Today in High Prairie: February 25, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – February 25, 2023

Kinuso Men’s Bonspiel – Day 2 of 2. Call (780) 849-0397 to enter.

5 pm. – Zabava in HP at HP Elks Hall at Rodeo Grounds (supper at 5:30 p.m.)

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 25, 2023

1841 – Renoir, French painter/sculptor

1847 – John Watson, Canadian philosopher

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian

1903 – King Clancy, NHL Hall of Famer

1913 – Jim Backus, Gilligan’s Island actor [Mr. Howe]

1917 – Brenda Joyce, Tarzan actress

1918 – Bobby Riggs, American tennis player

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, South Korean evangelist

1928 – Larry Gelbart, M*A*S*H producer

1943 – George Harrison, English pop star [Beatle]

1943 – Sally Jessy Raphael, American TV talk show host 1943

1949 – Ric Flair, American pro wrestler

1951 – James Brown, American sportscaster

1955 – Leann Hunley, Dynasty actress

1957 – Stuart Wood, Bay City Rollers rocker

1987 – Eva Avila, Canadian singer

1994 – Eugenie Bouchard, Canadian tennis pro

This Day in Local History – February 25, 2023

Feb. 25, 1914: C.D. Melville recommends to the federal government to place three lights at Grouard, two at Sawridge and one at the Narrows to guide ships on Lesser Slave Lake. The placing of the lights is expected to occur in April.

Feb. 25, 1970: South Peace News reports the 1970 provincial paving program includes a project to pave the highway 13 miles east of town.

Feb. 25, 1972: The High Prairie Legion burns the mortgage on their hall.

Feb. 25, 1976: South Peace News reports that Highway 2A opens between McLennan and Triangle.

Feb. 25, 1977: The first game at the renovated Falher Memorial Arena is played with the Pirates losing 4-2 to High Prairie in front of 1,156 fans.

Feb. 25, 1981: South Peace News reports that a museum society is formed in Kinuso with the idea of building a museum.

Feb. 25, 1987: South Peace News reports Sean Robinson is the new manager at SAAN replacing Chris Irwin.

Feb. 25, 1998: High Prairie Mayor Diana Oliver says citizens live in fear the hospital will close despite assurances from Keeweetinok Lakes RHA it will not.

Feb. 25, 2004. A woman faces charges after two people die in an accident near Gift Lake. Derek Wade Nahachick, 30, and Kelly Nadine Auger, 20, die after the vehicle they are in rolls. The name of the driver, who is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, is not released.

Feb. 25, 2005: Brenda Moreside is found dead in her High Prairie home. The case gains national attention after it is discovered that the RCMP did not respond to a 9-1-1 call from her home.

Feb. 25, 2006: The High Prairie Inn concludes two days of celebrations during the grand re-opening of their lounge, restaurant and games rooms.

Feb. 25, 2009: Rick Dumont says he will take newfound information to a committee to decide if pursuing a Junior B franchise for High Prairie is worth pursuing.

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News publishes a letter to the editor on its front page from Slave Lake’s Audrey Neilson, commenting on how the pink rock in front of Cox Contractors boosts her spirits in her fight with cancer.

Feb. 25, 2015: South Peace News reports the Northern Lakes College Native Cultural Arts Museum receives its Recognized Museums designation from the Alberta Museums Association.

Feb. 25, 2017: The Medicine Hat Tigers retire the No. 9 of former High Prairie resident Tom Lysiak. “Tom is definitely considered to be, by many people, the greatest Tiger player of all time,” Tigers president Darrell Maser said in a statement after Lysiak’s death.

Feb. 25, 2018: The first meeting is held to begin planning for a splash park at Jaycee Park.

This Day in World History – February 25, 2023

1751 – First performing monkey exhibited in America, NYC [admission 1 cent].

1803 – 1,800 sovereign German states unite into 60 states.

1836 – Samuel Colt patents first multi-shot revolving-cylinder revolver.

1837 – First US electric printing press patented by Thomas Davenport.

1859 – First use of “insanity plea” to prove innocence.

1901 – US Steel Corporation [world’s largest] formed under J.P. Morgan.

1908 – First tunnel under Hudson River [railway tunnel] opens.

1910 – Dalai Lama flees Tibet for British India to escape Chinese.

1919 – Oregon is the first state to tax gasoline [1 cent per gallon].

1921 – Mongolia declares independence from China.

1924 – Marie Boyd scores 156 points in basketball game [163-3].

1932 – Austrian immigrant Adolf Hitler gets German citizenship.

1940 – First televised hockey game, Rangers vs Canadiens.

1951 – First Pan-American Games opens in Buenos Aires Argentina.

1956 – Nikita Khrushchev denounces Joseph Stalin.

1957 – Buddy Holly & Crickets record “That’ll Be the Day”.

1964 – Muhammad Ali TKOs Sonny Liston in 7 rounds for first title.

1969 – Beatles begin recording Abbey Road album.

1977 – Oil tanker explosion west of Honolulu spills 31 million gallons.

1982 – Record speed for a snowmobile set at 239 kph.

1986 – Corazon Aquino becomes president of the Philippines.

1991 – Wayne Gretzky and partners buy Toronto Argonauts.

1998 – Switzerland’s first legal brothel opens in Zurich.

2012 – WHO removes India from the list of polio endemic countries.

2018 – China briefly bans the letter ‘N’ as part of censorship.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 25, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Personal dignity may be important to you today. This may come about when things go wrong or if you are accused of something you did not do. You always have control over your dignity. Your daily actions affirm this. The key is to hold on tightly to who you are and what you believe in. Defend your dignity if it is challenged. It is one thing no one can take from you no matter what.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not be surprised if someone describes you as conservative. It may be true. It could indicate it is important for you to maintain control over most things – what you say and how much, how you dress, the kinds of people you spend time with, where and how you spend your money – these are all things that conservative people tend to closely monitor. Be proud of who you are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mother may be on your mind today. Your mother probably affects how you think, act, and feel, both in the past and now. If your mother’s sign is opposite yours, conflict and misunderstanding can happen more easily. Take the time to learn about her sign today to help you understand her and the relationship you have.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Focus on yourself today. Take note of your health. You probably know this is something you must take care of always, not just sometimes. Daily routines are important. It is up to you to stick to them. The little things like taking vitamins, staying active, and relaxing help maintain a healthy body. If you are not feeling your best, make your habits more conducive to glowing health.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – No dream is too big or too late to fulfill. You may be thinking about your special dreams today. Perhaps you aspire to do something really great, be a pioneer in some field, or be a prominent figure. Whatever it is can happen if you believe in yourself and work toward it. Do not let naysayers stop you. If you decide you can, you probably will.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Chances are good you will receive a helping hand or comfort from someone many years your senior who cares about you. Do not hesitate to ask for their thoughts, ideas, and assistance. They will probably enjoy being able to do this for you and be glad you have approached them. Be open and accept the love and support that is offered.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today, you may think about competition and possible future goals. Imagining and dreaming can serve you well. What did you dream about as a kid? Who did you want to become? Are you close to this in your life now? If not, is this all right for you? Take time to think such things through and, if need be, get back on the right track.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may think about your finances today. It is never too late to learn about saving and investing, especially if there is something you really want to do, like travel. Preparing for retirement can seem surreal when you are young, but it is important to start early. Regardless of how your affairs have gone to date, change starts now. Write down your goals and meet with your financial adviser.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take the time today to consider your health. Do you get enough rest, eat the right foods, take vitamins, exercise every day, go to the doctor when you need to, and take time to relax? All these help you have a lifetime of good health. Living a long, healthy life is something we all want. Start now to take care of your body.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you may emphasize organizing things and managing your life. Take a look at your time management. It is possible to plan every day so you have enough time to do what you have to get done as well as do everything you would like to do. Set priorities to keep things flowing well. There are many books and websites out there on this subject. Check them out.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – One day, I want to be … When you were little, how did you finish that sentence? See what your memory and imagination come up with. Is your life what you dreamed it would be? If not, consider what you could do to change it. Maybe you should lie on your back and gaze at the clouds or stars. This childlike activity may spark some ideas for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you feel cautious today, do not be alarmed. This can be a good thing, as you can be too trusting at times or forget to take care when going into something new. Use a little caution in everything you do to keep safe. This is true with relationships, too. Give a little more thought and time to things to help you choose more wisely.