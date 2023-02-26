Today in High Prairie: February 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 26, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Falher.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 26, 2023

1802 – Victor Hugo, Les Miserables author

1829 – Levi Strauss, Clothing designer

1842 – Camille Flammarion, Mars researcher

1846 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Wild West showman

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, Flaked cereal industry leader

1866 – Herbert Henry Dow, Dow Chemical founder

1893 – William Frawley, I Love Lucy actor

1916 – Jackie Gleason, Honeymooners actor

1919 – Mason Adams, Lou Grant actor

1920 – Tony Randall, Odd Couple actor

1927 – Tom Kennedy, Name That Tune host

1928 – “Fats” Domino, Blueberry Hill singer

1932 – Johnny Cash, American country singer

1937 – Hagood Hardy, Canadian musician

1950 – Jonathan Cain, Journey guitarist

1953 – Michael Bolton, Rock vocalist

1966 – Jennifer Grant, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1970 – Meeno Peluce, Bad News Bears actor

1982 – Li Na, Chinese pro tennis player

This Day in Local History – February 26, 2023

Feb. 26, 1914: Two telephone poles are chopped down suspending telegraph service to Grouard for several hours. A man having trouble filing for a homestead is suspected and later convicted.

Feb. 26, 1973: About 250 people attend a banquet at the Northern Lites Motor Inn to honour Dr. J.B. Wood for his 26 years of service to the community.

Feb. 26, 1975: B&P Foods in Grouard celebrates its grand opening. Byron Carson purchased the former Grouard General Store and renamed the business.

Feb. 26, 1975: High Prairie town council decides that Alberta Agriculture’s mosquito control program is too complex for them to consider for the upcoming summer season.

Feb. 26, 1985: A public inquiry begins into the air crash that killed six people south of Joussard Oct. 19. Pilot Erik Vogel, 24, testifies tension and tiredness were part of the job. He adds he was trying to make up time the night the crash occurred. The inquiry concluded March 1 with recommendations to be announced in two months.

Feb. 26, 1991: High Prairie Regals’ player Ed Fudali is named the NPHL’s best defenceman as the league announces its award winners.

Feb. 26, 1992: Faust residents tell the I.D. council they support a bid for a hamlet council.

Feb. 26, 1994: Larry Marquardt opens Magoo’s Tackle Shop at L&M Supplies.

Feb. 26, 2000: Atikameg school students Gypsi Tallman, Travis Laboucan, Jasmine Auger, Chris Gladue and Claire Thunder qualify for the Alberta Chess Championships after winning at the Peace Zone playoffs.

Feb. 26, 2002: A film crew shoots a sportswear commercial at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Feb. 26, 2011: The McLennan Providence School Eagles win their first girl’s title in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League after defeating Prairie River 35-26 in the final in High Prairie.

Feb. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to no longer provide the mayor with a special expense account, thus adhering to a recommendation in the Harold Johnsrude municipal inspection report.

This Day in World History – February 26, 2023

1616 – Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo.

1797 – Bank of England issues first £1 note.

1893 – Two Clydesdale horses set record by pulling 48 tons on a sledge.

1895 – Michael Owens patents a glass-blowing machine.

1907 – Royal Oil & Shell merge to form British Petroleum.

1917 – First jazz records recorded.

1917 – Russian February Revolution occurs.

1919 – Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona is formed.

1924 – Trial against Hitler for treason begins.

1930 – First red & green traffic lights installed, New York.

1933 – Golden Gate Bridge groundbreaking ceremony held.

1935 – NY Yankees release Babe Ruth, signs with Boston Braves.

1935 – Radar first demonstrated.

1936 – Adolf Hitler introduces Ferdinand Porsche’s Volkswagen.

1949 – USAF plane began first nonstop around-the-world flight.

1952 – PM Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb.

1954 – First typesetting machine [photo engraving] used.

1970 – Beatles release “Hey Jude” album.

1971 – UN proclamation of the vernal equinox as Earth Day occurs.

1973 – Triple Crown horse Secretariat bought for a record $5.7 million.

1975 – First televised kidney transplant occurs on Today Show.

1979 – Last total eclipse of sun in 20th century for continental US.

1983 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album goes #1, stays #1 for 37 weeks.

1993 – World Trade Center bombing occurs.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you are feeling tired, you may need to lie back, close your eyes, and listen to some soothing music. You work hard most of the time, so it can do your body and mind good to just relax and listen to your favourite music. Why not do this today? Even a few minutes will make a difference. You can always use the quiet time to plan if you have to feel you have accomplished something.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today may bring up strong feelings. This may not be new, as you have a tendency to feel things deeply. But it may be a bit tough to find a way to express this. While you are creative, finding the right activity to get you going is not always easy. Why not visit a bookstore and look for some appealing craft books or art materials? This might spark ideas for new ways to express yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, consider that artistic expression can happen in many ways. It is not always about drawing a picture, singing a song, playing music, or acting. The way you arrange your home or workspace is an artistic expression. So are how you dress and do your hair. Each thing you do is an expression of you and your choice of style. Being uniquely artistic is innate for you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find today brings great physical strength and energy to you. Given this, you may really want to do some tough, challenging physical work. This is certainly the day for it, so why not go for it? Do some yard work or clean out closets, cupboards, drawers, and filing cabinets. Consider donating items you do not use anymore or plan a garage sale to make some bucks.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is prime time to get busy. Activities that require focus or creativity will be supported. Physical strength and energy will encourage you to do something active. If you have felt sluggish, tired, or a little under the weather, today’s planetary aspect can put an end to that. Consider artistic projects that take strength, such as building something out of wood.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your active side may show through today. While you can be extremely focused on brainwork, you also love to keep active and do physical work. When you have a project like cleaning your home, you can be very fast and efficient when you want to. This is a good day to get a lot accomplished. Run around doing this and that. You will probably enjoy it very much and feel very satisfied afterward.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have been feeling tired or sick lately, this will probably turn around for you. You may often experience moodiness, and this can be a real drain. Your emotional state can affect how your body feels. Be sure to take care of your feelings as well as your body. If there are things that need to be worked out, take care of them today. The two really do go together.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You will probably be very busy today, which may suit you just fine. This can work in your favour if you have some work to catch up on. Being active and getting things done will be natural for you. In fact, when you have to sit for too long, you probably feel restless or anxious. You fidget and squirm. If you find yourself doing this, go do something more active!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, your ability to stand up for your decisions and not let others sway you may be enhanced. This will be especially true if you have arrived at a resolution that solves a problem. Others may often try to change your decisions. Maybe this is because they succeed, but not today. The planetary aspects are working in your favour, and you will feel a new strength. Follow your own heart.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a real need to get moving today. Almost everyone prefers quiet activities, books, art, and even just sitting around to physical activity at times. But your health can suffer if you are not active, Fresh air, exercise, and sunshine are vital to your well-being. Today do not resist any urge to get up and do something active. Chances are you will really enjoy yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, you will probably have a ton of energy at your disposal for getting into all kinds of activities. Finish any work that still needs to be completed. Do some cleaning and organizing or see about getting out for a little warm weather fun. Whatever you choose, try to make sure it is active. You will need a place for all that energy to go. Quiet sedentary pursuits will not do it for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is an excellent day to express your natural creativity. The arts will likely be very important to you. You may find nothing brings you more pleasure on days like this. Consider putting this to good use by painting, sculpting, doing crafts, or whatever you like. You will find that engaging in creative activities with a focus on giving may be the perfect thing for you.