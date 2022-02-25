Today in High Prairie: February 25, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 25, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – HP Library CX Energy Program – Movie.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 25, 2022

1841 – Renoir, French painter/sculptor

1847 – John Watson, Canadian philosopher

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian

1903 – King Clancy, NHL Hall of Famer

1913 – Jim Backus, Gilligan’s Island actor [Mr. Howe]

1917 – Brenda Joyce, Tarzan actress

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, South Korean evangelist

1928 – Larry Gelbart, M*A*S*H producer

1943 – George Harrison, English pop star [Beatle]

1943 – Sally Jessy Raphael, American TV talk show host 1943

1949 – Ric Flair, American pro wrestler

1951 – James Brown, American sportscaster

1955 – Leann Hunley, Dynasty actress

1957 – Stuart Wood, Bay City Rollers rocker

1987 – Eva Avila, Canadian singer

1994 – Eugenie Bouchard, Canadian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – February 25, 2022

Feb. 25, 1914: C.D. Melville recommends to the federal government to place three lights at Grouard, two at Sawridge and one at the Narrows to guide ships on Lesser Slave Lake. The placing of the lights is expected to occur in April.

Feb. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports the 1970 provincial paving program includes a project to pave the highway 13 miles east of town.

Feb. 25, 1972: The High Prairie Legion burns the mortgage on their hall.

Feb. 25, 1973: Barb Keay’s High Prairie rink wins the annual High Prairie Women’s Bonspiel.

Feb. 25, 1973: The High Prairie Junior team remains winless in the Peace Junior Hockey League with an 0-17-3 record as weekend play concludes.

Feb. 25, 1976: South Peace News reports that Highway 2A opens between McLennan and Triangle.

Feb. 25, 1977: The High Prairie Kinettes sponsor a skate-a-thon to raise money for the day care centre to purchase playground equipment. The Kinettes raise about $1,000.

Feb. 25, 1977: The first game at the renovated Falher Memorial Arena is played with the Pirates losing 4-2 to High Prairie in front of 1,156 fans.

Feb. 25, 1981: South Peace News reports that a museum society is formed in Kinuso with the idea of building a museum.

Feb. 25, 1981: David Kuefler is elected communications director of the Progressive Conservative Youth Federation.

Feb. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Sean Robinson is the new manager at SAAN replacing Chris Irwin.

Feb. 25, 1998: High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver says citizens live in fear the hospital will close despite assurances from Keeweetinok Lakes RHA it will not.

Feb. 25, 1989: The High Prairie Atom B team defeats Fairview 8-6 to advance to Provincials in Barrhead.

Feb. 25, 1990: Bobby Carifelle scores 16 seconds into overtime to give the High Prairie Bantams the gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Camrose.

Feb. 25, 1992: High Prairie Regals’ Kevin Clemens and Steven Matthews are named to the NPHL’s first all-star team as the league announces its award winners.

Feb. 25, 1993: Ron Cottrell’s goal in double overtime gives the hometown Grimshaw Huskies a 6-5 win over the High Prairie Regals tieing their NPHL quarter-final series.

Feb. 25, 1994: Daryl Harpe scores three goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-1 win over the Grimshaw Huskies in the first game of the NPHL semi-final.

Feb. 25, 2004. A woman faces charges after two people die in an accident near Gift Lake. Derek Wade Nahachick, 30, and Kelly Nadine Auger, 20, die after the vehicle they are in rolls. The name of the driver, who is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, is not released.

Feb. 25, 2005: Brenda Moreside is found dead in her High Prairie home. The case gains national attention after it is discovered that the RCMP did not respond to a 9-1-1 call from her home.

Feb. 25, 2006: Kyle Calliou scores 20 points as the St. Andrew’s Saints win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League boy’s title with a 49-44 win over crosstown rivals Prairie River.

Feb. 25, 2006: Shaylene Patenaude scores 26 points as the Prairie River Raiders win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League girl’s title with a 50-32 win over Valleyview Hillside.

Feb. 25, 2006: The High Prairie Inn concludes two days of celebrations during the grand re-opening of their lounge, restaurant and games rooms.

Feb. 25, 2007: Hunter Bissell and Louisa Rich win the Enilda Fire Department’s Non-Motorized Poker Rally. A record 89 adult hands and 39 children’s hands are sold. Proceeds from the rally, which total $1,800, are forwarded to High Prairie Palliative Care in memory of former fire chief Craig Bissell.

Feb. 25, 2009: Rick Dumont says he will take newfound information to a committee to decide if pursuing a Junior B franchise for High Prairie is worth pursuing.

Feb. 25, 2011: Prairie View Outreach School opens at a new location in the former Horizon Credit Union building.

Feb. 25, 2011: Jason Bouchard scores with 12 seconds left to give the hometown Falher Pirates a 6-5 win over the High Prairie Regals and a 1-0 lead in their NPHL East Division Final.

Feb. 25, 2012: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s basketball team uses stifling defence to win the championship at the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball Tournament in High Prairie. The Saints defeated PRJH 25-19. In girl’s action, PRJH upset the Saints 42-30 for their first win over the rival Saints all year.

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News publishes a letter to the editor on its front page from Slave Lake’s Audrey Neilson, commenting on how the pink rock in front of Cox Contractors boosts her spirits in her fight with cancer.

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News reports the Northern Lakes College Native Cultural Arts Museum receives its Recognized Museums designation from the Alberta Museums Association.

Feb. 25, 2017: The Medicine Hat Tigers retire the No. 9 of former High Prairie resident Tom Lysiak. “Tom is definitely considered to be, by many people, the greatest Tiger player of all time,” Tigers president Darrell Maser said in a statement after Lysiak’s death.

Feb. 25, 2017: The Prairie River Raiders win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League girl’s title after defeating the St. Andrew’s Saints 36-30 in the final. It is the team’s 12th title in the 20-year history of the league.

Feb. 25, 2017: The St. Andrew’s Saints win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League boy’s title after going undefeated all season. The Saints defeat last year’s champions, the Gift Lake Hurricanes, 77-76 in the final.

Feb. 25, 2017: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Town and Country Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 6-5 in the A Event Final. Claude Smith wins the B Event and Ashley Smith the C Event.

Feb. 25, 2018: The first meeting is held to begin planning for a splash park at Jaycee Park.

This Day in World History – February 25, 2022

1751 – First performing monkey exhibited in America, NYC [admission 1 cent].

1803 – 1,800 sovereign German states unite into 60 states.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents first multi-shot revolving-cylinder revolver.

1837 – First US electric printing press patented by Thomas Davenport.

1859 – First use of “insanity plea” to prove innocence.

1901 – US Steel Corporation [world’s largest] formed under J.P. Morgan.

1908 – First tunnel under Hudson River [railway tunnel] opens.

1910 – Dalai Lama flees Tibet for British India to escape Chinese.

1919 – Oregon is the first state to tax gasoline [1 cent per gallon].

1921 – Mongolia declares independence from China.

1924 – Marie Boyd scores 156 points in basketball game [163-3].

1932 – Austrian immigrant Adolf Hitler gets German citizenship.

1940 – First televised hockey game, Rangers vs Canadiens.

1951 – First Pan-American Games opens in Buenos Aires Argentina.

1956 – Nikita Khrushchev denounces Joseph Stalin.

1957 – Buddy Holly & Crickets record “That’ll Be the Day”.

1964 – Muhammad Ali TKOs Sonny Liston in 7 rounds for first title.

1969 – Beatles begin recording Abbey Road album.

1977 – Oil tanker explosion west of Honolulu spills 31 million gallons.

1982 – Record speed for a snowmobile set at 239 kph.

1986 – Corazon Aquino becomes president of the Philippines.

1991 – Wayne Gretzky and partners buy Toronto Argonauts.

1998 – Switzerland’s first legal brothel opens in Zurich.

2012 – WHO removes India from the list of polio endemic countries.

2018 – China briefly bans the letter ‘N’ as part of censorship.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 25, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An intense passion has been released within you! You find it hard to resist the urge to take your loved one and run away to some deserted island. You could use a break from civilization. But if you can not quite make it to that island, how about creating an oasis right in your own home? Order some food from your favourite restaurant, bring it home, and enjoy an intimate evening with your partner.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are likely to be feeling especially sensuous right now. You exude a sort of innocent eroticism and draw many admiring glances. You are feeling alive and passionate, eager to embrace your life and the special people in it. This would be a great day to plan a romantic evening at home. Cook a nice meal, chill some wine, light some candles, and let nature take its course.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to let yourself get sucked into participating in idle gossip. There will be rumours flying today, and you would be well-advised to take cover. While it is true there is some truth to the gossip, the embellishments to the story have blown everything out of proportion. Feelings are likely to get hurt. If you do not want yours to be among them, steer clear of the water cooler.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Let us hope you are not afraid of heights, because today could have you climbing several rungs on the corporate ladder. It seems your hard work over these last few months has paid off. Do not hesitate to accept the challenge that is offered to you. If you are worried about skeletons buried in your office filing cabinets, you would do well to come clean with the information. Likely your bosses will respect you for your candor and courage.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is likely you are feeling ready for a change. It is not that you are dissatisfied with your job or environment, rather that your mind is hungry for new challenges. You may be able to satisfy this hunger by taking on more responsibility at work or signing up to attend some evening classes after work. Any new and different activity will give your mind the stimulation it craves.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Certainly there are advantages and disadvantages to the high level of intuition you have. Today you may feel weighed down by some strange thoughts that enter your head. Only time will tell if they are true premonitions or simply weird daydreams. In the meantime, you would probably be best served by ignoring them completely. Life is too short to play the “what if” game.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – While your enthusiasm is high, your resistance may be a bit low. Take extra good care of yourself during this busy time. Your tendency is to overdo things, attending too many parties and shopping until the stores close. Your social life is in high gear right now, but you will have to allow yourself some time to rest if you are going to have any hope of enjoying it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Colleagues may be a bit on edge. You will have to choose your words carefully. If you feel as though you are walking on eggshells, you are. There is definite tension in the air. And while you can not identify the source, you can certainly see it manifested on the faces of your co-workers. Today would not be a good day to offer constructive criticism of any kind. Do not rock the boat!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is bound to be a fascinating day! You may have a foreign visitor who fills your mind with visions of adventures in faraway lands. Anyone you meet today is likely to be interesting, so be receptive to any new people who enter your life. Your curiosity and sense of adventure are piqued. You may decide to take a trip. If you do, be prepared for romance. It is definitely in the stars for you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your creativity is at an all-time high today. You are inspired to embark on some long-term creative projects, and you have the energy to see them through to the end. This is a time for you to take a leap of faith and plunge right in. Hesitation will get you nowhere. Whatever it is you have been dreaming of doing, do it now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be sure to open your mail and answer the phone today, as you are likely to receive some interesting information from a friend or business associate. It could be that a deal that has been in the works has just been signed, or a romantic interest you have been pursuing finally returns your affections. Whatever the day brings, it is likely to be favourable.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You can expect a warm and friendly environment at work today. Enjoy the conversations with your co-workers, but do not take anything at face value. There may be someone in your midst out to sabotage you. You do not need to worry about it too much, just take care to document any ideas or insights you have. You may need proof that they are original.