Today in High Prairie: February 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 24, 2024

Kinuso Men’s Bonspiel (Day 2 of 3).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 24, 2024

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, Grimm’s Fairy Tales author

1874 – Honus Wagner, Baseball Hall of Famer

1921 – Abe Vigoda, Barney Miller actor

1922 – Steven Hill, Law & Order actor

1931 – Dominic Chianese, The Sopranos actor

1932 – John Vernon, Animal House actor

1947 – Edward James Olmos, Miami Vice actor

1947 – Rupert Holmes, English musician

1955 – Bob Abrams, Buckinghams rocker

1955 – Steve Jobs, Co-Founder of Apple

1958 – Susan Scannell, Dynasty actress [Nicole]

1970 – Jonathan Ward, Charles in Charge actor

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian fiddler

1977 – Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Champion boxer

1980 – Shinsuke Nakamura, Japanese pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – February 24, 2024

Feb. 24, 1971: South Peace News reports Arthur Wood is part of a team that wins the First Foil at a fencing tournament in Saskatoon at the Canada Winter Games.

Feb. 24, 1971: South Peace News publishes a photo on the near completion of the addition to the Royal Bank.

Feb. 24, 1978: The High Prairie Ukrainian Cultural Society officially registers as a society with a focus on Ukrainian dancing.

Feb. 24, 1980: High Prairie boxers Todd Hawryliw, Jimmy Halcrow and Kenny Lalonde win matches in their weight division at the Silver Gloves Boxing Tournament in Spruce Grove.

Feb. 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Dupuis Investments of Falher announces plans to build a 40-60-unit motel in High Prairie.

Feb. 24, 1985: The Carson Travel Cuties win a silver medal in ringette at the Peace Winter Games in Peace River. They lose the final to the Grande Prairie Lady Bugs 10-2.

Feb. 24, 1990: Myles Arthur McDermott, 4, of Grouard, is killed after a vehicle runs into his sled as he is crossing the road.

Feb. 24, 2005: Marian Porisky is appointed chair of the WinterLights committee.

Feb. 24, 2008: Kathy Cuthbert wins the adult category and Gerald Paddon the children’s category at the Enilda Non-Motorized Poker Rally. Over $1,600 is raised and forwarded to the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society in memory of former Enilda firefighters Doug Rose and Kenny Smith.

Feb. 24, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time Jacks Jewellery owner Dorothy Turner at the age of 90 years.

Feb. 24, 2010: High Prairie town council discusses the possibility of revisiting fluoridation of the town’s water supply.

Feb. 24, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes says it wants improved enhanced policing. They say they are pleased with recent drug-related arrests but add they want police officers in the classroom teaching children.

Feb. 24, 2013: The PRJH girl’s and boy’s basketball teams conclude undefeated seasons in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League play at the year-end tournament. The girls defeat the Gift Lake Hurricanes 45-19 in the final while the boys top the Atikameg Warriors 70-29.

Feb. 24, 2015: High Prairie town council sets aside $15,000 in its budget for special event sponsorship, to be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. They later pull the plug on the program at a budget meeting March 18.

Feb. 24, 2015: A barn belonging to Eric Verstappen is destroyed by fire.

Feb. 24, 2015: Dennis Knutson passes away at the age of 82 years. He spent most of his life working as a heavy duty mechanic for the Department of Highways.

Feb. 24, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the Girl’s Division and the Gift Lake Hurricanes the Boy’s Division as the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League concludes its regular season.

Feb. 24, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team concludes a perfect season after winning the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League tournament in Slave Lake. The Saints defeat PRJH 40-32 in the final.

Feb. 24, 2018: The PRJH Raiders boy’s basketball team wins their 10th Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League title at the league tournament in Slave Lake. PRJH defeats the Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers 64-44 in the final.

This Day in World History – February 24, 2024

1496 – England’s Henry VII ends commercial dispute with Flanders.

1839 – Steam shovel patented by William Otis, Philadelphia.

1868 – First parade with floats at Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama.

1881 – De Lesseps’ Company begins work on Panama Canal.

1924 – Mahatma Gandhi released from jail.

1938 – Du Pont begins commercial production of nylon toothbrush bristles.

1945 – Manila freed from Japanese.

1946 – General Juan Perón first elected president of Argentina.

1949 – Rocket is the first object to reach 5x the speed of sound.

1968 – Discovery of first pulsar announced.

1968 – Gary Unger begins NHL consecutive game record of 914 games.

1974 – Pakistan officially recognizes Bangladesh.

1979 – Highest price ever paid for a pig, $42,500, in Texas.

1981 – Prince Charles announces engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

1982 – Wayne Gretzky scores NHL-record 78th goal of season.

1983 – Dow Jones closes above 1100 mark for the first time.

1989 – 150 million year old fossil egg found in Utah.

1989 – Harold Ballard sells Hamilton Tiger-Cats to David Braley.

1997 – South Africa announces it is constructing largest modern day blimp.

1998 – Elton John knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba due to ill health.

2014 – Seven people are killed, 37 injured after bridge collapses in Vietnam.

2014 – Oldest fragment of earth’s crust discovered, 4.4 billion years old.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is passion in the air, and you are convinced you are the one electrifying the air around you. To be blunt, you can think of little else but sex today. Perhaps it is a result of working too hard for too long and not taking the time to indulge your sensual side. Well, there is no time like the present. Why not invite a certain special someone for a home-cooked meal? Light a candle, open a bottle of wine, and see what happens.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have an innate psychic ability that only needs some fine-tuning and strengthening for it to develop into a formidable power. Even now you sometimes find yourself reading other people’s thoughts. This sensitivity gets you into trouble sometimes, but mostly it works to your advantage. In relationships, especially, you are able to put an end to hurt feelings before they evolve into something irreparable.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You surprise yourself by signing up for a group lesson rather than a private one. This is unlike you; nevertheless, you find you enjoy the social interaction. Besides, whether you are learning cooking or rock climbing, it is always much more fun to learn with others. That way, you can learn from their mistakes and they from yours. It is bound to be a fun, adventurous day! Enjoy it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have working especially hard and you are beginning to wonder if all your effort has been for naught. A restructuring at work leaves you wondering just exactly where you fit in or if you even fit in at all. You may have a troubling few days, but will be relieved to learn that the higher-ups have big plans for you in the newly organized, streamlined company.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are bubbling over with confidence and enthusiasm. Not surprisingly, those around you respond in kind. Your smile is contagious, and you have people joking and laughing with you throughout the day. You will have much success in whatever you do today, although group efforts will likely prove more rewarding. Romance figures prominently in the evening, so make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your natural intuition and sensitivity will be heightened today. You are able to read the thoughts and feelings of others and interpret them accurately. Alas, you can not use this skill as effectively on yourself. Some old issues have reemerged, causing you some distress. These issues are blocking you in some way. You will not be able to move forward with your life until you resolve them once and for all. Perhaps a professional psychic could help.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A new relationship is likely to form soon, and it will probably be with someone who is already in your life. Perhaps it is someone you knew in high school and you just recently got back in touch with, or perhaps a colleague at work suddenly begins to pay you a lot of attention. Romance is definitely in the air today, so keep your eyes open for subtle cues from the people in your life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your head is somewhat in the clouds today. This is not necessarily a bad thing; it just means that it is difficult for you to get any work done. Much as you would rather be elsewhere, you really do need to stay focused on the projects at hand. By all means, plan an exit strategy from the mundane routine of your day-to-day life, but do not expect to make your escape today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart and intuition will rule today much more than your mind. Trust what your instincts tell you. If you are in a sales profession, you can expect the orders to come rolling in today, as your extrasensory perception helps you know your clients’ needs almost before they do. Plan a romantic encounter with someone you love, and put your ESP to work on him or her tonight.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your creative nature will no longer be repressed! As you look around your home, you realize you feel the need to spruce it up a bit. Motivated by a desire to give dinner parties and invite family members who live far away to come for a visit, you get to work repainting, wallpapering, and maybe even sending that sofa out to be reupholstered. The final result will be fantastic. You will be proud.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have always had psychic ability, and today it is at a peak. Perhaps not coincidentally, you are likely to be contacted by a close friend or lover from your past. He or she is not calling to renew your relationship but rather for advice. Your heightened abilities today make you the ideal confidant. Listen closely and advise what your heart tells you is right.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Prosperity is just around the corner, if it is not here already. All your efforts are about to pay off and in a big way. It may be that a big proposal gets accepted at work, or perhaps a manuscript you have penned lands you a publisher. Your innate talent and good fortune combine to bring wonderful things your way. Enjoy this welcome change of events!