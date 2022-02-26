Today in High Prairie: February 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – February 27, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – February 27, 2022

272 – Constantine the Great, Roman emperor

1779 – Thomas Hazlehurst, English soap maker

1807 – Henry Longfellow, American poet

1891 – David Sarnoff, US radio/TV pioneer

1899 – Charles Best, Co-discovered insulin

1899 – Ian Keith, Three Musketeers actor

1902 – John Steinbeck, Grapes of Wrath author

1907 – Mildred Bailey, “The Queen of Swing”

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, Cleopatra actress

1934 – Ralph Nader, American consumer advocate

1937 – Barbara Babcock, Hill St. Blues actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, WKRP actor [Dr Johnny Fever]

1943 – Mary Frann, Newhart actress

1947 – Louis Clark, ELO keyboard player

1954 – Neal Schon, Journey guitarist

1957 – Adrian Smith, Iron Maiden guitarist

1959 – Johnny Van Zant, Lynyrd Skynyrd vocalist

1967 – Jonathan Ive, Designed the ipod

1983 – Kate Mara, House of Cards actress

This Day in Local History – February 27, 2022

Feb. 27, 1915: McLennan farmer H.L. Propst makes plans to ship the first car of grain to Fort William, Ont.

Feb. 27, 1915: The Grouard News reports optimism is high after town council says it will sell $42,000 in bonds after the dying period of late 1914 and early 1915. Selling bonds was a way to raise money to operate the town. However, editor Roy S. Burns says times in town are dull.

Feb. 27, 1954: The NPHL’s first playoff season begins with Peace River defeating Falher 12-3 in the first game of a best-of-three series.

Feb. 27, 1961: A fire breaks out at St. Andrew’s School. The school is closed for one week while repairs are made.

Feb. 27, 1971: The E.W. Pratt High School men’s basketball team splits two games at the Northwest Zones at Sexsmith. Pratt defeats Peace River 84-32 but loses to Sexsmith in the final, no score reported.

Feb. 27-28, 1971: E.W. Pratt High School’s Reach for the Top team wins two of three games at CBC in Edmonton. Team members are Frank DeWinter, Earl Heather, Cheryl Kapcsos, Max Porisky and Joan Taylor. Pratt defeats Kinuso 320-80 and Jasper 355-145 before losing to Vegreville 325-270. The Optimist Club sponsors the team.

Feb. 27, 1972: Tom Iannone scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 7-1 in the first game of a provincial playoff series.

Feb. 27, 1975: Peace River economic development officer Jack Bunting speaks to the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce and proposes to develop an economic board to serve High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 1975: Lawrence E. L’Hirondelle, 51, of Dawson Creek, B.C., and Noel S. Andrews, 45, of High Prairie, both die in a collision with a logging truck driven by Worsley’s Corny Giesbrecht, 28, on the East Prairie Bridge.

Feb. 27, 1977: The High Prairie Flyers win the A Event and the Grouard Northernlites the B Event as both teams advance to the All-Native Alberta Hockey Championships.

Feb. 27, 1979: Rod Berg scores his 50th goal of the season to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 9-3 win over the Falher Pirates.

Fb. 27, 1980: South Peace News reports a $3.8 million water upgrade project is ready to proceed in the spring.

Feb. 27, 1982: The Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 13-5.

Feb. 27, 1982: Boxer Kenny Ferguson wins a gold medal at the Alberta Winter Games in Lloydminster.

Feb. 27, 1982: The Prairie River Raiders win the zone basketball title after defeating St. Andrew’s 36-33 in the final.

Feb. 27, 1984: Aiden Christopher Parsons, 25, of Edmonton, dies in a plane crash at House Mountain.

Feb. 27, 1985: South Peace News reports commercial fishermen are lobbying for a mobile fish hatchery on Lesser Slave Lake.

Feb. 27, 1987: Merle May, former manager of ICG Propane, is sentenced to 45 days in prison for theft.

Feb. 27, 1991: The I.D. No. 17 council narrowly defeats a motion allowing Faust to attempt to attain village status.

Feb. 27, 1993: Steven Matthews scores three goals to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-4 win and a 2-1 lead in their NPHL quarter-final series against the Grimshaw Huskies.

Feb. 27, 1994: Claude Turcotte’s Falher rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

Feb. 27, 1998: Dr. Troy Dorscheid assumes Dr. Brian Cotter’s chiropractic practice in Hendry’s Building.

Feb. 27, 2002: High Prairie town council reviews a proposal from the Regional Economic Development Association and its plans to build a BMX track at Jaycee Park.

Feb. 27, 2002: The High Prairie Ministerial Association takes a stand opposing Barry Sharkawi’s plan to build a casino in High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2002: South Peace News reports Buchanan Lumber is fined $2,000 for a logging violation. The company is found guilty of logging too close to a buffer zone along a watercourse.

Feb. 27, 2004: Alberta Lt.-Gov. Lois Hole officially opens the High Prairie Municipal Library in its new Moostoos Building location.

Feb. 27, 2004: Tolko Industries completes its purchase of Slave Lake’s Weyerhauser OSB mill.

Feb. 27, 2006: High Prairie Regals’ coach Lee Hunt wins NPHL Coach-of-the-Year honours.

Feb. 27, 2007: Eighteen cars jump the tracks 15 kilometres east of High Prairie. The cars were carrying no dangerous goods. No cause is cited.

Feb. 27, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes sets a byelection for April 17 to elect a new councillor for Joussard. The seat was ordered vacant after Myler Savill won a court case in Peace River Court of Queens Bench declaring the 2007 election invalid.

Feb. 27, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes nominates Buchanan Lumber for the Alberta Wild Rose Foundation’s Corporate Volunteer Award of Excellence for 2008.

Feb. 27, 2008: The visiting Grande Prairie Athletics whip the High Prairie Regals 7-3 to win their best-of-five NPHL quarter-final series 3-1. Darryl Mahar scores twice in the win to lead the A’s.

Feb. 27, 2008: The Kinosayo Museum Society secures a lease with CN Rail to leased the land where the United Grain Growers elevator is located to turn it into a museum. Earlier, the M.D. of Big Lakes agreed to give the society $25,000 to secure the deal financially.

Feb. 27, 2011: Brennan Walker scores twice as the High Prairie Bantam Thunder win 6-4 in Fairview and advance to the Alberta Bantam “B” Provincials in Vermilion March 18-20.

Feb. 27, 2011: Hunter Bissell and Jean Bissell win the high hands at the Enilda Fire Department’s Non-Motorized Poker Rally.

Feb. 27, 2011: Hazel Beatrice Smith passes away at the age of 90 years. She farmed north of Enilda, was a long-time member of the Enilda Women’s Institute and worked as a cook at AVC-Grouard.

March 1, 2011: Seven different Pirates scores as the visiting High Prairie Regals are thumped 8-3 at Falher to fall behind 3-0 in their NPHL East Division Final.

Feb. 27, 2011: Martin Thompson passes away in High Prairie. He was a former employee of the Town of High Prairie.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor James Waikle informs town council that the investors of the proposed Domino’s Pizza are delaying the project. They never return.

Feb. 27, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Brian Holmberg questions the benefits of fluoride in the town’s water supply and asks that a report be prepared outlining costs.

Feb. 27, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses an application for a $15,055.85 playground grant from the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture because the application was made too late.

Feb. 27, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes council hears over 10 people have applied for the fire chief’s position left vacant after the retirement of John Gould.

Feb. 27, 2016: The St. Andrew’s Saints win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Girl’s Division tile after defeating Kinuso 32-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2016: The Gift Lake Hurricanes win their first Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League Boy’s Division tile after defeating PRJH 97-30 in the final.

Feb. 27, 2018: The hometown High Prairie Regals are ousted from the NPHL playoffs after losing 11-4 to the Falher Pirates, who win the NPHL East Division Final series 4-1. Falher advances to play the Fort St. John Flyers in the NPHL final.

Feb. 27, 2018: Bobby Jones is presented with a pair of High Prairie Regals sweaters in thanks for his support of the team.

Feb. 27, 2019: Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard says Big Lakes County should examine the possibility of moving its main office out of High Prairie. Discussion arose when council started debate on office additions and/or renovations to its administration building.

Feb. 27, 2019: South Peace News reports that Big Lakes County is hiring a sustainability officer in part to lead the charge against climate change.

Feb. 27, 2019: Big Lakes County begins to examine the validity of its wolf bounty program. “We’re still losing livestock and the bounty hasn’t helped that,” ag fieldman Sheila Kaus writes in a report to council.

This Day in World History – February 27, 2022

837 – 15th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1827 – First Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

1879 – Constantine Fahlberg discovers artificial sweetener saccharin.

1883 – Oscar Hammerstein patents first cigar-rolling machine.

1922 – US Supreme Court unanimously upholds women’s right to vote.

1933 – The Reichstag, German parliament building, destroyed by fire.

1940 – Martin Kamen and Sam Ruben discover radiocarbon dating.

1950 – General Chiang Kai-shek elected president of Nationalist China.

1964 – Italy asks for help to keep Leaning Tower of Pisa from toppling.

1974 – People magazine begins sales.

1982 – Earl Anthony becomes first pro bowler to win more than $1 million.

1990 – Exxon Corp. indicted on five criminal counts [Valdez spill].

1992 – Tiger Woods, 16, becomes youngest PGA golfer in 35 years.

2007 – Shanghai Stock Exchange falls 9%, largest drop in 10 years.

2007 – Mark Messier’s #11 jersey retired by the Edmonton Oilers.

2013 – Pope Benedict XVI presents farewell address to Vatican City.

Today’s Horoscopes – February 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An unexpected conversation with a current or potential romantic partner could end with both of you revealing a lot of your deepest feelings. This discussion may only indirectly concern the status of your relationship, but you will learn a lot about each other that could cause you to seriously consider whether or not you want to continue the relationship. However, all signs indicate the relationship might change slightly but will continue.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some rather intense work, perhaps involving in-depth research, could take up much of your time today. You could spend a lot of time in libraries or on the Internet trying to discern certain facts you need for a project that could make a big difference in your income. This can be fascinating and exciting, but there is one caution: remember to rest your eyes from time to time. You will not want to give yourself an eyestrain headache.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you could direct an overwhelming amount of love and passion toward a current or potential romantic partner. Your friend might feel a little taken aback, but is likely to be flattered and therefore respond in a positive manner. This might not have the potential to become a committed relationship, so do not expect anything from it. Just get to know each other, see where the bond takes you, and go with the flow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Information you retrieve from deep within your psyche might lead to a revelation as to a great way to increase your income. This could be something you read and forgot, or it might be something you overheard in a restaurant. Whatever it is, look into it carefully, and then if the information seems to be accurate and useful, go for it. These days, fortunes are being made in surprising ways!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today, you might attend a group event of some kind. While there, you could encounter an old friend who seems to have changed. As a result, you might find this person very attractive and direct a rush of physical passion their way. This could be disconcerting, but do not brush it off because you have always thought of this person as a friend. The most successful marriages are the ones that start out as friendships.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A new creative project of some kind, perhaps involving modern technology, could set your career in a new direction. This may be the break you have been hoping for, and you are apt to be very excited about it. Any new enterprise begun today is going to have its ups and downs, but all signs indicate that it will succeed. Consider the project carefully before making a decision. Then if it feels right, go for it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you are taking a trip any time soon, you can expect to experience a powerful attraction for someone you meet along the way. This will definitely make your journey more interesting; however, the friendship might not survive the trip. You may be from opposite sides of the country, and one or both of you could be involved with other people. Nonetheless, if neither of those restrictions applies, it is worth pursuing. Go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could soon receive news of an unexpected cash inflow. This might be money earned on your own, but it is more likely to be investment income. If you own stocks, bonds, or land, expect their value to skyrocket. If you work for a company that has a good profit-sharing plan, do not be surprised if the amount of profits earned this year doubles. Whichever it is, you are on your way!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today the energy is on partnerships, probably those begun on the spur of the moment. You and a colleague might have a conversation about the possibility of going into business together. There is also the possibility you could fall in love at first sight, maybe with someone from far away. Any sort of partnership formed today will have its ups and downs, but with work, it could succeed. If it feels right, go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been entertaining the idea of changing jobs? If so, put out some feelers today. You have been working hard and may have felt as if you have been barking up the wrong tree. Do not hesitate to research possibilities on the Internet, prepare your resume, and chat up knowledgeable people in social situations. It is time to pass carefully from reflection to action.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A rebirth of romance in your life could take place today. If you are currently involved with someone, a happy event could enrich the bond between you and bring you closer together. If you are not presently attached, you could be by the end of the day. You might meet someone new and exciting, probably an intelligent person who could be involved with modern technology. Make sure you look your best, and expect the unexpected!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might notice a change in yourself. You could look in the mirror and see you suddenly look as gorgeous as a movie star. This change in your outer self is due to transformations taking place within. You have probably been releasing a lot of old traumas from the past, and therefore considerable stress and tension have vanished from your face. Treat yourself to some new clothes. It is a great time to do it!