Today in High Prairie: February 26, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – February 26, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 26, 2024

1802 – Victor Hugo, Les Miserables author

1829 – Levi Strauss, Clothing designer

1842 – Camille Flammarion, Mars researcher

1846 – “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Wild West showman

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, Flaked cereal industry leader

1866 – Herbert Henry Dow, Dow Chemical founder

1893 – William Frawley, I Love Lucy actor

1916 – Jackie Gleason, Honeymooners actor

1919 – Mason Adams, Lou Grant actor

1920 – Tony Randall, Odd Couple actor

1927 – Tom Kennedy, Name That Tune host

1928 – “Fats” Domino, Blueberry Hill singer

1932 – Johnny Cash, American country singer

1937 – Hagood Hardy, Canadian musician

1950 – Jonathan Cain, Journey guitarist

1953 – Michael Bolton, Rock vocalist

1966 – Jennifer Grant, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1970 – Meeno Peluce, Bad News Bears actor

1982 – Li Na, Chinese pro tennis player

This Day in Local History – February 26, 2024

Feb. 26, 1914: Two telephone poles are chopped down suspending telegraph service to Grouard for several hours. A man having trouble filing for a homestead is suspected and later convicted.

Feb. 26, 1973: About 250 people attend a banquet at the Northern Lites Motor Inn to honour Dr. J.B. Wood for his 26 years of service to the community.

Feb. 26, 1975: B&P Foods in Grouard celebrates its grand opening. Byron Carson purchased the former Grouard General Store and renamed the business.

Feb. 26, 1975: High Prairie town council decides that Alberta Agriculture’s mosquito control program is too complex for them to consider for the upcoming summer season.

Feb. 26, 1985: A public inquiry begins into the air crash that killed six people south of Joussard Oct. 19. Pilot Erik Vogel, 24, testifies tension and tiredness were part of the job. He adds he was trying to make up time the night the crash occurred. The inquiry concluded March 1 with recommendations to be announced in two months.

Feb. 26, 1991: High Prairie Regals’ player Ed Fudali is named the NPHL’s best defenceman as the league announces its award winners.

Feb. 26, 1992: Faust residents tell the I.D. council they support a bid for a hamlet council.

Feb. 26, 1994: Larry Marquardt opens Magoo’s Tackle Shop at L&M Supplies.

Feb. 26, 2000: Atikameg school students Gypsi Tallman, Travis Laboucan, Jasmine Auger, Chris Gladue and Claire Thunder qualify for the Alberta Chess Championships after winning at the Peace Zone playoffs.

Feb. 26, 2002: A film crew shoots a sportswear commercial at Shaw’s Point Resort.

Feb. 26, 2011: The McLennan Providence School Eagles win their first girl’s title in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League after defeating Prairie River 35-26 in the final in High Prairie.

Feb. 26, 2014: High Prairie town council agrees to no longer provide the mayor with a special expense account, thus adhering to a recommendation in the Harold Johnsrude municipal inspection report.

This Day in World History – February 26, 2024

1616 – Roman Inquisition delivers injunction to Galileo.

1797 – Bank of England issues first £1 note.

1893 – Two Clydesdale horses set record by pulling 48 tons on a sledge.

1895 – Michael Owens patents a glass-blowing machine.

1907 – Royal Oil & Shell merge to form British Petroleum.

1917 – First jazz records recorded.

1917 – Russian February Revolution occurs.

1919 – Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona is formed.

1924 – Trial against Hitler for treason begins.

1930 – First red & green traffic lights installed, New York.

1933 – Golden Gate Bridge groundbreaking ceremony held.

1935 – NY Yankees release Babe Ruth, signs with Boston Braves.

1935 – Radar first demonstrated.

1936 – Adolf Hitler introduces Ferdinand Porsche’s Volkswagen.

1949 – USAF plane began first nonstop around-the-world flight.

1952 – PM Winston Churchill announces Britain has its own atomic bomb.

1954 – First typesetting machine [photo engraving] used.

1970 – Beatles release “Hey Jude” album.

1971 – UN proclamation of the vernal equinox as Earth Day occurs.

1973 – Triple Crown horse Secretariat bought for a record $5.7 million.

1975 – First televised kidney transplant occurs on Today Show.

1979 – Last total eclipse of sun in 20th century for continental US.

1983 – Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album goes #1, stays #1 for 37 weeks.

1993 – World Trade Center bombing occurs.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 26, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A family member or other loved one may not be telling you the truth. In this person’s defence, he or she likely thinks they are protecting you by shielding you from the truth. This is a time for you to trust your instincts. If you are told something that simply does not ring true, check the information yourself rather than accept it at face value.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have an active mind and an even more active imagination. Today you risk short-circuiting your brain as you struggle to keep up with all the ideas and information swirling inside your head. Take a few minutes to do a mental inventory. Write down everything you are thinking right now so you can free some space in your brain for other issues. A long walk or jog would help soothe your mind.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If a family member is in a bad mood but not confessing why, it is up to you to step in and help. He or she is carrying that big black cloud around, casting shadows everywhere they go. Do what you can to snap your relative out of it, although take care not to force the issue too harshly. Counseling might be in order, and this may not be your area of expertise!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If a friend or colleague seems to be in trouble, you may not want to interfere for fear of being too intimate. But this is not a time to hold back. It is likely that person really does need your help. Your intervention will be much appreciated and possibly even rewarded. Be sure to get some rest tonight. You are emotionally and physically drained.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your career may be sidetracked by petty gossip, rumour, and office politics. It is likely that someone is pushing forward his or her agenda without any thought or concern for its impact on others. Do what you can to put a stop to such shenanigans. There are times when it is appropriate to be the whistleblower, and this is one of them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some bad news about your financial situation may not really be as bad as it first appears. Even so, it throws you for a loop. Double-check the information before spiraling into a panic. It may be that a computer made an error or a bank clerk messed up. You may have to unravel some paperwork, but it will be a relief to have it resolved.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – In an unpleasant situation, your inclination is to protect your loved ones from the truth. This would be a mistake. Even though you are acting out of love, your family members deserve to know the truth even if it hurts. You can not shield them from the realities of the outside world. Most people, even the young, prefer to know the facts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may be feeling tired and a bit wrung out today. Although you are a workaholic by nature, even you are forced to admit that this is a day to stay in bed. Give yourself these few hours to regroup and recoup your energy. You will need to be operating at peak form for all the work that is likely to hit your desk next week.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There could be a missing person very much on your mind these days. Is it possible that the relationship is over and you are the last one to know? Do not let your insecurities get the better of you. It is likely your friend merely needs some time alone to sort out some big life issues. He or she will seek out your warmth and friendship again soon.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Misinformation is likely to spread like wildfire today, causing a lot of unnecessary upset either among your neighbours at home or your colleagues at work. Do not accept at face value any gossip or rumour you hear. Check the accuracy of the information yourself. If it does turn out to be false, as is likely, you will feel sorry if you have had any part in perpetuating it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are finally setting in motion some longstanding goals of yours. Good for you! But even though everything is in place and you are ready to go, it is possible you will receive notice today of some delay in your plans. The frustration feels unbearable. But when you step back and look at the bigger picture, you will see that ultimately this delay is in your best interests.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Beware lawyers, bankers, and stockbrokers today. One of them is likely to try and mislead you with some inaccurate information. While it might be in his or her best interests for you to take this information at face value, it certainly is not in yours! Do your own research and get all the facts before making the financial investments recommended to you.