Grande Prairie Lady Bugs 10-2.

Feb. 24, 1990: Myles Arthur McDermott, 4, of Grouard, is killed after a vehicle runs into his sled as he is crossing the road.

Feb. 24, 2005: Marian Porisky is appointed chair of the WinterLights committee.

Feb. 24, 2008: Kathy Cuthbert wins the adult category and Gerald Paddon the children’s category at the Enilda Non-Motorized Poker Rally. Over $1,600 is raised and forwarded to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society in memory of former Enilda firefighters Doug Rose and Kenny Smith.

Feb. 24, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time Jacks Jewellery owner Dorothy Turner at the age of 90 years.

Feb. 24, 2010: High Prairie town council discusses the possibility of revisiting fluoridation of the town’s water supply.

Feb. 24, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes says it wants improved enhanced policing. They say they are pleased with recent drug-related arrests but add they want police officers in the classroom teaching children.

Feb. 24, 2013: The PRJH girl’s and boy’s basketball teams conclude undefeated seasons in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play at the year-end tournament. The girls defeat the Gift Lake Hurricanes 45-19 in the final while the boys top the Atikameg Warriors 70-29.

Feb. 24, 2015: High Prairie town council sets aside $15,000 in its budget for special event sponsorship, to be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. They later pull the plug on the program at a budget meeting March 18.

Feb. 24, 2015: A barn belonging to Eric Verstappen is destroyed by fire.

Feb. 24, 2015: Dennis Knutson passes away at the age of 82 years. He spent most of his life working as a heavy duty mechanic for the Department of Highways.

Feb. 24, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the Girl’s Division and the Gift Lake Hurricanes the Boy’s Division as the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League concludes its regular season.

Feb. 24, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team concludes a perfect season after winning the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League tournament in Slave Lake. The Saints defeat PRJH 40-32 in the final.

Feb. 24, 2018: The PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team wins their 10th Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League title at the league tournament in Slave Lake. PRJH defeats the Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers 64-44 in the final.

This Day in World History – February 24, 2022

1496 – England’s Henry VII ends commercial dispute with Flanders.

1839 – Steam shovel patented by William Otis, Philadelphia.

1868 – First parade with floats at Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama.

1881 – De Lesseps’ Company begins work on Panama Canal.

1924 – Mahatma Gandhi released from jail.

1938 – Du Pont begins commercial production of nylon toothbrush bristles.

1945 – Manila freed from Japanese.

1946 – General Juan Perón first elected president of Argentina.

1949 – Rocket is the first object to reach 5x the speed of sound.

1968 – Discovery of first pulsar announced.

1968 – Gary Unger begins NHL consecutive game record of 914 games.

1974 – Pakistan officially recognizes Bangladesh.

1979 – Highest price ever paid for a pig, $42,500, in Texas.

1981 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores NHL-record 78th goal of season.

1983 – Dow Jones closes above 1100 mark for the first time.

1989 – 150 million year old fossil egg found in Utah.

1989 – Harold Ballard sells Hamilton Tiger-Cats to David Braley.

1997 – South Africa announces it is constructing largest modern day blimp.

1998 – Elton John knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba due to ill health.

2014 – Seven people are killed, 37 injured after bridge collapses in Vietnam.

2014 – Oldest fragment of earth’s crust discovered, 4.4 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are known to be kind-hearted. However, being taken advantage of can happen as a result. It is important for you to trust your instincts to prevent this from happening. If what you hear does not match your feelings, trust your feelings. If you think you are being used, try to move past it. It would be a real shame if resentment permanently squelched your giving nature.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your nature is intense. You probably feel things deeply and spend a lot of time lost in thought. Yet, too much intensity can take a toll on your health and well-being. It might be time to go out and enjoy yourself. Get up from the chair and take a walk. Meet someone for lunch or do a little shopping or yoga. Find something active to do to break the monotony of your routine.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Feed your mind today. While you no doubt enjoy being active and social, you get bored fairly quickly, too. You need a constant supply of intriguing, fresh material in order to feel your best. Explore an interesting subject or learn a new hobby. Stimulate your mind and your body will become more energetic. Use the Internet if you can not get away.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you think you have to prove you have something valuable to offer, consider this carefully. You are naturally friendly and can get along with almost anyone. This may already be your strength. You have something great to bring to a crowd. Consider being yourself and not trying so hard to feel a part of things. Look at your qualities and you will prove your worth to yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Consider putting your problem-solving skills to work today. You have a real flair for investigating situations and figuring out what happened. If something comes your way that seems mysterious, take the bull by the horns and get to the truth. If you are baffled, use the process of elimination to narrow things down. Stick with it and you will learn what is what in no time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not be fooled by others who are not straight with you. If you do not know the person well, trust your instincts. You tend to care for others, so it can be easy for you to feel sorry for someone and be inclined to help. Make sure the person you help really deserves it and is telling you the whole story. Taking this extra time can save you problems later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It could be easy to get carried away today. You might get caught up in some excitement or base your decisions on another’s word. You need to use your head on a day like this. Double-check everything and moderate your activities. Keep your limitations in mind. There is nothing that says you can not do whatever it is that catches your eye. Just use caution and stay safe.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy you feel today may have you so jittery others do not know what to do with you. The day’s influences can bring a boost. You would be wise to plan things to do to expend it all. Get busy with physical chores at work or home. Pull things out and organize, move furniture around, whatever it takes. It is better to be productive than drive everyone crazy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Venturing into something new and different may be what you need. You have a very solid, practical side to your personality, but the need for excitement and adventure is likely to be just as strong. If you have had your nose to the grindstone recently, take some time off for fun. Visit a friend or, better yet, drive to a place you have not been to and explore.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may want to learn about something today. At work and home there is a set schedule of what you must tend to and when. On your own time, you are free to research anything your heart desires. Intellectual growth is something you enjoy, so why not spend time online or in the library finding out more about your favourite things? Whether cooking or genealogy, you will find something new.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you happen to meet new people today, be careful. Some folks appear interesting because they are bold or dangerous. Perhaps they do things you would never dream of doing. This may seem interesting, but it can lead to trouble and hurt you if you are not careful. Stick to your usual standards and ethics. If danger excites you too much, it may be time to re-examine your life and change things.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have to make a choice between telling the truth and lying today. In some circumstances, this can be difficult, especially if you are afraid you will hurt someone’s feelings. Keep in mind that a lie can take more energy than the truth. Consider what you would want the other person to do in your place. Stick to your morals and ethics even if it is tough.